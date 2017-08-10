Compass Diversified Holdings' First Preferred Stock

The new issue

With this 4M shares offering, the gross proceeds are $100M.

CODI-A is being traded on NYSE for about a month, and is currently trading on PAR value.

Here is the basic fundamentals for the new issue.

Compass Diversified Holdings' (NYSE:CODI) 7.25% Series A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE:CODI-A) pays fixed dividend at a rate of 7.25%. The new preferred stock carries no S&P rating and is callable as of 07/30/2022. The current market price is $24.98, which translates into a current yield of 7.26%. However dividends paid by this preferred stock issued by Compass Diversified Holdings are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also NOT eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This results in lower "qualified equivalent" yield of 6.05%.

The company

“The Compass Group,” as we refer to it, is comprised of two separate, independent business entities that work closely together: Compass Group Management LLC and Compass Diversified Holdings. Compass Group Management LLC is the external manager of CODI. Compass Group Management LLC manages the day-to-day business and operations of Compass Diversified Holdings, a publicly traded holding company. CODI seeks to enhance shareholder value through the ownership of North American middle market businesses in the niche industrial and branded consumer sectors. In addition, companies acquired by CODI have ongoing access to substantial growth capital. CODI’s ownership perspective as a holding company is not impacted by artificial timing criteria such as fund life.

You can find some price and dividend information for the company in the chart below.

The company's operating cash flow in the last four years is sustainable. The dividend paid by CODI is also regular and steady. The common stock pays $1.44 yearly. With the market price of $17.45 the current yield of CODI is 8.25%. As long as the company can pay $1.44 stock dividend yearly ($86M yearly), what is the risk on the $7.25M preferred stock dividend that is senior.

Furthermore, CODI is one of the biggest companies if compared with the relative companies, with over $1B market capitalization.

Capital structure

Source: Company's Balance sheet

As of March 2017 Compass Diversified Holdings had a total debt of $389M ranking senior to the existing and the newly issued preferreds stocks. The new Series A preferred stock rank junior to all outstanding dept and equal with the other preferred stocks of the company. Heretofore this is the only preferred stock issued by the company.

Family and sector

As there aren't any other preferred stocks issued by CODI and also there aren't any relative preferreds issued by other companies in the sector.

Special clauses in prospectus

A quick review of CODI-A's prospectus revealed some features of the preferred stock that you might want to consider before you invest in the security.

First, if a Tax Redemption Event occurs prior to 7/30/2022, the Company may cause the trust to redeem the Preferred Shares at a price of $25.25 per share plus declared and unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the redemption date, without payment of any undeclared distributions.

“Tax Redemption Event” means, after the date the Series A Preferred Shares are first issued, due to (a) an amendment to, or a change in official interpretation of, the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), Treasury Regulations promulgated thereunder, or administrative guidance or (b) an administrative or judicial determination, (i) we are advised by nationally recognized counsel or a nationally recognized accounting firm that the trust or the company will be treated as an association taxable as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes or otherwise subject to U.S. federal income tax (other than any tax imposed pursuant to Section 6225 of the Code, as amended by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015), or (ii) the company files an IRS Form 8832 (or successor form) electing that the trust or the company be treated as an association taxable as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Second, if a Fundamental Change occurs the Company will be required to offer to repurchase the Preferred Shares at a purchase price of $25.25 per share, plus declared and unpaid distributions. If a Fundamental Change occurs and the Company does not give notice to repurchase or redeem all the outstanding Preferred Shares, the distribution rate per annum on the Series A Preferred Shares will increase by 5.00%.

“Fundamental change” means the occurrence of the following:

The Series A Preferred Shares (or preferred shares into which the Series A Preferred Shares have been converted or for which the Series A Preferred Shares have been exchanged in accordance with the provisions described below under “—Voting Rights”) cease to be listed or quoted on any of the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Nasdaq Global Market (or any of their successors) or another U.S. national securities exchange for a period of 20 consecutive trading days; or

Global Market (or any of their successors) or another U.S. national securities exchange for a period of 20 consecutive trading days; or The company and the trust (or the issuer of preferred shares into which the Series A Preferred Shares have been converted or for which the Series A Preferred Shares have been exchanged in accordance with the provisions described below under “—Voting Rights”) are no longer subject to, and are not voluntarily filing the annual reports, information, documents and other reports that the company and the trust would be so required to file if so subject to, the reporting requirements of Section 13(A) or 15(D) of the Exchange Act.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

IF the market capitalization of CODI-A stays over $100M (market price has to be over $25) it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. Also the average monthly volume of CODI-A for its previous six months on the NYSE has to be more than 250,000 per month. It would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index with fewer than six months of trading history if available trading history infer the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

In this article, I gave you a brief overview of Compass Diversified Holdings' new preferred stock issue - CODI-A. I think that CODI-A offers nice returns for the risks that you are taking, but I would certainly not describe them as outstanding.