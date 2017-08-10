Foot Locker: Alive And Kicking

I must admit that it’s with great satisfaction that I revisit Foot Locker (FL), as it reminds me of my 102% gain on the calls back in March (Foot Locker: Golden Buy. The shares are down considerably since I closed out that trade, so I thought I’d check in again. In my view, it’s still an excellent long-term investment. I’ll go through my reasoning for saying this below. I’ll focus on the financial history of the firm, and will comment on the relative valuation of the stock. I’ll also spend some time trying to model future prices based on the dividend here.

Financial Snapshot

The first thing that leaps off the page when reviewing Footlocker’s financial history is the steady growth the company has enjoyed. Both revenue (up at a CAGR of 6.3%) and net income (up at a CAGR of 21%) have grown nicely and with remarkable consistency over time. This is a company that is obviously thriving in the age of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

In addition, it’s plain to me that management has shareholders' interests at heart given the dividend and share buybacks that have happened over the past seven years. The share count has been reduced at a compound rate of about 2.3% since 2010 and there seems little reason to think this will slow anytime soon. On the back of this reduced share count, the dividends per share are up at a CAGR of about 9% since 2010. In my view, the dividend is the single most compelling reason to buy the shares at the moment (more on this below).

Nothing is perfect, and obviously Foot Locker is no exception. Although long-term debt is quite small (the company has about 8 times more cash on the balance sheet than long-term debt), there are significant operating leases and other long-term obligations. Fully 64% of these are due before 2022. In my view, the firm has the financial wherewithal to manage these obligations, but it does represent some headwinds going forward.

Modelling The Future

Foot Locker's financial history may be an interesting guidepost, but investors are obviously most concerned about the future. For that reason, it behooves me to try to predict what’s going to happen to the share price over the long term. Whenever I make a prediction, I like to engage in a ceteris paribus exercise, meaning that I will hold all variables constant but the one I consider to be the most relevant. In this case, I think it’s the dividend that drives the greatest value here, so I will hold all else (yield etc.) constant and try to model what happens to shares as the dividend per share continues to grow.

Over the past 7 years, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 9%. Although I consider this to be a sustainable growth rate, I prefer to be conservative in my forecasts. The reason for this, of course, is that I prefer my surprises to be pleasant ones. As I conduct the forecast, I’ll drop the dividend growth rate by 22% and suggest that it’ll grow at only 7% over the next four years. When I perform this forecast, I conclude that it’s reasonable to expect an 8.5% CAGR from now until 2021. In addition, 30% of that return will come from rising dividends, which are themselves less affected by the capricious public markets. I consider this to be a very reasonable return in light of the risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for FL turned bullish when it closed above $49.00 on August 8. This signalled a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern. From here, we see the shares rising to $55.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy FL call options, which will provide us with approximately 13x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $48.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $55.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe FL is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

We investors are affected by the behaviour of the sometimes irrational crowd. This can be bad when the crowd bids the shares of good companies to lofty heights that make no sense, and it can be good when the crowd bids the shares of good companies to cheap prices. In my view, Foot Locker is in the latter category. This is a growth company that trades like a value company. At the moment, the shares of this steady grower actually trade at a 63% discount to the overall market (!) which makes absolutely no sense to me.

In addition, the shares are trading near the bottom range of their recent history. In my view, the anomaly of a growth company that trades like a value company can only last so long before the crowd realises this. In my view, investors would be wise to jump on before that happens.