Hooper Holmes' (HH) CEO Henry Dubois on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hooper Holmes, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HH)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Stan Berger – Investor Relations

Henry Dubois – Chief Executive Officer

Steven Balthazor – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Bill Sutherland – Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Hooper Holmes 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Stan Berger. Please go ahead.

Stan Berger

Thank you, Savannah. This presentation contains forward-looking statements as such as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances which are not statements of historic fact and can be identified by words such as expect, continued, should, may, will, project, anticipate, believe, plan, goal, and similar references to future periods.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current beliefs and expectations. Actual results or performance may differ materially from what is expressed in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, our ability to realize the expected benefits from acquisitions of Accountable Health Solutions, and our strategic alliance with Clinical Reference Laboratory; our ability to realize the expected synergies and other benefits from our mergers – merger with Provant Health Solutions; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy and integrate Accountable Health Solutions and Provant Health Solutions business with ours; our ability to retain and grow our customer base; our ability to recognize operational efficiencies and reduce cost uncertainty as to our working capital requirements over the next 12 to 24 months, our ability to maintain compliance with the financial covenants contained in our credit facilities, the rate of growth in the health and wellness market, and such other factors as discussed in Part 1, Item 1A, Risk Factors, and Part 2, Item 7, management's discussions and analysis of financial conditions and results of operations of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

The company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to the reflect events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated events after the date of this presentation, except as required by law. This presentation contains information from third-party sources, including data from studies conducted by others and market data and industry forecasts obtained from industry publications. Although the company believes that such information is reliable, the company has not independently verified any of this information, and the company does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information. Any references to documents not included in this presentation itself are qualified by the full text and contents of these – I’m sorry – of those documents.

During our prepared comments or responses to your questions, we may offer incremental metrics to provide greater insight into the dynamics of our business or our quarterly results, such as it references to EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, and other measures of financial performance. Please be advised that this additional detail may be one-time in nature, and we may or may not provide an update in the future. These and other financial measures may also have been prepared on a non-GAAP basis.

By now, you should have received a copy of the new release, which was issued this morning. You should also have access to a copy of the slides accompanying management's presentation, which is available on the website under the Investors Calendar of Events.

Participating on the call today are Henry Dubois, Hooper Holmes' Chief Executive Officer; and Steven Balthazor, Chief Financial Officer. At this time, I'll turn the call over to Henry. Henry?

Henry Dubois

Thank you, Stan. And thank you all for joining us today. Please turn to Slide 3 in the deck Stan mentioned. In the 90 days, since the Hooper Holmes and Provant merger closed, we have hit major milestones. We’ve implemented initiatives yielding over $5.1 million in annualized synergies, completed almost 50% of our integration activities; signed new sales contracts, bringing our year-to-date total new sales contracts to $11.9 million of annual value; and increased our access to capital.

As a result, we reiterate our expectation to achieve our 2017 plan. The last three quarters of 2017, we expect to achieve at least $54 million in revenue and over $3 million in adjusted EBITDA. We are on track to achieve $7 million in annualized synergy savings and we project over $5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018.

Today, we are laser focused on execution and achieving our targets. Firstly, all of our transaction expenses will be completed this year. We project an exceptionally strong fourth quarter, a significant percentage of fourth quarter orders are already on the books. And we expect 2017 will set a new annual record for screening is completed. In short, we are well on the way toward becoming a powerful new company. Today is the right time to confirm expectations about what our new company is on track to deliver.

Since the second quarter’s history and before we discuss the platform we are growing from, we'll begin by reviewing the numbers. So let me turn over to Steven for his report. Steven?

Steven Balthazor

Thank you, Henry. Please turn to Slide 4. First, I'd like to note the financial statements presented in the press release, and then soon to be filed 10-Q represents GAAP accounting rules, and therefore, only include Provant’s financial performance from May 11, 2017 to end of June 2017. In our discussion, we will occasionally include Provant’s actual results for the full second quarter 2017 on a pro rata forma – pro forma basis for comparative purposes.

As we've noted in the past, the second quarter tends to be our slowest quarter for revenue, while we still carry a significant amount of backup to support in the form of trained professionals and infrastructure. With the merger, we expect a significant concentration of revenue in the late third to fourth quarter, where we expect gross margins to increase from 19% this quarter to near 30% for the second half of the year.

The second quarter financial results, this year include many one-time expenses related to the merger. Integration costs and refinancing activities, and only reflect Provant’s financial results from May 11, 2017 to June 30, 2017. The complexity of the transaction makes variance analysis challenging to discuss on this call, but the details will be included in our Form 10-Q.

However, I would like to discuss a couple of key financial measures management focuses on to monitor the business. Revenue and EBITDA, second quarter revenue was $8.9 million, based on a merger date of May 11, 2017 and was divided relatively evenly between our direct and channel partner revenue.

On a pro forma basis which includes Provant for the full second quarter. Our revenues would have been $10.9 million, exceeding an internal revenue baseline, but not as strong as we have planned.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 was negative $2.2 million, which includes the operations of the two companies and incremental expenses related to the synergy but before efforts that before synergies were realized. We expect strong positive EBITDA in the second half of the year, as margins improve due to increased volume and the realization of synergy cost savings, as Henry will discuss.

With that, let me turn the call back over to Henry.

Henry Dubois

Thank you, Steven. Now let’s change to the forward-looking perspective. Please turn to Slide 5. Historically the last four months of the year of the busy season for our channel partners and for Hooper. What's new this year is that we have the added impact of Provant strong client basis.

In the fourth quarter, most of Provant’s clients refreshed their wellness programs, screened their employee populations and enroll thousands of new participants. As a result, Provant’s revenues are more weighted in the fourth quarter than Hooper’s historical performance.

The picture on Slide 5 shows how seasonality affects our business. We project that the fourth quarter will deliver the lion's share of our annual revenue and provide strong cash flow. To ensure of solid execution, we have a range for seasonal lines of credit. We drew one in June and are drawing one in August for a total of $4 million. This is consistent with Provant’s past years of $4 million in seasonal credit lines.

We believe this gives us sufficient liquidity for the busy season and we expect to repay our seasonal credit lines in the fourth quarter. We monitor our liquidity routinely, and we’ll always look at ways to improve our capital structure, while growing our revenue.

Looking ahead, we project a solid busy season in the third and fourth quarters and expect continued revenue growth and synergies to further enhance our financial models. Year-to-date, we are ahead of our expectations and achieving synergies.

Please turn to Slide 6, where you can see the results. We expect the work we have already concluded to deliver $5.1 million in cost savings on an annual run rate basis. This means, we have already achieved about 72% of our annualized cost efficiency goal.

These synergies come from consolidating our operating systems around one platform for screenings, forum and coaching, combining duplicative functions into one and eliminating underused office space. Approximately $3 million of these synergy cost savings are forecasted to be recognized in our full year 2017 results ahead of plan.

Based on our results so far, we expect to achieve additional operational efficiencies as we continue integration and we are striving to exceed our overall $7 million target. We expect these synergies to further reduce our cost structure and improve financial performance. We also expect integration to drive new customer benefits through reduced cycle time and faster data reporting. Hooper Holmes is becoming more efficient and more valuable to customers. We believe our new sales wins show that customers are excited about our value proposition.

Please turn to Slide 7 and let’s take a look at our sales progress. If you’ve watched our news lately, you’ve seen a press release from one of our longest-standing channel partners about their relationship with Hooper. Over the last nine years, Bravo Wellness has screened about 700,000 of their program participants with Hooper. And in a press release on August 1, they reaffirmed us as their preferred biometric screening and flu vaccination partner.

Bravo is a fast-moving company with a proven model for controlling health care costs. The continued success of our work together tells us that our expanded health provider network is an asset to Bravo and all our channel partners. On the direct customer side, our clients benefit from the quality of our service across the full spectrum of wellness offerings from screenings to coaching support, to our wellness portal, to our analytics and incentive management capabilities. As an example, one of our clients is a top 10 a banking institution for whom we perform tens of thousands of screenings and provide wellness portal support and analytics on the health improvements of the employee population.

For another, a manufacturing concern, we provide the full spectrum of services, including flu vaccinations. We believe the strength of our customer base and our $11.9 million in annualized new contracts show our strategy is sound. Our new second quarter channel partners include a leading national insurance company, two growing wellness providers and a major health plan. New second quarter direct customers include two major retail food and beverage firms, a leading university and a federation of statewide municipalities.

As the chart shows, new sales in the second quarter were about equally divided between channel partners and direct customers. These sales results are helping us build a more stable and balanced business.

Now please turn to Slide 8. To recap, it’s been just 90 days since we closed the Hooper and Provant merger. In that period, we implemented initiatives that are expected to yield over $5.1 million in annualized synergies, signed new sales contracts, bringing our year-to-date total to $11 million of annual contracts and increased our access to capital. We are well positioned for an exceptionally strong fourth quarter. A significant percentage of fourth quarter orders are already on the books.

Today, we are reaffirming our expectation to achieve our plan. For the last three quarters of 2017, we expect to deliver at least $54 million in revenue and $3 million in adjusted EBITDA. We are also on track to achieve $7 million in annualized synergy savings and we project over $5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018.

We believe we have the liquidity and talent we need to take advantage of market opportunities. This conviction is underscored by robust sales growth from both channel partners and direct customers, which I noted earlier. In the weeks ahead, we will continue to share our value proposition operating model with prospective investors across the country.

I am looking forward to reporting our progress and business results to you in the coming months. Before going to questions, I would like to thank our channel partners and customers for their commitment to us. In addition, I want to thank our health professionals and employees for their efforts as we gear up for the busy season. We are ready for the busy season, and it is because of our team.

And now, Steve and I will – Steven and I will take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Bill Sutherland from Benchmark Company.

Bill Sutherland

Thanks. Hi, good morning guys.

Henry Dubois

Good morning, Bill.

Bill Sutherland

Just I know Q2 is difficult to look at – to understand on a reported basis. But Steve, you said one thing about the pro forma revenue at $10.9 million better, but not as strong as planned. Just kind of curious, if you have any color on that?

Henry Dubois

Sure, Bill, let me take that question. As we were putting together our revenue targets for the year, we had a baseline and obviously an internal stretch target that we’re shooting towards. Our internal baseline was $10.5 million, and that’s the – what we would have had in the quarter to tie into the $54 million for the full year. Obviously, we as management want to drive the company faster than that. And so while we exceeded that by $400,000, nearly a 4% improvement over the baseline number, we obviously would like to drive faster.

Bill Sutherland

Okay. So it wasn’t anything that you all were unable to – there weren’t any particular.

Henry Dubois

There were no issues with any of our customers. We have some timing things on where we were expecting things to be starting earlier in the year. But we’ve gotten confirmation on a number of those and we expect them later in the year. So we feel comfortable and confident as to where we are. And as I said, we’re looking forward to a very strong late third quarter and very strong fourth quarter.

Bill Sutherland

And then just one more on Q2 and that’s the gross margin. So just to clarify the comparison of 19% versus 25% a year ago. Just take me through that comparison.

Henry Dubois

Sure. Well, if you take a look at the gross margins for the two years, what you’re looking at is, in 2016, we would have had Hooper operating on a stand-alone basis so we would have only had our set of infrastructure supporting our revenue piece. As we combined here in the second quarter of 2017, as you know, we’re working to get synergies – synergy savings and we’re working our way towards that and we’re making great progress. But we don’t start booking – you don’t start recognizing those on day one of a merger. And so there’s some overlap in operating extra infrastructure than what would actually be needed at that time. So we think of that, while it’s not necessarily considered a transaction expense, it’s part of our transition.

Bill Sutherland

I get it, okay. Sales momentum is impressive. Are you feeling like that’s ahead of plan? And do you think – more of the point is that is it sustainable? Or was that partly just a function of timing, booking things faster?

Henry Dubois

Well, it’s the sales season where you got to look at closing our sales. You’re actually looking at trying to closing sales up to about the end of the third quarter or so and then you start selling into next year and closing when the closing season starts over again. So we’re a little bit ahead of plan on these – on the sales. Actually, we’re quite pleased with where we are on that piece. And we’re really thinking about how this is really going to help us set us up for a very strong 2018. A lot of those contracts will be starting in the third and fourth quarters, but a good chunk of that revenue will be recognized as we go into 2018. And then those will become annual revenue streams.

Bill Sutherland

Were these largely new customers?

Henry Dubois

That new sales is all – those are all new customers, predominantly either direct new customers, new channel partners, new CRO and in some cases, some new customers that are our channel partners such as Bravos and others that have pulled in and given to us.

Bill Sutherland

Okay. And then, I guess, last. Just thinking about revenue synergies a bit more and as you work together, I’m sure those come to the surface over time. Any color on, as you look into next year or beyond, what you guys may be able to do together?

Henry Dubois

Well, I think as we put the two companies together and I think we now have very strong capabilities across the entire spectrum of offerings, whether it’s the wellness portal, whether it’s coaching, incentive management, screenings, flu vaccinations, et cetera. I think when we look at it, and I don’t want to use the term cross-selling, I think we like to think of it as upselling. We’re one team so we’re not crossing the line to sell one product from one customer to another, from one side of the house to another customer.

So more looking at it from an upsell perspective. And as we go into the year, we have upsell targets as part of our revenues here in 2017 and we’ll have upsell targets as we go into 2018 as well. And we think there’s a significant opportunity there given the strength of our capabilities in each of those offerings. We feel if we can get into the door with one of the offerings, there’s always the opportunity to bring in the others, which adds more value to the customer, adds more value to the participant and generates more revenue for us.

Bill Sutherland

That makes sense. Okay, thanks for all the color, Henry. I appreciate it.

Henry Dubois

Thanks, Bill. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Henry Dubois

Well, it looks like we addressed all the questions in our prepared remarks. And as such, I’d like to just say thank you to all for participating. Let us get back to work. We’ve got another strong sets of quarters coming up, and we look forward to speaking again soon.

Operator

And this concludes today’s conference. Thank you for your participation and you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.