Klondex Mines' (KLDX) CEO Paul Huet on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Klondex Mines Ltd. (NYSEMKT:KLDX)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Seaberg - SVP, IR and Corporate Development

Paul Huet - President and CEO

Mike Doolin - COO

Brian Morris - SVP, Exploration

Barry Dahl - CFO

Analysts

Rahul Paul - Canaccord Genuity

Heiko Ihle - Rodman & Renshaw

John Seaberg

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Klondex Mines Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call.

Please note that a corresponding presentation, related press release, and detailed financial schedules are available on the Klondex Mines’ website.

Joining me today are other members of our executive management team, including Mike Doolin, Chief Operating Officer; Brian Morris, Senior Vice President, Exploration; Barry Dahl, Chief Financial Officer; and John Antwi, Senior Vice President, Strategic Development.

On behalf of the Klondex Executive Management team we apologize that Paul Huet, our President and Chief Executive Officer, will not be participating on the call today. Paul’s father Leal Huet, recently passed away and Paul is spending this time with this family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We hope you understand and respect his absence.

Turning to the cautionary language on Slide 2, I would like to remind listeners that during this call we may make certain forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from our actual results. Please refer to the section on forward-looking information in the company's latest 2017 quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which includes our consolidated financial statements and related MD&A and other filings, which are available on our website on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

With that being said, we’ll begin our call today on Slide 3.

Klondex had a very strong second quarter both operationally and financially. Once again, we had another quarter with no loss time incidents at any of our mines. We are very proud of this accomplishment and never take for granted that fact that our employees and contractors go home safely to their families each day. We want to thank the entire Klondex team for their relentless focus on health and safety.

Operationally, we had the best quarter in the company’s history, producing just shy of 67,000 gold equivalent ounces. This was not a surprise as we had a large stock file at the Midas mill at the end of the first quarter.

Year-to-date we have produced just over a 101,000 gold equivalent ounces, primarily from Fire Creek and Midas in Nevada. Due to this strong performance, we have increased our consolidated annual production guidance by approximately 5,000 gold equivalent ounces and are now tracking to produce between 213,000 and 230,000 gold equivalent ounces at slightly lower costs. Mike will speak to this in greater detail later on the call.

We have also improved our liquidity during Q2, as we increased our cash to approximately $42 million which is up 41% from the end of Q1. But we know 2017 is not over. We have had a good first half of the year, but we know we must delivered on our revised annual outlook which requires our two newest assets, True North and Hollister to perform as we know they will.

We have made a lot of progress at both of these operations. We have the right people in place and we will execute our plan, which entails accessing higher grade material at both of these operations and increasing returns volume.

We are also excited about the initial drilling at Hatter Graben. Assays are still pending but visually the core looks as we had expected. With the support of the Western Shoshone and the regulators, we expect to have additional drill rigs onsite within the next month. We continue to earn our social license at Hollister every day and have made significant progress cultivating positive relationships with the both the Western Shoshone and the regulators.

As an example, Klondex is finalizing an initiative that Paul Huet began back in 2010 to donate the rock creek lands in Nevada to the Western Shoshone. On August 18, there will be a ceremony celebrating the transfer of these lands from Klondex to the Western Shoshone, land that is sacred and extremely important to their culture and heritage. We're extremely proud to finally have an opportunity to complete this initiative.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Mike Doolin for an update on our operations.

Mike Doolin

Thanks, John. Moving to the second quarter operational highlights on Slide 5. We mined just over 53,000 gold equivalent ounces in Q2, and approximately 111,000 gold equivalent ounces year-to-date. We produced over 66,000 gold equivalent ounces during the quarter, up 94% from Q1 and we processed the ore that was stockpiled at the Midas mill at the end of Q1.

Our consolidated cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold in Q2 was $624 compared to our original guidance of $680 to $710, and down 26% from Q1. Due to the strong performance and higher grades at both Midas and Fire Creek, we are increasing our consolidated production guidance to between 213,000 and 230,000 gold equivalent ounces and lowering our production cost guidance slightly to $670 to $700 per gold equivalent ounce sold.

Taking a closer look at our Nevada operations on Slide 6. Both Fire Creek and Midas are operating very well as we continue to optimize the mine plans at each site. Based on vein geometry we are being more selective in our mining method, this allows us to reduced dilution and lower our mining costs per ounce.

At Fire Creek, our plan focused on ore advance in the first half of the year and waste development in the second half. This allowed us to bring tons in ounces into the first half, ensuring that we would have the capacity to process Hollister ore in the second half and minimized year-end stockpiles from all operations. This also allowed us time to complete the modifications to the Midas mill needed to process Hollister ore. I'll go into those details in just a little bit.

For the second half of the year, we expect to mine slightly lower tons in the first half at a similar grade of around 0.9 gold equivalent ounce per ton with similar costs.

Turning to Midas, Midas also had a great second quarter and first half of the year. During the first half we identified several opportunities to mine higher grade material and set ourselves up to bring these areas into production in the second half. For example, by introducing a captive cut-and-fill mining method into certain areas of Midas will reduce development, increase the mine grade, and ultimately, drive our production cost down.

At Hollister, most of the rehab work has been complete. For the quarter, Hollister mined approximately 20% of its annual production guidance. For the second half of the year, we continue to shift towards a more steady state mining rate, which in turn will lower our overall production cost per ounce.

As I mentioned previously, we are close to completing the work at the Midas mill that will allow us to process the Hollister ore through a CIL circuit. This is done by retrofitting a number of our leach tanks to CIL. We've also begin testing our strip and electro-winning circuits at the Aurora property, which will enable us to process the loaded carbon generated at the Midas mill.

For the first time in its history, the Midas mill will have the flexibility to switch between a CIL circuit for Hollister ore and a Merrill Crow for Midas and Fire Creek ores. We're on schedule to begin processing the Hollister ore by the end of the month.

As you can see on Slide 7, we expect our Hollister mining cost per ton to stabilize as we complete the rehab work, open up more working phases, and transition to self-mining. We also expect the ore grades at Hollister to improve for the rest of the year.

At this time we're maintaining our production guidance of 30,000 to 35,000 GOs at Hollister at a production cast -- cost per gold equivalent ounce sold of $930 to $960. However with the successful transition to owner mining, realized higher grades, and the synergies we’re seeing with Midas and Aurora, we actually see the potential to lower these costs per gold ounce sold.

Looking at our Canadian operations on Slide 8. We produced almost 7,000 gold ounces at True North in the second quarter, up over 82% from Q1. We also completed several key activities including finalizing of the key hires, constructing a new underground mobile maintenance shaft, improving the efficiencies with the underground material handling system, and improving our equipment availability.

We're also advancing waste development which will allow us to access the higher grade material in the 710 incline and decline.

Turning to Slide 9, you can see that we expect the ore grades to improve significantly in the second half of the year, especially in Q4. This will drive our production costs lower.

Due to the fact that approximately 75% of True North’s operating costs are fixed, improving the ore grade and increasing the tons processed are expected to significantly decrease our production cost per gold ounce sold.

Turning to Slide 10; you can see our actual tons mined and respective ounces produced in Q1 and 2. Also in this slide it shows our same metrics for Q3 and 4. Clearly, True North is the second half of the year story and we have the mine plan in place to deliver on our guidance. The ongoing development work will provide us access to the 710 incline and decline zones in Q3 and Q4, where the grades are significantly higher.

In addition, we have also began mining on the Cohiba mine, which will provide additional ore feed to the mill.

Turning to Slide 11. To reiterate, we have revised our consolidated guidance for the year and remain very confident that we’ll meet our annual production guidance of 213,000 to 230,000 gold equivalent ounces, at a production cash cost of $675 to $700 per GO sold.

In addition to be in more selective in our mining methods at Fire Creek and Midas, we have introduced cost savings initiatives across Nevada, allowing us to reduce our cash cost guidance per gold equivalent ounce sold by $100 for Midas and $50 for Fire Creek.

For True North, we are maintaining our production outlook of 41,000 to 45,000 gold equivalent ounce -- of gold ounces sold and are revising our production cash cost guidance to between $900 and $950 per gold ounce sold. The revised cost guidance is due to development activities taking longer than planned there by delaying access to the higher grade materials in the 710 incline and decline, and an increase in our contract mining expense.

Finally, we have increased our capital expenditures by approximately $11 million to which Barry will speak to later in the presentation.

I’ll now turn the call over to Brian Morris.

Brian Morris.

Thanks, Mike. Turning to Slide 13. This slide shows the Hollister mine which historically produced approximately 425,000 gold equivalent ounces. To the west is the location of the Gloria Vein System. Approximately 2,500 feet to the east of the underground development, is the location of Hatter Graben, which was discovered in 2008.

To the benefit of Klondex, I was part of that discovery team. Approximately 15 holes were drilled at that time, all at multiple vein intercepts of minable widths and grades. Since then no drilling has taken place, until now. We have recently started at 20,000-foot drill program to infill historic drilling with the intent to develop an inferred resource.

The blue lines on the slide are our first two drill holes that are currently in progress. The blue squares are permanent drill pads and the green squares are drill pads pending permitting, which we expect to be approved this month.

On the next slide, we will look at a long section from A to A Prime. Turning to Slide 14. This is a long section looking north, and like the previous slide it includes Hollister mine, Gloria and Hatter Graben. The main take away from this picture is the mineralized vertical extent between Hollister mine and Hatter Graben. Hollister has an economic vertical extent of approximately 600 feet. So far at Hatter Graben drilling has identified at least 1,200 feet of vertical mineral extend and is still open in all directions.

Turning to Slide 15. This is showing two vein intercepts from the 2008 exploration drill program. Full H8-264 was the original discovery hole and then intercepted 8.7% feet or approximately 0.4 ounces per ton gold. And one of last holes drilled at Hatter Graben H8-285 returned a very impressive intercept at 12.5 feet of 0.47 ounce per ton gold, including 3.7 feet of 1.2 ounces per ton gold. This was - has us so excited about Hatter Graben. We now have the opportunity to follow up on these historic drill results.

Turning to Slide 16. We're looking at core photos from our first hole. This is the first hole at Hatter Graben since 2008. We have encountered several lean intercepts in this hole so far and here are pictures of two of them. The hole is still in progress and assays are pending. The main point here is we're seeing multiple vein intercepts, similar to what I experienced back in 2008. We will be updating the market on the status of this drill program as we receive new information.

Turning to Slide 17. On August 7, 2017, the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Bison Gold Resources Inc., for approximately $7 million. This transaction consolidates Bison's land package with True North’s claims 40 kilometers southeast of the mine. Bison's land package has numerous historical drill holes showing the potential for a high grade opportunity for additional mill feed at True North. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

And now I'll turn the call over to Barry.

Barry Dahl

Thank you, Brian. Turning to Slide 19. Revenue for Q2 was $86.8 million, as we sold almost 70,000 gold equivalent ounces at an average gold price of $12.49. Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $14.9 million. As a reminder under U.S. GAAP our depletion is based on 2P reserves as compared to IFRS, which allows the use of reserves and resources.

Development and project costs were $3.9 million and are primarily related to the refurbishment of the Hollister project prior to proven and probable resources been established in Q2. The development and project costs at Hollister are principally completed for Gloria and main zone.

As a reminder, U.S. GAAP does not have the concept of commercial production and does not allow the capitalization of costs before our 2P. These preproduction costs are accounted for as development and project costs. Under IFRS, capitalization is permissible before our mine is declared to be in commercial production.

Net income was $7.7 million, were first ounce per share basic. All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold were $909 and all-in cost per gold ounce sold were $1,033. Our all-in sustaining costs and all-in costs includes the Hollister and True North ramp ups. Our all-in sustaining guidance for the year is between $950 and $1,000 and our all-in cost guidance remains $1,070 to $1,130.

Turning to Slide 20. We increased our capital expenditures and exploration guidance by $11 million because of higher and budgeted metal prices. We reduced capital expenditure guidance for the Midas mine by $2 million. We increased our guidance at the Midas mill by $2 million for the tail section [ph] and the CIL modifications.

We increased our guidance for the Hollister mine by $7 million primarily due to waste development, capital drilling, and equipment purchases. We increased district and near term exploration expense by $4 million but the majority of the increase is designated for Fire Creek.

On Slide 21, we ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $42 million. This combined with our metal inventory at market price and then undrawn credit facility at $23 million, results in approximately $91 million of liquidity to service our obligations. Our working capital was $28.8 million and our working capital ratio was 1.6.

Our operating cash flow was $30 million that includes $2 million of principal plus interest expense attributable to the gold purchase agreement with Franco-Nevada, under which we delivered 2,000 gold ounces. Finally, our expenditures on mineral properties, plant equipment was $18 million.

I will now turn the call back over to John.

John Seaberg

Thanks, Barry. In closing, turning to Slide 22; our second quarter was a strong quarter. We have increased our gold equivalent ounce production guidance for the year while slightly reducing our production cost guidance. We started the third quarter with a strong balance sheet and have made significant progress at Hollister and True North, and are well-positioned to meet our revised annual operating guidance.

Additionally, we have several important milestones coming up including the initial results of the Hatter Graben drill program, and most importantly, delivering on our annual production and cost guidance at True North and Hollister and for the company.

I’d like to thank you for your time, and with that we'll open the call up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Rahul Paul with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Rahul Paul

Hi, everyone. On - Mike on that Fire Creek and Midas it's nice to see the grades pick up nicely. We've seen grades improve into Q1 and that continue into Q2. How long do you think you can sustain the grades at Fire Creek and Midas? The phase has improved since last year and currently average close to an ounce a ton at Fire Creek, over 0.3 ounces a ton at Midas.

Mike Doolin

Yes. Good question, Rahul. We're right in the - we are just beginning the process, doing the mine plans and the budgeting for 2018. But our expectation has always been for Fire Creek that it's going to run between 0.7 and 1 ounce per ton. And for Midas, we've always thought about a third of an ounce per ton. We’re seeing some of these remnant areas that we're actually looking at in different ways than it was previously mined, and our hope is that we continue to benefit from this type of thing where we can go in and get these higher grades. It might cost just a little bit on a cost per ton, but it's actually going to drive our cost per ounce down.

Rahul Paul

Thanks, Mike. But then that the 0.7 to 1 ounce per ton, that variance is -- it's quite significant like from a modeling standpoint and the impact on production. So is there any way we should look at it? I mean should we expect something closer to the 1 ounce per ton through the year and then slowly just moving down to sort of the midpoint between 0.7 and an ounce over the next quarter or so?

John Seaberg

We've had this conversation about the blending and the effort it takes to try to average that 0.7 to 1 ounce per ton to the mill. As far as guidance on how you model that, it's difficult at this time for us to go beyond that guidance. I would just shoot for the midpoint of that range and then when we come up with our mine plans and rollout our guidance for next year, we'll obviously have more clarity.

Rahul Paul

Perfect. Okay. Thanks, John. Mike, and then the with the tails thickener in Midas, how long do you think you can extend the life of the existing theatre [ph] understanding whether that -- the three operations you may be operating the mill at close to full capacity, when would you need to build a new facility?

Mike Doolin

Yes, Rahul, we looked at this tails thickener about a year and half ago and the goal at that point in time was if we put a tails thickener in that's going to give us of an additional four to six months in the existing facility. That pushes us sometime into spring of 2019. But what we are doing in the meantime is we permitted, we expect this year to actually start our clearing and grubbing on the new tailings and then we'll construct it, so that it's ready at the end of ’18.

And one of the pluses that we also see in the tails thickener is that we'll be able to put in approximately 20% more material on a cubic foot basis than we had previously. So we expect to see actually our unit cost on the tails go down with the new facility. I hope that answers the question.

Rahul Paul

Yes. And then one follow up on that, how much -- what kind of capital do you expect would be associated with the new facility?

Mike Doolin

We're actually finishing the design, and I'm going to say it's going to go anywhere between $15 million and $20 million, I think.

Rahul Paul

Okay. Thanks. That's all that I had.

The next question comes from Heiko Ihle with Rodman & Renshaw.

Heiko Ihle

Hey guys thanks for taking my question.

John Seaberg

Hi, Heiko. No problem. How are you?

Heiko Ihle

Good morning. So as noncash depreciation has gone to $14.8 million from $7.7 million in Q1 and $6.4 million in Q2 ’16, obviously, that's in a very good project True North which is now online and you didn’t have that a year ago. But can you just sort of walk us through your expectations for the remaining two quarters of this year? And just maybe also an idea for 2018, but given the answer you just gave to Rahul’s question, might be just a touch too early for that I'd assume?

Barry Dahl

As far as depreciation, our depreciation is based on 2P reserves as compared to IFRS, which would allow the reserves and resources. So we would anticipate that they would be similar to what occurred in Q1 and Q2. And if you look at the segment note disclosure in the financial statements, you'll be able to calculate the unit cost of depreciation and then apply that for the ounces that we forecasted for the year by each project.

Heiko Ihle

Okay. On the Bison Gold deal, it’s obviously a small transaction but should we be surprised to see any additional transaction like it with public companies before the end of the year? And if the answer is no, we shouldn't be surprised, can you just sort of give us a bell curve of sizes that you're looking at?

John Seaberg

Yes. Heiko, we are focused on organic growth. We've always said that -- the Bison transaction was opportunistic. It was a small little tuck in that made sense for us to consolidate that district. It will provide future feed at we think relatively high-grade material for the True North mine. We're not looking to do any more transactions. It was opportunistic. We are focused on getting True North and getting Hollister up and running as they should and delivering on our plans. That is our focus.

Heiko Ihle

And you guys have been executing quite well. I hope it continues just like that.

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I will like to turn the conference back over to John Seaberg for any closing remarks.

John Seaberg

I just want to say thank you to everyone for joining us on the call. We know it's a busy earnings season. We appreciate your time. And we look forward to seeing many of you as we enter yet another busy conference season. Thank you once again and have a great day.

This concludes today's Klondex Mines' first quarter results conference call. You may disconnect.

