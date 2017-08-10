Tesla: The Insanity Of Debt Raise

We make a case that Tesla credit picture is much worse than what the credit ratings suggest.

Tesla (TSLA) Q2 earnings call, as we wrote in Tesla Q2 Narrative Is Aimed Toward A Capital Raise And Not Credible, was nothing but a hard sell ahead of a capital raise. Nevertheless, CEO Elon Musk’s narrative won the day leading to strong stock price gains post earnings.

Is should come as no surprise to investors that Tesla announced a $1.5B capital raise on Monday.

While skeptics are not surprised, Tesla longs should take a close look at the development. During the earnings call, less than a week back, when asked about capital needs, Mr. Musk said:

“And now that said, there may be some wisdom in having a cash cushion for unexpected events. You just never know if there's going be some significant force majeure events in the world. It could be an earthquake in California, for example. But we're not at this point considering an equity raise. We are thinking about debt, but we're not thinking about an equity raise.”

Considering that the Company announced the debt raise less than a week later and is already on a roadshow, management was clearly well past the “thinking about” stage at the time of Q2 earnings. In fact, the Company seems already well on its way to a raise in contacting debt rating agencies and planning for a roadshow. Readers can determine whether Tesla’s representation during earnings call was accurate.

The “emergency” debt raise should raise major questions to investors.

Why now? So soon?

The implication from the Q2 call from the management was that the Company had enough liquidity. Why the hurry?

As such, note that Tesla has very little credibility on financial matters. Especially when it comes to capital needs. As recently as October of last year, the CEO had this say during Q3 2016 earnings call:

“One thing that's worth mentioning and, certainly, I would take this with a grain of salt and not like it's – like sometimes, I'll say things which I think are sort of speculation or my best guess but they are not – it's different from a promise. Our current plan – our current financial plan does not require any capital raise for Model 3 at all. So now that's different from saying whether we should raise capital or not to account for uncertainty to have a larger buffer and to sort of de-risk the business.”

We are now on a third raise since that statement only three quarters back! Model 3 is still not in production (except in the minds of hopeless optimists who may mistake the sales of buggy cars to employees as production)

It is no secret that the Company has failed to be profitable after years of promises and continues to burn cash profligately. But, why the hurry on the capital raise?

The first answer is that, Tesla’s balance sheet, as can be seen from the image below, is in a bad shape.

The Company’s AP/AL exceed cash on hand, the working capital is negative, and the Company’s debt to equity ratio is abysmal. This does not even include Company’s off-balance sheet obligations such as long term purchase agreements.

The second, more important answer, we believe, is that management has very little faith in Model 3 ramp. Given Mr. Musk’s own admission of “production hell”, the odds heavily favor Model 3 ramp being much worse than current management forecasts.

Why just $1.5B?

Tesla’s effort to raise only $1.5B is also a curious choice. Tesla burned through $1.4B of cash in Q2 and we estimate that the cash burn will likely be worse in Q3. In effect, the new raise will finance just about one quarter’s worth of cash burn.

Why such a small amount? Does Tesla not have faith that it can raise more than this small amount on the hype wagon?

Why private debt?

Another factor that should concern investors is that the capital raise is not equity or public debt but private debt.

Considering the state of Tesla's balance sheet, the most logical choice for capital raise should be equity. Debt is a terrible option for Tesla under current circumstances, considered that Tesla’s debt and liabilities have ballooned over time (image below).

Tesla’s interest expenses during the last quarter were over $108M! As the company continues to burn cash and as debt continues to rise, we are fast approaching half-a-billion dollars in interest payments alone on yearly basis. Additional debt will only amplify the problem.

So, why not equity? Especially when $1.5B will dilute equity holders by only about 3% at the current market capitalization?

It certainly does not help capital raise when big funds like Fidelity and T. Rowe Price are exiting the stock and several smaller funds are selling out completely.

Is it possible that Tesla considers an equity raise to be challenging? Is Tesla concerned that $1.5B of equity is a bit too much to raise without strong institutional support? Or, is Tesla concerned about potential disclosure issues? Or, something else?

Regardless of the reason, Tesla chose not to go the equity route. Interestingly, Tesla did not even go with convertible debt that has been one of the staples for the Company. Instead, it went with debt. That too private debt – the type of debt that is most lax with respect to disclosures.

All we can say is that Tesla’s choice raises more questions than it answers.

The Comedy of Debt Ratings

Once Tesla decides to go on the path of debt, it becomes essential that the debt be rated so that prospective investors can have a basis for evaluating the offering.

When it came to ratings, we were quite shocked to find that Tesla debt offering was rated B3 by Moody’s and B- by S&P.

While these ratings are very deep into the junk bond territory and speak poorly of Tesla’s financial picture, we were shocked because we view the debt as having much higher risk than these ratings indicate.

On looking at the rationale for the ratings, we observe that Moody’s makes the following assumptions:

Tesla faces significant risks as it attempts to take production of the Model 3 from a targeted rate of 5,000 per week in early 2018 to 10,000 per week by year-end 2018. This targeted plan could put full-year production in excess of 350,000 units. Moody's expectation that the launch, production ramp up, and market acceptance of the Model 3 will be successful enough to achieve approximately 300,000 unit sales during 2018 (a full-year sales rate averaging about 5,500 per week)

Moody’s expects that Tesla will be able to do with a gross margin approximating 25%.

Moody's expectation than in the event of severe financial or operating stress, Tesla's brand name, production facilities, and product lineup would have considerable value to another automotive OEM or technology firm targeting the electric vehicle and mobility markets.

The B3 rating of the unsecured notes reflects the junior position of the notes relative to the company's $1.9 billion secured credit facility.

Given this negative free cash flow outlook, the uncertainties associated with the launch of the Model 3, and the potential cash requirements necessary to cover the maturities of its convertible debt, Tesla will face large cash requirements through 2018. The liquidity resources available to the company provide moderately adequate coverage of these cash requirements. Tesla's principal liquidity sources include the company's $3 billion in cash, proceeds from the proposed note offering, and $900 million available under its $1.9 billion secured revolver. Without the proceeds from the note offering, Tesla's liquidity position would be stressed.

The 300K Sales Assumption Does Not Pass The Smell Test…

Given that Mr. Musk talked about 6 to 9 months of production hell and given that the CFO was not even willing to discuss capex spending for the ramp from 5k units per week to 10k units per week, we are amazed that debt rating analysts are assuming 300,000 units in sales during 2018.

Note that these are sales and not production!

If we generously assume a one week per quarter in vacation and maintenance, we get about 48 weeks of production for 2018. To achieve a production of 300,000 units, the Company needs to hit 6,250 units per week in 2018.

For the production to move from 5,000 units to 10,000 units, the Company needs to order equipment, build new facilities, address all required logistics, hire employees, install equipment, program and debug production tooling, and debug tooling. This, in best case scenario, is likely a Q4 2018 possibility.

Especially, considering that the company neither has the capex budget nor the money to even fund this expansion at this point, this is a ridiculous assumption from a debtholder point of view. Given that $1.5B only covers one quarter of cash burn, the company would need to do AT LEAST one more capital raise to fund this expansion.

The other thing to keep in mind is that there will be a lag time between production and sales. Even if it is as little as two weeks, those two weeks come off the tail end when the production assumptions are at the highest level.

The credit analysts are assuming a production ramp that does not make any sense.

… And, Neither Does The Gross Margin Assumption

We are also flabbergasted that credit analysts can take Tesla managements gross margin claims at face value and use it as the basis for their analysis. We submit that Mr. musk has no credibility when it comes to meeting financial targets – especially gross margins.

We point out that Tesla has planned for 30%+ gross margin at least as far back as 2014. The Q&A session of Tesla Q3 2015 earnings call vividly illustrates this:

“Andrea Susan James - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Thanks for taking my questions. A year ago, you guys had been targeting 28 to 30% gross margins by around this time, but clearly the world changed on you with currencies and so forth. So what's the right way to think about gross margin over the next 18 months?

Elon Reeve Musk - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Well, our goal is to steadily improve gross margin and hopefully exceed 30% on the Model S and Model X vehicles within 18 months, hopefully sooner than that. But it is – it does require quite an intense effort to – for every fractional point of gross margin. So – and that assumes current, there's not some radical shift in currencies that happens again. So the – so if – according to our plans, at least, we would exceed 30% gross margin within 18 months on the S and X line.”

For the record, Tesla has not able to hit this gross margin level with Model S and Model X, which are $100K ASP cars.

Fast forward to the Q2 2017 earnings call, the company barely hit 25% gross margin for Model S and Model X. To add insult to injury, one day after posting epic losses, and after citing strong demand, we find out that Tesla cut prices for its Model X.

The narrative about cost improvement being passed on to customers makes for an incredulous story. We are hard pressed to find a company that “passes cost savings on to customers” when a company is unable to meet corporate gross margin targets and when it is posting historic losses.

The cold truth for Tesla investors is that the demand for Tesla cars has stagnated and the only way to keep the unit growth narrative going is to keep slashing prices – corporate gross margin targets and profitability be damned!

Based on EV-CPO data, Tesla, more than usual, has been using heavy discounting to stimulate sales this quarter. Based on the discounting data, we estimate that Tesla is headed for a 100 to 300 point decline in gross margins for Q3.

When the company is headed for sub-25% margins on a fancy high-end car with roughly twice the ASP of Model 3, what makes credit analysts believe the company’s narrative about 25% gross margins for a much cheaper car is beyond us.

And, Furthermore, Tesla Gross Margins Are Meaningless

One critical aspect that many sell side and credit analysts do not seem to realize is that Tesla Gross Margins reporting is not meaningful and ignores the negative data from the company’s core business. In addition to stacking up the margin on the retail side to manufacturing margins, the company does not include R&D expenses in gross margins. In addition, as the excellent work from fellow contributor Alberto Zaragoza Comendador shows, Tesla does not include the loss making parts of its core business in gross margin calculations. Once you include the cost of Tesla service and CPO operations, Tesla gross margins slip by another 4%.

On an apples to apples basis, compared to other auto manufacturers, Tesla seems to have gross margins closer to 10% than 20%.

Why does Tesla use a gross margin formula that is not representative of its actual business?

Part of the Tesla Gross Margin seems to be tied to pushing on with the Company’s fantastic narrative and the Company’s incentive plans tied to gross margins which incent the management to artificially inflate gross margin reporting.

What Is The Right Credit Rating For Tesla?

While we are no credit analysts, we suggest that adjusting the credit rating agency narrative for more realistic set of assumptions paints a much direr picture of Tesla’s future.

We submit that a credit rating that starts with a “C” is much more appropriate considering the risks at Tesla.

Our View: Sell short

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s investment philosophy is long only and author does not short. Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.