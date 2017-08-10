Two Underrecognized Pioneers Who Revolutionized Investing

When it comes to recognizing the great innovators in investing most of us think of efficient market academics like Professors Markowitz, Sharpe and Fama. But many of us have moved beyond efficient markets, and have different pioneers to thank for it. Here’s a fun quiz. Who pioneered the following currently popular investment approaches?

Inefficient markets Factor-based investing Smart beta Minimum variance portfolios Post modern portfolio theory Downside risk Management to objectives Upside potential

Good chance you are not aware that Dr. Robert Haugen is responsible for the first four approaches and that Dr. Frank Sortino championed the last four. If you are using any of these approaches you will benefit from the books that started it all, summarized in the following.

Dr. Haugen

Dr. Haugen wrote a trilogy of books on the first four approaches above, as follows:

The New Finance: The Case Against Efficient Markets, 1995, stirred up the academic community by showing that tests of efficient market theory actually prove that markets are inefficient.

Beast on Wall Street,1998, identified the fact that market volatility is not event-driven. It’s driven by investor behavior and the herd instinct.

The Inefficient Stock Market—What Pays Off and Why,1999. This is Dr. Haugen’s seminal work in which he lays out how factor-based investing can reliably beat the markets by using sophisticated regression analyses and a wide range of factors. Also included in the book are the risk-reward dominance of the minimum variance portfolio and the notion of a Super Stock that dominates the stock market. If you only read one of these books, this is the one you want.

Dr. Sortino

If you recognize this name it’s probably because of his ratio that redefines risk as downside variance rather than total variance. What most don’t know is that Dr. Sortino, sometimes known as Dr. Downside, further refined the definition of risk to mean the probability of failing to achieve objectives, and he perfected an optimizer to improve the odds of achieving objectives while limiting the degree of possible failure. A couple of Dr. Sortino’s books that you’ll want to read are:

Managing Downside Risk in Financial Markets , 2001, introduces the idea of managing to objectives and redefines failure as missing your objective. It also introduces “Post-modern Portfolio Theory”

The Sortino Framework for Constructing Portfolios, 2010, is a guide book, including software, for optimizing the probability of success while limiting the magnitude of potential failure.

Who cares?

Many of us have moved on beyond Modern Portfolio Theory, which is after all more than 60 years old. It is very helpful to know the thinking of those who led the way, and to give them the recognition they deserve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.