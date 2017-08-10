Extendicare's (EXETF) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Extendicare, Inc (OTCPK:EXETF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Jillian Fountain – Corporate Secretary

Donna Kingelin – Director

Elaine Everson – Chief Financial Officer and Vice President

Lorne Kalmar – TD Securities

Michael Smith – RBC Capital Markets

Welcome to the Extendicare Incorporated Second Quarter Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Jillian Fountain.

Good morning everyone, and welcome to Extendicare's 2017 second quarter results conference call. With me today are Donna Kingelin, Director of Extendicare, who has been overseeing the continuity of the operations and working closely with senior management while Tim is away; and Elaine Everson, your Vice President and CFO.

The quarterly results were disseminated yesterday, and are available on our Web site along with the supplemental information package. The audio webcast of today's call is also available on our Web site, along with accompanying slide presentation, which viewers may advance themselves. A replay of the call will be available from noon today until midnight on August 25th. The replay numbers and pass codes have been provided in our press release. An archived recording of this call will also be available on our Web site.

Before we get started, please be reminded that today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding our future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied today. We have identified such factors in our public filings with the Securities Commission, and suggest that you refer to those filings. As we discuss our performance, please bear in mind that all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Donna.

Thanks, Jillian, and good morning everyone. We operate across a spectrum of seniors' care and across the country to meet the needs of a growing seniors' population in Canada. Our services include long-term care, retirement community, home healthcare, management and consulting, and group purchasing services. As of June 30th, we operate 114 senior care centers, and we provide just over 11 million hours of home care annually.

Turning to our financial results, this quarter we saw growth in revenue of CAD12.4 million. However, the timing of the Easter holiday this year versus last year and severance costs contributed to a CAD2.1 million decline in our adjusted EBITDA. Our AFFO was down CAD5.6 million, reflecting the reduction in earnings and income support from the retirement acquisitions, and was further impacted by the lower interest revenue in connection with the deferred consideration from the sale of our U.S. operations in 2015. Elaine will elaborate further in a few minutes.

Though our core operations have been impacted this quarter for reasons already mentioned, we are pleased with the continued growth in our home care volumes and margins, and steady progress in our Retirement Living division. Our next retirement development project is due to open later this year in Uxbridge, Ontario. We are pleased with the early level of interest being exhibited for Douglas Crossing, with deposits having been received for 84 of 103 suites to date. As a result, we have accelerated our future growth plans for this community, and are proceeding with the construction of a 47 suite addition anticipated to be completed in Q4 of 2018.

Turning to our Long-Term Care operations, on slide five, we saw a CAD3 million improvement in revenue from funding enhancements and increased preferred accommodation. NOI for the quarter declined by CAD1.5 million, and was negatively impacted by the staff holiday, higher utility costs, increased cost of care, and the timing of recognition of funding under the Ontario envelope system. Our average occupancy has remained strong, at over 97%. Looking forward, effective July 1st, we have received accommodation funding increases of about 2% for each of Ontario and Alberta. These funding increases are estimated to provide an additional annual revenue of about CAD3.3 million, of which about a third is tied to Ontario flow-through envelope.

As you aware, we are aggressively pursuing the redevelopment of our Ontario seabed home with plans to spend approximately CAD400 million over the next five years. To date, we have submitted applications to Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care for 16 projects. And we continue to work collaboratively with the ministry to move these projects through the approval process.

Turning to our Esprit Lifestyle division, on slide seven, these operations continue to grow, with revenue up CAD4.8 million this quarter, compared to CAD3.7 million last year. The retirement platform includes seven communities in operation, which were all in lease-up during 2016. Two of the communities that were acquired in 2015 achieved stabilized occupancy at the end of last year, and have been reflected as mature communities. The NOI contribution for the mature communities increased by CAD200,000 this quarter over last year. The NOI from our lease-up communities also improved by CAD200,000 despite being impacted by pre-opening marketing costs for the new Uxbridge community and higher property taxes, aggregating approximately CAD200,000. Our average monthly revenue per occupied suite for the quarter was impacted by a change in the mix of care and services.

The occupancy of our mature communities has improved to 91.1% since the end of March, following the impact of a higher-than-normal attrition this past winter. Other communities categorized as in lease-up range in occupancy from a low of 37%, to a high of 88%, with an average occupancy of 57% as at June 30th. As I mentioned earlier, these communities are seeing a steady increase in occupancy, and our efforts continue in this regard.

Turning to our home healthcare business, on slide eight, we achieved growth in revenue of CAD8.2 million or 8% this quarter, and growth of CAD18.4 million or 9% year-to-date due to increases in daily hours of services provided. On a year-to-date basis, our NOI improved by CAD2.9 million. Our growth in NOI was flat this quarter compared to the same quarter last year due to the staff holiday and severance costs. If we exclude the impact of those items, our NOI margin would have otherwise been 11.5% this quarter, and 10.5% year-to-date. Significant efforts continue to improve efficiencies and reduce costs in our home health operations. We expect margins to continue to improve over the remainder of 2017, and into 2018.

Our other Canadian operations consists of Extendicare Assist Management & Consulting Services, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network. In total, revenue and NOI from these operations declined slightly this quarter as a result of a net decline in managed contracts, partially offset by growth in our group purchasing clients served. Through the efforts of our management team we have offset part of the reduction in managed clients through the addition of six new locations, with 600 residents thus far this year. As for SGP, the volume growth continues with the number of third-party residents served increasing by over 6%, to 44,700 at June 30th.

With that, I will turn things over to Elaine to review our consolidated quarterly results. Elaine?

Thank you, Donna, and good morning everyone. Now, turning to slide 11, I'll review our consolidated results for the quarter and year-to-date. The growth in revenue this quarter and year-to-date, of approximately 5%, was driven primarily by the growth in home healthcare volumes, LTC funding enhancements, contributions from the retirement living operations, and an increase in investment income from our captive insurance company. In addition, retro LTC funding adjustments of about CAD800,000 were received in the first quarter of this year. Consolidated NOI was down this quarter by CAD900,000 or 2.5%, and the NOI margin was at 12.4% compared to the 13.3% in Q2 of last year.

As previously discussed, our consolidated NOI this quarter was impacted by the staff holiday and severance costs, aggregating CAD2 million. Exclusive of these items, our consolidated NOI margin would have otherwise been 13.1% this quarter. For the six months ended June, our consolidated NOI improved by CAD4.1 million or 6.7%, reflecting an NOI margin of 12.1%, with Canadian operations contributing CAD2.5 million, and investment income from the captive contributing the balance of CAD1.6 million. Growth in NOI of our Canadian operations stem primarily from home healthcare volume increases and the LTC funding enhancements primarily offset by the increased severance cost of CAD1 million.

In terms of our adjusted EBITDA, in addition to the NOI just discussed, the factors impacting our G&A when compared to the same respective 2016 period, included higher share-based compensation of CAD600,000 this quarter, and CAD1 million year-to-date, higher wages in support of the growth of our operations, and increased consulting fees in respect of the productivity initiatives of our Canadian operations.

Turning to slide 12, AFFO from continuing operations for the first six months was CAD27.1 million, representing CAD0.305 per basic share, compared to CAD0.367 per share in the first half of 2016. AFFO this year was derived predominantly from our Canadian operations, while the AFFO for the first half of 2016 also included CAD2.6 million from the U.S. continuing operations, and that related primarily the interest income in connection with the deferred consideration. As previously disclosed, as part of the proceeds from the sale of our U.S. operations in 2016, we were entitled to receive an ongoing cash stream for a period of 15 years related to certain U.S. centers that were leased prior to the closing.

As we had announced in February, we had entered into an agreement to delay receipt of those funds that were expected in 2017. Subsequent to the 2017 second quarter, we were notified that the operator of the leased center had failed to make their required minimum lease payment. As a result of that event and related discussions, we do not expect to receive any further amounts, and have written off the balance of the deferred consideration of $27.9 million through our discontinued operations. With respect to AFFO from Canadian operations, the CAD2.8 million decline in the first half of this year related to the increased adjusted EBITDA, lower maintenance CapEx offset by a reduction in income from the retirement acquisition, the elimination of the earnings of the captive, and the decrease in government capital funding related to the retro payment we received in 2016.

Our maintenance CapEx then was CAD2.8 million in the first half of this year, and we expect to spend in the range of CAD9 million to CAD11 million in aggregate for the year. Our payout ratio for the first six months of 2017 was 79% of total AFFO, compared to 67% in the same 2016 period.

Now, turning to our financial position, in slide 13, our total long-term debt, at June 30th, was CAD542 million, and cash on hand was CAD137 million. The change in debt level reflects the issuance in May of a CAD30 million five-year term loan that's secured by nine Alberta properties. In April, we repatriated $10 million of cash from our captive as the claims runoff has allowed release of reserves over the period post sale of the U.S. operations. During the second quarter, we were able to release a further $1.9 million, which was reflected in our discontinued operations. As a result of the issuance of debt in excess of repayment, the repatriation of cash from the captive and the improvement in earnings, our cash balance have increased by CAD35 million.

At June 30th, our weighted average interest rate was 5%, and the weighted average term to maturity of the debt was eight years. Our debt to GBV was 46%, and EBITDA interest coverage was 3.4 times.

With that, I'd like to now turn it back to Donna for some concluding remarks.

Thanks, Elaine. In conclusion, we have seen progress this year, we know that additional growth in each of our business segments is in our future and the foundational steps we are taking today will benefit us as we execute on our strategies. Our vision is to be the best senior parent service company in Canada.

With that, we would be happy to answer any questions.

The first question is from Lorne Kalmar.

Hi good morning.

Good morning.

I just want to ask about the outlook for the LTC portfolio for the back half of the year, I know it was a little bit related to timing of the Easter Holiday but what are you guys seeing for the rest of 2017?

Lorne, it's Elaine. For the rest of 2016, I would say that our long term care operations performance would be very stable and sort of relative returns to what we've seen in the past. On a year-to-date basis, they're relatively flat and in 2016, just to point out we also had an impact of an extra leap day. So when you compare year-over-year that half a million changes relatively flat from our perspective and I would and I would suggest that it's a stable business and return similar to where we do things in the past is the way to look at it.

Okay. And secondly with the focus on the redevelopment of the 3,000 LTC suites, where does the growth for retirement portfolio kind of fall in the priority list?

It is our number one portfolio, our number one strategy is growth in the retirement portfolio, number one is growth is our redevelopment but our strategy is about growth in all of our businesses, the portfolio, the private pay retirement and rebalancing across the portfolio, so growth in the retirement is absolutely number one focus at the moment.

And just lastly going forward, would you guys expect to rely actually on developments would start to see some acquisition opportunities as well?

We'd like to see both, there's some activity on the acquisition side, we're active and participating on that but it's a very competitive market and so we're just as interested and looking at development opportunities on the S3 side.

Okay, great. Thanks for the time.

Thank you.

The next question is from [Doug Lowe] [Ph].

Yes, thanks very much and good morning. Just to shift sideway to the Home Healthcare business and your revenue growth there's been exceptional particularly since you made the acquisition of Revera Home Health business, you probably don't think about the business in terms of Revera versus Pyramid anymore but assuming that you do I was just wondering whether much of the growth in your new revenue growth in contract wins was within Ontario or other provinces where Revera was had been previously been operating and then second of all just wondering how long we should extend the current growth trajectory here, we should assume that revenue growth can sort of transpire at recent quarter levels or sort of flattening out here that we should expect in coming quarters?

Elaine Everson

Sure Doug, good morning. It's Elaine.

Good morning.

And you're right, we think of it as Pyramid, so as far as growth on the revenue side yes we've been pleased with the volume growth we saw that started to translate late last year in the last couple of quarters of with the announcement of additional investment on the home care side and if you I think if you look at our supplementary information on our trend lines on volume growth, we consistently seen those volumes hold over the first half of the year and if I was looking forward, my expectation was that you could expect that continue those sort of levels to continue.

As to your question as to where those volume increases have come from, think it across the whole portfolio, I think we reported earlier in the year we didn't see a little bit of a lift on some additional volumes in BC last year but generally those volume increases we're seeing across the whole portfolio throughout Ontario.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great feedback. Thanks.

Thank you.

We have a question from a participant.

Am I on the line?

You're online.

Michael Smith

Elaine Everson

Michael Smith

Elaine Everson

Michael Smith

Elaine Everson

So we've done an assessment on that and on the Bill 148 minimum wage on the base wage rate, we're not expecting a financial impact Michael, the wage rates that we have and that we are consistent with those minimal wage rates and there are triggers within the government contract business on the home care side, so we don't expect that to have an impact at all, the minimum wage piece, there's other factors within that proposed legislation that frankly are very unclear at this point, they require clarification, not sure where they would translate and we're continuing to assess the positions outside of the minimum wage but on the minimum wage side we're pretty comfortable that there's not going to have a significant financial impact.

Michael Smith

Elaine Everson

Michael Smith

Elaine Everson

So it's a dynamic of having long-term care operations in the West, I think that would make us a little difference. To your question on sort of the result for the quarter compared to sort of what should we be looking at for the rest of the year, yes I think things are, things there will be some level of stability and improvement over the next couple of quarters, we sort of tried to call out for you some of the things that were unusual in the first couple of orders that may because - to be a little more bumpy than normal but it is our -- it is our stable predictable segment at this point in time.

Michael Smith

Elaine Everson

Michael Smith

Elaine Everson

Michael Smith

Elaine Everson

We are setting the foundation I guess for our expansion on the retirement side. We've got Jonathan speak a little bit to some of the focuses that you are around. We've got the beginning of our foundation to build from and the opportunity to grow that and the performance of those homes as Donna mentioned we are still seeing good steady progress and we've got some very clear initiatives to continue to see growth, it's a very big focus of our to get the performance of those often stabilize and to look for more opportunities. And I think within the retirement there has been a lots of progress on a sales strategy, so that's been redefined and we look at incentive programs or the management to drive sales culture, our program development within our retirement whether it's our Alzheimer unit there is work being done on that, so there is lots of aspects of the business that are foundational in order for us to build our as free portfolio.

Michael Smith

Elaine Everson

Michael Smith

Elaine Everson

There are no further questions registered at this time. I will now like to turn the meeting back over to Ms. Fountain.

That concludes our call for today. This presentation is available on the Web site as are the calling numbers for an archive recording. Thank you again everyone for joining us today. Please do not hesitate to give us a call if you have any further questions. Thank you and goodbye.

The conference has now ended.

