Alio Gold's (ALO) CEO Greg McCunn on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:ALO)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 11:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Greg McCunn - Chief Executive Officer

Colette Rustad - Chief Financial Officer

Lynette Gould - Vice President, Investor Relations

Analysts

Tara Hassan - Raymond James

Lynette Gould

Thank you, operator and thank you, ladies and gentlemen for taking the time to dial into our Q2 2017 results conference call. With me here in Vancouver is Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Rustad, Chief Financial Officer.

On Slide 2, I would like to remind you that we will be making some forward-looking statements during the call, and that all dollar figures discussed will be in U.S. dollars, unless stated otherwise.

The news release that went out this morning detailing our Q2 operating and financial results should be read in conjunction with our internal financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are also available on our Web site and have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR. I would like to now turn the call over to Greg to discuss the Q2 results.

Greg McCunn

Thank you, Lynette, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to begin on Slide 3 with an update on the operations at the San Francisco mine.

As you can see in the chart at the bottom of the Slide, Q2 and Q3 were originally guided to be low production quarters. Essentially there is not enough ore in the original mine plan to keep the crushers full. As we previously reported, we were able to source ore from areas that are adjacent to the current operating pits to smooth out the mine plan. And this led to a successful second quarter where we exceeded the upper end of our production guidance with just over 22,000 ounces of gold produced.

In the comparison of Q1 to the current quarter on the top right of this Slide, you could see we mined similar ore tonnages, just under 2 million tons at similar grades just under 0.5 gram per ton gold. However, we did have to move more waste to access the ore that was not in the original plan with the strip ratio increasing from 1.7 to 1, to about 2.6 to 1. We expect Q3 to be a similar quarter to Q2 as sourcing the ore will require similar levels of stripping and we reiterate our production guidance of 20,000 to 22,000 ounces of gold for Q3.

We expect Q4 to be an easier quarter for our access of the phase five of the San Francisco main pit will be fully prepared and the bulk of the ore is expected to start to come from phase five in Q4. And really that will continue into the first half of 2018. With just over 48,000 ounces of gold produced in the first half of 2017, we again reiterate our annual production guidance of 86,000 to 92,000 ounces of gold.

So turning to Slide 4. I would just like to ask Colette to give you a brief overview of the financial performance for Q2.

Colette Rustad

Thanks, Greg. As you can see the balance sheet was stable this quarter over last quarter with working capital at $40 million and cash on hand at June 30 of $35.9 million. Subsequent to the quarter end, the company raised Canadian $50.4 million in a bought deal equity financing which strengthened the balance sheet considerably, adding approximately U.S. $37.9 million net of fees and after currency conversion.

On the income statement, the company generated approximately $27 million in revenue based on gold sales of 21,495 ounces at $1,252 an ounce. Cash costs were consistent with the prior quarter at $740 an ounce with all-in sustaining cost or AISC increasing to $954 an ounce due to the higher amounts of waste moved this quarter. Guidance of less than a $1000 an ounce AISC was achieved and we maintained the cost guidance for the second half of the year.

Earnings for the quarter were $3.5 million or $0.10 per basic share outstanding. On the cash flow statement, cash flow from operations was $2.8 million for the quarter as compared to Q1 2017 of $9.7 million. The reduction in operating cash flow was a result of planned lower production and higher stripping costs in combination with decreases in non-cash working capital related to increased ounces held in inventory in Q2 of $4 million, and less VAT collected than in the prior quarter. Generally, we are experiencing approximately one quarter delay in the collection of VAT but continue to receive VAT refunds regularly.

Additionally, San Francisco will now pay cash tax in 2017 and is paid and we will continue to pay as income tax installments through a reduction of the VAT receivable. The company invested all of this operating cash plus some of its treasury into sustaining capital at San Francisco, $2.8 million, and advancing our Ana Paula project, $3.2 million.

Looking ahead at San Francisco, we expect sustaining capital to be approximately $2 million in both Q3 and Q4 with the pre-stripping of the San Francisco pit commencing ahead of schedule in early July and we expect expansion capital to be approximately $5 million in both Q3 and Q4. At Ana Paula, our capital spending is expected to be between $5 million and $6 million in both Q3 and Q4.

Greg McCunn

Thanks, Colette. Just turning to Slide 5. As most of you know, in mid-May we announced a plan for the revitalization of the San Francisco mine. And just as a reminder, the scope of the project includes reinvesting a portion of the cash flow from operations into capital stripping, getting out capital stripping at a rate high enough to maintain full crusher feed, modifying the crushers to improve crush size and subsequently recovery of gold. And as well as upgrading power infrastructure to eliminate diesel power generation and reduce costs.

Now subsequent to the quarter-end, all of these projects have now been initiated. The capital expenditure scheduling that you see here on the Slide, those were estimated in our technical report that was filed in May. I would draw your attention particularly to the $7.8 million expected to be spent in the second half of the year. I think encouragingly, we were able to start work with our mining contractor to initiate waste stripping of phase 6 of the San Francisco main pit ahead of schedule, and therefore we expect to be able to access ore in this area by mid-2018.

As a result, and as Colette mentioned, we expect to spend capital on the revitalization project to be -- that to be closer to $10 million in the second half of this year. The overall project expenditures, they will remain estimated at $44.9 million. We have just pulled forward some of that spending by getting started earlier on the pre-stripping. In addition to the expansion capital, the company plans to spend about $2 million in the second half of 2017 at San Francisco on in-field drilling and reserve replacement exploration drilling.

Turning to Slide 6 and at our high-grade, high-margin Ana Paula project in the Guerrero Gold Belt. As you know, the company initiated a work program, really a work program in earnest about a year ago today, actually in August 2016. And the work that went in over the past year has culminated in the completion of a prefeasibility study that was released in Q2 and the details of that you can see in the table on the right-hand side of this Slide.

Just at a high level, the PFS envisions a $137 million capital investment to produce an average of 116,000 ounces of gold per year for a period of just under eight years. During this period between August and June 30 of this year, the company spent approximately $9.4 million on the project and that capital expenditure has included 10,000 meters of in-field drilling, extensive metallurgical test work and updated resource estimates, and updated capital and operating cost numbers which all went into this PFS.

Last month, we have continued to start moving the project forward further and we have initiated a definitive feasibility study or a DFS, which includes additional metallurgical test work including a pilot plant run, geotechnical and design engineering for tailing storage waste rock management, and bankable feasibility study level engineering for the mine to infrastructure and the processing facilities. The DFS is expected to take between nine and ten months to complete and it will be available for the board to review as part of making an investment decision to proceed with the project in Q2 2018.

Now in parallel with the DFS, permitting activity is continuing. With our environmental impact assessment, or in Spanish, our MIA, already receiving authorization by SEMARNAT, the Mexican regulatory authority, back in April of this year. The major permitting hurdle for the project is behind us and we are now focusing predominantly on our land acquisition and our change of land use permits. Just in a way of update on that process, currently the company owns or has long-term lease arrangements for 75% of the land in which the project is envisioned to be constructed. And during the quarter, a change of land use application for this land was made to the federal government. That change of land use permit is expected to take between three and four months to receive. As well at the same time negotiations are nearing completion on the last 25% of the land and it is expected that we will get those completed this quarter.

So we are targeting to have all our change of land use, or in Spanish our ETJ permits, by the end of 2017. And other routine permitting such as water use permits and archaeological permits are proceeding in parallel to the DFS. None of those are expected to be on the critical path for the project. In addition, we also submitted an application for the permitting for an underground decline to be driven underneath the proposed pit at the Ana Paula project. We submitted that application back in July and just as a reminder, this decline is about 1200 meters, so it's a long ways into the mineralized area. It will give us the ability to map out the mineralization, to establish drill stations for in-field drilling and collecting bulk samples.

Given the topography, and underground decline is certainly more efficient than continuing exploration from the surface and we expect to have this fully permitted towards the end of this quarter, that’s Q3.

So turning to Slide 7. I would just like to take a minute to discuss financing for Ana Paula. As I previously mentioned, the upfront capital cost of the project is currently estimated to be $137 million. With the $38 million that we received from our bought deal financing, we also have the potential to raise a further $38 million over the next 12 months through the exercise of warrants. To finance the balance of the project capital, the company is in discussions with a number of potential lenders to arrange a $90 million debt facility. And that processing is going quite well. Very encouraging. We received multiple proposals and we are expecting to continue to work with the lenders over the balance of this year to complete the financing arrangement.

And just turning to Slide 8. Looking at what's really quite an exciting year ahead of us for milestones in Ana Paula. We have our project team in place and we are well positioned to deliver the remainder of the construction related permits. Complete the definitive feasibility study and secure the debt financing, all of which are targeting towards making a construction decision on the project in Q2 of 2018.

So, finally, just to conclude on Slide 9 before we take your questions. We expect San Francisco to continue to deliver on guidance of 20,000 to 22,000 ounces of production in each of the last two quarters of the year with all-in sustaining cost at less than $1000 an ounce. Meeting our expectations for the year between 86,000 and 92,000 ounces of gold. Cash flow from the operations is continued to be invested in the revitalization of the mine and at the same time the team will continue to advance our exciting Ana Paula through the feasibility study, engineering, permitting and financing.

Our solid platform for growth from these two assets in combination with our new experienced management team and a stable financial position puts the company in a great position to deliver significant value for all of our stakeholders. Operator, we will be happy to take questions now. I will turn the call back to you to organize the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Tara Hassan with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Tara Hassan

Just a few quick questions on Ana Paula. First off, in terms of land acquisition discussions that are ongoing for the remainder of the land. Are you feeling like those are going to come in line with your expectations on the cost side and on timing as well.

Greg McCunn

Yes. Good morning, Tara. Thanks for the question. Yes, we are expecting that to be in line to our cost expectations. Predominantly what we are working on right now is this structure of those arrangements and they are not overly complicated and we expect to have them completed here shortly.

Tara Hassan

Okay. And just following up on your comments on the underground decline program at Ana Paula. Can you touch on, sort of expectations for timings and budget for the decline and the program, and your expectations for what you would like to get out of that program when it's complete.

Greg McCunn

Absolutely. It's a good question. We haven't touched on the exploration outside at Ana Paula much in the presentation here. But that’s certainly something that we are going to be looking to rollout with more detail for analysts and shareholders in the fall. We are really excited about the underground potential exploration at Ana Paula. I think we have got some preliminary results there that show us that the mineralization definitely extends below the proposed pit and just getting in there and being able to quantify that and put a mine plan around it, I think is going to be something that can add a lot of value to the Ana Paul project.

In terms of how we expect it to go forward, we are going to be proposing to start the underground decline at our September board meeting with our board of directors for approval for that. Capital is in line with what we saw in the recommendations section of the pre-feasibility study between $10 million and $11 million to drive that decline into the mineralized areas. And we expect, assuming we have our permits in hand by the end of this quarter and we can start fairly shortly after that, we expect to be into the area where we can begin drilling in the second quarter of next year. So really starting to see some drill results come out coinciding with about the [same] [ph] to start off construction at the mine.

Tara Hassan

Okay. That’s great. Thanks. And just a final question on, more on the financial side. Can you provide a bit of guidance on G&A and depreciation expectation through the remainder of the year as these items varied a bit from previous quarters.

Greg McCunn

Yes. Absolutely. I will just comment quickly on the G&A. As you know, we did do a fairly significant restructuring of the business including a change out of the management team. So the G&A I expect to be consistent more in line with the first quarter that you saw. That was about $700,000 in severance payments that went through in Q2 as a result for the change in management. You can expect that to be a one-off. Looking forward in terms of the depreciation, depletion and amortization cost, what you are seeing there, what's different is that we have now incorporated as the base for the depreciation, a revised mine plan from the revitalization in San Francisco, which is the mine plan in that 43-101 report. So we are now depreciating over a larger ounce base.

However, I just would like to -- I think bring it to everyone's attention so that they are not surprised. I think one thing that we will be coming through at some point here in the future, and we are busy evaluating this right now, is that as some of you may recall, the company in the past took a fairly substantial write-down on the valuation of San Francisco. We are expecting that at some point, as a result of the very positive new mine plan that we put out, that we may have to look at reassessing that. So we may have to, at some point in the future, revise that. So that would obviously form a larger depreciation base and increase our depreciation charges. But that’s something that probably will happen around the end of the year. We will give [thoughts] [ph] and guidance to the analysts as we get closer to that.

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. McCunn.

Greg McCunn

All right. Thank you, everyone again for attending the conference call and we look forward to continuing to update you on the progress of the revitalization plan at San Francisco and the advancement of our Ana Paula project. As always, if you have any further questions, please reach out to myself or Lynette. Thank you.

