Netflix: Debt Binge Is Here To Stay

"And the irony is the faster that we grow and the faster we grow, the owned originals, the more drawn on free cash flow that will be. So in some senses that negative free cash flow will be an indicator of enormous success."

The above quote of Netflix (NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings from the conference call defies the basic principles of finance and investing. Generally, positive cash flow is an indicator of a company's success. However, in the case of Netflix, the price reaction suggests that the company's strategy (of heavy upfront investment) is working, at least for now. It also indicates the direction in which Netflix's content strategy will go.

Netflix will focus more on original content.

Netflix stock price is directly correlated to its subscriber growth which the company has been able to deliver so far by providing a library of excellent content to its viewers. Netflix shares shot up after the company reported strong subscriber additions in the latest quarter. The streaming service provides both original content as well as licensed content. While Netflix has a good mix of both types of content, the recent earnings call clearly showed the company's bias towards original content, for several reasons.

Original programming allows the company greater control over the content, the format and timing. There also are no restrictions on the various geographical markets the content can be made available to. Given that Netflix is now a global entity, it is an important advantage. In the long term, original content also tends to be more economical. To quote Reed Hastings from the conference call: "there’s an economic tradeoff which is there’s a big studio margin that we’re able to put on the screen and make better shows when we produce it ourselves."

But above all, Netflix believes that its original content has been more successful. "The success we’ve had with our self produced shows has given us a lot more confidence to expand it." Netflix's Cheif Content Officer Ted Sarandos said during the earnings call.

Break up with Disney will increase risk.

Also, Disney's (DIS) recent decision to break up ties with Netflix will further push the company toward producing original content. Disney's decision to pull out content from Netflix has created uncertainty for the company. As this Seeking Alpha post suggests, other companies also may decide to pull off their content from Netflix, which would leave Netflix viewers with fewer choices. Given the strong competition, especially from Amazon which is investing heavily in content and is closing on Netflix, lack of choice could stunt its subscriber growth.

This means Netflix will have to continue providing new original content to prevent existing subscribers from going away to other service providers. However, producing original content has a big disadvantage - it costs money, tons of it, and in advance. Netflix is spending $6 billion on original content programming this year. Netflix currently doesn't have huge financial resources to meet the content spending.

The company has around $2 billion in cash on its books and it famously burns hundreds of millions of dollars every quarter (negative free cash flow of $2.1 billion in the 12 months). And if you believe its CEO, cash burn can go on for years. The company has more than $15 billion (including this year's $6 billion) in future content obligations (most of them to be spent within three years), which it has warned could go up by another $3 billion to $5 billion. And this was before Disney pulled out of the content partnership.

So the company will need to access capital markets to fund its cash requirements, either through a secondary offering, which will lead to equity dilution or by raising debt. Last two times, it has taken the debt route, and given the demand and attractive pricing, it is likely to raise debt again. In October last year, the company raised around $1 billion debt, and again in April this year, it raised over $1 billion in foreign debt, taking the total long-term debt on the books to around $4.83 billion.

Netflix's high leverage could go even higher.

Given the meager profits the company generates and negative cash flows, the current debt level is already very high. In fact, Netflix debt carries a B1 rating from Moody's, which is inside the Junk rating threshold. And it could be up for a further downgrade, especially if it increases its content spending. According to Moody's, leverage is much worse than its peers with B1 rating.

"Pro forma for the notes issuance, leverage is expected to increase to 7.1x (including Moody's adjustments) from 5.6x for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2017, which exceeds our 6x sustained leverage threshold for the B1 rating."

However, the junk rating has not stopped yield hungry investors from lapping up its bond, and at much lower yields compared to its peers, despite higher leverage. And given the success Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (which is another junk rated company with heavy cash burn) is having in placing its $1.5 billion debt, Netflix too should not find it difficult to raise debt at fairly attractive pricing. The yield hungry bond market still has a huge appetite for high risks of bonds, at least for now. However, this will add to the debt pile, increasing the balance sheet risk. Huge debt, negative cash flows and expensive valuation is not exactly the kind of mix an investor will be looking for. It looks like the risk in Netflix stock is only going to rise in the next few quarters. High risk will not necessarily prevent Netflix stock from going higher, but investors must take notice of the fact and invest accordingly.