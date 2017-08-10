Iconix Brand Group: Catalysts Ahead

While things looked bleak on paper, most of the decline in revenue related to only three brands, all three of which are currently in transition.

Many investors of Iconix Brand Group (ICON), including myself, were disappointed with company's Q2 results. While the company topped revenue and EPS estimates, it failed to maintain its guidance, and guidance was all that mattered in this case. Revenue guidance was reduced by $10 million, and EPS guidance was down between $0.05-$0.15. The management had presented us with a clear growth plan at various conferences and presentations, and while they still remain within the framework of their plan, the lowered guidance shattered investor confidence in management's ability to execute the plan. To refresh your memory, here is the plan we were presented with:

Q1, organic growth at -11%

Q2, organic growth was expected to be in negative high single-digits (they recorded -7% today, which as far as "negative high single-digits" goes, is not bad)

In Q3, it will be in the positive low single-digits (this may happen later than expected now, given the delays in new initiatives)

In Q4, it will be mid single-digits

As you see, the numbers are still in line with previous long-term expectations. The lowered guidance was really the biggest red flag. The lowered revenue guidance was primarily the result of delays in the execution of new deals (several of which are to be announced in the coming weeks), and fees paid to retire debt, as well as a mysterious $23.3 million license termination charge. Whatever new deal Iconix has signed, it must be extremely substantial, or else it would not have made sense for management to agree to a hefty $23.3 million license termination fee for it. This fee has had a significant impact on their 2017 EPS. All this will be clarified in the coming weeks.

The stars don't seem to have aligned for Iconix this quarter. The new sources of revenue are delayed. And as management tries to rebuild brand reputation for some of its brands (such as Danskin and Starter), and remove them from discount retailers such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) that often damage brand reputation over time, they were hit with the news that Target will be replacing one of Iconix's most profitable brands, mossimo, by late 2018. Mossimo is one of the stable pillars of Iconix's portfolio, responsible for nearly $40 million in revenue, and the news doesn't come at a great time for Iconix. This means that management needs to immediately start looking for a new home for mossimo, as it will be completely discontinued at Target (NYSE:TGT) by Spring 2019.

But there were beacons of hope for me amidst all this. Remember that this is a company in transition, a turnaround story, and as such, it is the long-term turnaround story one has to invest in, and not the immediate challenges:

1. The decline in revenue was primarily related to three brands: Danskin, Starter, and Op, all three of which are currently in transition. All three were previously Wal-Mart DTR brands, exclusive to Wal-Mart, and management is in the process of transitioning them (at least partially) out of Wal-Mart. Starter is no longer exclusive to Wal-Mart. OP is transitioning out of Wal-Mart, and CEO Haugh mentioned that they still expect Danskin results to improve significantly in the second half of 2017. As the brands complete their transition and find more stable homes, we can expect some of that lost revenue to return, and hopefully, for these brands to show growth.

2. PONY: as I mentioned in my previous article, PONY was to be Iconix's new growth story, and I was very glad to hear Haugh mention that PONY has seen substantial growth in the quarter. PONY is a relatively small brand. While its overall impact may be minute, this restores my confidence in the management's ability to develop and grow their brands from the ground up.

3. New announcements: the timing of this ER seems to have been very unfortunate for Iconix. Not only were they not ready to give us the finalized report, due to the deconsolidation of the Southeast Asia joint venture, they seemed to be a few weeks away from several new announcements that would have had a material impact on their revenue going forward. According to scattered information I was able to collect from the conference call, and other sources, expect important announcements regarding new distribution channels for Danskin, Umbro (in US), Rampage, Rocaware, and Starter, as well as a new program with Target, that is being countersigned right now. Haugh mentioned:

"We are working on a number of new initiatives, some of which we expect to announce in the near term, that we believe will boost confidence in our company’s ability to drive new business [...] a series of small wins and a couple of bigger wins that we’ll announce shortly."

With most of these positive announcements only 1-2 months away, according to Haugh, a gloomy Q2 release has provided investors with yet another great opportunity to buy this turnaround story at a great discount. Anything below $5.50 would be a great purchase. Should the stock fall below $5 in the coming days, we should start to see strong resistance, and I would personally add to my position in the high $4s, should that opportunity present itself.

