Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd.'s (HQCL) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HQCL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Jörg Müller - Head of R&D

Jay Seo - CFO

Andy Park - SVP of Corporate Planning

Analysts

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone to Hanwha Q CELLS' Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Joining us today on the call are Jay Seo, Chief Financial Officer; and Andy Park, Senior Vice President of Corporate Planning and Dr. Müller.

At this time, I will turn over the call to our CFO, Jay Seo. Please go ahead.

Jay Seo

Thank you. We welcome and thank you for joining our second quarter 2017 earnings call today. Today’s prepared remarks will be comprised of three parts. I will start off with a review of our second quarter financials and Andy will present our second quarter sales and manufacturing activity highlights. Dr. Miller will provide an update of our R&D activities and I will conclude today’s prepared remarks with our Q3 guidance. We will move on to the Q&A section of today’s call.

Our second quarter results were in line with the guidance we provided in our Q1 earnings call. Revenues increased by 34% QoQ to $577.7 million, reflecting our module shipment allocation as mentioned in our Q1 call. Increase in shipment volumes accounted for approximately $125.2 million of the $145.7 million QoQ revenue increase. In Q2, we saw increased shipments to the US, China and Korea. The positive impact of higher shipment volume was partially offset by a 2.8% QoQ ASP decline, which had the effect of decreasing our revenues by $12 million.

Cost of sales, as a percentage of revenues, increased by 2.2% QoQ to 88.4%. The downward pressure on our gross margin caused primarily by the previously mentioned ASP decline was somewhat mitigated by a lower wafer purchasing price in Q2. As of June, our wafer purchase price was 3.4% lower than that in March. Even though wafer prices rebounded in June, due to a shortage of slurry wire multi-wire, wafers as wafer manufacturers took slurry wire capacities offline in order to accelerate their transition to diamond wire multi-wafers.

OpEx as a percentage of revenue was 8.2% in Q2 compared to 7.3% in Q1. This increase was primarily caused by the increased sales volume. Starting in Q2, our German R&D center began recognizing revenues and OpEx deductions in R&D services, provided to affiliates in Hanwha Group. Due to this transaction, we expect OpEx as a percentage of sales to remain around 8%, roughly 2% to 6% lower than other Q1 manufacturers.

Our second quarter operating income was $20.1 million, down $8.2 million QoQ. This decline in operating income was a result of lower ASPs and higher OpEx. Net interest expense remained consistent QoQ at $9.2 million. Foreign exchange gain in Q2 was $7.1 million, driven by a favorable exchange rate movements of the CNY, JPY and KRW in relation to the US dollar. This foreign exchange gain was partially offset by a loss of $3 million derivative valuation loss. We entered into derivative transactions with the intention to hedge against exchange rate fluctuations.

Q2 pretax income was $15.7 million, down $7.3 million from Q1, primarily due to a lower gross margin. In Q2, we recognized a one-time tax benefit due to a reversal of accrued tax liabilities in China, upon completion of its tax filing. Net income attributable to the company’s ordinary shareholders was $8.7 million, up $1.1 million QoQ, resulting in an earnings per fully diluted ADS on a GAAP basis of $0.27 compared to $0.21 in Q1.

Moving on to our financial position as of June 30, 2017. We exited Q2 with a cash balance of $331 million, representing a QoQ decline of $185.1 million. This decrease in cash balance was due to a repayment of loans in the amount of $103.9 million, an increase in net working capital in the amount of $67.5 million and a decrease in deferred revenues and restricted cash in the amount of $44.4 million and $15.7 million respectively.

Q2 net working capital increased was driven by higher sales volume. Accounts receivables increased by $51.2 million QoQ while inventories and payables decreased by $61.9 million and $56.8 million respectively. Receivables, inventory and payable turnover was 79, 69 and 87 days respectively, representing an 8, 20 and 23 day decrease QoQ respectively. Our cash conversion cycle decreased 5 days QoQ, which is step in the right direction towards prudent working capital management that will allow us to lessen our deficiency on interest bearing debt.

While we expect high shipment volumes in Q3, we do not expect our working capital burden to intensify. As a larger part of the increased Q3 shipment volume will result from the execution of a module delivery contract for which we received advance payment. In Q2, we repaid $103.9 million of our interest bearing borrowings in order to prudently manage our liquidity and decrease interest expenses in the face of increasing interest rates.

Having presented our financial results, let me briefly go over our financial ratios. Our debt to equity ratio decreased 80% QoQ to 361% due to a continued repayment of borrowings and real addition of profits. Our debt to equity ratio has been decreasing since the merger of SolarOne and Q CELLS in 2015. We exited 2015 and 2016 with a debt to equity ratio of 649% and 441% respectively. As of the end of Q2, our debt to equity ratio is comparable with our tier 1 manufacturers.

Going forward, we expect our balance sheet to become even more stable as we continue to post profits and reduce dependence on external borrowings.

Now, I will turn the call over to Andy Park who will provide details of our manufacturing operations and highlights of sales activities.

Andy Park

Thank you, Jay. Let me first provide an update on our current manufacturing facility. Our manufacturing facilities were effectively in full utilization other than scheduled downtime due to regular maintenance. In terms of annual nameplate production capacity, we now have 1800 megawatts of multi PERC cell and 1800 megawatts of module capacity in Malaysia.

In China, we have 1550 megawatts of ingot, 1000 megawatts of wafer, 2400 megawatts of PF cell and 2400 megawatts of module capacities. By the end of this year, we are projecting to reach 1600 megawatts of ingot, 1100 megawatts for wafer, 4600 megawatts for cell and 4600 megawatts for module capacities, mainly from conversion efficiency improvement and debottlenecking of our production operations.

Furthermore, we have additional module availability of up to 2100 megawatts from our affiliate Hanwha Q CELLS Korea Corporation as of June 30, 2017. Hanwha Q CELLS Korea is ramping up its production capacity and is expected to reach 2200 megawatts of cell and module production capacity by the end of this year.

Altogether Hanwha Q CELLS will have excess up to 6.8 gigawatts of cell and module capacity by the end of this year when both Hanwha Q CELLS and Hanwha Q CELLS Korea complete planned production expansion.

Now, let me provide some highlights and forecast regarding our sales activities in key markets. As Jay mentioned earlier, we are experiencing a temporary increase in demand and consequent increase in ASP in the US due to uncertainties surrounding Section 201. Accordingly, we are increasing our shipments to the US in order to meet market demand and capitalize on these business opportunities.

In Q2, we started our module delivery for larger scale utility products. Deliveries for this product will continue into Q4, providing us with a stable revenue stream through the end of the year. In addition, we plan to build upon the stable demand for high efficiency products in the US by enlarging our local installer network in order to enhance the quality of our earnings through a larger presence in the high value added rooftop market.

With a final verdict on Section 201 due in November, the US market demand possesses a larger degree of uncertainty and volatility. Whichever way the final word on Section 201 goes, we expect robust demand in Q3, due to the uncertainty in Q4. We believe we will have more to say regarding our results to Section 201 in our next earnings call.

In the EU, a significant decline in UK utility scale demand after Q1 2017 led us to focus on expanding our rooftop sales network. We expect that this concentration on the residential segment will lend a hand in improving our margins going forward. Additionally, the launch of the higher efficiency module Q.PEAK has helped us expanded the fixing business, which includes frame structures, inverters [ph] and energy storage systems. Such diversification of our business portfolio we believe will transition the company’s sales capabilities.

While we missed our volume targets in Europe Q2 reallocation of our original sales volume, we still managed to achieve higher ASPs than planned. Furthermore, the potential collapse of a key European player may act as a potential new demand source for the company moving forward. Lastly, we plan to diversify and strengthen our sales and customer base by expansions into new markets such as Benelux.

In terms of activities in Japan, we are continually exceeding both ASP and volume targets, leading to higher than expected sales revenue. Bundling in the residential and low voltage segments has successfully allowed us to further strengthen our brand position, while increasing our performance within the market.

In China, a rushing to get ahead of the FiT cut before the end of June resulted in a temporary demand increase in Q2, 2017. We believe that Q3 demand will not decline as dramatically as last year due to the Chinese government support for distributed generation and coverage alleviation project. We plan to expand our sales network within China, given this favorable business environment, while concurrently maintaining our AR risk minimization strategy.

In Turkey, the announcement of anti-dumping duties targeting Chinese modules resulted in a demand contraction. And the company has decided to focus on allocating in Turkish capacity to build its own assets, leading to foregoing third-party sales opportunities. We are currently finalizing the details for the construction of production facility and a 1 gigawatt solar power plant in Turkey. We expect to commence construction for our production facility in Q4, 2017. The production facility will serve as a stepping stone in achieving a leadership position in Turkey. The solar power plant with a 15 year PPA price of 6.99 cents per kilowatt hour and a merchant price through the subsequent 15 years is also expected to be a profitable venture.

In Australia, larger scale utility projects are continuously being tendered and we made our first utility scale volume delivery through our project in the country. We have also started expanding our deliverables portfolio to utility scale EPCs as well as residential chip and bundling products. In Korea, supportive fixed pricing policies and a favorable financing environment has caused an increase in demand. The new administration’s announcement of renewable friendly energy policy such as the long term positive outlook for the industry as well. Furthermore the company has started engaging in B2C activities establishing a direct channel to engage in a chip and bundle business and into our network program with end customers allowing us to strongly maintain our positions as the top player in our homeland. While the solar industry is continuing to undergo uncertainty, we believe that our technological advantage over our competitors, diverse product portfolio, cost comparatives and a will to adapt challenging market conditions will enable us to achieve solid results moving forward.

At this point I will hand it over to Dr. Müller joining us from Germany, who will provide us an update of the companies R&D activities.

Jörg Müller

Thank you, Andy. The primary focus of our R&D at Hanwha Q Cells is to help realize laboratory results in the real world thereby ensuring that our products stay competitive amidst our intensifying competition. Today, I would like to discuss three topics in detail, our technological competitiveness, mass production track record of multicrystalline PERC cells and our product roadmap. Regarding our technological competitiveness we are focusing on efforts -we are focusing our efforts on providing best in class LCOEs through superior area specific long-term energy yields. This is ensured by the use of 100% in-house produced solar cells. Furthermore this provides us with a stable supply of high efficiency quantum cells. Without high quality cells there's no high quality modules.

We are very pleased with the progress on our Q.ANTUM solar cell technology as we are closing in on average selling efficiencies of 20% and 22% for multi and monocrystalline Q.ANTUM cells respectively. We believe that these efficiency levels represent a competitive advantage to technology. We estimate that our Q.ANTUM solar cells will be able to outperform other tier-1 multicrystalline PERC cells and stay competitive with monocrystalline cell manufacturers using significantly more complex and more expensive processing. Moving on to the significance of our market line PERC cell mass production track record. On top of enabling high efficiencies in a cost effective way, Q.ANTUM in most mature PERC technology in the market. Hanwha Q CELLS has accumulated a lot of experience based on ten years of R&D, five years of mass production and total production volume of 5-gigawatt by mid of this.

Just recently we also reached a milestone of 1 billion commercially mass produced Q.ANTUM solar cells. Q.ANTUM is the cornerstone of our technology roadmap and as such it is going to be implemented in new and existing fabs in order to further expand the currently available Q.ANTUM capacity of 3.6-gigawatt per year. Having a mature PERC based Q.ANTUM technology at our disposal with a real competitive advantage. This is especially true regarding Q.ANTUM on multicrystalline cells. We see our competitors struggling to bring multi PERC technology into mass production. One of the reason is phenomenon known as light-induced degradation, more specifically light elevated temperature induced degradation. This type of degradation abbreviated as LeTID can cause degradation of 8% to 10% within the first three years of solar module operation.

Severe LeTID has significant impact on project economics and even renders the additional PERC power gain worthless, resulting in standard BSF solar modules being the more economical choice. The LeTID effect was long believed to only appeaser on multicrystalline wafers, however this is not the case. Hanwha Q Cells featured a presentation at the R&D conference 'Silicon PV' in Germany in April showing that LeTID can also significantly reduce the energy yield of monocrystalline PERC solar cells. Based on tests we conducted on PERC modules from competitors we are concerned about the quality level of PERC models. So our recommendation to anyone using PERC modules is to test for LeTID through count injection of about 1 ampere at 75 degree centigrade in a climate chamber for several days.

From our point of view this test procedure needs to quickly become a standard approach in the industry in order to protect investments in solar power plants. Q.ANTUM as the most mature PERC technology reliably protects investors not only from LeTID but also from other degradation phenomena such as potential induced degradation PID and light induced degradation LID. Q.ANTUM remains to play a key role in our technology road map and shows great potential for further efficiency improvements towards practical limits of about 24%. Let me briefly outline our product roadmap moving forward. On our road towards these milestones we are about to launch a new product service which is going to make more effective use of our Q.ANTUM solar cells. Optimizing efficiency by reducing electrical and optical losses on several modular level is at the core of this new product service. Without disclosing too much today, I would like to stress that we are going to achieve up to 5% higher module power by very cost effective means enabling best in class level as a cost of electricity.

The first power generation is scheduled to become available to our customers by end of this year. Having similar efficiency at significantly lower cost, our upcoming products compare favorably with modules using N type cells. At first we are going to target a rooftop segment in order to harvest a price premium for higher efficiency. This represents the start of a new technology platform enabling further progress in the future. We target a power increase of up to 25 watts in latest stages enabling modules of 72 monocrystalline Q.ANTUM cells to reach close to 400 watt peak in 2018. We accept this new generation of products to provide Hanwha Q Cells with a clear competitive edge in the years to come.

I will now let Jay provide our guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2017.

Jay Seo

Thank you Dr. Müller. For the third quarter we estimate net revenues in the range of $540 million to $550 million. For the full-year 2017, we reiterate our previous guidance of module shipment in the range of 5.5 gigawatt to 5.7 gigawatt, of which 5.3 gigawatt to 5.5 gigawatt is expected to be a revenue recognize and capital expenditure spending of approximately $50 million for the manufacturing technology upgrades and certain R&D related expenditures.

With that I will turn the call back over to Tom.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you Jay, this will conclude our prepared remarks and we will now turn to the call over to question.

Our first question comes from the line of Philip Shen of ROTH Capital Partners, please ask.

Philip Shen

First question is on your quarter in Q2, can you give us your geographic mix of shipments. I know you have not shared your total shipments, but can you give us the percentage mix in terms of how much on the US versus China and also around the world.

Jay Seo

We cannot disclose details of our, sorry, to give a rough idea of our geographic shipment allocation, our shipment to North America accounted for roughly 40% of total sales. Europe and China accounted for 15% and 25% respectively. And the rest of our sales were divided between Japan and Korea and other markets.

Philip Shen

I just want to make sure I heard that, did you say 15% in Europe and 25% in China?

Jay Seo

Yes.

Philip Shen

And then China has recently updated their targets for solar, I wanted to get your view on what the size of the Chinese market could be in 2017 with 24 gigawatts shipped in the first half. Could we you know do you think we see 30 gigawatts or something as high as 40 gigawatts for 2017. And then do you have a sense for how big the market could be in 2018. Thank you.

Jay Seo

Sorry, we don’t have detailed information about the Chinese market, however, I saw your report, in which, you expected [indiscernible] market capacity in China. And also from our side our shipment for China is also growing. We unfortunately we don't know the detailed information as I mentioned about the Chinese market. But anyway we are expecting you know there's a bigger growth in Chinese market than other markets.

Philip Shen

Let's move over to ASPs for a moment. Can you give us an update the ASPs that you're seeing in the US? If you don't feel comfortable sharing perhaps you can talk about the degree of change that we've seen perhaps from today versus maybe a couple months ago given the stockpiling activity in the US. And then if you can comment on either the actual absolute ASPs in other markets like India and China or the relative change that would be helpful. Thanks.

Jay Seo

To field that question as you know we're not exactly at liberty to disclose too much ASP information for a company policy. But looking at, I mean we view the market trackers for Q2 and what we can tell you at this point is that we're realizing ASPs that are slightly above the market tracker information because of the delay between the contract and the revenue recognition time frame or what not, just the geographical mix of what we're doing. But rest assured our ASPs in the US as you probably already know seems to be a little higher than any market tracker information out there. I don't think I'm at liberty to say much more than this.

Philip Shen

Well, perhaps you can comment on the US market in general. So are you experiencing some stockpiling in Q3 and Q4 given the Section 201-Ks. And then what kind of visibility do you have into Q1 2018 now.

Jay Seo

So I think the stockpiling definitely began in Q2 and we're seeing some sign of continued stockpiling in Q3 as the uncertainties regarding Section 201 will continue to build until the IDC says something towards late September and make some sort of recommendation in Q4 to the executive branch. So Q3 as said we expect some stockpiling and the consequent increase in ASPs hopefully. But moving to Q4 and Q1 without knowing what Section 201 is going to do and which way the final word is going to go on this, I don't thing you know your guess is probably as good as anyone. So I think we’ll have more to say next time we meet.

Philip Shen

Maybe one more from me, in terms of your CapEx and capacity expansion plans. I understand you guys have said in terms of your plans and targets for this year for both you and your affiliate in Korea. I was wondering how you guys are thinking about capacity expansion plans for 2018, have you locked around any plans or what factors would need to be in place in order for you to expand capacity in 2018.

Jay Seo

I guess for 2018 when talking about Hanwha Q Cells, the NASDAQ registrant, you can probably expect similar levels of CapEx for 2018. But aside from that I don't think we're done planning on how much to produce or how much more capacity going online next year.

Philip Shen

Can you speak at all to Hanwha Q CELLS Korea, do they have plans to expand sales capacity in 2018?

Jay Seo

We are not in the position to speak about their capacity expansion plan, so please understand the situation.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay operator, if we don't have any further questions on the line I think it will be okay for us to conclude our call today and so you have our contact number so we can probably talk to you again.

