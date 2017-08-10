Why I'm Not Allowing Market Volatility To Dominate My Long-Term Investment Horizon

A recent article put out by T. Rowe Price (Pimco and T. Rowe Price Warn Investors It's Time to Reduce Risk) warning of a correction in equity prices has conveniently coincided with the latest bout of saber-rattling by North Korea. This has triggered a 1% daily slide in the S&P 500, as PIMCO has added fuel to the fire by saying that equity prices (and other “risk-on” assets such as High Yield Bonds) are overvalued on a widespread basis.

While PIMCO and T. Rowe certainly have a fair point in saying that asset prices are high based on historical measures of cheapness such as Price to Earnings ratio, a lot of my recent research suggests that a) institutionally accepted measures of cheapness such as the Cyclically Adjusted P/E ratio may not be the best leading indicators, and b) the equity markets look better than they have in many recent years, so comparing conditions in the plain vanilla sense in 2007 to the investment environment that exists today might be a fruitless way of predicting the market. Let’s not also forget that, as the world’s largest bond manager, PIMCO stands to gain a lot in terms of asset inflows by fanning the flames of equity volatility since investors who sell equities may typically be expected to go into safe haven assets like US Treasuries, MBS, and investment-grade bonds.

Back to point “a” made above, the reason that the CAPE ratio is not a perfect predictor of where asset prices are going is because investors who follow it religiously assume that the composition of the index it is measuring today is that same as it was 10 years ago. This is a subtle but crucial point. Mechanically, the measure works by dividing the price of all assets in the market-cap weighted S&P 500 index today by an equally weighted index (i.e. with every year of earnings receiving equal weight) of the last 10 years’ earnings. The obvious problem with this denominator is that the S&P 500 10 years ago is a relic compared to what it is today. Last year alone, Standard & Poor's booted over 40 companies out of the S&P 500 and let in new ones. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) did not exist as a public company 10 years ago, and the biggest holding was Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Today, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the biggest holding. And yet, the earnings in 2007 count the same as 2017. This is simply nonsensical, as today a much different basket of companies is in the driver’s seat in terms of earnings growth. As such, the CAPE ratio is a very noisy proxy for where asset prices might be headed; a much better measure would be weight each year’s earnings somehow proportionally to what percentage of that year’s companies still exist in the index today (accounting for M&A).

Pivoting to point “b,” it’s easy to say that this time it looks different, especially with the recent run-up in tech prices that harkens back to the dot-com bubble of the late '90s. However, it would be a mistake to ignore that the earnings of S&P 500 companies today look stronger than they have in a decade, and companies are producing record amounts of cash. This is set against a backdrop of mostly accommodative central banks. While it is true that the Fed looks to be soon unwinding its hefty investments in legacy MBS, it has strongly signaled that this is going to be a slow, deliberate, and transparent process that is strictly data driven. To add to that, the US consumer is in very good shape, mortgage defaults remain near all-time lows, so I don’t see any risk in a repeat of ’08. Although there is some froth in the subprime auto loan market, I don’t expect any major cataclysm to erupt here, and even if it did, I would expect it to be relatively muted and contained to this specific sector. US GDP is chugging along at a very strong rate, and hiring continues to pick up, with the latest signs of wage growth all the more encouraging to the prospects of American households.

While it is somewhat disheartening to see two powerful and highly emotional leaders speak so openly about the prospect of war, I also don’t believe that traditional war is likely outcome to their rhetoric. Both sides stand to lose a lot if this escalates much more, but there is no existential crisis in the United States, and it is heartening to see that China has joined the UN in applying sanctions to North Korea in an effort to bring it back to the negotiating table. Outside of the details of this particular stand-off, it has historically been the case that political rhetoric has not been a statistically significant driver of equity prices. More likely, this selloff could be directly related to T. Rowe signaling that its 60% allocation target for equities has been dropped down to 58%. If 50% of its assets are equities ($450 bn), then a $9 bn trim of highly priced US equities could surely trigger the kind of volatility we are seeing today (especially if concentrated and coupled with other asset managers who are taking some risk off the table).

Irrespective of my views on their recent warning signals, I don’t believe it makes sense for long-term oriented investors to place a high weight on political rhetoric, or short-term volatility trading coming from a few industry players who stand to gain a lot from calling a market top, but not lose a lot if they incorrectly called it. Such an asymmetric payout structure surely functions as a valuable call-option from both participants, and this is something that could easily go unnoticed to most Mom and Pop market participants. Let’s not forget that up until very recently, market volatility has been near its all-time lows, so while it may seem painful to hold through a 1% drop in equity prices, or even more, even the best investors are terrible at timing the market. The best asset managers know how to trim around the edges and have a solid, long-term market orientation. Let’s not also forget that varying time-horizons for all different age investors could prompt certain investment products to sell more than others. For instance, a Target Date Fund centered around investors who are retiring this year or next year have a much larger impetus to sell in a bout of volatility. It is hard to be able to rationally critique somebody who is simply trying to protect their retirement nest egg; I think anybody would act the same way. However, it would be a strategic error for a younger investor in her mid-30s to mistake default risk for some near-term volatility and have the same reaction.

As it specifically relates to my portfolio on Keel, I am not planning to sell anything today and don’t anticipate any sales in the near future. The stocks that have been most affected are, broadly speaking, the Chinese internet stocks. However, this selling is even more of a knee-jerk reaction than the S&P 500 selling. Although North Korea relies heavily on China for trade, the reverse is not true. The stocks we own are a reflection of my conviction in the long-term build-out of China’s middle class and a secular change in its appetite for consumption goods. Since this recent political jargon does not affect that thesis in even a minor way, my conviction in the high-growth companies we own does not change at all. If anything, today is a nice day to go shopping since everything is on sale!