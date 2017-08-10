Could Netflix Correct 50%?

In a surprise announcement, Disney (DIS) said that it will launch a multi-sport streaming service to debut in early 2018, and also launch a new "direct-to-consumer streaming service" to be launch in 2019. Both of these two new services are part of the ever-growing trend by many companies to try to provide Netflix (NFLX) type services.

DIS also will be acquiring an additional 42% stake in BAMTech - a direct-to-consumer streaming technology and marketing services company - as part of the technology needed to launch these services. According to DIS, its sport service will feature approximately 10,000 live regional, national, and international games and events per year.

The new Disney-branded NFLX style service subscription-video-on-demand service will have the entire DIS library of films, plus new content that DIS will be rolling out. DIS also said it will end its distribution agreement with Netflix for subscription streaming of new releases beginning in 2019.

Winner and losers

While long term I think DIS will benefit from this new initiative, in the short term DIS will probably lose the revenue it gets from NFLX. However this will only happen from 2019 and beyond.

But as a plus for DIS, its sports subscription service will provide some subscription revenue that might offset any current subscriptions flows it loses from 2019 and beyond from NFLX. Longer term however, I think this is a win strategy for DIS. Unfortunately I cannot say what "longer-term" might mean.

Th big loser however will probably be NFLX. Not so much because it will lose subscriptions to DIS, or that its business model will be derailed. I do not think much will change for NFLX, despite DIS being a direct competitor. It's NFLX's inflated stock that will be affected, not its business model.

NFLX only did $8.8 billion in revenue last year, yet the market has given the company a market cap of about $77 billion. That's about a 7.5 price/sales ratio folks. The stock also trades at a trailing P/E of 230, and a forward P/E of 88.

The problem with NFLX's stock is two-fold:

1) On one the one hand its very expensive

2) It also has a "monopoly premium" built into it

In other words, the stock is two times expensive. Because it's one thing to have an expensive stock, and it's a whole different ball game when you are also valued as a world monopoly (which I think NFLX is).

So I think this premium in NFLX's stock has will eventually be eroded. I do not know what the timeframe might be, but the way I see it, the market will eventually strip this premium from NFLX to take into account DIS's streaming service from on.

So irrespective of how fast NFLX grows from now on, the important thing to remember is that NFLX's stock valuation will be reclassified from now on. From a stock valued as a world monopoly, to a stock that will at some point face competition.

This means that no matter how good NFLX does from now on, the mere fact that eventually the company will face competition from DIS will act as a headwind to its stock

So in my mind, no matter how well NFLX performs in the future, I'm of the opinion that at best, its stock will underperform.

Bottom line

Irrespective if DIS's new subscription services do well or not, irrespective if they eat into NFLX's subscriber base or not (and when), I think there is a big chance of a major correction to NFLX's stock.

This correction will in my opinion strip NFLX's stock of the premium it enjoys today as a company which is a priced as a global monopoly.

Just how high of a premium NFLX's stock has backed into it is very difficult to say. However a 50% correction is not hard to imagine, given just how expensive NFLX's stock is.