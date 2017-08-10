McKesson: Why I'm Long

In the video included below, I discuss my underlying story for McKesson and the assumptions that went into my DCF model to arrive at my fair value conclusion.

I recently conducted a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation of McKesson (MCK). Based on my analysis, I think McKesson is one of the most undervalued companies in the S&P 500 at this moment. Below is a video discussing my DCF model. But before you watch the video, let me give you a brief overview of the company and touch on concerns stemming from industry-wide price declines for generic drugs.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Based out of San Francisco, McKesson "is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology." Moreover, the company "partner[s] with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively." Source: McKesson's Form 10-K for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.

The company operates with two segments--namely, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions.

It appears that the Technology Solutions segment is slowly being wound down. In June of last year, McKesson entered into a contribution agreement with Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc. and other investors to form a joint venture called Change Healthcare. Under the terms of the Contribution Agreement, McKesson contributed the majority of its Technology Solutions segment businesses to Change Healthcare and in return received a 70% equity stake in the joint venture. The deal closed in on March 1, 2017. (Note: McKesson expects there will eventually be an initial public offering of an entity that holds equity in Change Healthcare, at which time McKesson will likely exit its investment in Change Healthcare through a distribution to McKesson shareholders.)

The company's primary focus is now on its Distribution Solutions segment. In its latest Form 10-K, The company describes its Distribution Solutions segment as follows:

Our Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products internationally and provides practice management, technology, clinical support and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. This segment also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers including offering multiple distribution channels and clinical trial access to our network of oncology physicians. It also provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics and other services to healthcare providers within the United States. Additionally, this segment operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, and supports independent pharmacy networks within North America and Europe. It also supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty and mail order pharmacies.

In my opinion, the company has a wide moat economic moat that will insulate it from harmful competition for years to come. It is part of an oligopoly comprised of two other large pharmaceutical distributors--Cardinal Health (CAH) and Amerisource Bergen (ABC). According to Morningstar, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson have a combined market share well above 90% in the pharmaceutical distribution industry.

CONCERNS WITH GENERIC PRICING

Generic drug prices have been falling recently. This has caused quite a stir in the generic drug industry. The stock prices of generic manufacturers like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) have been absolutely decimated over the past few weeks as a result of lower generic prices combined with highly leveraged balance sheets. Over the last few quarters, McKesson's stock price has also been held back over generic pricing concerns since it is an important part of the supply chain for generic drugs. McKesson acknowledges that this is a legitimate concern in the "Risk Factors" section of its Form 10-K, saying:

[W]e distribute generic pharmaceuticals, which can be subject to both price deflation and price inflation. During 2017, our Distribution Solutions segment experienced weaker pharmaceutical pricing trends, which are expected to continue in 2018. Continued volatility in the availability, pricing trends or reimbursement of these generic drugs, or significant fluctuations in the nature, frequency and magnitude of generic pharmaceutical launches, could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations. Additionally, any future changes in branded and generics drug pricing could be significantly different than our projections.

However, I think the market's concern (reflected in McKesson's depressed stock price) is overblown. McKesson's management made certain comments on the most recent quarterly earnings call which suggest that they too believe the concern around generic price deflation is overblown.

For instance, in response to an analyst question, John Hamgren, McKesson's CEO, made the following comment:

As it relates to the deflation environment related to our activity in the procurement side, clearly we're trying to get the best deal we possible can for ourselves and for our customers, and we want to make sure that our customers are receiving the competitive price for the service and value that we deliver including the product price. Having said all of that, the deflation that occurs through better sourcing is not an automatic pass-through into the marketplace, we want to make sure we are competitive, but at the same time, obviously the investment to create a ClarusONE needs to be appropriately funded, and provide us the appropriate returns. And so we're focused on making sure that we are responsible for returning to our investors against those investments and that will continue to be our focus.

See McKesson's Q1 2018 Earnings Call Transcript (emphasis added).

To me, this statement indicates that the company has some ability to protect itself from price declines to preserve margins. In other words, Hamgren appears to be saying that just because the company is able to source generics cheaper from manufacturers doesn't necessarily mean it will pass 100% of those savings on to its end customers, thereby preserving some of its margin.

Here is another interesting exchange between a Goldman analyst and James Beer, McKesson's CFO:

Robert Patrick Jones - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC But I guess, James, just if I could go over to pricing, I wanted to get a better understanding of what you guys are seeing on generic pricing, and in particular I'm thinking about the buy side part of the equation; how has that trended relative to expectations? And then probably, more importantly, as you guys look forward given some of the FDA's recent statements and goals of accelerating generic approvals, how do you foresee generic pricing playing out into the future? James A. Beer - McKesson Corp. Well, on the generic manufacturer side of things, we went into the year assuming a very nominal benefit from those molecules where we would be seeing price inflation and that's very much as things are playing out, very limited effects there. On the broader generic molecule spectrum, we've been talking earlier in one of our responses about the deflation environment, and net-net, I observed that for our sourcing capacities, or our in-house capabilities as such that we see this environment as a net driver of our overall economic, so we're happy with the situation there. In terms of the FDA and there a part to drive more approvals and therefore potentially put greater numbers of manufacturers into a specific molecule, obviously, you've got an overall supply-demand balancing equation there that will impact the pricing environment net-net, it is a generic type marketplace after all. But I would just offer also that in some of those circumstances the FDA is focused on a molecule where there's any one manufacturer today, and so they're interested in having two or three manufacturers and that can actually provide a helpful environment again for our sourcing capabilities to be able to drive better value for our customers.

See McKesson's Q1 2018 Earnings Call Transcript (emphasis added).

Is it just me or does Mr. Beer seem to be saying that the current generic pricing environment could actually be a net positive for McKesson? If this is the case, I'm not too worried about the impact of generic price deflation on the company's future profitability. It is definitely something that investors should continue to monitor, but management sounds confident in its ability to successfully navigate around this issue.

MY VALUATION

With the foregoing in mind--let's take a look at my DCF valuation model for McKesson! In the video below, I discuss my underlying story for The company and how this story is reflected in the numbers and assumptions I use to arrive at a fair value conclusion of $190 per share. As an aside, this video is the second video in a series of valuation videos that I plan to create and publish on Seeking Alpha. The first video in the series, which was published a couple of minority weeks ago, discussed my valuation of Gilead Sciences (GILD).

As the video explains, I estimate McKesson's revenues will grow modestly over the next ten years--from approximately $200 billion last year to about $287 billion in the terminal year. Specifically, I assume that revenues will grow an average of 4% per year over the next five years (from now through 2021), and an average of 3% per year over the following five years (from 2022 through 2026). After year ten, I assume that revenues will grow at just over 2% (equal to the rate of the 10-Year Treasury Note which, in theory, is the market's approximation of the long-term growth of the economy).

Additionally, in my model, I assume that operating margins will average 1.80% per year over the next ten years and into perpetuity. This is inline with historical operating margins for The company. Note that operating margins were higher at 3.35% last year due to one-time benefits related to the Change Healthcare transaction. I also assumed a 30% tax rate over the next ten years and into perpetuity given that the median tax rate over the last five-year and ten-year periods has been about 30%.

My assumption for modest growth in revenues, stable operating margins, and a 30% tax rate results in free cash flow to the firm increasing from my estimate of $2 billion this year (which may be conservative) to $3 billion in the terminal year. This results in the a cumulative cumulative free cash flow of $24.5 billion over the next 10 years ($16 billion on a present value basis). When combined with the terminal value and net of debt and minority interests, I get an equity value for The company of $40.4 billion or approximately $190 per share. With shares trading around $155 at the time of this writing, there is still over 20% upside potential to my fair value.

As always, I welcome constructive feedback. If you disagree with any of the assumptions I made in my DCF model, I'd love to hear it in the comments below. And if you enjoyed the video, please follow me on Seeking Alpha. Thanks for reading and watching!

If interested, you can see the details of my valuation in this spreadsheet

