Lessons Of The Subprime Meltdown

Gil Weinreich posed an important question in a recent post: What should we have learned from the financial crisis that began 10 years ago on August 9, 2007? Gil offers some good thoughts but also invited comments.

I have been trying to figure out the answer to the same question for about 10 years. When the financial guns of August 2007 went off, the finance reporters of The New York Times read my 1991 book on the S&L debacle— High Rollers—and started calling me for background and for thoughts about what was going on.

The Times reporters’ questions alerted me to the coming crisis, and in September and October 2007, I wrote some articles saying the real estate crisis was real and would get worse if fairly specific actions were not taken by the government. I judged that the actions had to be taken by March 2008 in order for them to be effective. Neither the NYTimes nor the WSJ would publish my articles at the time.

By the spring of 2008, I was telling The Times reporters that the financial crisis was now beyond my experience and that I had nothing further to offer them.

On December 1, 2008, I accepted a challenge from a couple of close friends to write a book about the period. I dove into the subject and did research and interviews around the country, finishing the book in August 2009: Debt Spiral: How Credit Failed Capitalism.

In 2012-2015, I attended conferences and presented papers on financial bubbles and, in particular, the role that European banks had played in the U.S. housing crisis, and contrasting the mild recession that followed the Dotcom bust with the deep recession that followed the subprime bust.

In September 2016, I was recovering from an operation, which gives one time to reflect. I reflected that although I had done all the research and writing that I outlined above—and although I had been a participant in many of the financial issues of the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s—I did not have a firm grasp on the sweep of what had happened in finance from WWII to date. That realization led me to begin improving my understanding of the era as a whole. And, again after some encouragement from friends, that led to a book, published in April 2017, called InStAbiLItY: Booms, Busts, the Fragility of Banks, and What to do about It, where I surveyed U.S. banking history since WWII.

After all that, I should know the answer to Gil’s question. But I only sort of do. And I will give it a shot, without writing a whole book about it.

Lessons number one and two:

(1) Act early and (2) Governing is not a morality play

The first lesson is that focusing on the financial health of the lenders and not on the borrowers is a mistake. That mistake was made right off the bat by a U.S. government that did not understand the dynamics of credit crises and that, to a significant extent, was the prisoner of the prohibition against bailing out people who had borrowed too much for their ability to repay on the ground that personal responsibility is a primary virtue. I saw this in the fall of 2007, but with the benefit of hindsight, I think it was the key point when action could have been taken to alleviate the coming crisis.

To have the courage to take action in fall 2007, important members of the Bush Administration would have had to foresee and understand the dynamics of large-scale foreclosures and their impact on the economy. The coming problem was not in the first instance a problem of the failure of credit-granting organizations. It was the recession that began in the last quarter of 2007 and that gradually deepened throughout 2008 and ultimately threatened the financial system in October 2008. The recession may not have made the financial crisis inevitable, but the recession (and its depth) was the precondition that made the financial crisis possible—indeed, probably likely.

So what could have been done in the fall of 2007? The mechanism would have had two parts: (1) a moratorium on foreclosures (maybe for six months) declared by Congress (yes, that would have been constitutional IMO), and (2) an offer by the government to provide guarantees of collecting at least a large part of each mortgage loan if the owner of the loan would agree to a specified reduction in the interest rate close to the government’s borrowing rate. (Yes, there would have been difficulties getting decisions made on behalf of many mortgages that had been sold into the securitization market, but in most cases, that could have been dealt with.)

These actions, if taken promptly, could have halted the flood of foreclosures and their consequences for house prices, family breakup and lack of mobility to find jobs. And the reduced interest rates would have made it possible for many borrowers who had expiring teaser rates to be able to maintain their payments (as long as they could maintain their jobs). The actions also would have placed a floor on the banks’ marks to market, thus assisting them to maintain their book capital positions without further government assistance.

Thus, lesson number one is not to be complacent at the outset of a possible crisis. And lesson number two is to throw off the moral certainty that personal responsibility is a primary virtue. It is a virtue, but practicality is a more important virtue.

Lesson Number Three: Recessions come when consumers stop spending

Equity extraction from rising house prices propelled the apparent prosperity of the 2002-2006 period. Taking the equity extraction of the 1990s (already historically high) as the benchmark, the extra equity extraction of the 2002-2006 period was about $1 trillion that Americans spent on other things, like cars, boats, dinners, vacations, etc. Without that equity extraction, the U.S. economy would have been essentially flat.

When house prices peaked in 2005 and turned downward in 2006, equity extraction had to come to a halt because there was no more equity to extract. Even worse, those consumers were stuck with the HELOC loans and had to begin paying them back. In addition, the impact of foreclosures on communities and families left many jobless. Therefore consumer spending declined significantly, causing the onset of the recession. The Secretary of the Treasury and the Chairman of the Federal Reserve declaring at the end of September 2008 that we had a financial crisis and they did not have the tools to deal with it scared the pants off just about everyone, causing both consumer spending and corporate investment to come as close to a halt as possible.

Here is how I described the 2002-2006 background in Debt Spiral (p. 7):

The lesson here is that the U.S. economy depends on consumers having money to spend. When they do not, a recession ensues. And if conditions are permitted worsen, the recession can become deeper and financial institutions, as well as many other businesses, can be threatened.

Lesson Number Four: Leveraged financial institutions are fragile

Both the American public and most people involved in finance forgot that highly leveraged financial institutions—which include substantially all lending institutions—are fragile and can collapse suddenly when a major category of loans goes into default. We all should have known that. But a myth about the stability of banking post-WWII seems to have made everyone complacent. In fact, the stability was very brief and just a legacy of wartime financial inactivity. That is what my work on InStAbiLItY showed me.

Therefore, regulation that keeps leverage in check is crucial to the survival of the financial system in a major recession, although free-flowing money from the Fed can be a substitute, as it was in 2008.

My InStAbiLItY work also showed that capital requirements based on historical financial statements are ineffective. Capital requirements must be forward-looking, seeking to evaluate what will happen in a major recession. That is what stress testing does—and it is the signal achievement of Dodd-Frank, assuming that the people now in charge do not mess it up.

Lesson Number Five: Foreign money is dumb money

Without money coming in from European banks and SIVs through the medium of buying CDOs and other mortgage-based securities, the U.S. housing boom probably would have subsided in 2004. That might have made a big difference because it would have had a shorter distance to fall and fewer people would have been in debt over their heads.

The European money was dumb money—not because Europeans are dumb, but because foreign institutions almost always fail to understand the local loans they are making. They, therefore, seek the safety of government guarantees or (heaven help us) high ratings from S&P etc.

Money lent to Irish, Icelandic, Greek and Spanish banks by outsiders was similarly dumb (though EU governments bailed them out), and in 1997 money that had been lent to Asian Tigers went bad, in 1998 loans to Russia were repudiated, and way back in the 1970s major U.S. banks made dumb loans to Latin American sovereigns.

When the foreign money comes flooding in, it is probably time to invest elsewhere.

Many other lessons

One can derive many other lessons, but five are quite enough for one article. Thank you, Gil, for making me focus this way. You have enhanced my thinking on the subject(s).

There also may be a lesson for investors. Stocks and bonds do badly in recessions. So if recessions come from a lack of consumer spending, then our portfolio allocation decisions should be based on our view of the near future of consumer spending. If we have confidence in the consumer for the next year or so, we can be more aggressive. If we think the consumer is going to pull back on spending, then it may be time to be more conservative.

Of course, many factors influence consumer spending, but it might help to keep the impact on consumer spending in mind when looking at all the data.

