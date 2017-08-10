Disney Taking On Netflix

Due to the large amount of popular content, Disney could very well become a major player in the industry.

After announcing its third quarter results on the 17 th of August it became quite clear that Disney (DIS) had quite dull quarter in terms of results. Despite this seemingly boring quarter there was one development that could turn out to be a huge new growth driver for the company.

Disney struggled last quarter in almost all of its segments, leading to a lacking top-line. But not everything was negative during the quarter.

Parks and Resorts

One of the company’s segments performed quite well during the quarter, which resulted in revenues declining only 0.3% yoy. Parks and Resorts generated $4.9 bln of the total revenue of $14.24 bln, effectively growing the segment revenue by 12% yoy. This strong growth rate is the result of management’s heavy investments in the segment. And this will not be the last time that this segment will drive growth as management keeps investing in the segment with some promising upcoming events:

“Looking ahead, we'll open Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland and Disney World in 2019, and we just announced an immersive Star Wars-themed hotel in Orlando as well. The most popular attraction in Shanghai Disneyland is our E-ticket TRON Lightcycle experience, and we're bringing the same attraction to Disney World as part of our ongoing expansion there. We're also transforming Epcot with new attractions based on Ratatouille and Guardians of the Galaxy. We're making some important investments in Disneyland Paris, including transforming the existing Hotel New York into our first Marvel-themed hotel, and we're adding three incredible new ships to the award-winning Disney Cruise fleet, all of which will be completed by 2023.”

Disney movies are still as popular as ever and management knows exactly how make the most out of this. Parks and Resorts are a huge part of the company’s business and with the way things are going it will continue to be a growth driver.

ESPN streaming service

Besides the Parks and Resorts segment, Disney did not really have anything positive to show investors as all three other segments showed yoy declining revenues, leading investors to initially sell their shares of Disney. One of the struggling points of Disney has been ESPN, where high programming expense and lower advertising revenue pose a problem for the company. These problems are the result of declining number of subscribers and a decrease in average viewership. While this is a quite negative development, it does not have to stay this way, because Disney actually announced their plan on restructuring this part of the business.

The way Disney wants to do this is by launching an ESPN-branded multi-sport streaming service, starting at the beginning of 2018. The service will feature lots of content with live regional, national, and international games/events annually. MLB, NHL, MLS, Grand Slam, and college sports will be part of the service with additional packages available. Disney’s move to turn their ESPN content into a streaming service will make it the Netflix (NFLX) of sports. Speaking of which, Disney is not just looking to become the Netflix of Sports.

Taking on Netflix

Disney is also looking to dethrone Netflix in the streaming industry. The ESPN streaming service will be followed by a Disney-branded direct-to-consumer service a year later. This move would make it a direct competitor to Netflix starting in 2019. It has also announced that the distribution agreement between the two companies will end in that calendar year.

Losing Disney’s content could make things more difficult for Netflix as Disney has plenty of very popular movies and franchises. Just look at the line-up of movie-releases in the upcoming period:

“We've got four movies from Marvel in the next fiscal year alone, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. The full Marvel development activity extends well into the next decade. We've got a lot of fantastic animation on the way starting with Pixar's Coco and The Incredibles 2. Additionally, highly-anticipated sequels to Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph, and Toy Story are in production. We're also looking forward to A Wrinkle in Time from Disney Live-Action as well as live-action versions of Mulan, Dumbo, and The Lion King. And coming soon from a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be in theaters this December, followed by a Han Solo origin story next year, and Episode 9 in 2019.“

Disney’s greatly popular and broad content will undoubtedly make it a force to be reckoned with in the streaming industry. I have no doubt that its service will gain a lot of popularity, but for now we will have to wait to see how this plan develops. That being said, the company has so far only announced that the streaming service will be available in the US. It is likely that the service will spread to Europe and other regions when it proves to be a success.

Expanding BAMTech ownership

In order to achieve its goals of becoming a market leader in the streaming industry, Disney acquired more shares of BAMTech. It already owned 33% of the company, but expanded its interest to 75%, which will cost $1.58 bln.

BamTech’s technology will help Disney with its plan to become a leader in the industry.

Streaming business as the new growth driver

All of these things together will make sure that Disney will have another growth driver going forward, although we will have to wait a bit until the new projects begin. The streaming industry is still expanding, as is evident from the fact that Netflix is still seeing yoy growth rates of over 30% in terms of revenue, despite generating revenue of $2.8 bln in the last quarter.

And this is with just movies and series. Disney will have two different services to offer to consumers, which means more variety.

Conclusion

Despite not seeing any real revenue growth, Disney is not doing bad at all. In the past, management has showed that it can invest in the right segments at the right time to drive revenue growth in the future. This time appears to be no different. I believe that the transition to the streaming industry will turn out to be a huge growth driver for Disney when it is launched due to the fact that it already owns a lot of excellent content that will enable it to capture a significant market share in a popular yet growing industry.

While investors’ first reaction was far from positive when looking at the third quarter, I believe they should look further than the short term difficulties. Because a huge announcement has been made that opens the door to new growth opportunities and will result in an exciting future for the company.

