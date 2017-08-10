Echelon Financial's (EGFHF) CEO Serge Lavoie on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (OTC:EGFHF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Serge Lavoie - Chief Executive Officer

Alvin Sharma - Chief Financial Officer

Ken Coulson - General Counsel

Analysts

Dylan Steuart - Industrial Alliance

Ryan McInerney - BMO Capital Markets

Matthew Miller - Boyles Asset Management

Serge Lavoie

Thank you, Tishan and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining the 2017 second quarter conference call for Echelon Insurance. Joining me today is Alvin Sharma, Chief Financial Officer and Ken Coulson, General Counsel.

With our focus done entirely to our Canadian operations, our second quarter results were favorable showing both growth and improved profitability. We saw a net increase in direct written premiums of 25% over the prior period and overall, combined ratio of 94% before corporate expenses. Our recently expanded product offering is starting to have a positive impact on both our top and bottom line. Brokers in all regions are very receptive to our company. Results were positive in both personal lines and in our growing commercial property and casualty division. In personal lines, we recorded $1.4 million of underwriting income and a 15% increase in direct written premium over the prior year period. Our volume remains concentrated in our automobile products for which broker demand continues to grow in all of our markets.

In commercial lines, we have recorded an underwriting income of $2.1 million representing an increase of 34% over the prior year period. Our year-to-date commercial lines combined ratio is also strong coming in at 85%. To ensure continued profitable growth, we remain focused on improving our technology, strengthening our broker partnership and enhancing our products. On the technology front, we recently concluded our largest system rollout to-date with the launch of our personal automobile products to our Ontario brokers. Despite temporary processing delays caused by the complexity of this system rollout, feedback from our brokers is positive. They are pleased with the improved functionality and connectivity that a new system offers and many are taking advantage of our direct upload capabilities.

Following the successful launch in Ontario, we are shifting our efforts to the migration of our Quebec products in Q3 and are on track to transition our complete product lines to a single platform in early 2018. In addition to important investments in technology, we continue to strengthen our broker relationships and affirm our commitment to the broker channel. We renewed our partnership with the Insurance Broker Association of Canada and the Ontario and Alberta provincial broker associations. Brokers have expressed that they value or support and are receptive to working with the broker exclusive insurers that is a key part of our plan. As we continue to grow, we are committed to reviewing and enhancing our products to remain competitive and profitable across all regions. Overall, our second quarter results demonstrate that further progress that we have made in advancing our Canadian broker focused strategy.

Moving into the third quarter, we are working closely with our broker in British Columbia to assist insureds across the province and minimizing losses and returning to their homes safely as wildfires in the area resolved. We continue to monitor the situation closely and our thoughts are with the people and communities of BC who have been impacted. As of August 8, 41 claims have been reported, with estimated net loss of $2 million.

And with that, I will turn it over to Alvin to discuss our financial results for the quarter.

Alvin Sharma

Thank you, Serge and good morning everyone. Echelon reported a net operating income for the second quarter of $3.3 million or $0.28 per share compared to income of $2.9 million or $0.24 per share in the second quarter of 2016, an increase of 17%. Echelon’s book value per share increased by $0.15 or 1.2% in the quarter to $12.25 per share driven by strong underwriting income and partially offset by weak investment gains. Net written premiums increased by a strong 24%, $79 million in the quarter compared to the same prior period. The growth in premium was driven by the growth in Quebec and Ontario personal lines in addition to commercial line products launched in 2016. On a year-to-date basis, net written premiums grew by 26%.

As Serge commented, Echelon had strong underwriting results in both personal and commercial lines. Personal lines recorded an underwriting income of $1.4 million for the quarter at a 96.6% combined ratio compared to an underwriting loss of $0.6 million and 101.6% combined ratio for the same prior period. This was due to strong performance in Ontario and Western Canada personal lines in the quarter partially offset by weaker results in Atlantic Canada due to large auto and property losses in the region. On a year-to-date basis, personal lines reported a $3.2 million in the underwriting income and a 95.8% combined ratio, an improvement of 4 percentage points from the equivalent prior period.

Commercial lines recorded an underwriting income of $2.1 million in the quarter and a 85% combined ratio compared to an underwriting income of $1.6 million and an 85.1% combined ratio for the same period. This was driven by strong commercial, property and liability results across Canada offset by weaker results in commercial auto. On a year-to-date basis, commercial lines reported $3.1 million in underwriting income and an 88.1% combined ratio. Our investment results were weak in the quarter. The total pre-tax gain on invested assets was $0.1 million compared to a pre-tax gain of $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2016. The weaker performance was largely due to an increased short-term covenant fund yields that reduced the returns from the fixed income portfolio. The low fixed income returns are partially offset by strong preferred share returns driven by fixed rate recent preferred shares.

Year-to-date, the total pre-tax gain on invested assets was $5.1 million compared to $4.1 million for the prior half year. There were no impairments booked on our portfolio during the quarter or year-to-date. The capital ratios of our regulated entities, remains strong. Echelon Insurance reported an MCT ratio of 242%, while ICPEI’s MCT ratio was 340%. In addition, Echelon has approximately $16.5 million of excess deployable capital at the holding company.

With that, I will now turn the call back to Serge.

Serge Lavoie

Thanks, Alvin. This concludes our prepared remarks. At this time, we can open the phone lines to any questions. Tishan, please provide the instructions to the callers.

Dylan Steuart

Good morning, guys.

Serge Lavoie

Good morning, Dylan.

Dylan Steuart

Just I guess starting off with the commercial lines certainly strong growth for the first half of the year, just wondering what your expectations for growth in written business, I guess over the next year in a bit?

Serge Lavoie

Well, at this point now, we are rolling out our systems across all provinces. It’s going well. Good response from the broker. Hard to give you projections, but let’s just say that we think that the trend is we continue in the short-term. We don’t anticipate any deviation from what we have seen so far.

Dylan Steuart

Okay. So certainly still lot of room for expansion of that business in the near-term?

Serge Lavoie

Yes.

Dylan Steuart

And I guess just shifting gears to personal lines, a couple of quarters in a row stabilization probability levels it looks like, I know some of your peers have been pointing to I guess slightly favorable conditions in the back half of this year, I am just wondering your view on the outlook for I guess personal lines and auto specifically?

Serge Lavoie

Well, we are experiencing good results. We become more and more – we are becoming more and more efficient with the new system which is reducing our expense ratio which is good for us. On the claims side i.e. it’s our volume is not large, so it’s hard to tell, it’s hard to point that trends with small volume. When I look at my competitors with large volume it’s easier for them to be more accurate, for us one shock loss and it’s going to sway the results are quite drastically. So I don’t want to guide you in any way, but so far so good. And it’s moving in the right direction and we like what we are seeing.

Dylan Steuart

Okay, perfect. And maybe just to clarify on the IT rollout, so this quarter Ontario auto looks – sounds like it’s been tested this quarter and looks to be rolled out and then everything completed by 2018 is the plan?

Serge Lavoie

The plan is that by early 2018 the system will up and rolled out across the country Ontario, Quebec, Maritimes and Alberta and BC. It’s – we are on the right track, its going well, good reception as I said in Ontario. 50 to 60 brokers are using it now and are using the upload capabilities of the system. So we are touching less and less paper on a daily basis which is good for us and good for the brokers at the same time.

Dylan Steuart

Okay, perfect. I will re-queue, but thanks very much.

Serge Lavoie

Thank you.

Ryan McInerney

Good morning.

Alvin Sharma

Good morning Ryan.

Ryan McInerney

My first question pertains to favorable reserve development, the level of favorable development seems to have been increasing over the last or at least March quarter and year-to-date it’s been quite strong, do you think you could provide some more detail on the class of business that this maybe generating this or geographically…?

Alvin Sharma

Actually Ryan, the favorable development is mostly in personal lines and commercial lines. And if you go back to look at some of our history and if you exclude the international division, you would see that we consistently have had favorable development over the last 4 years or 5 years maybe since the reforms of 2011. So it’s tough to tell whether it’s going to continue in the future, that really depends on how our claims come out, encourage to our expectations [indiscernible] expectations. But the way we reserve we consistently have had favorable reserve development in history and these last two quarters are no different.

Ryan McInerney

So it’s really the – if you strip out the international, the Canadian division has really been the generator of this over the last several years is that right?

Alvin Sharma

That’s correct. And we have always – we have had favorable development in Canada, but that was slightly offset as we were growing in the international division, but now that’s gone, the favorable development kind of stands out that way.

Ryan McInerney

Okay, that’s helpful. I would just like to touch on Ontario personal auto a number of your competitors have received approval for rate increases in different geographic regions across the country, is this something you would be looking at or could you provide your outlook on the personal auto market?

Serge Lavoie

Well, right now we are in the process of reviewing rates and preparing another filing that’s basically all I can tell you. But we were planning on doing that in the third quarter.

Ryan McInerney

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Matthew Miller

Good morning everyone. My question is from a high level philosophical perspective, we had – we have come through some issues with growth in the international over the last several years, I wonder if you could provide some reassurance to shareholders about the company’s focus on underwriting profitability as we see commercial premiums ramp-up? Thank you.

Serge Lavoie

Well, I am very – I am comfortable with it in the sense that the lines of business that we are entering into on the commercial side have done that in the past for many, many years and it’s with people that have done it with and it’s with underwriters that have done it with and it’s with brokers that have done it with, with prudent results year-over-year. So I am not too, too worried about it and that’s why you are seeing the overall growth before in the past EGI was focusing on non-standard auto Ontario only or in a great part to a portion and it’s good when the results were good, but you are tied to the – you are tied to FSCO and you are tied to their rules. Now we are branching out, we are offering more to the broker community. And we are getting a good reception from everywhere. I am not writing $25 million with one broker in one area, I am writing small little volume increases across the country spread out with small brokers that we have been dealing – done business with in the past for many, many years.

Alvin Sharma

Sorry Matt, can I just – I will just add to that. And from a pricing perspective we are priced at 95 – what we are trying to achieve is 95% combined ratio as the target. So I would say a lot of these products have been written by other brokers. We are pricing it at 95%, it’s really transfer of volume as opposed to new products being written.

Matthew Miller

Very good. My second last question is I think you have just shy of $17 million of excess of deployable capital at the holding company presumably by the end of the year if the receivable on the sale of the European division comes in, we would have perhaps north of $30 million of excess deployable capital, can you talk about the plans there?

Alvin Sharma

Well as you know Matt, our – the way the capital plan works is we will first try and grow our insurance business and deploy capital for growth and then we will then look at the rest of it. But at the moment we are keeping that excess capital and using it to one grow – improve our systems, improve the connectivity with our brokers and write more efficient portfolio of insurance products. So we want to grow the insurance company at first. So although it’s excess and sitting at the holding company, it might not be excess for long and we might need it for more technology deployment and for growth in the insurance companies.

Matthew Miller

Okay. Thank you.

Serge Lavoie

Well, if there are no further questions we can terminate the call. Thanks everyone for listening and thank you. I thank all of you our fellow shareholders for your support and confidence. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.

