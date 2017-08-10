OPEC And Non-OPEC: What Does Compliance Get You?

However, there is a lot of room in between that we might see taken care of in order to keep these peace.

Despite a two-day technical meeting that saw certain OPEC and non-OPEC nations reaffirm their goal to cut production in order to bring the oil market back to balance, oil prices have remained under pressure and, as a result, have been stuck within a trading range. In what follows, I'd like to cover some of the developments associated with the meeting and I will also explain why, in my view, a stronger adherence to cuts would be beneficial for oil market participants moving forward.

A look at the OPEC meeting

Truth be told, I want to keep this section short because you can find brief snippets surrounding what went on at the OPEC and non-OPEC Joint Technical Committee meeting pretty much anywhere you look. In essence, to sum up their two-day meeting, the committee announced that it had gotten the four production problem countries, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and the UAE, to agree, in Abu Dhabi, that they would conform with the expectations set out for them last year.

According to sources, both Iraq and the UAE mentioned that they have been adhering to the terms of the output agreement. They insisted that the measurements provided by OPEC as a whole regarding their own output are incorrect. This could provide some pushback moving forward, but we'll need to wait and see what all transpires. Also, the last thing I should mention here is that more details, not only about the results of the Joint Technical Committee meeting, but also about the overall oil market, are likely to be discussed at the broader OPEC meeting that is slated to take place August 21st.

What does compliance look like?

Truth be told, it's impossible to know what good, if any, the Joint Technical Committee will do. While it's well-known that there has been strong (but not close to 100%) compliance with the OPEC and non-OPEC production cut from last year, and while the data seems to support the conclusion that the market is rebalancing (the IEA (International Energy Agency) and OPEC maintain that inventories are shrinking, but the EIA (Energy Information Administration) doesn't see this to much of a degree), it's also quite well known that those nations that have not adhered to their pledges have been rather stubborn.

Take, for instance, the case of Iraq. In a prior article, I detailed how Iraq, insofar as the OPEC production cut goes, has been the bad child of the group. If you use OPEC's own estimates, they have easily missed the mark compared to where output should be and if you use estimates that OPEC classifies as being from "direct communication" with its members, the amount missed compared to the target has been even larger. This latter part is what makes me skeptical of Iraq's production claims because even direct communication suggests quite strongly that the nation has not upheld its end of the bargain.

Having said this, I am curious about how much, if any, the global oil market might benefit if all OPEC and non-OPEC nations were to actually stick to their goals. After all, cutting production across the board (except for the three nations (Iran, Libya, and Nigeria)) is for the best for all participants in the cut since it will ultimately lead to higher energy prices and a deterioration of the global glut.

I decided to look first at the picture involving the two problem nations in OPEC, Iraq and the UAE. If we assume that the lower-output estimates provided by OPEC are correct, we can see that an extra 0.151 million barrels per day would come offline from Iraq while another 24 thousand barrels per day would disappear thanks to the UAE. In all, this would amount to 0.175 million barrels per day, which would boil down to the equivalent of 63.88 million barrels of oil per year that would otherwise flood the market.

If, however, we assume that the direct communication method of measuring production is more accurate, which is what an oil skeptic or bear might advocate for (or any person desiring to err on the side of caution), then the end result of further compliance would be even greater. Between 0.199 million barrels per day coming from Iraq and 0.107 million barrels per day coming from the UAE (the UAE's number is from May since June data is not yet available), we could see an extra 0.306 million barrels per day come offline in the months to come. On an annual basis, this would equate to 111.69 million barrels.

There's also the issue of Kazakhstan and Malaysia. Both nations had originally pledged output cuts of 20 thousand barrels per day. However, the end result has been the complete opposite. According to OPEC, Kazakhstan is slated to increase production by 0.14 million barrels per day this year compared to last and they have actually been averaging 25 thousand barrels per day above where they were when the pledged to cut production. Estimates for Malaysia have proven a bit hard to track down and I honestly don't know what they produced last November to use as the baseline. However, I do know that output in 2016 averaged around 0.648 million barrels per day and output in May of this year was 0.632 million barrels per day.

If we assume full compliance across all four of these nations (which I believe to be incredibly unlikely), it would bring output down by between 0.224 million barrels per day and 0.355 million barrels per day which would, keeping all else the same, equate to an extra 81.76 million to 129.58 million barrels coming offline if done for a full year. Between September and March of next year, when the OPEC and non-OPEC deal is expected to end (though I believe it will be extended through most, if not all, of next year, it would imply 47.69 million to 75.59 million barrels coming offline compared to what the picture would look like without full compliance.

Takeaway

Allow me to say, in closing, that I do not believe any of these four nations will hit their pledges entirely. In fact, I fully suspect that both Kazakhstan, which has already stated it would like to eventually get out of the deal, and Iraq, which has tried different excuses in the past to avoid large cuts and is now claiming that it has cut, will not see full conformity whatsoever and may end the year having exceeded output by quite a bit. That said, I believe that some reduction from these nations, for the sake of keeping peace and the deal intact, will take place. What this exercise does is to show that there currently exists a lot of wiggle room and, if the IEA and OPEC are correct, any sort of improvement from these nations will have a nice impact on the global oil glut.

