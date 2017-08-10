Apache Corp.: A Buying Opportunity

Apache Corp. (APA) seems to be struggling, as evident from its latest quarterly results. But I believe that Mr. Market has been too harsh on the Houston, Texas-based oil and gas producer. The company will likely come back strongly in the second half of the year. Its shares, which have tumbled close to 52-week lows, will likely bounce back on the back of production and cash flow growth.

A number of oil and gas producers have recently reported their quarterly results in which most have posted significantly higher earnings. For instance, ConocoPhillips (COP) has recently reported a profit of $0.14 per share for the second quarter as opposed to a loss of $0.79 per share in the year-ago period. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has reported a profit of $0.15 per share, up from a loss of $0.18 per share a year earlier. The gains have been driven in large part by an improvement in commodity prices. Apache, however, has posted an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share for the second quarter, which is slightly better than a loss of $0.26 per share seen in 2Q16. The company's earnings remain in the red.

Meanwhile, Apache also posted significantly lower oil and gas volumes than last year. The company's total production fell 14% from 2Q16 to almost 460,300 boe per day. In adjusted terms, production came in at around 387,600 boe per day, which depicts an even larger drop of 15.5%. Apache reported a double-digit drop in production in every operating region, with the largest decline occurring at the North Sea where oil and gas volumes plunged 23% to less than 55,000 boe per day.

On top of this, Apache has also slashed this year's guidance by roughly 6% at the mid-point. The company now expects to produce around 457,000 to 471,000 boe per day in 2017, down from its prior estimate of between 485,000 and 503,000 boe per day. Despite cutting the estimated production numbers, the company has not made any changes to the capital budget for 2017 which stands at $3.1 billion. This might suggest that the company has become less capital efficient which may have disappointed investors.

However, it is important to remember that 2Q17 was always expected to be a tough quarter for Apache since it has been forecasting a drop in production due in part to the maintenance work at the North Sea. The maintenance work was also expected to push the costs higher. The company's capital spending was also expected to climb meaningfully in the second quarter, particularly as it starts to develop its recently acquired Alpine High property. As a result, Apache reported a large drop in production while its earnings remained weak. But what I do like, however, is that despite the challenges, the company generated strong levels of cash flows and managed to further reduce its debt in the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Apache raised $751 million of net cash flow from operations, after accounting for changes in working capital, which easily covered capital expenditure of $693 million. The company ended the quarter with free cash flows of $58 million. After accounting for the $95 million spent on dividends, the company faced a small cash flow shortfall of $37 million. Meanwhile, its net debt dropped to $6.8 billion from $7.17 billion at the end of last year and $7.52 billion in 2Q16. The company's net debt ratio, which has stayed above 50% level in the last several quarters, fell to 49.7% in 2Q17.

But what I particularly like about Apache is that the company seems to be responding to the weakness in oil prices by increasing its focus on generating strong levels of cash flows. At the start of this year, when oil seemed to be cruising to $60 a barrel, Apache said that it was prepared to outspend cash flows in order to fully capitalize on the strong oil prices. But since then, the oil price environment has weakened. Since late-May, the oil price has largely stayed below the $50 a barrel psychological threshold. The US benchmark WTI crude was at $49 at the time of this writing after averaging around $48 in 2Q17.

In this backdrop, if Apache were to outspend cash flows, then the company might further stretch its balance sheet, which isn't strong to begin with. Although Apache has reduced debt, its net debt ratio remains elevated as compared to a number of its large-cap peers whose leverage metric is in the 30% to 40% range. But I think the management has quashed all such concerns by saying that Apache can self-fund its capital expenditure with operating cash flows and the recently held asset sales. On top of this, John Christmann, Apache's CEO, has also predicted that the company will end 2017 "with more cash and less debt." The company expects to exit the year on a high note with a superior financial health.

I believe Apache is well positioned to achieve the above-mentioned goals. The company's cash flows will likely climb significantly in the second half of the year as compared to the first half on the back of production growth. The company will post an uptake in oil and gas volumes from the North Sea where it has completed the production work. Its output from the Midland Basin will also likely climb in the second half of the year as it places 30 wells online. Also, Apache will start up some of the infrastructure assets that it has been developing at Alpine High which will fuel volume growth from this gas-rich region. The company started producing hydrocarbons from Alpine High less than three months ago and production is on track to grow to 100 million cf per day by the end of next month.

Also note that in the first six months of this year, Apache's total production, excluding non-controlling interest, has clocked in at almost 415,000 boe per day. That's almost 11% below the mid-point of the company's updated annual guidance. This also implies that the company is itself expecting an uptake in total production in the second half.

Moreover, Apache has sold high-cost Canadian assets which were dragging its margins and cash flows. The divestiture will likely have a positive impact on the company's bottom-line and free cash flows. This also means that although the company may be producing less oil and gas than its previous estimates, it might still end up generating more cash flows in terms of barrels of oil equivalents.

Apache's capital investments will likely climb by roughly 21% in the last six months, as per my rough estimate. But the company's cash inflow will also increase. As a result, it could continue reporting free cash flows. But even if the company faces a cash flow shortfall, then it can utilize the approximately $713 million of proceeds associated with the sale of Canadian assets to bridge the funding gap. That way, the company may still preserve its cash reserves.

Apache's shares have fallen 7.4% since the earnings release and were at $44.30 at the time of this writing, slightly above the 52-week lows of $43.25 per share. This might be a good entry point for investors. I believe its shares will likely rise, perhaps to the key resistance level of around $48.90, in the short term, as the company marks a comeback in the second half of the year.

