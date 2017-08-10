Big Gains (5 Basis Points At A Time)

By Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist

In a recent commentary, Eddy Elfenbein from Crossing Wall Street offered the following:

At one point during June, the S&P 500 had a run of 16 days in which the index closed higher or lower by less than 0.3% 13 times. Eight of those times, that change was less than 0.1%. That’s miniscule. Simply put, stock prices just aren’t moving around that much.

As I write this, the S&P 500 is up more than 10% in just over seven months. Whatever else might be going on in the world that is a strong seven months? Of course, this strength has occurred against a backdrop of eroding volatility. If volatility is below normal, it is reasonable to expect some sort of mean reversion eventually, but for now, we have essentially no volatility.

Are you an investor or a trader? If you’re a trader, you may have had fewer opportunities; if volatility is low, then fewer stocks are moving back and forth, and trades could be more difficult to find.

The title of this post, with a nod to Eddy’s quote, is the current backdrop where the market has clearly been moving higher in very small increments with very little volatility and with very little dispersion within the large cap sectors. Five of the ten sectors are up the same 10% (give or take) as the S&P 500. There has been dispersion between cap sizes; small caps up 4% and mid caps up closer to 6%, which historically has been a late cycle phenomenon. There has been greater dispersion between growth and value. Large cap growth has trounced large cap value YTD, up 15% versus 5%, which historically has been consistent with a yield curve that is getting flatter.

Traders might be able to game the size and style dispersions, but the typical investor is probably doing less in their portfolio than in other years. If most holdings in the portfolio are inching along with the broad market, how much trading does an investor need to do?

Many years ago, Rob Arnott was quoted at ETF.com as saying “don’t just do something, stand there,” which is obviously a twist on a more common saying (not sure that the quote is actually an Arnott original).

Doing nothing (or very little) is sometimes the best thing an investor can do. Not always of course, but at times, nothing is the best thing. Whether now is one of those times is reasonably debated, I think now is a time for very little.

Everyone knows about the behavioral difficulties in dealing with greed and fear, but recognizing when it is time to be patient and then actually being patient are arguably just as difficult and that is where I believe we are now for investors. If you have been an advisor for any length of time, you have had conversations that boiled down to the client being impatient. Similarly, it would be easy to think that just about every individual investor (including advisors for their own accounts) got impatient buying or selling something. It’s human nature so it can’t be avoided entirely, but awareness is the first step to recognizing and then hopefully doing it less frequently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To the extent that this content includes references to securities, those references do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold such security. AdvisorShares is a sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and holds positions in all of its ETFs. This document should not be considered investment advice and the information contain within should not be relied upon in assessing whether or not to invest in any products mentioned. Investment in securities carries a high degree of risk which may result in investors losing all of their invested capital. Please keep in mind that a company’s past financial performance, including the performance of its share price, does notguarantee future results. To learn more about the risks with actively managed ETFs visit our website AdvisorShares.com. AdvisorShares is an SEC registered RIA, which advises to actively managed exchange traded funds (Active ETFs). The article has been written by Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist. We are not receiving compensation for this article, and have no business relationship with any companwhose stock is mentioned in this article.