Netflix's Acquisition Of Millarworld A Response To Losing Disney Content

With Netflix (NFLX) knowing Disney (DIS) had decided to remove some of its valuable content from its streaming platform, the timing of its announcement it was going acquire Millarworld, was for the purpose of offsetting the effect on the company, as customers and investors weighed the implications.

I'm not suggesting the acquisition of Millarworld was solely for the purpose of dealing with the Disney decision, only that the announcement was a strategic one.

Netflix has seen something like this likely to happen for some time, which has been why it has been rolling out a lot of original content over the last several years. Acquiring Millarworld means it is further shifting to original content, with the hopes it can build enduring brands that add long-term value to customers and the company.

There have unsurprisingly been differing responses from pundits and analysts to the removal of some Disney content from the site, but it can't be argued that Netflix is stronger with it than without it.

In the broader streaming market, adding another big player could put more pressure on companies like Comcast that will have to compete with yet another content provider that will without a doubt attract significant subscribers.

Going forward, what that means is consumers will eventually have to decide on which companies they'll go with and which ones they won't. My thought at this time is cable and satellite content providers may experience the most negative impact, as cord cutting increases and more content options are made available.

What Disney decided

Starting in 2019, Disney will offer a branded streaming service in the U.S., and over time, scale it around the world.

At this time it'll focus on removing Disney and Pixar movies. It appears TV content will remain under the Netflix umbrella, although new shows will be dedicated to Disney's streaming service. All existing content will continue to be available on Netflix through the end of 2018. TV shows under the Marvel brand will remain with Netflix.



Looking ahead, all new Disney movies will only be available with its new service. The company said it will spend a lot of movies and TV series made for its new business. Those won't be offered on any other platform.



Also to be made available on the Disney streaming service will be library content from its various brands.



What has yet to be decided is whether or not films distributed by Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm studios will also be removed. That of course could end up with Netflix losing Star Wars and other valuable franchises.



One major consideration to take into account is for the most part Netflix doesn't offer Disney films in its international markets, so it won't have an impact there, which is where its growth has been coming from.

That said, what has to be closely watched once Disney launches the service is whether or not churn in the U.S. market increases in a meaningful way. If it does, the future of Netflix will be determined by global growth versus the offsetting decline in domestic subscribers.

The strategy of its competitors

Disney isn't the only company that has decided to hold back its best content from Netflix. Other media companies have been doing the same for some time, offering their own streaming services.

What they're attempting to do is box Netflix into a corner by giving it the appearance of being a company that offers older films and TV shows to its subscribers.

It hasn't worked yet, but I think with Disney's decision, consumers may be prompted to look outside of Netflix for their content.

Something else it does is lay down the gauntlet for Netflix to have to produce original content that resonates with users to the point they consider a must for their entertainment needs. Netflix will have to do this, especially domestically, to keep subscribers from abandoning the service over the next few years.

For that reason I expect Netflix to ramp up and accelerate the production of and release of original content on a consistent basis, which means it'll start to allocate more capital for that purpose. That shouldn't be a problem over the long term because it will be able to take money it would have spent with Disney and use it for original content.

What I see happening here is some content from studios will continue to be offered on Netflix, but the best content will increasingly be offered on competing services. This puts the pressure on Netflix to deliver quality original content on a consistent basis in order to retain customers.

The big test in streaming in general will come with the next economic downturn.

Future of streaming

What all these streaming businesses, including Netflix, will bump up against is when the next recession hits. At that time consumers will be forced to make decisions on what to spend their money on and what to drop. If they're subscribed to several services, some of them will no longer be subscribed to.

If consumers are very committed to the services, then the most obvious decision they'll make will be to cut the cord on cable TV and satellite services, keeping their internet connection in order to stream content.

Who wins or loses will depend upon who best represents must-see content and who doesn't. This is what I believe traditional content companies are pushing Netflix toward. Netflix has already won the streaming wars, now it seems to be gravitating toward original content.

With legacy media already losing much of their DVD revenue, Netflix doesn't have a lot left to offer them outside of their old content. Providing Netflix with their best premium content would essentially be surrendering to the inevitability of total defeat. The move by Disney points to the belief there is streaming life outside of Netflix, and it will have to prove it can keep up on the original content side of the market.

To me, that will determine the long-term performance of Netflix. If it wins that war, it's basically game over. There is nothing more the studios can do to stop the streaming behemoth.

Millarworld acquisition

With the announcement it has acquired Millarworld, Netflix essentially made the statement it's attempting to respond to the challenge of its competitors. It wouldn't surprise me to see similar acquisitions in the future or the hiring of more talented people in the industry that have a lot of experience in successfully creating original content.

The streaming battle has obviously shifted in that direction, and Netflix will have to execute in order to keep from once again being considered a streaming re-run company.

To do this it has to develop its own franchises that can provide not only quality content that makes consumers want to remain with or subscribe to Netflix, but also provide ancillary income streams like action figures, and possibly in the long term, building a theme park based upon proprietary franchises and brands.

Interestingly, the media companies in their decisions, are pushing Netflix to become more like them, whether that's their intention or not.

Conclusion

This won't have much of an impact, if any, on Netflix over the next year or so. What I believe Netflix will do because of the obvious concern that will grow and accelerate as the date approaches when Disney drops some of its content from its platform is to roll out original content on a consistent basis in order to further gain mind share of consumers.

If it can do that before Disney content is removed, it can go a long way toward alleviating much of the concern and impact it will have on the performance of the company.

With only about 16 months left before the day arrives, it's probable we'll see specialty series and unique deals with talent that allows them to rapidly try a number of new things. Where Netflix has to be careful is in not trying to release so much content it erodes the quality.

It'll do a lot more TV type of things rather than films in the months ahead. The relatively short period of time left to respond doesn't allow for much in the way of film releases outside of those already in the pipeline.

As for those who assert the removal of existing Disney films, along with the absence of future film releases, won't have much of an impact on Netflix, I simply can't agree with that. How can the removal of some of the more compelling content be considered a meaningless event?

I know Netflix and the entirely of its content portfolio are what people are buying, but the erosion of the quality of the portfolio, along with the growing number of streaming options for consumers, makes this a potentially serious threat to the company, one which I see growing when the next recession hits.