Glencore: A Good Investment?

Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCPK:GLCNF) is an excellent long-term investment at current price. Strong balance sheet, rising commodity prices and favorable demand outlook makes it an attractive long-term pick. The company has just reported impressive first half results. I am bullish on metals and commodities and believe the current prices in this sector are attractive for long-term investment. Massive infrastructure investments in Asia-Pacific, Africa and the U.S. are going to drive the commodity prices higher.

First half adjusted EBITDA was over $6.7 billion, up 68%, compared to the same period of 2016. This is an extremely impressive jump, which has been helped by the rally in commodity prices. There was an expectation that this rally will probably reverse if president Trump is unable to get his infrastructure spending plans in motion. However, the rising demand from Asia-Pacific has supported the prices. Glencore also benefits from an efficient cost structure. FFO coverage for net debt is at around 74% and net debt to adjusted EBITDA is just over 1.07x. These ratios are extremely impressive and deserve an investment grade credit rating. However, Glencore's current credit rating is Baa2, which is a lower-medium grade rating. Glencore's own target was to keep the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below 2x. The company is achieving this target comfortably.

Glencore's rating is not under review at the moment. However, improved outlook for demand, growing EBITDA, falling net debt and improving debt metrics would warrant a ratings upgrade. We might see these ratings agencies review Glencore's credit over the next few weeks. Moody's might also be wrong at another front. The rating agency was expecting Glencore to generate full year EBITDA of around $12 billion. However, Glencore's own estimates show that the company will be able to generate EBITDA (on adjusted basis) close to $15 billion. Free cash flows are expected to be around $7.1 billion, if the commodity prices remain at current levels for the rest of the year. Free cash flows expectations are based on figures of $15 billion in adjusted EBITDA. Moody's expected free cash flow was also around $3 billion. However, these expectations were conservative and projections were done keeping the copper prices at $2.40/pound for the whole year, compared to the actual price of close to $2.70/pound. Likewise, other commodity prices were also kept on the lower side.

Hunter Valley coal deal will add substantially to the earnings and cash flows. The structure of the deal is beneficial for Glencore. The management had been trying hard to add this asset to the portfolio and Yancoal (OTC:YACAF, OTC:YACRF) selling an almost 50% stake to Glencore is a win for the company, in my opinion. The deal also gives Glencore exclusive rights to market the product in some Asian markets like Japan and South Korea. As the company generates considerable free cash flows, this transaction will be financed through internally generated funds. As a result, credit metrics will not be affected negatively. In fact, these assets give a reasonable surety for future growth due to the increased demand for coal and favorable cost structure of the mine. When these assets are integrated into the system, we will see a positive impact on credit metrics. If the company divests some of its coal assets, as previously planned, the quality of its coal portfolio will go up. Glencore now has the opportunity to divest some of the high-cost assets. This exercise will enhance margins from coal business.

The management is highlighting expected rise in EV (Electric Vehicles) as a key driver for copper demand. It is true that this will be an important avenue for demand growth. However, in the short-medium term, I believe the demand from housing, infrastructure and new grid installation will be more important. More importantly, a ban from Chinese authorities on import of scrap metal will push the demand for refined product higher, which will result in higher prices. Also, most of the electric vehicles are still being powered by the electricity generated from traditional sources (Coal, Natural Gas). As a result, an increase in electric vehicles will increase demand for coal and other traditional fuels. Glencore will benefit from this market dynamic as well.

The outlook for Glencore's core business is favorable. The company is expected to benefit from the rising commodity prices. Efficient cost structure and the addition of high-margin assets will push its profit margins higher. Its strong balance sheet has positioned it nicely for future growth projects. If the commodity prices remain favorable, I expect the company to make more acquisitions in the near-future. Glencore can be a rewarding long-term investment.

