Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

The EIA reported a +28 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.038 Tcf. This compares to the +24 Bcf change last year and +54 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of 24 traders and analysts pegged the average at +36 Bcf with a range of +25 to +49 Bcf. We expected +37 Bcf and were 1 Bcf higher than the consensus average. We were off by 9 Bcf on this storage report.

We reset our track record at the end of Q2 and started a new spreadsheet at the start of Q3. Our estimates are currently 17 Bcf over EIA's reported 3.038 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 22 Bcf.

Implied flow from our estimate looks out of place versus EIA's reported figure. The difference was nearly 1.2 to 1.7 Bcf/d of either we underestimated demand, or overestimated supply.

For traders, the pop in natural gas price today presents one of the best opportunities to take profits. We wrote in a NGD yesterday that traders have added last week to long positions during the price sell-off, and in reverse, they are starting to take profits here. Our calculated fundamental supported value for September is $3/MMBtu and with prices now closely hovering this area, we see prices capped for the time being, unless of course weather turns the US into a torch pattern.

Storage headed to the five-year averages...

Taking a look at our latest storage forecast, we are currently forecasting US natural gas storage to reach the five-year average by the end of the month. See chart below:

Consensus according to the latest ICE settlement report has also brought lower November EOS estimate from 3.79 Tcf to 3.776 Tcf or closer to our estimate of 3.72 Tcf.

Injection trends in 2017 have been below the five-year average, but above last year's.

