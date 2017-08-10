Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div August 14-18th

by: Derek Getz

Summary

I present to you a list of dividend stocks from the "CCC" list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Take this as an opportunity to potentially add to or start a new position.

The data is provided by David Fish's Dividend Champion, Challenger and Contender list in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

Introduction

Two of my many passions in life are data and dividend growth investing. I like being able to generate insights through data analysis. One recent endeavor I have undertaken is to provide to the SA community a list of all dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.

This opportunity will allow folks who own or are interested in owning these stocks in either adding to or starting a position.

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

The List

Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend the trading week of August 14-18th.

Name

 Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Target Corporation (TGT) 50 4.32 8/14/2017 3.33% King
MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 46 2.07 8/14/2017 Champion
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 43 3.3 8/14/2017 Champion
Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) 25 2.26 8/14/2017 7.33% Champion
Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 16 2.69 8/14/2017 Contender
CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holding Co) (CNP) 12 3.66 8/14/2017 Contender
AVX Corporation (AVX) 7 2.53 8/14/2017 Challenger
Home BancShares, Inc. - common stock (HOMB) 7 1.47 8/14/2017 22.22% Challenger
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 7 2.75 8/14/2017 11.11% Challenger
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) 7 1.53 8/14/2017 Challenger
Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 6 1.3 8/14/2017 Challenger
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) 6 8.81 8/14/2017 Challenger
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) 5 2.14 8/14/2017 20.83% Challenger
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 42 3.03 8/15/2017 Champion
Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) 34 2.89 8/15/2017 Champion
Thomson Reuters Corp Ordinary Shares (TRI) 24 2.97 8/15/2017 Contender
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 23 3.3 8/15/2017 Contender
Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 15 1.31 8/15/2017 3.45% Contender
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 15 2.17 8/15/2017 Contender
L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) 14 1.64 8/15/2017 Contender
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) 11 1.24 8/15/2017 Contender
Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) 8 4.33 8/15/2017 2.86% Challenger
Invesco Ltd (IVZ) 8 3.42 8/15/2017 Challenger
Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 7 2.71 8/15/2017 Challenger
Gildan Activewear, Inc. Class A Sub. Vot. (GIL) 7 1.22 8/15/2017 Challenger
ResMed Inc. (RMD) 5 1.81 8/15/2017 6.06% Challenger
Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 5 0.72 8/15/2017 50.00% Challenger
Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 47 2.52 8/16/2017 Champion
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) 44 6.04 8/16/2017 Champion
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 42 1.86 8/16/2017 6.67% Champion
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 40 1.47 8/16/2017 5.71% Champion
Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) 39 1.02 8/16/2017 Champion
Chevron Corporation (CVX) 29 3.91 8/16/2017 Champion
United Technologies Corporation (UTX) 24 2.25 8/16/2017 6.06% Contender
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) 15 2.21 8/16/2017 4.55% Contender
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 15 1.46 8/16/2017 0.67% Contender
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 14 1.28 8/16/2017 Contender
Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company) (DUK) 13 3.96 8/16/2017 4.09% Contender
Cummins Inc. (CMI) 12 2.62 8/16/2017 5.37% Contender
Visa Inc. (V) 9 0.66 8/16/2017 Challenger
Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 8 0.94 8/16/2017 5.26% Challenger
Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) 7 1.86 8/16/2017 Challenger
Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) 7 3.13 8/16/2017 Challenger
First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 7 2.01 8/16/2017 Challenger
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock (DE) (RS) 7 2.51 8/16/2017 Challenger
Macerich Company (The) (MAC) 7 4.87 8/16/2017 Challenger
Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) 7 1.93 8/16/2017 Challenger
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 6 4.03 8/16/2017 4.55% Challenger
Kennametal Inc. (KMT) 6 2.32 8/16/2017 Challenger
L Brands, Inc. (LB) 6 5.77 8/16/2017 Challenger
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 6 1.93 8/16/2017 Challenger
Materion Corporation (MTRN) 6 1.06 8/16/2017 Challenger
Phillips 66 (PSX) 6 3.34 8/16/2017 Challenger
Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) 5 1.93 8/16/2017 Challenger
Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 33 2.05 8/17/2017 Champion
Southern Company (The) (SO) 17 4.74 8/17/2017 Contender
Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 16 1.77 8/17/2017 0.14% Contender
Ryder System, Inc. (R) 13 2.45 8/17/2017 4.55% Contender
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) 7 1.27 8/17/2017 Challenger
Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 6 5.54 8/17/2017 Challenger
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) 6 2.7 8/17/2017 7.69% Challenger
Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (BG) 17 2.15 8/18/2017 9.52% Contender
Moodys Corporation" (MCO) 8 1.19 8/18/2017 Challenger
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) 5 1.43 8/18/2017 Challenger

A couple of notes:

  • This table is sorted first by the ex-dividend date and then the streak history
  • For companies going ex-dividend on Monday 8/14/2017, you need to already own the stock before then which means Friday 8/11/2017 is the last day to capture the dividend.

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

  • Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
  • Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
  • Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
  • Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase. For example Target raised their dividend 3.33%.
  • Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
    • King: 50+ years
    • Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
    • Contender: 10-24 years
    • Challenger: 5+ years

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'd like to have this be a recurring article so I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

