Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div August 14-18th

The data is provided by David Fish's Dividend Champion, Challenger and Contender list in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

Take this as an opportunity to potentially add to or start a new position.

I present to you a list of dividend stocks from the "CCC" list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

Two of my many passions in life are data and dividend growth investing. I like being able to generate insights through data analysis. One recent endeavor I have undertaken is to provide to the SA community a list of all dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.

This opportunity will allow folks who own or are interested in owning these stocks in either adding to or starting a position.

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

The List

Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend the trading week of August 14-18th.

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Target Corporation (TGT) 50 4.32 8/14/2017 3.33% King MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 46 2.07 8/14/2017 Champion Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 43 3.3 8/14/2017 Champion Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) 25 2.26 8/14/2017 7.33% Champion Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 16 2.69 8/14/2017 Contender CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holding Co) (CNP) 12 3.66 8/14/2017 Contender AVX Corporation (AVX) 7 2.53 8/14/2017 Challenger Home BancShares, Inc. - common stock (HOMB) 7 1.47 8/14/2017 22.22% Challenger Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 7 2.75 8/14/2017 11.11% Challenger PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) 7 1.53 8/14/2017 Challenger Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 6 1.3 8/14/2017 Challenger Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) 6 8.81 8/14/2017 Challenger The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) 5 2.14 8/14/2017 20.83% Challenger Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 42 3.03 8/15/2017 Champion Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) 34 2.89 8/15/2017 Champion Thomson Reuters Corp Ordinary Shares (TRI) 24 2.97 8/15/2017 Contender Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 23 3.3 8/15/2017 Contender Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 15 1.31 8/15/2017 3.45% Contender Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 15 2.17 8/15/2017 Contender L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) 14 1.64 8/15/2017 Contender Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) 11 1.24 8/15/2017 Contender Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) 8 4.33 8/15/2017 2.86% Challenger Invesco Ltd (IVZ) 8 3.42 8/15/2017 Challenger Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 7 2.71 8/15/2017 Challenger Gildan Activewear, Inc. Class A Sub. Vot. (GIL) 7 1.22 8/15/2017 Challenger ResMed Inc. (RMD) 5 1.81 8/15/2017 6.06% Challenger Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 5 0.72 8/15/2017 50.00% Challenger Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 47 2.52 8/16/2017 Champion Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) 44 6.04 8/16/2017 Champion Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 42 1.86 8/16/2017 6.67% Champion Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 40 1.47 8/16/2017 5.71% Champion Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) 39 1.02 8/16/2017 Champion Chevron Corporation (CVX) 29 3.91 8/16/2017 Champion United Technologies Corporation (UTX) 24 2.25 8/16/2017 6.06% Contender Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) 15 2.21 8/16/2017 4.55% Contender Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 15 1.46 8/16/2017 0.67% Contender Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 14 1.28 8/16/2017 Contender Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company) (DUK) 13 3.96 8/16/2017 4.09% Contender Cummins Inc. (CMI) 12 2.62 8/16/2017 5.37% Contender Visa Inc. (V) 9 0.66 8/16/2017 Challenger Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 8 0.94 8/16/2017 5.26% Challenger Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) 7 1.86 8/16/2017 Challenger Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) 7 3.13 8/16/2017 Challenger First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 7 2.01 8/16/2017 Challenger Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock (DE) (RS) 7 2.51 8/16/2017 Challenger Macerich Company (The) (MAC) 7 4.87 8/16/2017 Challenger Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) 7 1.93 8/16/2017 Challenger Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 6 4.03 8/16/2017 4.55% Challenger Kennametal Inc. (KMT) 6 2.32 8/16/2017 Challenger L Brands, Inc. (LB) 6 5.77 8/16/2017 Challenger Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 6 1.93 8/16/2017 Challenger Materion Corporation (MTRN) 6 1.06 8/16/2017 Challenger Phillips 66 (PSX) 6 3.34 8/16/2017 Challenger Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) 5 1.93 8/16/2017 Challenger Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 33 2.05 8/17/2017 Champion Southern Company (The) (SO) 17 4.74 8/17/2017 Contender Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 16 1.77 8/17/2017 0.14% Contender Ryder System, Inc. (R) 13 2.45 8/17/2017 4.55% Contender U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) 7 1.27 8/17/2017 Challenger Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 6 5.54 8/17/2017 Challenger Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) 6 2.7 8/17/2017 7.69% Challenger Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (BG) 17 2.15 8/18/2017 9.52% Contender Moodys Corporation" (MCO) 8 1.19 8/18/2017 Challenger Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) 5 1.43 8/18/2017 Challenger

A couple of notes:

This table is sorted first by the ex-dividend date and then the streak history

For companies going ex-dividend on Monday 8/14/2017, you need to already own the stock before then which means Friday 8/11/2017 is the last day to capture the dividend.

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase. For example Target raised their dividend 3.33%.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company. King: 50+ years Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years Contender: 10-24 years Challenger: 5+ years



Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'd like to have this be a recurring article so I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

