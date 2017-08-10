Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div August 14-18th

Introduction
Two of my many passions in life are data and dividend growth investing. I like being able to generate insights through data analysis. One recent endeavor I have undertaken is to provide to the SA community a list of all dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.
This opportunity will allow folks who own or are interested in owning these stocks in either adding to or starting a position.
This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.
The List
Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend the trading week of August 14-18th.
|
Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Target Corporation
|(TGT)
|50
|4.32
|8/14/2017
|3.33%
|King
|MSA Safety Incorporated
|(MSA)
|46
|2.07
|8/14/2017
|Champion
|Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|(ED)
|43
|3.3
|8/14/2017
|Champion
|Aqua America, Inc.
|(WTR)
|25
|2.26
|8/14/2017
|7.33%
|Champion
|Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|(LARK)
|16
|2.69
|8/14/2017
|Contender
|CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holding Co)
|(CNP)
|12
|3.66
|8/14/2017
|Contender
|AVX Corporation
|(AVX)
|7
|2.53
|8/14/2017
|Challenger
|Home BancShares, Inc. - common stock
|(HOMB)
|7
|1.47
|8/14/2017
|22.22%
|Challenger
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|(MPC)
|7
|2.75
|8/14/2017
|11.11%
|Challenger
|PACCAR Inc.
|(PCAR)
|7
|1.53
|8/14/2017
|Challenger
|Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|(AGO)
|6
|1.3
|8/14/2017
|Challenger
|Arbor Realty Trust
|(ABR)
|6
|8.81
|8/14/2017
|Challenger
|The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
|(CAKE)
|5
|2.14
|8/14/2017
|20.83%
|Challenger
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|(ADM)
|42
|3.03
|8/15/2017
|Champion
|Bemis Company, Inc.
|(BMS)
|34
|2.89
|8/15/2017
|Champion
|Thomson Reuters Corp Ordinary Shares
|(TRI)
|24
|2.97
|8/15/2017
|Contender
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|(SBSI)
|23
|3.3
|8/15/2017
|Contender
|Lindsay Corporation
|(LNN)
|15
|1.31
|8/15/2017
|3.45%
|Contender
|Microsoft Corporation
|(MSFT)
|15
|2.17
|8/15/2017
|Contender
|L3 Technologies, Inc.
|(LLL)
|14
|1.64
|8/15/2017
|Contender
|Columbia Sportswear Company
|(COLM)
|11
|1.24
|8/15/2017
|Contender
|Simon Property Group, Inc.
|(SPG)
|8
|4.33
|8/15/2017
|2.86%
|Challenger
|Invesco Ltd
|(IVZ)
|8
|3.42
|8/15/2017
|Challenger
|Amgen Inc.
|(AMGN)
|7
|2.71
|8/15/2017
|Challenger
|Gildan Activewear, Inc. Class A Sub. Vot.
|(GIL)
|7
|1.22
|8/15/2017
|Challenger
|ResMed Inc.
|(RMD)
|5
|1.81
|8/15/2017
|6.06%
|Challenger
|Zions Bancorporation
|(ZION)
|5
|0.72
|8/15/2017
|50.00%
|Challenger
|Black Hills Corporation
|(BKH)
|47
|2.52
|8/16/2017
|Champion
|Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
|(HP)
|44
|6.04
|8/16/2017
|Champion
|Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|(WBA)
|42
|1.86
|8/16/2017
|6.67%
|Champion
|Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|(CSL)
|40
|1.47
|8/16/2017
|5.71%
|Champion
|Sherwin-Williams Company (The)
|(SHW)
|39
|1.02
|8/16/2017
|Champion
|Chevron Corporation
|(CVX)
|29
|3.91
|8/16/2017
|Champion
|United Technologies Corporation
|(UTX)
|24
|2.25
|8/16/2017
|6.06%
|Contender
|Oil-Dri Corporation Of America
|(ODC)
|15
|2.21
|8/16/2017
|4.55%
|Contender
|Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|(HCSG)
|15
|1.46
|8/16/2017
|0.67%
|Contender
|Costco Wholesale Corporation
|(COST)
|14
|1.28
|8/16/2017
|Contender
|Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)
|(DUK)
|13
|3.96
|8/16/2017
|4.09%
|Contender
|Cummins Inc.
|(CMI)
|12
|2.62
|8/16/2017
|5.37%
|Contender
|Visa Inc.
|(V)
|9
|0.66
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|Primerica, Inc.
|(PRI)
|8
|0.94
|8/16/2017
|5.26%
|Challenger
|Snap-On Incorporated
|(SNA)
|7
|1.86
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|Apartment Investment and Management Company
|(AIV)
|7
|3.13
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|(FDEF)
|7
|2.01
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock (DE)
|(RS)
|7
|2.51
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|Macerich Company (The)
|(MAC)
|7
|4.87
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|Neenah Paper, Inc.
|(NP)
|7
|1.93
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|(CCOI)
|6
|4.03
|8/16/2017
|4.55%
|Challenger
|Kennametal Inc.
|(KMT)
|6
|2.32
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|L Brands, Inc.
|(LB)
|6
|5.77
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|Honeywell International Inc.
|(HON)
|6
|1.93
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|Materion Corporation
|(MTRN)
|6
|1.06
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|Phillips 66
|(PSX)
|6
|3.34
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|Guaranty Bancorp
|(GBNK)
|5
|1.93
|8/16/2017
|Challenger
|Atmos Energy Corporation
|(ATO)
|33
|2.05
|8/17/2017
|Champion
|Southern Company (The)
|(SO)
|17
|4.74
|8/17/2017
|Contender
|Microchip Technology Incorporated
|(MCHP)
|16
|1.77
|8/17/2017
|0.14%
|Contender
|Ryder System, Inc.
|(R)
|13
|2.45
|8/17/2017
|4.55%
|Contender
|U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.
|(USPH)
|7
|1.27
|8/17/2017
|Challenger
|Main Street Capital Corporation
|(MAIN)
|6
|5.54
|8/17/2017
|Challenger
|Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
|(PROV)
|6
|2.7
|8/17/2017
|7.69%
|Challenger
|Bunge Limited Bunge Limited
|(BG)
|17
|2.15
|8/18/2017
|9.52%
|Contender
|Moodys Corporation"
|(MCO)
|8
|1.19
|8/18/2017
|Challenger
|Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|(ALK)
|5
|1.43
|8/18/2017
|Challenger
A couple of notes:
- This table is sorted first by the ex-dividend date and then the streak history
- For companies going ex-dividend on Monday 8/14/2017, you need to already own the stock before then which means Friday 8/11/2017 is the last day to capture the dividend.
Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
- Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
- Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
- Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
- Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase. For example Target raised their dividend 3.33%.
- Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'd like to have this be a recurring article so I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.
