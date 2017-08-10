Snap Still Priced For Rapid Growth. Q2 May Show Slowing Growth.



Trader's Idea Flow's past performance in trading Snap,Inc. (SNAP) is no indication of our future performance. To put this current article in context relative to our past experience in trading Snap stock, it may be valuable to provide a brief review of our past work posted on Seeking Alpha. The following review provides investors with something like a chronology and recap of Snap's trading history since IPO day.

This review can provide us with some useful perspective ahead of the Q217 financial report. Subscribers to our Marketplace service, and our real-time followers of Trader's Idea Flow, hopefully have benefitted from our following posts on Snap. We invite all readers to follow us and to join us in Trader's Idea Flow. Please note that each of the articles and Instablogs linked below are stamped with a time/date of publication for verification:

We were long Snap on IPO day and sold on day 2 for a 10% gain;

We established our first short position in Snap on day 3 of trading;

This article is dated March 20, 2017. Notice on point #2 at the top of the article's summary points where we make the following trading call, "... our forecast for a trading bounce at $17 to be followed by continued downside for this stock." About 7 weeks later on May 10, 2017 Snap bounced off of $17. While the stock data showed $17.56 as the all-time low for quite some time, those who were watching the price action in the After Hours session of the Q117 earnings report know that the stock briefly touched $17 and then bounced sharply. The ensuing trading bounce is shown on the chart above. "The bounce has been followed by continued downside for this stock", just as we called it;

This April 20, 2017 Instablog post served as a warning ahead of the stock's 23% crash on the May 10, 2017 Q117 earnings debacle. We would strongly recommend that investors read this April 20th blog post as many of the basic tenets expressed in that article then still hold true for the Q217 earnings on August 10, 2017 today;

If you will check the time and date stamp of this article entitled, "Will Snap Become Just Another Broken IPO?", you will be amused to see on the chart that Snap broke below its IPO price about one hour after this article was published on the Dow Newswire. This is proof-positive that sometimes it is better to be lucky than good.

Trader's Idea Flow published two more bearish articles recently in July and August.

Our point is that in the context of these previous articles that have been reasonably accurate, we hope that we have contributed value to the discussion on this stock and benefitted investors in some way. Subscribers to Trader's Idea Flow always receive our work early ahead of anyone else. This early timing edge can often be important in trading.

So what's next for Snap? Here we are on the day of Q217 earnings and this is only the second earnings report for this recent IPO since coming public. Candidly, this Q2 earnings report for Snap has so much riding on it for this young company that it may be packing more punch than the upcoming McGregor-Mayweather fight. So Let's Get RRRReady To RRRRRRRumble!



We love the Snapchat platform! But we hate the stock's valuation relative to the sharply slowing growth that Snap's troubled business model is delivering. Investors should understand that a great product does not equate to a great stock.

The above statement almost feels like a Public Service Announcement to protect Snap investors from losing more money. It is clear from the large number of statements by newer investors in our comments sections and chat forums that people expect the coolness of the Snapchat platform to equal a successful stock performance. It is one of the classic mistakes of less experienced investors to conflate a company's successful product or service with the performance of the company's stock price. Focusing upon the successful Snapchat platform while ignoring the overvaluation of the IPO price, the failing business model, and the mis-management of the parent company, Snap Inc., has been a painful experience for some shareholders.

In real estate we often hear that a property's value is determined by, "Location, Location, Location." Analogous to a real estate property's location, a stock's price can be determined by, "Valuation, Valuation, Valuation." Obviously, there are a number of variables that must be considered in determining the valuation for a stock like Snap. This Barron's article from the time period during Snap's IPO does a good job of addressing the pros and cons of Snap's valuation. The article finishes by saying, "Stay away from Snap. It's priced for perfection." So if the IPO price of $17 was priced for perfection, then how should we consider the current price of about $13.50? Yeah, sorry bulls. I think you already know the answer to this crucial question: Snap is still way overvalued. But let's discuss why this is true.

Measuring the growth rates of the key metrics for this stock is very important for determining a reasonable valuation for the stock's price. Rather than repeating the same information covered in other excellent articles, let's use possibly the most important metric of all that is having a big impact upon the direction of Snap's stock price: Rate Of Revenue Growth.

Many investors reviewed the YOY revenue growth for Snap in Q117 and felt like 286% growth was great. What these investors failed to factor into their analysis was Snap's Rate Of Revenue Growth as it relates to its pace of deceleration. In this context Snap's sharply decelerating revenue growth is slowing much faster than what was promised during the IPO process that had investors so excited and the IPO priced so high. Remember, the Snap IPO was "priced for perfection" and that meant maintaining rapid growth quarter after quarter for years to come just to grow into the $17 price per share / $20 billion market cap valuation.

Please review the graphic below illustrating quarterly revenues and the rate of growth. Unfortunately, column 3 below shows a sharply decelerating Rate of Growth for revenues that is slowing much more rapidly than was promoted to investors during the IPO marketing:

This graphic above is very telling. If you were to overlay the trend line for the rate of growth deceleration on the stock chart you would see that the price decline roughly matches the rate of growth's deceleration line. This is bad news for the future price action of Snap shares. Here is why: look at the revenues for the upcoming YOY comparable quarters in the graphic above. Even with this Q2 quarter that is about to report on 8/10/17, Snap's growth is decelerating sharply when it has a relatively easy YOY comp of only $71.8 million. What rate of growth might we expect for Q317 and Q417, which both have much harder YOY comps?

The 2H17 optimism of some Snap analysts may be misplaced unless the company can somehow fend off the increasing competition in the marketplace and re-accelerate revenue growth. This task would be extremely difficult to achieve for Snap. This means that Snap's rate of revenue growth may continue its sharp decent into the double digit range in the coming quarters. The stock price could continue to track the company's growth rate lower.

This is not what was promised by Snap's management and the underwriters during the IPO hype when they were selling this stock to investors. Revenue growth was promised to be extremely rapid, even hyper growth. Instead, Snap is only delivering a sharply decelerating rate of revenue growth. This is not the "perfection" that was promised when the stock was priced at $17.

This dissonance between what was promised by Snap and what has been delivered by Snap is the basis for a large number of class action lawsuits that are pending. It is important to note that these lawsuits allege that Snap issued "false and misleading information" during the IPO process. This is fraud. Fraud is a criminal felony. Criminal felonies in the securities industry often cause people to go to prison. This high profile, very large, tech IPO has received a lot of attention. It is possible that this IPO's performance in the after market is being monitored by regulators. Our public markets need to be protected from the type of misconduct that has occurred during the Snap IPO.

For many reasonable investors who have reviewed this stock during its IPO process it is disturbing to see the valuation that Snap management and the underwriting team sold to investors when they had to have known full well that competition was rising from Facebook (FB) and that this rapid slowdown in revenue growth was occurring. But Snap and the underwriters wanted to get this IPO sold as soon as possible before it became clear to the rest of the market that competition was rapidly increasing while the growth of key metrics was rapidly decreasing. If this well-known fact had been disclosed by Snap and the underwriters to the public, then a more appropriate pricing of the IPO would have been somewhere in the $5-$10 price per share range and not the egregious $17 IPO price that was foisted upon unsuspecting investors. The market is now in the process of re-valuing Snap shares lower to a more appropriate level as evidenced by the recent declining price action.

A lower-priced IPO would have meant much less compensation for Snap management, insiders, and the underwriters. So these individuals rushed this IPO to market before the window of opportunity closed upon them. We as investors must take charge of our public markets that belong to us and make examples out of charlatans who intentionally misrepresent facts and abuse the trust that the public places in their representations. The people who priced and sold the Snap IPO must have known full well that it never had a chance to meet the expectations that were sold to investors during the fraudulent IPO process. This misconduct was wrong and our public markets must be protected from this improper conduct being repeated. A lot of decent people have lost their hard-earned money investing in Snap stock since it came public.

Summary and Conclusion:

Snap's Q217 earnings report will be delivered on 8/10/17 after the market's close. Trader's Idea Flow expects Snap to disappoint on at least one key metric and possibly on several metrics. The sharply slowing revenue growth that was displayed in the Q117 earnings report was a key reason that the stock price crashed. Expect a revenue number that once again represents sharply slowing revenue growth. If revenues disappoint again, then expect the stock to trade much lower instantly as the markets continue to re-value Snap shares lower. The current $16 billion market capitalization for Snap may still be far too high based upon the weak fundamentals of the company amid strongly rising competition that appears to be beating Snap in the marketplace.