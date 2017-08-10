What To Expect From Gap Stores Earnings Next Week

Photo credit

Gap (GPS) has been on a long, arduous journey to try and remake itself after years of disappointing results that have led to a disappointing stock price. Many apparel retailers have been undergoing the same sort of struggle - some have lost and filed for bankruptcy - but GPS is working through its issues. Heading into the Q2 report next week, GPS has received a boost in sentiment and the share price is perking up as well, but is this time different?

GPS has had many stop-start rallies in the past couple of years as the bulls and bears tussle for control of the stock. In the chart above, you can see a bunch of listless action where the bulls and bears fight it out, but nobody takes control. That's still going on today and there is no clear trend emerging, but a change in sentiment could tip the scales in the bulls' favor. One thing that can tip sentiment to one side or another is an earnings report and we may just see that next week. GPS is right in the middle of its $21 to $26 channel so it will take something big to push it out one way or the other.

So what's it going to take to get GPS to break out to the upside? I think the pieces are in place for such a break out because the first quarter report showed us that GPS can at least improve in a tough environment. Comps were positive in Q1 although Old Navy did all the work, but that sort of thing has to come into play in Q2 or the stock will fall back towards the bottom of the channel again. GPS has struggled for many quarters in a row now with really quite terrible comp sales and the only way it can turn the stock around is to get its comps in positive territory sustainably. Old Navy has led the way but coming off of so many terrible comp numbers at Banana Republic and even Gap, the bar is pretty low. Hopefully its good fortune has continued into Q2 with respect to comps because without it, the stock will never be able to rally. Analysts have GPS at -2% revenue growth so again, the bar is pretty low, but it is low because GPS hasn't given us any reason to be confident in its ability to grow for years now.

The same is true for margins as the struggle with comp sales has taken its toll on profitability, as you'd expect. I'm keen to see how GPS fares with its margins in Q2 because operating margin was up very nicely in Q1 on a modest 2% gain in comps. Sales will drive what happens with margins given GPS' operating costs are largely fixed but just like with comps, GPS has to come through with better margins in Q2. It has faced years of downward pressure on margins due to weak sales that led to markdowns and the vicious cycle that struggling retailers often find themselves in. Is GPS on the road to getting out of that cycle? If it is, that's probably when the stock breaks out above its channel. If Q1 was a fluke and margins are weak again in Q2, that's a problem and the stock will remain relegated to the channel it has been in for months and months.

Gap has been managing its inventory well during this tough period so that will help with margins and indeed, it could help comps as well as pricing should remain a bit firmer without the need to fire sale inventory at the end of every quarter. I like what GPS is doing to mitigate some of the problems it has but thus far, it hasn't been enough for the bulls to take the stock higher. But sentiment is shifting as it seems the worst is behind the stock and the Q2 report could certainly be the catalyst to get the stock moving higher.

Expectations are still pretty muted for this year at flat EPS on flat sales, both of which were easily beaten in Q1. That implies analysts haven't yet boosted estimates for the good work GPS did in the first quarter and while one quarter is not a trend, it helps. If Q2 is strong that will cause a cycle of analyst upgrades and that will send the stock higher. And there isn't far to go for GPS to break out of its channel from here; I think that's where the bias is right now going into the report.

The valuation remains pretty attractive despite the problems GPS has had at 12 times this year's earnings and just under a 4% yield. GPS continues to produce strong FCF and that means the dividend is here to stay; not a bad payoff for waiting for the stock to move higher. I don't know what is going to happen with GPS' Q2 earnings report but the pieces are in place for it to move higher and break out of the funk it has been in for several quarters now; I think the bias is higher.

