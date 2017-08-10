Portola Pharmaceuticals Still Has Significant Potential After Recent Surge

The company has another one blockbuster drug on the verge of approval.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) is an emerging pharmaceutical company that develops treatments in thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. Portola's stock price was stimulated by the approval of betrixaban. The company is de-risked and still has enough potential both in the short term and the long term. The pullback caused by a late BLA submission and lower-than-expected earnings could be a very good entry point.

There are three assets in the pipeline:

Betrixaban has been approved for Venous Thromboembolism recently (Jun. 24 2017);

Andexanet alfa has successfully completed phase III trial but the company received a complete response letter (CRL) in Aug. 18 2016, the company re-submitted the BLA last week;

Cerdulatinib, a Syk and JAK inhibitor, is in Phase 2a study for patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. We will not discuss this one in this analysis for simplicity.

Betrixaban

Betrixaban is Portola's first drug with FDA approval, which makes the company greatly de-risked. In the following, the mechanism of coagulation and anticoagulants will be discussed.

Introduction of coagulation and the need of Anticoagulants

Blood coagulation is the process that causes the blood to clot which helps in preventing excessive bleeding when arteries or veins are broken. Blood clots seal the breaks on the blood vessel walls. After bleeding stops and the vessels heal, the clots are broken down and removed. The coagulation process involves a complex set of reactions involving different proteins. Factor Xa plays a central role in the coagulation cascade because it occupies a point at which the intrinsic and extrinsic pathways converge.

However, the over-expression of clotting factors, such as thrombin and fibrin, will lead to thrombosis that may give rise to significant morbidity and mortality. Anticoagulants, a type of drug that reduces the body's ability to form clots in the blood, can help.

Competitive landscape of Anticoagulants

Heparin and Warfarin were the major medicines of Venous thromboembolism (VTE) treatment but are now being replaced by more convenient novel anticoagulants (NOACs) such as the direct thrombin inhibitor Dabigatran (Pradaxa) and the direct factor Xa inhibitors, such as Rivaroxaban (Xarelto), Apixaban (Eliquis), Edoxaban (Savaysa) and Enoxaparin (Lovenox).

Hirsh et al. proposed the characteristics of an ideal anticoagulant, it should have

High efficacy-to-safety index, effectively prevents thromboembolic disease without life-threatening side effects

Rapid onset of action and easy administration, either parenteral and/or oral

Availability of a safe antidote

Freedom from non-anticoagulant side effects

Minimal interaction with other drugs

Source: Anticoagulation beyond direct thrombin and factor Xa inhibitors: indications for targeting the intrinsic pathway?

Factor Xa inhibitors are small molecules that selectively and reversibly bind to the active site of activated factor X ((Xa)). As said before, targeting factor Xa, where the intrinsic and extrinsic pathways converge, inhibits thrombin generation from both pathways.

As there are no head-to-head trials results available, pharmacology characters will be compared in the table instead of efficacy.

Pradaxa（Dabigatran） Xarelto （rivaroxaban） Eliquis （apixaban） Savaysa （edoxaban） Bevyxxa （betrixaban） target IIa, direct thrombin inhibitor Xa Xa Xa Xa onset of action 2 2-4 1-3 1-2 3–4 terminal half-life 12–14 9–13 8–15 9–11 20-37 interaction with other drugs P-gp substrate cytochrome 450, P-gp substrate cytochrome 450, P-gp substrate cytochrome 450, P-gp substrate P-gp substrate renal excretion >80% 66% 25% 35% <7% liver metabolism No Yes Yes Minimal No dosing Twice daily Once daily Twice daily Once daily Once daily availability of a safe antidote Idarucizumab PTLA’s Andexanet Alfa can effectively reverse factor Xa inhibitors

Source: Based on trial results

Portola's APEX trial showed that although betrixaban was not significantly better than enoxaparin in acutely ill patients, it was significantly better in overall population. This was the only head-to-head study to evaluate efficacy and safety profile between factor Xa inhibitors.

Betrixaban has some unique properties that might fill unmet need:

Dabigatran, rivaroxaban, apixaban, edoxaban and enoxaparin are dependent on renal clearance and hepatic metabolism, which limits their usage for patients with severe renal impairment. And about 20% of elderly patients had renal impairment (Kafetz et al.) , therefore, betrixaban’s low renal clearance and minimal hepatic metabolismcould be an advantage.

Betrixaban can be new SOC for acutely ill patients of VTE, because it is more convenient than enoxaparin injection and could be used both in hospital and extended duration (35 to 42 days) after discharging home.

Andexanet Alfa

Although factor Xa inhibitors are widely used, there are no FDA-approved agents for the reversal of factor Xa inhibitors. As said before, there is only one approved reversal agent, Idarucizumab, for direct oral thrombin inhibitor, dabigatran in October 2015.

Andexanet alfa is a recombinant modified human factor Xa decoy protein that has the ability to bind to factor Xa inhibitors in the active site with high affinity, which will de-activate factor Xa inhibitor and thus will increase factor Xa levels, which in turn reduce anticoagulant activity.

The ANNEXA trials were randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies that were designed to evaluate the ability of andexanet to reverse anticoagulation with apixaban and rivaroxaban and to evaluate the safety of andexanet in healthy older volunteers.

Source: NEJM

The reduced anticoagulant activity can be measured by thrombin generation and anti-factor Xa activity.

For apixaban-treated participants, anti–factor Xa activity was reduced by 94% among those who received an andexanet bolus, as compared with 21% among those who received placebo (P<0.001); thrombin generation was fully restored in 100% versus 11% of the participants (P<0.001) within 2 to 5 minutes.

For rivaroxaban-treated participants, anti–factor Xa activity was reduced by 92% among those who received an andexanet bolus, as compared with 18% among those who received placebo , and thrombin generation was fully restored in 96% versus 7% of the participants.

No serious adverse or thrombotic events were reported.

The results were very encouraging but the company received a CRL from FDA about manufacturing problems.

In 2015, the company started the Phase 3b/4 ANNEXA-4 trial, a multicenter, open-label and single-group study to evaluate the use of andexanet in patients with acute major bleeding.

The preliminary analysis showed that AndexXa was effective in rapidly reversing anti-Factor Xa inhibitor activity and restoring normal blood clotting in real-world patients with Factor Xa inhibitor-related bleeding.

Following the bolus dose, median anti-Factor Xa activity decreased by 89 percent from baseline for patients on rivaroxaban and by 93% for patients on apixaban, and was sustained at similar levels for the duration of the two-hour infusion.

79% of patients achieved excellent or good hemostasis (blood clotting and cessation of bleeding). Among patients with gastrointestinal bleeding, 84% had excellent or good hemostasis as did 80% of patients with intracranial bleeding. Hemostatic efficacy was similar for patients on apixaban (75%) and rivaroxaban (81%).

Financials and valuation

Portola had $286 million in cash reserves at the end of Q2 and total current liabilities of $58 million, which should be enough to fund planned operations to Q2 of 2018, considering the Q2 net loss of $69.4 million. It should be noticed that the enlarged loss was due to stock-based compensation expenses and manufacturing cost to produce betrixaban. From Q4, 2017, betrixaban will begin to generate revenue.

Valuation of betrixaban:

VTE is the third leading cause of cardiovascular-related death, after myocardial infarction and stroke. The increasing aging population and continuous replacement of warfarin and heparin are estimated to fuel the global anticoagulants market to over $24 billion by 2019 and drive U.S. anticoagulants market to $15.32 billion from $7.06 billion in 2012.

According to the company, 24 million estimated acutely ill medical patients are hospitalized each year in G7 countries, over one million VTE events occur annually and more than half million of these events occur after patients are discharged from the hospital. Currently, doctors can prescribe enoxaparin for up to 14 days to curb clotting, but there is no option beyond. Betrixaban can fill the gap, also doctors are very familiar with factor Xa drugs, therefore, the penetration could be fast.

To value peak revenue from Betrixaban, we assume there are 12 million acutely ill medical patients in US in 2022, PTLA grabs 10% market share, which is 1.2 million patients and the price is 10% lower than that of Lovenox, $1,000 per patient.

Overall acutely ill patients: 12 million

Market share: 10%

Drug price: $ 1,000 per patient

Peak sale in 2022: 12 M * 10%* 1,000= $ 1.2 B

This peak sale number in 2022 represents only 5% of global anticoagulants market in 2019 (1.2B/24B), and is therefore conservative even under the condition that the patent of Lovenox will be expired in 2020.

Valuation of andexanet alfa:

As said, 24 million patients are estimated to use factor Xa inhibitors. About 2-4% of patients on NOACs drugs may experience bleeding and 1% of patients experience major bleeding (This figure is concluded from APEX trial). However, there is no antidote to reverse the action of Xa anticoagulants. Because of lack of anti-dote, thousands of Pradaxa lawsuits filed against Boehringer Ingelheim and the drug maker agreed to pay $650 million to settle about 4,000 cases; Bayer and Johnson & Johnson will have to pay even more to settle Xarelto cases.

Although the possibility of FDA’s rejection to Andexanet Alfa cannot be completely rule out, Andexanet Alfa’s high efficacy in reversing anti-Factor Xa inhibitor activity and restoring normal blood clotting and the desperate need of antidote of anticoagulants in clinical therapy will drive Andexanet Alfa into the market in Q1, 2018.

The approval of Andexanet Alfa could greatly accelerate replacement of warfarin market share, sales of factor Xa inhibitors, including Betrixaban will grow faster. The greater use of Xa inhibitors will in turn accelerate the sale of Andexanet Alfa. What a positive feedback.

We assume 24 million patients, 1% of patients with major bleeding, a 60% of market penetration in 2022 and the cost per patient is $ 8000. And 50% discount because of the absence of more accurate percentage of bleeding event, pricing and approval uncertainty.

total patients use NOACs: 24 million

major bleeding percentage: 1%

market penetration in 2022: 70%

cost per patient: $8000

discount rate: 50%

peak sale in 2022: 24M*1%*70%*8000*50%=$672 million

Conclusion

Portola has one blockbuster drug, betrixaban with a projected peak sale $1.2 B and one blockbuster drug, Andexanet Alfa, one the way of approval with projected $672 Million of peak sale. The projected combined $1.9 B peak sale with a conservative multiple of 3 leads to a $5.7B valuation in 2 to 3 years.

The $5.7B valuation suggests there is still some upside for the share price without considering the value of Cerdulatinib. After the approval of betrixaban, the company is already de-risked and has enough room for investors with patience.

Risks and catalysts

Risks include:

Andexanet Alfa might not get approval from FDA

Unacceptable adverse events or other unfavorable properties may delay or limit Betrixaban’s commercial potential

Raising capital for funding commercialization through equity offering may lead to the fall of stock price

Catalysts include:

The approval of Andexanet Alfa is in line with 6-month time-frame

Betrixaban gets approval from EMA

Acquisition from big pharmaceutical company might propel the stock price higher

Co-development, licensing and marketing agreement with big pharmaceutical companies might boost investors confidence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.