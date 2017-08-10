Amazon: What You Need To Know Before Pulling The Trigger.

Taking some or all profits is advised given the present circumstances. Buying or Shorting isn't attractive enough at the moment.

Amazon has made substantial progress in its business, but can't seem to be able to turn a significant profit.

Recent Results

On July 28 Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its Q2 2017 results. They reported a beat on earnings and a miss on revenues. Free cash flow increased 26% YoY. Other than that the ER wasn’t insightful. Bezos talked about the progress made in Alexa and Echo devices, also Prime Video and various media projects that are still in development. Also, Amazon expanded into Singapore, Germany, India, and other emerging markets. AWS continues to impress, with sales up 42% YoY and growth remains promising in this segment.

Source: Amazon’s Q2’17 results and Author's elaboration

After the ER the stock took a hit, falling about 10% in the following days. At the time of this writing, its share price is down 9.5% from its highs. Mainly the reason for such decline is the huge miss on the bottom line, a 70% miss. Management provided the same reasons it always has, citing reinvesting revenues into growing segments and acquisitions.

This time, however, Wall Street seems to have little patience for such excuses, and the stock sold-off on volume. It is clear investors are going to start treating Amazon like a 20+-year-old corporation and not like another startup. If that's the case, then we might see a further decline in the stock, despite the attractive growth and disruptive technologies Amazon is promising.

Even the promising AWS segment posted a miss. Net sales from this unit came in line with consensus, with a 42% increase YoY, but operating income of $916M missed expectations of $1B. Also, margins were hit, declining from 24.3% to 22.3%, likely attributed to increased competition from Google and Microsoft. Note that other tech giants also want to enter this market, which is forecasted to grow considerably to 2020. It's worth mentioning that increased competition will drive prices down, and in turn slow down growth from this segment in the future.

Source: Global Cloud Market Forecast 2020 - Forrester Research, Inc.

Macro perspective

Before continuing, I'd like to give some context to my analysis with some macro views. First of all, at the time of writing this article, the market is starting to pull back from its recent all-time high. Earnings have been relatively healthy, but rising tensions in the Korean peninsula have created uncertainty, and the market seems to be starting to discount the possibility of a hot war.

Tensions come after reports indicating that North Korea can now fit nuclear warheads on missiles and may have 60 bombs in its arsenal. Trump’s response to this development was"fire and fury," which spiked tensions and the VIX (also known as the fear index) about 25%. Since then, reports have come out signaling that the president's remarks were probably improvised, and the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson commented that Americans could "sleep well at night" knowing conflict isn’t imminent. All in all, the market might start shrugging this off in the next few days and weeks, but the situation is evolving and remains unsolved.

Source: Thompson Reuters.

It's worth mentioning that this type of scares regarding nuclear war often are opportunities to buy the dip. One of those opportunities was the Cuban missile crisis. Already the VIX has pulled back and is returning to its new standard of 10.

Other than that, the Fed remains relatively dovish, and any more rate hikes for this year are unlikely. Also, the feared balance sheet unwinding process changed from "this year" to "relatively soon." All in all not much changed on this front.

It's worth noting that growth stocks like Amazon are particularly exposed to risks from the monetary policy because their share prices rely on growth. We know that on a tightening economic cycle, growth slows down and stock prices tend to decline as they adjust to higher rates. In theory, Amazon's expensive valuation makes sense because the risk-free rate is low at the moment, but this is expected to change eventually, leaving Amazon's share price (and the market as a whole) in a hazardous situation.

As mentioned previously, Amazon operates on markets that are expanding and on many of those it commands a considerable market share and enjoys some barriers of entry because of its scale. Also, it’s entering in new segments with the acquisition of Whole Foods and other media ventures it has planned.

However, as a whole, the macro perspective for Amazon is mixed.

Amazon as a business

Business wise Amazon is a booming enterprise focused on delivering value to its customers.

Source: Statista.

All in all, customers seem to like Amazon as a service and a company. As the world's largest online retailer Amazon relies on the small mark up its costumers have to pay, so in exchange for this, it offers a marketplace that's easy to use. But in reality, it offers much more than that, the whole experience from buying online is seamless thanks to the company's extensive network of warehouses and free shipping.

Moreover, Amazon's partners find that doing business with the online retailer is quickly and easily to get in touch with a vast market of consumers. Concerns regarding unfair competition or monopolistic practices from Amazon stem from this issue, but at the moment it hasn’t received warnings from the FTC.

Nonetheless, it’s obvious Amazon is a feared company in every market it enters. Earnings calls and other corporate events regularly mention Amazon, often as a potential competitor or a direct threat to their business model.

Source: Bloomberg

The biggest proof that Amazon is disrupting the retail sector is in the following graphic.

Source: Business Insider

It's evident that Amazon is destroying the brick and mortar retail business. On the other hand, e-commerce is ready for growth and the company will enjoy the benefits of being a leader in an expanding market like that. However, retailers are starting to shift into the online business, and we'll see if they're able to gain market share from Amazon.

Another indication of the sheer size of Amazon is its market capitalization when compared to its retail peers. The following image shows how big Amazon is. Note that Amazon is now greater than then, so it's without a doubt amazing to see a single company taking over a whole economic sector like retailing, at least in the US.

Source: Visual Capitalist.

And business seems to be booming for Amazon. Recently it went on a hiring spree and spurred the creation of new jobs in the US. These jobs pay $11.50 - $13.75 an hour, looking to fill full-time and part-time positions to expand its growing business. All of these factors are indications that the company is healthy, has a good product and costumers want their services.

Another potential growth area is their Prime Days. The last one held raked in $1 billion in profits in a 30-hour period. However, when compared to Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) "Singles Day," it brought $17 billion. So, there's a lot of room for growth in these types of shopping events for Amazon to boost its sales.

Source: Visual Capitalist.

Also, it’s most encouraging segment AWS has continued to show impressive growth.

Source: Amazon’s earnings releases and Author's elaboration

In just three years, AWS increased from $1050M to $4100M, that’s almost a 60% CAGR for this segment. Such growth comes as no surprise since Amazon is a leader in this market and is expected to continue like that for the near future. Also, cloud services are forecasted to continue growing well into 2020, making it Amazon's most important engine for growth.

Source: Amazon’s earnings releases and Author's elaboration

However, despite the outstanding growth it has seen in its AWS segment, it still doesn't move the needle enough concerning profits. As of the six months ended June 30 for 2017, the AWS segment represented barely 10% of all of Amazon's revenues. Even in the future, it'll have a hard time coming close to reaching a quarter of sales by 2020.

Source: Amazon’s earnings releases and Author's elaboration

On top of that, the International segment doesn't post profits, but the opposite. It seems it can't become profitable in spite of the competitive advantages Amazon has when entering a foreign market. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, this segment posted a loss of $1.2B. One could argue that in the future the international division will become profitable since by then their investment will start to pay off. However, that remains to be seen, although I think it’s likely.

Source: Google finance.

All in all, Amazon is a revenue machine. When viewed as a whole it's a behemoth that produces returns from a plethora of different businesses, and in aggregate has a TTM revenue of $150B. The revenue as mentioned earlier represents a Price to Sales ratio of 3.16. Such ratio is in line with the rest of the tech sector, as the figure above shows for the FAANG stocks.

This quotient means that Amazon's stock is the cheapest concerning dollars paid per each dollar of revenue. When evaluating tech stocks like Amazon, investors often pay with only revenue growth in mind. This valuation method is because in the future there's the promise that once the business is has grown enough, it'll be able to improve its margins by increasing prices or reducing costs. All the FAANG stocks are priced based on revenue growth, maybe except for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). In my opinion, the Price to Sales ratio is of great importance, and I'll discuss it later in the article.

Because of this, the only problem seems to be that Amazon doesn’t care about being profitable. Think about that for a second, a publicly traded company that doesn’t care about making money for its investors.

Source: Amazon’s earnings releases and Author's elaboration

As the figure above shows, Amazon has never posted $1B in profits for a quarter. Amazon is a Mega Cap stock priced at $475B, and yet it has never printed a billion dollar profit quarter. Not only that, it seems it has a flawed business model because of its tiny margins. The idea that justifies Amazon’s hefty valuation is that it’s reinvesting all of its profits into expanding in revenues so that in the future it can recoup its investment because of sales volume.

But, if by definition is Amazon’s business model is to be cheaper and more convenient than a brick and mortar retailer, then how can it improve its margins later on with increased competition in the online retail market? The only path to profitability becomes then to continue with the same margin structure, but make up for it in a larger volume of sales.

However, how can that be viable when even if it were to reach $1 trillion in sales (more than six times current revenues), the expected earnings would be about $7.5 billion, which is still a Price to Earnings ratio of 250? That means investors at that point are going to have to wait for 250 years to recoup their investment. Surely that waiting period will be lessened to some extent by continued growth, but even then we’re still talking about decades to recoup the initial investment. The truth is that every retailer is piling into the e-commerce trend and that will put additional pressure on Amazon’s margins and revenues.

Just this year, Walmart started growing at an outstanding rate with its acquisition of Jet.com. This online retailer, coupled with Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) infrastructure and logistics has already increased its revenues by 63% in its most recent quarter. The reality is that Amazon simply won’t be able to keep up growing at this rate in perpetuity, which means at some point the share price will have to reset or take a breather until higher earnings justify a higher price.

Source: Amazon Logo

PEG Ratio vs. PSG Ratio

In the following chart, I compare the FAANG stocks PE, PS, PEG, and PSG ratios. Amazon is the most expensive regarding dollars paid per $1 of earnings. However, as we noted before its Price to Sales ratio is the lowest of the group. Concerning growth, it falls right in the middle of the group.

We know that a sound investment usually has a PEG ratio lower than 1. Also, lower PE stocks tend to perform better than higher PE stocks. In other words, the less you pay for the asset, the higher your return will be.

If we only look at Amazon’s PEG ratio of 8.99, it’s obvious that it’s overvalued. In other words, its current growth rate isn’t high enough to justify the price that the market is demanding for its earnings (P/E ratio).

On the other hand, Amazon's PSG ratio of 0.14 is attractive. Later in the article, I'll explain why, but in a way, it's the equivalent to a PEG ratio < 1.

Source: Author's elaboration.

We can calculate these ratios by comparing its Price to Earnings and Price to Sales ratios vis a vis its CAGR in Earnings and Sales. This way we obtain the PEG and PSG ratios respectively. It’s interesting to note that it’s Price to Sales ratio relative to its sales growth for the last five years is the lowest of the FAANG group. On the other hand, its PEG ratio is the highest.

How much is Amazon reinvesting on growth?

I wanted to answer this question by looking at CAPEX and R&D from Amazon and comparing it with the rest of its peers in the FAANG group. My question was, Is Amazon spending on growth as much as it claims to be?

Source: Author's elaboration.

When we compare CAPEX and R&D, which are the highest drivers of long term growth and competitive advantages, we can see that Amazon isn't spending that much as a percentage of its revenues. It quickly becomes apparent that Amazon is spending less on CAPEX than Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and about as much as Apple (which is not a disruptive company at this point). On R&D it fares a bit better, but it's not out of line with the rest of the group, and again Facebook and Google beat Amazon here as well.

The reality of the situation is that Amazon's biggest problem is its razor thin margins. So, unless Amazon manages to cut costs (unlikely) or increase prices (would lose sales volume), the market will have to correct its PE ratio at some point. This situation sadly seems to be the case of Amazon at the moment.

Source: TDP Research.

However, Amazon investors can find solace in the fact that stocks with PSG ratios of 0.1 to 0.2 have returned an average of 11.04% per year since 1997. At worst, these stocks have returned -20% and at best 60% per year.

Free Cash Flow

Also, as a side note, Amazon’s Free Cash Flow is being negatively affected by foreign exchanges to the tune of $125 million. But not even this much would be enough to lower its PE ratio enough for it to be a sensible investment.

In fact, once you realize that the reported Free Cash Flow figure (which Bezos claims to be an important metric) isn't all that impressive after all once you subtract capital leases, it becomes apparent that Amazon’s valuation is in bubble territory.

I'll remind the reader that something similar has happened already. Back in the dot-com bubble, the mega-cap stocks were Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Dell, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). Microsoft sported a PE of 60, while Intel and Cisco had PE ratios of 50 and 200 respectively. On aggregate, these four stocks had a combined Market Cap of $1.65 trillion (FAANG stocks have a combined Mkt. Cap. Of $2.5 trillion). By the end of the dot-com bubble, these stocks had lost 75% of their value or $1.25 trillion.

Source: Author's elaboration.

As an investor, I realize that cheap rates justify higher valuations than normal, but at some point, you have to draw the line. The truth is:

No asset, no matter how great it is, is worth an infinite price – Charlie Munger.

One thing determines your returns as an investor: The price you paid for the asset. At current levels, Amazon is too expensive for any rational investor. In the long term, rates are bound to rise, and when they do these stocks will have a massive price haircut. This process happened in the dot-com bubble when Greenspan raised rates (although at a much faster rate).

Even before rates go higher, current valuations represent higher downside risk than potential upside reward. After all, how much higher can it go at this point? A 250 PE ratio is already insane. The best case scenario is that prices will remain range bound until earnings grow enough to justify higher prices once again.

Technical Perspective

Source: The Lyons Share

From a technical standpoint, right now Amazon is testing its 2+ year support. It’s worrying that these tests have become more frequent this year. It may be signaling a coming trend reversal, or maybe a range bound period.

At the time of this writing, it has already broken this long term support, but by very little to make a definitive call.

Source: Stockcharts.com

On a shorter timeframe, Amazon's chart seems to be breaking down as well. In the past, RSI readings lower than 50 prove to be buying signals with good upside. Furthermore, whenever it touched the 50-day moving average, it acted as support. The MACD shows a substantial divergence, and it should be nearing another bullish cross.

Nevertheless, despite all of these technical supports, this time it seems to be giving way to a potential larger decline. Keep in mind that Amazon's fundamentals don't justify a valuation this expensive.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon isn't a very compelling investment from value or growth perspective. Its financials don't justify a PE ratio of 250, still a PSG ratio of 0.14 signals that it could return 11.04% per year on average in the long run. Put another way, regarding earnings it's grossly overvalued, but concerning revenues it's undervalued. But at some point investors are going to demand the company to have earnings, and it'll be hard to accomplish that if their margins are so thin in a competitive market.

From a technical perspective, it's currently testing various kinds of support, should it continue to break down it'd be very bearish for the stock. As of right now, it remains in a very precarious condition, with very little additional catalysts and potential room for the upside. On the contrary, numerous risks have been discounted neither in the stock or the market as a whole that could bring Amazon's stock much lower shortly.

Finally, the macro perspective I mentioned earlier is mixed. So it shouldn’t encourage investors to go Long or Short.

All in all, though, I wouldn't short Amazon. Amazon is a cult stock, and owners seem hell bent in not selling. It will probably take a market wide correction to bring this valuation down, even then I don't think price capitulation is imminent. The buy the dip mentality is still alive and well in the market, it'll be a while until investors start to question these widespread beliefs.

So, given the current circumstances, Amazon's stock isn't rewarding investors enough on either side. The risk taken doesn't compensate adequately buying or shorting. At best, it could be a hold, but given such a generous price it'd be prudent to take some profits at least.

At the end of the day, do you want to look like a genius before or after the crash?

Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.