Macy's: Not Worth The Risk

When it comes to Macy's (M) stock, it's best just to avoid it for now because the narrative surrounding in-mall department stores is just that bad. Nobody knows when the results will turn around for in-mall department stores like M, and with considerable leverage on the balance sheet, betting on a turnaround is quite risky. Although the stock is trading at an attractive valuation, we think it's best to stay on the sidelines when it comes to M stock.

(Source: Brands of the World)

In its second quarter earnings report, Macy's delivered the powerful triple beat everyone in retail wants these days. The company announced better than expected comparable sales (down 2.5% versus expectations for a 3% decline), better than expected revenues ($5.55 billion versus expectations for $5.52 billion), and better than expected earnings ($0.48 per share versus expectations for $0.46 per share).

But the stock still cratered. As of this writing, M stock is down about 10% to $20 and big change.

Why the big decline despite the better-than-expected results? The quarterly results simply weren't good enough to attract buyers. Comps are still negative, and by a sizable amount. Store closures are still happening. Gross margins are getting squeezed. The SG&A rate is actually going up despite store optimization and cost reduction efforts. Operating margins are getting sliced. And the balance sheet is still loaded with debt.

All together, the results support the bear thesis on in-mall department stores. Brick-and-mortar shopping isn't dead. It's actually coming back a little bit, but the growth narrative is focused on everywhere but the big in-mall department stores.

Small in-mall stores look like they are rebounding. Look at Michael Kors (KORS) recent results. Also take a peek at Ralph Lauren's (RL) recent numbers. Comp trends are improving and gross margins are stabilizing, implying that niche full-price retail may be making a comeback.

Meanwhile, the off-mall, off-price growth narrative in bricks retail remains in-tact. Kohl's (KSS) reported pretty good second quarter results and is showing signs of sequential sales improvement.

But the narrative surrounding big in-mall department stores remains negative. Although comps were better than expected at Macy's, they still fell 2.5%. Meanwhile, at Kohl's, that figure only dropped 0.4%.

Clearly, there is a separation in the two narratives. While the off-price, off-mall department store is approaching flat comp growth, the full-price, in-mall department store is not even close to flat comp growth. Even Macy's CEO is hesitant to say when the company will return to positive comp growth.

Overall, the narrative surrounding Macy's remains bearish, and buyers aren't willing to step in here considering the massive amount of debt on the balance sheet. At some point in time, Macy's will likely rebound and begin a long-term secular uptrend. But that time is not now. Right now, this stock is for traders playing near-term noise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KSS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.