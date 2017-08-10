SPY Is This A Dip, Or The Beginning Of The Deeper Sell-Off?

In this environment, the risk of a deeper sell-off in the stock market is high.

The S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) is currently down more than 1%. Here is the chart:

Note, on August 8th, the S&P 500 reached the intraday new all-time high, before selling-off. On August 9th, the S&P 500 opened lower, but closed almost at the breakeven. On August 10th (today), the S&P 500 is selling-off and approaching the dip support line at around the 243 level on SPY.

So, is this a buy-able dip, or the beginning of a much deeper sell-off?

Fundamentally, the stock market action over the last three coincides with the increasing tensions with North Korea. Thus, whether this is the dip or something more, likely depends on further developments with the geopolitical situation.

Investment thesis with actionable analysis

It is important to note that the S&P 500 was only 2 days ago at the historically high level. Thus, the future price action will be shaped by sentiment, which has been overwhelmingly positive, given the historic highs. However, the reversal in sentiment can lead to a more serious correction.

The key question is whether the events surrounding the North Korea can reverse the sentiment, and cause the deeper correction.

The VIX curve, or specifically the F1-F2 spread, is one of the consistently reliable risk-averse measures, and thus the measure of investor sentiment. As of today, the VIX F1-F2 spread points to a deeper correction.

Let me explain.

Normally, the front month VIX index futures, or F1, is lower than the next month VIX futures, or F2. However, when F1 reaches and exceeds the F2, the stock market usually sells-off. This happens as investors buy near term VIX futures to hedge anticipated short-term negative event.

For example, just before the first round of French elections, which posed a major threat to the EU with the possible La Pen victory, the front month of the VIX futures (or F1) rose above the next month VIX futures (or F2), which caused to a (shallow) correction in S&P 500. After the French elections as Macron won, the F1 decreased below the F2, and the stock market resumed the uptrend.



So, yesterday on August 9th, the VIX F2 was around 11% higher than VIX F1, which is normal. Today, (on August 10th) F1 and F2 nearly equalized at around 14.3. So, the VIX curve flattened today - meaning the market is now pricing a negative short term event.

In this environment, the sentiment will likely deteriorate as investors become more risk averse. Thus, the risk of a deeper stock market correction has increased.

What to do now?

Investors should monitor the front month VIX futures F1, relative to the next month VIX futures F2, as an indicator of market sentiment. As long as F1 is near F2, or higher (contango or negative spread), the risk of a deeper sell-off remains high.

For more info, here is the article on the F1-F2 spread.

Also, here is some data on F1-F2 spread and corresponding stock market corrections:

Date Frame Lowest value of VIX F1-F2 S&P 500 Correction Nov 2016 -1.8% -2% June 2016 -2.6% -5% Dec 15-Feb 16 -9% -13% Nov 2015 -1.1% -4% Aug 15 - Oct 15 -11% -11% July 2015 -0.8% -3% Dec 14-Jan 15 -13% -4% Oct 2014 -8.3% -6%

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.