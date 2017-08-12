A 12% Yield, Strong Coverage, Analyst Upgrade This Week, 22% Below Book Value

We've been hanging in there with our holding of Arc Logistics Partners LP (ARCX), a midstream firm, we've covered in several past articles. Although ARCX has beaten its benchmark, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), that's not much consolation, as it has consistently trailed the market:

ARCX offers storage alternatives to handle a wide array of products, including gasoline, distillates, aviation gas, asphalt, fuel oil, crude oil, ethanol, bio-diesel, methanol and crude tall oil, with many of its facilities managing multiple products and offering additional capacity to support changing customer priorities:

(Source: ARCX site)

Management greatly expanded the company's crude oil throughput, starting in Q3 '15:

The company has grown and diversified from having a much more balanced customer base, vs. 2008 when 99% of its base were marketers. Exxon Mobil, (XOM), is among the oil majors it deals with:

(Source: ARCX site)

Distributions:

Management has held the distribution steady at $.44 since November 2015 - which is 13.55% above its targeted minimum distribution. At a price of $14.08, ARCX is yielding 12.50%.

ARCX issues a K-1 to common unit investors at tax time. Since this is a tax-deferred investment, you'll get more tax advantages from it by not holding it in an IRA. There also can be tax reporting consequences resulting from holding an LP in an IRA - please consult your accountant before investing.

There's currently an IDR program in place for the company's General Partner, which kicks in if the distributions/common unit goes above $.4456:

(Source: ARCX Q2 '17 10Q)

Although distribution coverage dipped in Q1 '17, it bounced back in Q2 '17, hitting 1.25x, giving it a 1.2x trailing coverage ratio.

There's concern about ARCX's income from 10% interest in Gulf LNG. One of Gulf's customers, Eni USA Gas Marketing, an indirect subsidiary of Italian Energy giant ENI S.p.A. (NYSE:E), is seeking "declaratory and monetary relief" from its contract because of "changes in the US natural gas market" since the execution of its 2007 multi-year contract to use Gulf's terminal.

Eni also claims that activities connected to a plan to convert the terminal into an LNG export facility also have triggered Eni's right to terminate the agreement.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) controls Gulf LNG Holdings and is "vigorously" contesting Eni's claims, as it feels that they are "without merit."

The case went to arbitration in January 2017 and, in terms of a final ruling, management said on the Q2 '17 earnings call that "we expect a decision before the end of the third quarter."

Meanwhile, Eni has continued to pay Gulf LNG, and Gulf LNG has continued to pay ARCX. "We continue to receive our proportional cash distributions from the entity while the pending arbitration dispute is resolved."

Here's the rub, if ARCX loses the Gulf LNG income, it's healthy distribution coverage would fall below 1x, unless it somehow replaces that income, which was 20% of its DCF for Jan-June 2017:

Contract Renewal Risk - ARCX has a terminal services agreement and a pipeline throughput and deficiency agreement with Exxon Mobil, which currently scheduled to expire in May 2018. "Based on conversations with representatives of Exxon, the Partnership does not expect Exxon to exercise in August 2017 its option to renew the term of the Exxon agreements on the current terms and conditions."(Source: Q2 '17 earnings release)

However, when asked about this issue on the Q2 earnings call, management replied, "we have no reason to believe that they won't continue to use it. It's Exxon and they will seek to negotiate better terms. We will seek to negotiate better terms and higher utilization and that dialog will continue over the next coming seven or eight months. In terms of the future, this facility is important to the refinery. It's a direct offset to any of (indiscernible) that exist on the pipelines. It also has the ability to bring in very specific products like crude oil that can be differentiated from the products that are being delivered by the pipeline. So it does have the ability to enhance the input barrel into the refineries. I think we have (indiscernible). We expect that they will continue to use it. This facility fits into the logistics change of getting their equity barrels out of Canada into this market."

Options:

Earnings:

Q2's earnings saw a 5.8% jump in DCF, (due to reduced maintenance capex) and a slight 1.8% rise in revenue, but EBITDA fell -3%, due to increased operating expenses of approximately $600,000.

Net income increased by $765K, vs. Q1 '17, but was down by $1.6M vs. Q2 '16 due to "higher depreciation expenses as a result of our recent improvements to our terminals, non-cash charges associated with the revaluation of contingent consideration owed to the seller in connection with the partnership's acquisition of the Joliet terminal and an increase in interest expense as a result of debt borrowed in connection with our 2015, 2016 acquisitions and internal growth projects." (Source: Q2 '17 earnings call)

They had an overall 7% rise in throughput in Q2 '17 due to "increased diesel activity, cross-selling the partnership's terminal network to existing customers and amending customer agreements to include (incentive) rate structures to drive throughput activity." (Q2 '17 earnings call)

Excess throughput and handling fees jumped by 19%, as certain customers increased their long-term and short-term storage capacity requirements:

(Source: ARCX Q2 '17 10-Q)

Over the past four quarters, revenue is up 4%, net income grew 9%, EBITDA rose by 4%: and DCF rose 11%. Since distributions were flat, and unit growth was only 1.3%, distribution coverage rose by 11.5%:

The company's growth ramped up strongly between 2012 - 2016. That growth has slowed in the past four quarters:

(Source: ARCX site)

Growth Projects:

Management talked about its growth projects on the Q2 earnings call - "we have been busy this year on several development opportunities that include building new tankage and adding incremental throughput capabilities at several of our terminals."

"One important success to highlight is a multi-year agreement that was executed during the second quarter with the new incremental customer at the Joliet terminal. This contract will require an $8.9 million investment in new infrastructure, 40% of which will be funded by our JV partner."

"This project includes the construction of new tanks, rail infrastructure and a truck rack, and is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2018. Our business development team is also currently in advanced negotiations with another Joliet customer that will further expand the additional tankage and rail capabilities and more importantly, add liquid capability to our existing marine infrastructure there."

Analysts' Price Targets:

An analyst at Stifel just upgraded ARCX from Hold to Buy, with a much higher price target that jumped by 38% - it went from the low target, $13.00, to a new price target of $18.00. This upped the average price target to $15.40 - which ARCX was 8.57% below at press time:

This updated valuation table includes some other midstream firms we've covered recently on SA - PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Holly Energy Partners LP, (HEP), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP), Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), and Plains All America Partners (PAA).

ARCX has by far the highest yield in the group, at 12.50%, as the market is demanding a premium yield, due to the uncertainty surrounding the Gulf LNG case. It has the cheapest price/book - at .78, it's selling at a 22% discount to book value, and its price/DCF and EV/EBITDA valuations are the second cheapest in the group. Its distribution coverage of 1.20x is the average for this group:

Financials:

Not a lot to crow about here - over the past year, ROA has inched up, but so have ARCX's debt ratios, while its operating margin has declined a bit.

Except for debt/equity, all of ARCX's financial metrics trail the group averages substantially:

ARCX has a credit facility which matures in November 2018 and has up to $300M of borrowing capacity. As of June 30, 2017, the Partnership had borrowings of $252M under the Credit Facility at an interest rate of 3.99%. Based on the restrictions under the total leverage ratio covenant, as of 6/30/17, the Partnership had $48M of available capacity.

(Source: ARCX Q2 '17 10-Q)

Summary:

We rate ARCX a hold, based upon the uncertainty surrounding the Gulf LNG case. Depending on your risk tolerance, you may do best to wait for the decision on that case, which management says should be due by the end of Q3 '17.

Here's the conundrum - if that decision goes well for ARCX, its price may jump quite a bit, but, if they lose the case, their coverage ratio will fall, if only in the short term, but that may put more downward pressure on the price.

