Pinnacle Entertainment's (PNK) Anthony Sanfilippo on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PNK)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Carlos Ruisanchez - President and Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Sanfilippo - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ginny Shanks - Chief Administrative Officer

Analysts

Joseph Greff - J.P. Morgan.Chase

Felicia Hendrix - Barclays Capital

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

David Katz - Telsey Group

John DeCree - Union Gaming Group LLC

Chad Beynon - Macquarie Capital

Patrick Scholes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Operator

Good morning. My name is Dalia, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Pinnacle Entertainment 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Carlos Ruisanchez, President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Carlos Ruisanchez

Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter earnings call. During the course of this call, we will be making forward-looking statements and statements that are qualified by those factors detailed in our press release, which was released this morning.

In addition, the earnings call may include non-GAAP financial measures and such measures are reconciled into their GAAP equivalent in the earnings release that was released this morning.

With that, I will turn the call over to Anthony.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thank you, Carlos, and good morning everyone. And welcome to our second quarter earnings discussion. We are very proud of the results we are reporting today and we are encouraged by the momentum that is carrying forward, as we are almost halfway through the third quarter. We have a terrific team at Pinnacle and we remain focused on providing memorable service to our guests and strong financial results to our stakeholders.

There is many highlights in our second quarter performance and Ginny, good morning, how are you?

Ginny Shanks

Good morning, Anthony.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Why don’t we begin with the overall health of our business, including what we continue to see as the third quarter progresses.

Ginny Shanks

Absolutely. The theme of the second quarter can really be summed up as one that’s sequential and accelerating growth. When you look at same-store gaining revenue, net revenue and EBITDAR. All grew at their fastest rate since quarter two 2015.

Let me look at specific segment trends spend-per-trip grew for the 6th consecutive quarter, table game play assumed five consecutive quarters of growth and unrated play grew at its fastest rate in over two years. What is particularly encouraging is how broad base the growth is and how strong July and now into August the financial performance has been.

When we look at demand trends, they are as the macroeconomic environment continues to improve. Hotel occupancy is a good forward-looking barometer that we use to gauge future demand and we are encouraged by what we see broadly across the portfolio.

As we have talked about on past calls, driving profitable revenue is central to our strategy, we continue to make progress in this area and it’s seen in our results, both with the top-line growth and margin expansion.

During the quarter, we set a number of EBITDAR records, Belterra Park had its best quarter of all time and our two L'Auberge properties in the Louisiana along with the Ameristar Black Hawk all set records for the best second quarter EBITDAR ever.

Overall, Anthony when you look at those results and the momentum we are seeing in July and August, lots to be proud of an much to be encouraged about.

Anthony Sanfilippo

And we are thankful for the team that we have at Pinnacle Entertainment, because this isn’t something that just happened, it’s something that we have continued to build out along with a portfolio of first-class properties distributed throughout the United States.

In our first quarter earnings discussion, we also talked about table hold. We had lower than we would normally expect with table hold. In the second quarter, our hold on a company wide basis in total was as we would expect. There were a few properties in the Midwest that were lower than expected, which did impact the results and performance of those properties.

In our South segment, we experienced better than we would normally expect from a hold standpoint. We talk a lot about our table game business and we talk a lot about a segment of it, which is the Asian [mini bot] (Ph) play that we have as part of the business.

We like being in the gaming business and we very much like being in the table game business. It’s part of the evolving story, you are going hear more about in a second on the Meadows and it’s also been a good vehicle for growth for us.

So, first quarter, we had lower than expected hold, in second quarter when you combined all of our properties and that’s how we look at it. We look at it as a whole, we were better in the south and a little bit more favorable from a luck standpoint to our guests in the Midwest.

Ginny, let’s do discuss the Meadows though. We are almost to a one-year anniversary on that property, terrific property, we are happy with the start and we are glad to be in Pittsburg. Give us your thoughts on meadows.

Ginny Shanks

When we laid out our year-one priorities for the Meadows they were based around three things, one was to drive profitable revenue, two was to stimulate the table games business and the third was to execute our integration plan.

During the quarter, we continue to evaluate how we deploy marketing dollars and to that end, the investment was down 280 basis points with increasing EBITDAR.

The VIP play was up 17% and spend-per-trip with this segment grew by 14%. So when you look at that, those growth rates in the higher worth segments really represented changing composition of revenue at that property.

When you look at our table games business it continues to be a great story with drop increasing by over 70% year-over-year and then when we look at where we are with the integration plan, we are ahead of scheduled and we look forward to introducing the Mychoice program to the Meadows’ guests in 2018.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Very good story and we are looking forward to starting our second year there and we've been spending time really thinking about our capital plan for there and what are the things we can do that will enhance the experience for the guests and more to come on that.

Ginny let's also spend some time talking about one of our key strategic and core objectives, which is our personalized service to our high worth guests and how we are progressing with that.

Ginny Shanks

A key part of our overall strategy has been executing for a number of years now, how we personalize experiences for our best guests. In a world where most of us see interactions that are in personal and transactional we really believe there is a lot of value in knowing our best guests really well, understanding what they truly value and then providing experiences that exceed their expectations. The Mychoice program is a core component of this strategy and has shown its ability to increased VIP play up again this quarter by almost 10%.

Note Anthony, we look at the strategy of providing personalized service and personalized experience for our best guests; a component of this is how we simulate cross property visitation and you look across our portfolio and the quality of the assets and the experiences we can provide, we focus a lot of attention on creating unique events for our guests.

One example that we are very excited about will take place later this month and that's the Pinnacle Open, this will be our first time Golf Tournament at Belterra Resort where we are inviting a number of our very best guests from across the country to come in and play in our inaugural Pinnacle Open and they will enjoy a few days at Belterra Resort. This cross property segment is quickly becoming a meaningful part of our business as our distribution grows.

So, when we look at where we are with this component of our strategy I would categorize it as one as good momentum, but with a lots of runway still ahead. We remain very focused on this being a cornerstone of our strategy and it truly drives how we think about all aspects of the business.

I'm excited about a few programs we are going to or we are actually, in the process of testing to better personalize the guest experience at key touch points and I will be talking more about that in future calls.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Well and it has been something we hear from our guests on a regular basis, how much they enjoy the relationships they have at both their home property and then the new relationships they make both with our team members and other guests at properties that they travel to their part of Pinnacle Entertainment.

We began about 18 months ago, a proprietary entertainment focus, we call it American Vinyl, we actually put together an entertainment group that has played at most of our properties and you can only hear them at a Pinnacle Entertainment property and it's a terrific band, it's about 14 musicians who came together and we've guests that travel from one property to another because they just love listening to American Vinyl.

And there is a number of examples that we have, we've just talked about a couple of them that really focus on that personalized experience. One of my favorite is for an owners club member, they can have a lease on 104 Mercedes Benz, where we had a guest that said I don't need a Mercedes Benz, but I'm a farmer, I would love to have a John Deere tractor, we leased him a John Deere tractor.

And that is personalized service, when you do that and our guest couldn't have been more happy about how we took care of them and we provided him exactly what we wanted, which was a very nice John Deere tractor.

Carlos good morning again another key core strategy for us is how we manage our capital allocation, why don't you spend some time talking through that.

Carlos Ruisanchez

Thank you Anthony, certainly we continue to be very focused and very deliberate on how we allocate capital and the reality is that the improved performance that we've had throughout our business particularly as things have been accelerating helps in opening up some alternatives and options for us.

You know when you look at the third quarter on a calendar adjusted basis, revenue continue to grow in Q3 despite a very tough comp last year and margins more importantly are materially higher than last year.

Looking at our July and really going into August, you know our EBITDAR was up over $6 million over last year and that's going on the context of last July was the best month we've ever had up to that point. And August is off to a great start and we are on pace to have another record quarter in the third quarter.

What this has allowed us to do is focus on how we allocate that additional capital that's freed up, over the course of the quarter we paid $26 million and in July that’s accelerated really accentuating the point about how stronger July was and August looking just as well going here, getting to about the halfway point of the month where we pay down about $32 million of debt in that month.

The third quarter is really a sweet spot of our cash flow generation for the company, followed on by the fourth quarter, so we expect this to be a very productive second half of the year. We are now below three times leverage on our conventional debt basis and are very comfortable with our credit profile today.

However we balance things between the short-term and the long-term goals that we have as a company. We believe we can grow this company accretively through acquisitions, leveraging our infrastructure, our distribution and knowhow and as we allocate capital we are working to create the borrowing capacity that is need in order to take advantage of the opportunities that we see out there.

So let me spend a minute on that. There is a lot of activity in the M&A front broadly. We are actively evaluating businesses that we believe we are well positioned to continue to add to our portfolio, but are very focused on being very disciplined in what we do next.

There is nothing really that is ready to talk about publicly at this point; however, should these opportunities not work out for us, and there is a lot of them out there that we think are in the call it, short to medium term, if they don't work out for us from a return perspective you will see us focus organically in ways to continue to deliver value for our shareholders the way we've had really over the last seven years.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Well, talk a little bit about Council Bluffs we are very pleased with the outcome of that project.

Carlos Ruisanchez

Yes. We in late June opened up an expansion to the main deck in our Council Bluffs property that added a little north of 75 games. I think this was noted in the release. The early returns have been really encouraging both from a return on a capital perspective as well the response from our guests. We are very encouraged by that property and how it continues to perform very well and that prospects of doing things similar to that at other places throughout our portfolio where we see opportunity to deploy capital at very, very compelling returns.

Anthony Sanfilippo

And to do it in a very strategic manner, meaning here we saw an opportunity that did make sense to replace the whole vessel, but for us to be able to add the 77 games, expand the main deck that was a targeted way to get more games on our main deck and early results are really good from that. And we see other opportunities throughout the portfolio to do similar things.

Carlos Ruisanchez

No doubt, and while we are trying to balance things within our existing portfolios as well as opportunities that we believe will take place over the near-term outside of our company. Certainly our number one focus is how do we drive compelling returns to drive value for shareholders overtime.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Carlos, thank you for that. Let’s talk little bit about Baton Rouge. So, late yesterday the Metro City Council of Baton Rouge approved a smoking ban, talk about that, we have been following that, obviously that standing a topic for quite a while. Give your thoughts on that.

Carlos Ruisanchez

Sure. Certainly this is not a new issue, it’s come up over the last couple of years and there are some hearings that have taken place and we are really appreciative that we have had a chance to provide a voice and put forward the perspective. Just a couple of things to keep in mind, one, our property has been smokes free since opening except for the casino. So all the other common areas, restaurants, hotel et cetera all have been in smokes free since the beginning.

In this situation all the competitors will face the same issue unlike some of the other situations that have been out there. And the ordinance won’t take place until the middle of next year, which will allow us to really take advantage of a couple of things that we had built into that facility including the ability to create terraces it’s what accommodate patron that will like to smoke while gaining. We have done this in Ohio and there have been other examples that have been very successful, and the way that that facilities in-built really will accommodate that easily and quickly.

So having the time between now and when the ordinance comes in, we think it will be something that we will be able to address both from patron perspective as well as any potential impact that may happen there at our facility. The reality is this facility continues to grow very well, this market has grown over 10% this year. We have actually grown over 14% over that period and that’s really has established itself as a key regional destination for folks throughout the south.

In the short-term there might be an impact, but we are very confident on the prospects that the property will overcome those in the medium to long-term and certainly the best days of Baton Rouge are solidly in front them.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Absolutely we've a terrific team that runs that property; we've a wonderful facility, the 5th anniversary of that property is on September 1st and we built a property that we can continue to grow and as you pointed out, the way we built that property it lends itself to putting in gaming terraces where people would be able to smoke, we need to understand what both the City and the State will allow, but in New Orleans they've allowed gaming terraces where people can smoke.

And we love that merge, that is a high growth city and has a diversity of businesses and we do believe that we'll continue to have better and better days and that property has really strong long-term viability in our portfolio.

Well that is a cover of some key topics and operator we are going to open it up for anyone who has dialed in to ask any questions that they may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Okay and our first question comes from the line of Joe Greff from JPMorgan.

Joseph Greff

Carlos just wanted to touch base on some of the acquisition commentary that you made before, can you just share with us the characteristics of some of the things that you're looking at, the criteria that you have set internally for acquisitions and maybe if you can just sort of broadly talk about sort of size or what would be maybe too big or too small that would be outside those parameters?

Carlos Ruisanchez

Sure. Certainly there is wide range of opportunities that we see out there both from relatively small call them tuck-in type opportunities to fairly large ones that would be in some context potentially transformational. Certainly there are three key elements regardless of the opportunity that we look at, one is, it's got to be a business that has a competitive advantage relative where it's at.

Two, it's got a fit within our portfolio, we like new markets, just by a way of diversifying but there are some very good jurisdictions that we operate in and we will look to take part in those jurisdictions going forward and expand our businesses in those places to the extent that they fit the rest of the criteria.

And third, it's got to be meaningful, we really have looked at thresholds of really being at least 10% of our company from cash flow dynamic post synergies as sort of a minimum threshold and pretty much everything that we are looking at would certainly exceed that piece.

As it relates to how it's get done, we recognize that building dry powder within our company by deleveraging would provide an attractive way to finance it and that's why we are driving leverage down at levels despite the relatively low cost of that today and continue to be encouraged by our ability to be able to expand our portfolio.

And we are pretty much focused entirely in North America and we undoubtedly feel pretty confident that something here is likely to work out under the right circumstances, but being disciplined both about price and process to making sure that we are conscious on the risk profile of the company is something at the forefront of literally every discussion we have about it.

Anthony Sanfilippo

And talk a little bit Carlos about the capabilities we've built at the service center that really gives us confidence on acquiring new businesses like the Meadows and quickly making them a part of our organization.

Carlos Ruisanchez

Sure. Joe, as you're aware as you have followed us for a while. We have built a number of capabilities that are focused primarily here in Las Vegas, but really throughout the company as a whole, where we have the ability to throughout the back of the house type functions pretty effectively and in a way that we can leverage that infrastructure that by adding additional businesses to our portfolio we do not need to have an increase in our cost structure.

The ability to create synergies is something that was the key aspect of the Ameristar acquisition when we did that, now remarkably four years ago, just about I think it's this weekend it will be four years and you're seeing another very good example of that in the context of the Meadows where revenue really has not moved in a material way, but we have changed the composition in the way that we actually managed our cost structure of that business.

If you couple that with the leverage that we have on our scale and diversity and you can finance it at attractive rates where right now that still is despite some of the rate increases, that formula has worked very well for us and we feel very confident in our ability to continue to deploy that formula going forward.

Joseph Greff

Great, thank you for the answers, and then just two quick ones on Meadows. How much more synergy is left there, where can you get to comp your level of margins, how long does it take there. And then last question is on Lake Charles at a board guys keep commenting on how from their perspective they view Lake Charles as incrementally promotional. Can you share any thoughts on your perspective on that market and that's all from me. Thank you.

Carlos Ruisanchez

Thanks Joe, I will start with the Meadows and Ginny will talk about the market over Lake Charles, but in the Meadows we feel very confident that we are still in the relatively early stages of integrating that business.

As Ginny mentioned Mychoice is not really yet deployed there that will be next year, you saw that there was meaningful improvement in Q1 which is really our first true quarter of seeing some of the integration efforts there and that accelerated in Q2 and both of them were materially better than they were a year ago.

We think that that will continue as we change not only the composition of that revenue, but the cost structure. Some of these things have all been identified, some of them take time by virtue of systems and we are confident that the margins that you see in this quarter that are in the upper teens are going to be something that you will continue to see us grow on.

So, that process we have talked about in the past, it really takes a couple of years to really get in sync and get all the benefits of platform that we have to offer as new properties come on. And we think that timeframe is appropriate, you should see accelerating performance of that property through this year and certainly into next year when Mychoice comes on.

Ginny Shanks

Good morning, Joe. And in terms of Lake Charles, we continue see strong demand both in the market as well as for our property. We think that underscores what we have said for a quite a while now about the depth of the Houston market and how we still have a lot of run way there. Our forward-looking demand if you look at our hotel forecast, very strong, we have not increased promotional spend, the demand patterns are there without having to do that. So we remain very bullish on Lake Charles and are executing our strategy and have the benefit of really top quality asset and a terrific team there.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thank you, Joe.

Joseph Greff

Thank you, guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Felicia Hendrix from Barclays.

Felicia Hendrix

Hi, good morning and Anthony thanks for the preemptive comments on Baton Rouge. I just had a follow-up there. So the benefit is clearly that, everyone is in the same boat in that market, but as you think about the smoking ban coming next year and we are having to implement it next year and stress test which your property would do under that environment. What kind of GGR factor are you underwriting there, as you think about it going forward?

Anthony Sanfilippo

Yes, so let’s talk about - we have today Casinos that are non-smoking. So our Black Hawk Casino is non-smoking, our Belterra Park Casino was non-smoking, although we do have gaming terraces there that are open air that allows smoking, by actual regulation 1.5 of the Meadows is non-smoking.

I will go back to Felicia, what we said earlier. We have terrific property there, we have a property that continues to grow from a revenue standpoint, materially Carlos talked about 14% growth. We have seen great margin improvement there, we haven’t put an estimate to it, because I think that would be inappropriate to do.

We are focused on now that the law will change there. How do we play that hand very best way we can play it and provide for those guests who may want to smoke a convenient way to smoke. That’s what we are focused on.

Carlos Ruisanchez

One thing I would add Felicia to that, certainly this market has continued to grow and yes it may dampen some of that growth as we look forward, but we think that we have ways to block the effect of that. And the fact that again we till the middle of next year allows us enough time to go and try to address it. So we do not think that this will be a material set back at all over the medium and long-term.

Felicia Hendrix

Okay. Helpful. Thank you. And Ginny the next one for you, in the release there was a comment about unrated play and how it continues to grow, I was just wondering can you talk about your efforts if any to convert your unrated players to Mychoice and what the conversion rate is there?

Ginny Shanks

Good morning Felicia. I will talk about first what our base of rated play is on a percentage basis, so about two-thirds of our revenue is weighted and that's a blended average from across all the properties; we obviously work to get people having a Mychoice card and more than a Mychoice program we think there is benefits obviously to our guests to do that.

Our new signups continue to grow at a low single-digit clip which in the mature markets that we are in, we are encouraged by that. I don't have the exact conversion rate of guests who are coming in from unrated to rated.

I would tell you that we look to get people to come to our casinos through a variety of measures, we put a lot of capital in it and we've talked about it, which restaurants and non-gaming facilities that serve as attractors to people who may not necessarily come to our casino with the primary purpose of gambling.

We look to provide them with the Mychoice program all along the spectrum, so if you're new to Mychoice we obviously try to get you to play, to visit our restaurants to see our shows. So the first thing we are focused on is new member signups, then the conversion rate and then obviously taking it through the loyalty program.

So I would really probably just sum it up and that those who want to be Mychoice member, that number is growing, it's pretty broad based, we see our greatest signups happening in markets like Lake Charles and in Black Hawk and we always have a new member program in place to try and get that conversions. At every properties we try a variety of things to get people who are visiting our property to sign up for a card.

Felicia Hendrix

Okay, thanks helpful. And Carlos just a housekeeping. Actually in the release it said that you've paid down an additional $32 million roughly in July and then I thought I heard you say in your commentary that you also paid down $32 million in August, did I hear that right?

Carlos Ruisanchez

No, in July we paid about $32 million, in August that we should have a pretty similar trend to July since it's off to a very strong start, and this is really our best free cash flow quarter and the third one is actually followed by the fourth, so you should see our cash flow generation accelerate in the second half of the year.

Felicia Hendrix

Okay. Great, thank you.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thanks Felicia.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank.

Carlo Santarelli

Hey guys, thank you and good morning. For starters, just if we can go back to the M&A topic, Carlos when you guys kind of think about any types of transactions, it's just about anything on the table in terms of ownership structure, real estate, et cetera, as opposed to kind of operating contracts. Are you looking at potentially something that would be and you said transformative, so I would imagine that's something that would be kind of a legacy Pinnacle own the real estate, own the asset type of transaction and I just wanted to better understand some of the dynamics of the various things you guys are looking at, at this stage?

Carlos Ruisanchez

Yes. We are absolutely opened to how things would make the most sense for the company going forward, and we are focused on both risk as well as the free cash flow returns that we have on the investment. So you could absolutely see us buy something that has real estate and you can see us do something alongside a REIT as well, and really it's situation specific and the circumstances could differ from one instance to another situation.

Carlo Santarelli

Okay, great that's helpful and then if I could just a quick follow-up. You guys on the 1Q call I believe spoke about potentially some expansion activity at Baton Rouge just given the success the property has had and the growth you've seen at that asset over the last 12 months. Does the implementation presumably of the smoking ban in June of next year change that thought process in any way or maybe just elongate the thought process.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Well, you know that's a good question. It will give us pause to understand the potential impact, because of the implementation of it. I believe and Carlos talked to it that long-term it's going to have a minimal effect, but clearly we will pause a bit to understand the type of next capital investment that we do there, but we've been very pleased with the yielding of our hotel and the continued growth of the casino revenue there and food and beverage there. So it just happened last night we are taking a look at a number of different ways to allocate capital, it’s not off the table, but we would want to see overtime what potential impact there could be there.

Carlo Santarelli

Great, thank you guys.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thanks Carlos.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Katz from Telsey Group.

David Katz

Hi, good morning all. I wanted to just go back to the M&A topic one more time if that's okay. It sounds as though you would consider things that walk in, in the door would increase leverage temporarily and would potentially be dilutive walk in, in the door with great opportunities over the medium to longer term. Is that a fair way to think about it?

Carlos Ruisanchez

Yes, I think that there is, certainly one of the key reasons to why we are paying down debt is to be able to get borrowing capacity to be able to finance things. So undoubtedly from that metric clearly leverage should go up from where we are, which we are now in the twos, on a conventional basis. So that would make it absolutely on that front.

As it relates to the things, that how they may work through initially, we are looking to create value overtime and that comes down to having a set of expectations that you would end up underwriting and really we are measuring things over the long haul as appose to what could happen day one.

Frankly while we do look at cash flow accretive as appose to other metrics just pure free cash flow accretive as a key metric over our assessment. Those things do take into account synergies and in some instances the growth profiles that a particular asset may have in which case that will rule the day as appose to what it looks like absolutely in day one.

To the extent that happens and where we have something that is not cash flow accretive day one, we will be absolutely crystal clear telling our investor base, what is it that we see and why is it that we are so confident in our ability to make that a cash flow accretive transaction by virtue of the assets that we bring to bear on that combination.

David Katz

Got it. And is there something out there and the environment of the landscape that has shifted that is - it yields though we are discussing this a bit more this time than we did say a quarter ago or two. And is there some shift in the environment that’s leading to that?

Carlos Ruisanchez

I do think that there is more activity today than there had been as far as I could recall. And that’s probably what’s causing more of the noise.

Anthony Sanfilippo

A lot of that activity are with owners who just aren’t natural owners to businesses.

Carlos Ruisanchez

Right. Which we have talked about our opportunities and it’s worked out relatively well in transactions that we have done in the past that have allowed us enough lead time for us to get to a point in our capital structure to be able to take on some of these things.

So timing seems to be right, there are we believe opportunities that will be out there, that will transact as to whether or not that work for us, it will be dependent on how things play out specifically. And I think you will see more activity over the next year than we have seen in the last few years.

Anthony Sanfilippo

I would add David the point that, we hopefully get across and that is we are very disciplined. So it needs to fit the criteria that we have for us to add it to the company and if it doesn’t we won’t be emotional about it and we’ll continue to look for opportunities that makes sense for us. We really love the position we are in right now, our businesses are all running well, we have established capabilities and our company both at the service center on how do we service our properties and in marketing and we just continue to get better. So we have great patience to make sure that as we do things, we are doing them for the right reasons.

David Katz

Understood. Thanks for your answers.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thanks, David.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John DeCree of Union Gaming.

John DeCree

Good morning, everyone. Wanted to jump back to the fundamentals of really strong quarter and positive commentary on 3Q. Just two topics, first wanted to focus on the unrated play, I think in the prepared remarks mentioned that was maybe the fastest growth rate in that segment that you’ve seen in two years. And just wanted to clarify if that was same-store unrated play and then if you could give us a little bit more color and if that trend is continuing in the 3Q as well?

Ginny Shanks

It is same-store unrated that commentary about the fastest growth we have seen in two years and ever since actually prior to 2015 and its continuing at the same, if not accelerated growth that we saw in the second quarter and it’s pretty broad base as well it’s not concentrated in just a few properties. So it was encouraging that we are getting new guests to our properties to experience what we have to offer.

Anthony Sanfilippo

And we don’t think it is by happen sense, we've quality properties, we focus on servicing our guests and we do believe that we see people with more disposable income now, wanting to get out and experience not only the casino, but food, beverage, our spas, our golf courses, so it's something we continue to work to be a place for guests to want to come and spend free time that they have.

Ginny Shanks

And that's also seen by how we deploy capital, whether it would be hotel renovations, new restaurants, a variety of things that really are designed to provide a great experience for the guests that we know, but also to attract guests that we don't know.

John DeCree

That’s great that’s very helpful. And then last question from me, wanted to shift gears to the slot floor you've talked a bit about the table game business and you guys do a great job there, was wondering if you could maybe give us a little bit of color as to what you're kind of seeing on the slot floor and maybe some trends that you're seeing there as well?

Ginny Shanks

In terms of the slot volume that we look at, actually that is a trend that had been declining in low single-digits and it is actually flattish to what we've seen. Actually it's the best growth that we've seen in this quarter since quarter one of 2016. So the growth that we are seeing is accelerated on the table games side, but it's rebounding on the slot side.

Carlos Ruisanchez

And one thing I will add, as we continue refine marketing some part of that has been affected by free play adjustments that have been made. So some of the decline that you saw in prior years, it's not really driven by demand, really more of a shift in strategy that now you see in more level off and into the current environment that we are in.

Ginny Shanks

That's a good point Carlos with emphasizes the profitable revenue, not all revenue is created equal as we know.

John DeCree

Okay, thank you, that’s it for me.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Chad Beynon from Macquarie.

Chad Beynon

Hi great, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Wanted to shift gears to Belterra Park, you mentioned in the release that you had good top-line and EBITDAR growth at the property and that's obviously the one that is not under the master lease agreement. So could you just give us an update in terms of the medium term plan here, clearly the property is progressing and that’s important to potentially monetize it, but just give us an update in terms of where we are in that process?

Anthony Sanfilippo

Well in the process we have a wonderful General Manger there, who is very innovative and creative and looks at all parts of that business to generate a profitable revenue and so clearly the engine there is the VLTs that we have, that we operate there, we've wonderful restaurants over there along with improving the profitability of the Racetrack.

We have the nicest Racetrack, the only turf track in the State of Ohio; we built that property to expand, so we built that property to be able to bolt-on additional gaming space as well as a hotel down the line, and we are pleased to see that we continue to increase our base through our loyalty program, through Mychoice and that property just continues to be more profitable.

If you think back five years ago when we opened up our L'Auberge property in Baton Rouge. If you look at and Carlos made the point, you don't build or buy something for how it's going to operate day one, and how it’s going to operate over a period of time and we've been extremely pleased with Baton Rouge and how that property has evolved.

We like the trends that we are seeing at Belterra Park. It is a high quality property that we believe over the long run will do well. Now if you're specifically asking about are we looking at selling the real estate, that is not something that we are looking at. That for specifically the reason that property was new was not part of the GLPI transaction about 18 months ago.

But there is not a focus on monetizing that real estate today. Could happen down the road, but it's not something that we are putting a lot of thought into and as Carlos has said, look we see ourselves as a company that may or may not own the real estate depending on the circumstances.

Chad Beynon

Okay, great, very clear. My second question is just kind of going back to capital allocation. Lots of comments on M&A. On the Greenfield side the only thing that we've seen out there lately are the Canadian bundles, so essentially Greenfields or brown fields a little bit different than kind of what you've been focusing on. So I guess my question is can you still get the returns on Greenfields and brown fields that you would get on M&A given the synergies, given kind of the implementation and everything that you talked about and can you confirm if you were interested in any of these bundles and that's all from me.

Carlos Ruisanchez

Sure, certainly could that occur, absolutely it could happen. However, the risk profile is different by virtue of buying something that already exists and you know where the cash flow is as appose to one that you're taking a point of view or it could be. We do not participate in the bundles that were up for sale in Canada, but I think we are more likely to see us do transactions on existing businesses that are there that we think we can bring synergies to bear in relatively short timeframe.

Chad Beynon

Thank you very much.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thank you, and operator we will take one final question.

Operator

Okay, our final question comes from the line of Patrick Scholes from SunTrust.

Patrick Scholes

Great, just a little bit of follow-up on specific customers. You noted in your earnings release that rated Asian Gaming increased quite significantly. I'm just curious this is pretty impressive growth rate, what has changed what do you see as having changed that drove that.

Ginny Shanks

That also has been by design, we have created dedicated Asian Gaming areas supported with food and beverage amenities, very targeted marketing to that particular segment supported by hosting as well as.

So we look at particular markets, we look at the demographic composition both of our current guests as well as those in surrounding areas around the property and we target where we believe we have opportunity and we've done that in number of areas.

We called that out in St. Louis, East Chicago, obviously in Lake Charles, that's a big part of our business as it is and Baton Rouge and we still have opportunities at other properties that we are in the process of exploring and deploying resources against that. So it's been by design, we are encouraged that is a relatively in some cases that’s certain properties a new and growing segment that we can continue to stimulate.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. Thanks so fair to say this is as you said by design and something you actively went after and those growth rates didn’t just happen by them - have to happen because the economy is getting a little bit better.

Ginny Shanks

Exactly and with lot of runway ahead of us, because we are in the early stages of really looking to attract those particular segments.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. That’s it. Thank you.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Great. Thank you and thanks all of you for dialing in and a special thanks to both our team members who maybe listening in as well as those who have invested in Pinnacle Entertainment. We appreciate your confidence in us and to our team members we appreciate what you do each and every day. Thank you all, hope you enjoy the rest of your day.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.