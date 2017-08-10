Flex Inc. - FY 2018 A Year Of Investment

The Nike engagement is crucial to Flex being able to hit targets for fiscal 2020 and will result in higher expenses to ramp up production during fiscal 2018.

Revenue has dropped from $26.15 billion in fiscal 2015 to $23.86 billion in fiscal 2017 but is expected to start rising in 2nd half of fiscal 2018 and beyond.

I first wrote about Flex Inc. (formerly known as Flextronics) (FLEX) in May 2016 entitled "Flextronics: Strong Growth Projected to 2020" and most recently in November 2016 called "Flextronics Earnings Update - October 2016." The shares have done well for the last year and for the last five years as shown by the graphs below:

One key factor in the share price performance has been strong levels of free cash flow and consistently returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases. Also financial targets first presented in May 2016 at the Investor and Analyst Day and reiterated again at the May 2017 Investor Day project strong growth in adjusted earnings, from $1.17 in FY 2017 to $1.80 by FY 2020. See slides below from May 2017 presentation:

HRS (High Reliability Solutions) and IEI (Industrial and Emerging Industries) are the two growth segments that Flex has been investing in because they are the most attractive for the longer term. CTG includes the Nike (NYSE:NKE) partnership which is also a key focus for growth in the coming years and CEC stands for (Communications & Enterprise Compute) includes the traditional server and storage hardware business that have been impacted by migration to the cloud.

Fiscal 2017 Results

Flex reported Q4 FY 2017 earnings on April 27th, 2017. Revenue was down 2.3% from $24.42 billion in FY 2016 to $23.86 billion in FY 2017. Adjusted EPS showed a small increase from $1.14 in FY 2016 to $1.17 in FY 2017, while GAAP EPS was down from $0.79 in FY 2016 to $0.59 in FY 2017. The large difference between GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS was because of restructuring charges of $67 million in FY 2017, charges from the SunEdison bankruptcy of $61 million in FY 2016 and $93 million in FY 2017, plus the usual items of stock compensation expense and intangibles amortization.

GAAP EPS versus Adjusted EPS over the last five years

I can understand management's desire to focus on adjusted earnings which have been rising rather than the GAAP numbers which showed a rather large drop from $1.02 in FY 2015 to $0.59 in FY 2017. I will compare the GAAP results to the adjusted results that management presented in the May 2017 Investor Day. Here are the GAAP numbers from the recently released FLEX 2017 annual report (and form 10-K) for the last 5 years:

Here is a slide from the May 2017 Investor Day:

The adjusted results tell the story that management wants to present to provide the foundation for a higher stock price. Also remember that the goals for FY 2020 are adjusted numbers. I think it is useful to consider both GAAP results and the adjusted numbers to get a better perspective on how the underlying company is actually doing. The adjusted numbers show steady increases while the GAAP results are lower and have declined since FY 2015.

Of more importance perhaps is the strong free cash flow (FCF) that has been generated and the large amount of shares that have been repurchased. The company has been disciplined in limiting capital expenditures to enhance the amount of free cash flow that is generated, and has committed to returning over 50% of free cash flow generated each year to shareholders in the form of buybacks. I think that this capital allocation approach has been a key reason why the shares have done so well over the past five years.

Q1 FY 2018 Earnings Report and Conference Call Highlights

Flex reported Q1 FY 2018 earnings on July 27th, 2017. Revenue was up 2% to just over $6 billion for the quarter and adjusted EPS was $0.24 versus $0.27 a year ago. GAAP EPS was bolstered by a gain of $38.7 million on the sale of the Wink business and was reported as $0.23 versus $0.19 for the year ago period.

"Our Sketch-to-Scale strategy remains firmly on track as reflected in our first quarter results which were within guidance ranges," said Mike McNamara, CEO at Flex. "While fiscal 2018 is an investment year, we continue to evolve our portfolio and enter and create new markets that will generate meaningful value and expand the Company's total available market."

Guidance for Q2 FY 2018 is for revenue between $5.9 billion and $6.3 billion with adjusted EPS between $0.24 and $0.28. Both the reported earnings for Q1 FY 2018 and the guidance for Q2 FY 2018 were below consensus estimates ($0.29 for Q2 FY 2018) and Flex shares sold off on the results. CFO Chris Collier stated on the conference call:

"During the period, we saw elevated levels of cost to support our strategic partnership with Nike. These costs were mostly associated with developing new automation and process technologies and transitioning into a state-of-the-art, purpose-built factory we are constructing." "This was higher than anticipated and has an effect of pressuring our profitability to the low end of our guidance ranges. As we have highlighted last quarter, we are consciously and purposely elevating the levels of spend to support our new business initiatives, investing in our innovation system and in expanding our design and engineering capabilities. We anticipate that we will continue to direct more of our operating expenses to investing in our Sketch-to-Scale portfolio shift and this will contribute to the reemergence of top line growth in the second half of this fiscal year and beyond, will also aid in profit and margin expansion as we gain leverage from the greater revenue levels.

This is why FY 2018 is being characterized as "a year of investment." However the prospect of dampened financial results during FY 2018 that set the stage for revenue growth starting in the second half of FY 2018 and continuing into FY 2019 should make it more likely that Flex will achieve the ambitious targets they have projected for FY 2020. Expanding margins plus revenue growth is what will generate much stronger increases in earnings per share.

The Nike Partnership

Flex has been talking about the Nike partnership for well over a year and it is now clear that the costs of ramping up production will depress FY 2018 results. CEO McNamara on the conference call had a lot to say about it. Here is one quote:

"This strategic partnership, which is measured in decades, remains a very important long-term margin, revenue and TAM expansion opportunity for us. We are making steady progress in completely reinventing shoe manufacturing by developing new automation technologies and integrating it into our partner's design processes. This demands high-level engineering and problem-solving and requires real invention and innovation. On a cumulative basis, we've manufactured over 1 million pairs of footwear across multiple styles and our learnings have been significant. Fiscal 2018 continues to be the investment increase phase in this business, with significant losses as we discussed back in May. These losses will likely persist throughout the year as we operationalize our processes and expand capacity to position ourselves to scale up revenue over the coming quarters and move into profitability in fiscal 2019. I firmly believe that this is a truly great opportunity which will be an extraordinarily sticky business and provide our customers real competitive advantage in their marketplace, while also creating an important competitive differentiator and TAM expansion opportunity for Flex. For these reasons, we both remain laser-focused on driving our partnership to success."

Here are some slides from the May 2017 Investor Day relating to Nike:

Flex will have 8,000 workers in a brand new 1 million square foot facility that is set to be operational by the end of October 2017. It should achieve break-even as FY 2018 ends and then FY 2019 should see significant revenues and profitability. It appears to me as though the costs for bringing the facility online have been greater than originally forecast but in my opinion this is a vital part of Flex's strategy to meet the FY 2020 goals.

Closing Remarks

Based on how well the stock price has done, both over the last year (+25%) and the last five years (+145%), I would not be surprised by some weakness in the stock price going forward because of increased expenses of bringing the Nike facility online and the resulting weakness in reported results. Since the Q2 FY 2018 guidance was issued the shares have declined from the $17.76 peak level they reached in early June 2017. However once stronger revenue numbers begin to be reported in the second half of FY 2018 along with a successful ramp of the new Nike production facility, then I think the shares may rise to new highs based on projected estimates for FY 2020.

