The Real Lockup Expiry Will Take Place After Snap's Q217 Results

While the initial lockup expiry on July 31st received a lot of attention, there has not been much discussion of the much larger number of shares available for sale after the Q217 report.

The sheer amount of shares coming available for sale as the delayed insider sales from July 31st combine with the new 742 million employee shares on August 14th is problematic for Snap's stock price.

742 million shares come available for sale upon the August 14th date for lockup expiry. We might expect a significant amount of selling by the owners of these employee shares.

A substantial amount of 400 million shares in the July 31st lockup will not be available to sell until the insider/employee blackout period ends after the August 10th Q217 report.

Snap's Q217 financial report was scheduled in between a large dual lockup expiry. The August 10th financial results fell in between the expiry dates on July 31st and August 14th.

While the initial IPO float of Snap, Inc. (SNAP) was only 180 million shares, the dual lockup expires on July 31st and August 14th bring more than 1.1 billion additional shares available for sale.

Many of the initial 400 million shares that were included in the July 31st lockup expiry were not initially eligible for sale due to the blackout period that exists prior to the Q217 earnings report on August 10th. However, any shares delayed by the blackout period will be available for sale after the August 10th earnings report has been made public.

The delayed July 31st shares will combine with the 742 million shares scheduled for August 14th. Investors should note that this combination of shares makes the lockup expiry after the Q217 earnings report significantly larger than the initial amount of shares available for sale on July 31st. In fact, the number of shares coming available for sale after earnings and the August 14th lockup expiry is an estimated five times larger than the first lockup expiry on July 31st. Snap's "real" lockup expiry has not taken place yet, it will occur starting on Monday August 14th.

History shows that when lockup expiries of this size dwarf the amount of shares in the initial IPO float that it is a negative for the stock price. The sheer amount of the new shares coming to market relative to the much smaller IPO float can be problematic for the stock price. This can be especially true if the stock has been experiencing weak demand prior to the lockup expiry. Snap fits this description well as its stock has been weak in recent weeks as shown on the chart below:



Complicating the confluence of these two lockup expiries are the indications for Snap's weak fundamentals that have been emerging:

Recent quarterly reports indicate that a trend for sharply decelerating growth may be emerging. Snap's Q117 report confirmed a faster than expected deceleration of growth. Column 3 in the graphic below illustrates the sharply slowing rate of revenue growth at Snap;

discount coupon program for the six week period that encompassed the end of the company's Q217 period. The timing of this discount program indicated that the company may have been concerned about how sales were progressing in the quarter. When sales are going well, a company typically has no need to offer discounts; Additionally, Snap was sold to investors as a high growth company and the sky-high $17 IPO price valuation was assigned according to these representations. For a high growth company to be resorting to discount coupons so soon after its IPO raises concerns that the type of growth represented during the IPO sales process simply is not happening;

A lead underwriter has perhaps the best perspective inside of a publicly traded company during and immediately after the IPO that is possible. The lead underwriter has access to insiders and information during the intensive due diligence process prior to the IPO. This access may diminish somewhat over time but the underwriter's information would likely be very good in the time period of the first few quarters after the IPO. This is why the surprising admission of one of Snap's lead underwriters, Morgan Stanley, was so telling. In July Morgan Stanley issued a mea culpa stating, "We have been wrong about Snap's ability to innovate and improve its ad product this year." The lead underwriter slashed its price target on Snap from $28 down to $12 with a bear case scenario of just $7 per share;

Nomura's analyst has pointed towards more slowing growth of Snap's user base in Q217. This user growth metric is vital for Snap to show strong growth if the company hopes for the market to support the current lofty valuations in the price of the stock;

Competition for Snapchat from Facebook (FB) continued to increase in Q217 as Instagram offered new incentives to marketers. A full 50% of Snap's total corporate revenues comes from it sale of sponsored lenses to advertisers. Facebook is targeting Snap's ad revenues by offering free lenses to advertisers. This is what could be described as Facebook going for the jugular vein of Snap's corporate throat, or a kill-shot on Snap by Facebook's Instagram;

In another blow to the slowing growth of Snap's user base Instagram is now taking away an increasing number of Snapchat's social media influencers;

It seems that the target millennial demographic that comprises the majority of Snapchat's user base is increasingly difficult to monetize for both ad buyers and Snap. A recent study found that millennials exhibit a 5-second attention span for ads;

Advertisers prefer Instagram over Snapchat. Instagram delivers higher ROI than Snapchat.

Summary and Conclusion:

All of the indications listed above seem to point towards ongoing weakness in Snap's overall fundamentals. With 742 million shares coming available for sale on Monday August 14th combined with any of the delayed 400 million shares from the July 31st lockup expiry, the last thing that investors will want to see from Snap is more weakness. This is why it can be argued that the "real" Snap lockup expiry is about to take place on Monday August 14th after the Q217 earnings on Thursday August 10th after the market's close.

All of these shares coming available may put a significant degree of pressure upon Snap's stock price, increase the supply of shares available to sell short, and reduce borrowing costs. The bottom line is that it's about to get a lot easier to bet against Snap.

It seems that these two independent research firms are becoming increasingly accurate on their calls for Snap's Price Target:

Pivotal Research recently downgraded its PT to $9 from $10;

Moffett Nathanson recently downgraded its PT to $9 from $11.

Needham & Cos Laura Martin reports that revenue from Facebook's Instagram is rising faster than expected as a result of, "lower competition from Snap than we had previously projected." Translation: Snap's business model is in big trouble as Facebook competition increasingly targets Snapchat.

Very shortly market participants will be discussing the increasing competition

for Snapchat from Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in addition to Facebook's relentless pursuit of forcing Snap's eventual business failure. Other emerging competition may arise from Amazon (AMZN) with Amazon's Anytime. And while it is unclear if this fall's launch of Apple's (AAPL) AR products will compete directly with Snapchat, it is likely that this new technology will impact the amount of time that users have available for engagement on Snapchat if they are busy working with Apple's AR products.

Snap's growth has been slowing sharply under the intense competition from Facebook. It seems clear that Zuckerberg will continue to do whatever is necessary to eliminate Snap as a viable competitor. The increasing competition from Facebook appears to be enough to cause Snap's growth to stall and thereby cause Snap's business model to fail over time. By introducing new competition for Snap from additional major tech firms Google, Amazon, and Apple the scenario for Snap can only become more difficult.





Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.