Ignore Everyone And Everything

No one knows where stocks are going, where bonds are going, where interest rates are going, where gold is going. And on, and on.

Nobody knows nuttin', but you can take and keep control of your portfolio.

There's so much noise and wild guess work out there with respect to economic and political and investment landscapes.

The amount of elaborate guess work is mind numbing. We can find reasonable opinions from smart people on two opposite ends of most any opinion on any given day. Here's a recent top portfolio headlines on Seeking Alpha.

We're heading for another lost decade? Bearish Sentiment Spikes. But the Long Leading Indicators are Most Still Positive. Bearish Sentiment Spikes, yet another article suggests that investors are jumping back into stocks. Wow. Help! And that's just one random screen cap.

I did reply on the Lost Decade Article. One can make an interesting case using real charts and figures from historical data to suggest that returns might be low or negative for the next few years or decade. But if you take the opinion that 'it's true', well you might stop investing and you might wait it out for the next correction in order to take advantage of the lower prices offered in a market correction. But that correction might be years away; it may be a decade away. Or the correction could start this week. We don't know.

If you stop investing in the accumulation stage, your money might possibly go backwards in real dollar terms in a savings account or CDs (GICs for us Canucks) - when we factor in inflation. Of course, if you are earning 1% in a savings account and inflation is at 2.5%, you're losing spending power. Moving to an investment style that might be going backwards? Don't we want to give ourselves a fighting chance to generate decent returns above inflation? Here's what I posted on the Lost Decade Article.

The trends are undeniable. But what's an investor to do? We should be prepared for corrections and the potential of lower returns.

Perhaps the dividend investors will be the least affected?

The risks are certainly different for accumulators and retirees. It does not really matter for an accumulator who will be adding through market cycles. The retiree can prepare with a nice mix of stocks n bonds and generous income. All stuff that can be sensibly managed.

I later came back with (Yes, I'm persistent if nothing else) ...

And yet the Vanguard Wellington and Wellesley funds had very decent 6% plus annual returns for the period. Ditto for sensible investors following the same simple n sensible asset allocation.

What I was alluding to in that post on the Vanguard Fund is that with a Balanced Approach, they managed to generate some very decent returns for the lost decade for US stocks from January of 2000 through to end of December 2009. Here is the returns history for the period courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. Portfolio 1 is the Wellington Fund. Portfolio 2 is the Wellesley Fund. Those funds operation around a core of US large cap dividend payers, they allow for some international diversification and they include bonds to create rebalancing opportunities through market corrections. The bonds also work to lessen overall portfolio volatility.

The Vanguard examples respond with "What Lost Decade?"

As per my initial post on that article, an investor early in the accumulation stage might also offer up a big so what if monies invested in US stocks in August of 2017 offer no returns or very little by way of returns for the next several years or decade. The accumulator with cash flow for investing is going to be adding monies on a regular schedule. That accumulator should perhaps be rooting for lower prices and the ability to buy more current earnings yield from the companies that they are buying by way of individual stocks, funds or ETFs. The lower prices are good, of course, over the long haul. But that investor might not be best served waiting for the lower prices. Those lower prices might not ever materialize, or the lower prices that eventually arrive might not be significant enough to overcome the opportunity cost of waiting it out on the sidelines.

Here's an example of an accumulator with an initial $10,000 in the ETF SPY. The investor then adds $700 every month, from January of 2000 through to end of July 2017.

The internal rate of return IRR for the period is 8.51% moving through two of the largest stock market corrections in US stock market history. Granted, the IRR for the lost decade is still negligible. That was a doozy of a correction with 3 successive years of losses for the S&P 500, then followed with another correction at the end of the decade.

But here's the same scenario with a starting $10,000 and the addition of $700 monthly from January of 2008 through to end of July 2017.

Uh, wow? The internal rate of return is 12.06%. Due to the addition of new monies, the maximum draw down was only 17.52%. As I have written, price risk can look and feel a lot different in the accumulation stage when new monies are being added on a regular schedule, and income from the portfolio is also being reinvested with regularity.

Net, net, over the last couple of decades worst case scenarios were nothing to be feared for the accumulator. And as per the Vanguard Balanced Fund approach, it was a period that also delivered solid returns for the more conservative investor concentrating on capital preservation with some inflation beating growth potential. IMHO nothing to fear all around if one had a sensible plan and was able to execute with complete consistency and disregard to market noise and market commentators.

Perhaps the prognosticating commentary and fear mongering should be for entertainment purposes only. That said we should always invest within our risk tolerance level. An investor needs to be a long term optimist, but should always be prepared for the worst in the short term. Tune out the noise, and focus on what you can control - your asset allocation, your costs and simply executing your plan.

Investors should also know and understand any tax consequences.

Thanks for reading, happy (stress free) investing.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, BNS, TD, RY, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.