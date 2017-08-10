TechTarget's Q2 Good Enough To Stay Long

But the strength in IT Deal Alert is more than enough to keep optimism going as the weakness in major legacy customers (hopefully) begins to reverse.

At the risk of oversimplifying, there's a two-step bull case for TechTarget (TTGT):

Keep growing the IT Deal Alert project; Sell to j2 Global (JCOM).

Obviously, that's a bit glib (and, as a TTGT shareholder, I'd point out buyers other than j2 are more than welcome). But TechTarget's size (enterprise value under $300 million, annual revenue guided to ~$110 million this year) makes a sale to a larger media company logical, at some point, and Deal Alert's current growth and margin potential suggest it could support the current valuation at a point in the not-too-distant future.

The major concern and/or the reason that bull case is somewhat hidden is continuing weakness in the legacy business. That business - basically driving leads and selling ads on the company's 140+ IT-focused online media properties - has been hit by a weak IT market, and in particular lower spend from TechTarget's largest customers. That split has existed for a few quarters, and continued into the Q2 report on Wednesday.

But management continues to insist that a rebound is on the way in the second half, and so far I'm inclined to believe them. More importantly, even with TTGT near a two-year high after a 5%+ post-earnings bounce, TechTarget doesn't have to be right on that front for TTGT to make further gains.

A Tale of Two Businesses

I wrote that TechTarget's Q1 was "the best of times and the worst of times", and that's just as true of Q2. Consolidated numbers don't look particularly strong: revenue declined 4%, and Adjusted EBITDA fell 26% year-over-year. But looking at the two businesses, there's reason for optimism, and reason to believe the bull case here remains intact:

IT Deal Alert

The IT Deal Alert product is a big driver of the bull case - and it looks pretty solid at the moment. Overall revenue growth did decelerate somewhat in Q2, dropping to 39% from 52% in Q1. But obviously, that's still a strong figure, and on the Q2 conference call management guided for 40%+ in both Q3 and the full year.

IT Deal Alert shows why TechTarget isn't just a media company that happens to focus on IT. The company's data is so precise and its penetration into the industry so deep that it can discover when specific departments in large organizations are considering major IT purchases simply from their activity. This "purchase intent" data quite obviously is hugely valuable - and has been able to grow the Deal Alert business from $4 million in 2013 to a guided ~$44 million this year.

Q2 seems to suggest that the growth should continue. International revenue for the quarter was just $3.2 million - but that figure rose 138% year-over-year. CEO Mike Cotoia said on the Q2 call that the company is "still not even out of the first inning" in terms of overseas penetration. Considering that domestic revenue went from $4 million to ~$30 million between 2013 and 2017, it's not at all unlikely to predict that international sales will add another ~50 points of growth over the next 3-4 years, assuming a similar or even modestly slower ramp. That in turn positions TechTarget to hit a 3-5 year target of $80-$120 million in sales. And with incremental EBITDA margins over 50%, that move alone adds something like $25-$30 million - more than double rough 2017 guidance of $22 million or so.

Deal Alert is simply a huge part of the bull case here - and it's working. The company estimated that it would drive half of revenue by the end of 2018, and has insisted that its growth isn't coming at the expense of the 'core' business. And (more on this later) as long as Deal Alert is growing, TTGT's downside looks reasonably protected, even at $10.

Core

The 'core' business - again, lead generation and content marketing through TechTarget websites - has struggled of late. Revenue declined 15% in 2016, with the declines accelerated as the year wore on. (TechTarget has also all but phased out a small events business, which generated about 4.5% of 2016 sales.)

The story from management has been that a) the overall IT market is weak b) the strong dollar has been a further problem (leading to cost cuts, which include marketing) and c) major customers going through mergers (think Dell (DVMT) and EMC) and other restructuring activity have pulled back on spend. That story basically frames the business as facing as near- to mid-term trough, after which growth can resume.

To be honest, I'm not 100% sold on that story, and there is a risk that spend here will simply stay at current, relatively depressed levels. But the Core business is getting better - and is projected to improve further in the second half. Total core revenue did fall 20% year-over-year - but that's actually an improvement from Q1 (-25%) and Q4 (-24%).

About 60% of the Q2 decline came from the top ten customers, a proportion relatively similar to that seen in Q1. But it looks like that will get better. Cotoia said some of the large customers were moving through their integration issues, and projected improvement in the 2H, or at least in 2018. Comparisons start getting easier in Q3. TechTarget is guiding for revenue growth in Q3 (8.7% at the midpoint of guidance) and double-digit growth excluding events. And core revenue (I believe, based on commentary from CFO Gregory Strakosch on the Q2 call) is expected to increase sequentially in the second half and then year-over-year in 2018.

Again, it's possible that management could be overly optimistic here, and the fact that non-large accounts still are seeing declines isn't exactly cause for celebration. My sense of the IT industry as a whole suggests there might be more going on than just a few large deals and a temporary bit of weakness. There is deflationary pressure across the space (notably in storage) and those large deals likely aren't going to stop.

But at $10, I don't think TechTarget needs to hit its target in core (the same 3-5 year target of $80-$120 million as seen in Deal Alert) to drive upside. Simply stabilizing the business and lapping the last of events next year suggests the potential for high-single-digit growth at least in 2019-2020, assuming Deal Alert only decelerates to 15%+. There's enough in the Q3 commentary to suggest that stabilization is on the horizon. That plus the strength in Deal Alert is more than enough to stay long here.

Valuation

TTGT does not look cheap at the moment. Adjusted EBITDA guidance suggests a 2017 multiple of about 13x, and a P/E multiple in the high 20s.

But it can get cheap, particularly with the 50%+ incremental margins. 2017 revenue should be in the $110 million range, split roughly $45 million Deal Alert and $65 million core. Give Deal Alert four years to double, and keep core flat, and 2021 numbers look like $155 million in revenue and ~$40-$45 million in EBITDA. There's very little capex required here (~$4 million a year average the past three years), and assuming debt zeroes out that's a business that can generate $20 million-plus in free cash flow. A high-single-digit EBITDA multiple and a high-teen FCF multiple both support a market cap of $400 million or so, about 40% higher than current levels and suggesting ~9% annual returns.

To me, that looks like a conservative case, based on recent performance. I still think there's room for some growth in Core, particularly with the easy 1H 2018 comparisons and (hopefully) some level of normalization at the major customers. Bear in mind that Core isn't a standard online media business buffeted by some of the difficult recent trends like the shift to mobile and lower display ad CPC. 97% of traffic is unpaid, and it's the leads and the data that drive the real value, not the banner ads.

Meanwhile, JCOM paid 10x for Everyday Health - and from here, IT Deal Alert would suggest a premium given its uniqueness and more limited competition in B2B. Any growth in core suggests an EBITDA level near $50 million toward the beginning of the next decade; and a low double-digit multiple suggests a double from current levels.

Even if Core struggles, there's still a reasonable chance that Deal Alert can support something close to a current ~$280 million enterprise value. $80 million in revenue (up ~80% from current levels) at mid-30s EBITDA (below the long-term target for the business as a whole of 40%+) and a 10x multiple gets there. That's obviously an outcome where TTGT is obviously 'dead money', but it's also leaves a bit of a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" scenario relative to the legacy business.

All told, coming out of Q2, the story remains intact. The near-term risk is that Q3 disappoints in Core; the mid-term risk is that Deal Alert stalls out for whatever reason. Given the potential upside here, both seems like risks well worth taking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.