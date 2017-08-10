Sandstorm Gold - Q2 2017 Results: A Business Model On A Transformation Process

The company is a junior mining streaming royalty in a process of building up a large portfolio and should be accumulated on any weakness especially under $3.50.

The Mariana Resources transaction closed on July 3, and the company is forecasting solid growth, with the attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 135,000 ounces per year starting in 2022.

Sandstorm gold released its 2Q'17 results on August 3, 2017. Production was surprisingly low this quarter with only 12,750 Oz. Operating cash flow was good at $11.11 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEMKT: SAND)

Investment thesis:

Sandstorm Gold is a "streamers" like Franco Nevada (NYSE: FNV). It means that the company provides financing for precious metal mining companies in the form of a 'gold streaming deal' whereby an upfront cash payment is exchanged for a percentage of gold production from the mine. The first company to apply this model to the mining industry was Silver Wheaton (SLW).

Sandstorm Gold is also a "royalty company" which secure GSR (Gross Smelter Revenue), NPI (Net Profit Interest), GPR (gross proceeds royalty), NSR (net smelter royalty).

A gold streamer/royalty company offers limited downside risks compared to a gold miner. M. Nolan Watson, CEO said:

And it's important to remember that unlike a mining company, we don't have to pay for any of these costs, it's free upside. This is the most important and enjoyable part of a cycle for us because we can not only make selective acquisitions to add value to shareholders, but simultaneously with no cost to Sandstorm, the value of our asset base is increasing as our partners raise money to invest in these assets.

Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 160 streams and royalties, of which 20 of the underlying mines are producing gold. The company is a junior mining streaming royalty in a process of building up a large portfolio and should be accumulated on any weakness especially under $3.50. Of course, the gold price is of a paramount importance and should always be part of the investment decision.

Q2 '16 Financial results snapshot

2Q'17 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 4Q'15 Revenue In $ million 16.07 18.82 16.46 16.82 15.71 13.38 9.86 Attributable gold sold Au Eq. Oz 12,750 15,558 13,245 12,588 12,517 11,381 8,951 Gold sales $ million 11.84 12.86 10.97 11.30 10.86 8.50 6.60 Royalty revenue $ million 4.23 5.96 5.49 5.51 4.85 4.88 3.26 Operating cash flow $ million 11.11 11.94 10.06 10.30 8.94 9.69 4.99 Average cost per attributable Gold Oz Eq. $ 290 258 250 255 261 267 258 Cash operating margin $ 970 952 998 1,081 994 909 844 Gold price realized In $/Oz 1,260 1,210 1,248 1,336 1,255 1,176 1,102 Net income $ million (1.91) 6.96 (0.19) 6.92 5.20 13.16 (24.96) Cash and cash equivalent (+ short term investments) Restricted cash In $ million 4.57 51.93 35.39 - 21.434 - 10.046 - 3.114 - 5.316 - 5.3 - EPS diluted $/share (0.01) 0.05 0.00 0.04 0.04 0.10 (0.20) Total shares outstanding (diluted) In million 151.99 151.94 151.93 161.22 140.44 137,93 128.88

― Liquidity and Capital Resources As of June 30, 2017:

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.6 million (December 31, 2016 - $21.4 million) and working capital of $57.0 million (December 31, 2016 - $23.8 million). In addition, the Company has an undrawn $110 million revolving credit facility available for future acquisitions.

2Q17 conference call. Please click here.

Sandstorm gold released its 2Q'17 results on August 3, 2017. Production was surprisingly low this quarter (I was expecting about 14k Oz instead). However, operating cash flow was good at $11.11 million. I created a chart gold production comparison from 1Q'17 to 2Q'17 to show where the weakness can be found?

Sandstorm kept attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 to be between 50,000 and 55,000 ounces. Please read the last company presentation July 2017. Click here.

Erfan Kazemi said in the conference call:

Strong free cash flow coming in for the company has allowed us to complete a number of steam and royalty transaction while maintaining healthy balance sheet.... Based on those negotiations, I would expect somewhere between 7 to 10 royalties being purchased between now and the end of the year. And if we are successful in doing that, that will bring our portfolio up to about 173 streams and royalties.

Hot Maden acquisition. "This deal is truly transformative for the Company", said M. Nolan Watson, CEO.

The Mariana Resources transaction closed on July 3, and the company is forecasting solid growth, with the attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 135,000 ounces per year starting in 2022.

The total consideration paid was approximately US$175 million, including 32,832,813 new Sandstorm shares issued under the Scheme (at a price of US$ 3.87 as of the close of trading on June 30, 2017) and cash consideration of approximately US$48 million. The hot Maden anchor asset is expected to increase the Company's attributable gold equivalent ounces to more than 135,000 in 2022, increasing operating cash flow to more than US$100 million (based on a US$ 1,250 per ounce gold price).

Conclusion:

The recent Mariana Resources transaction will really transform Sandstorm the next few years. However, it seems that this potential growth is being paid by the shareholders, who see the stock plummeting regularly when "exciting" news are released by the company. The stock skidded down late April and caught many shareholders by surprise again.

SAND is forming a descending triangle pattern with support at 3.30 and we are experiencing a positive breakout today, which is bullish. However, I recommend to accumulate the stock under $3.50.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on Sand and the gold sector. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade SAND regularly and may eventually start a long position around $3.50 or lower.