DST Systems: Unlocking The Value Trap

DST Systems (DST) faces a number of headwinds in both of its core operating businesses. Primarily with respect to customer retention and regulation. With regard to customer retention, DST is dependent on long-term contracts with customers, which mitigates their volatile revenue streams. As major customers switch services (a major healthcare customer will be leaving at the end of 2017 and a major financial service customer will roll-off this year) DST must make up these lost revenues through new major accounts or acquisitions. The current strategy has been growth through bolt-on acquisition. This can cause issues surrounding business integration and realizing synergies across platforms with a reasonably short timeline. In the financial services segment revenues are generated on an account basis and depending on the account type the cost per entry will fluctuate. Recently, customers have been adjusting their systems to the less expensive services because of new reporting optionality. Regulation has put pressure on both segments with regard to innovating and complying with various needs of customers and governments globally.

DST must continue to update and customize their offerings to be competitive with alternative services. This continues be a headwind related to keeping pricing competitive and dealing with various country regulatory obligations. DST offers a mid-priced service among peers and does not offer pricing discounts to customers. This has resulted in difficult positioning of their product especially when it comes to renewal of contracts or offering discounts on large contracts.

Thesis:

I believe DST Systems (DST) is facing headwinds, which may be a catalyst for the firm to undertake significant corporate action. Mainly, the company has assets that are not realizing their full value and management is operating the core business without the necessary capital investment and lacks prudent asset allocation. It appears this is starting to impact the overall value of the firm.

The investment thesis is based on a break-up of firm assets driven by an activist or board of director’s influence. I believe DST will eventually unlock value through the sale of non-core assets and return a portion of this sale to shareholders in the form of a special dividend leading to a potential buyout of the core business at a reasonable premium to peers. I believe selling off periphery investments will make this a more attractive takeover target and increase PE buyout interest. The current balance sheet is burdened with assets deterring the firm’s interest in the company and management has been unwilling to take action and has rejected favorable takeout proposals. This has led to an extremely cheap valuation and unclear guidance of the future of this business.

DST operates in a highly competitive market. They actively undertake M&A activity to grow their business and rely on long-term contracts with customers to maintain revenue streams. This approach to bolt-on acquisitions has led to constant and sometimes significant restructuring of the business. This volatile approach to M&A leads to expensive costs and inconsistent earnings. Management noted that acquisitions could cause strains on the business operations in terms of integration and divestiture. I believe this is no doubt an apparent issue within the firm. This company is involved in a variety of businesses outside the scope of its core mandate. This includes, private equity, seed capital investments, real estate rental companies, land ownership, a $200m holding of State Street (SST) and a variety of other equity securities.

Recommendation:

I recommend purchasing shares of DST Systems at $50/share or below. I believe this offers a discounted purchase to the intrinsic value of the overall business and is in-line with the value of the operating segments. This also provides a reasonable risk mitigation for potential downside. There also may be an opportunity to short the stock with a strike at $46/share, protecting the downside given the volatility in earnings (my intrinsic value of the operating business) and buy the stock in anticipation of corporate action.

I believe the total value of the firm currently is between $63-$71/share under different circumstances and would be close to the upper range if the value was fully realized. This would include the sale of a portion of the assets totaling an estimated at $1b+ including some of the recent acquisitions and affiliate companies, paying down debt and entering into takeover/buyout at a reasonable premium. I believe the non-core operating (and non-operating assets, less cash, represent around $16/share).

I believe DST is trading at around 1.5x adjusted P/B. Using a 14x EV/EBITDA multiple assigned to the operating segments would value that portion at $71/share.

Fundamentals:

Source: Data taken from 2016 DST Systems 10K

The net income is extremely volatile given the M&A cycle of selling off business units fairly frequently. This also is due to the variety of income DST receives depending on the year, affiliates success and other investment income.

Source: Data taken from 2016 DST Systems 10K

Source: Data taken from 2016 DST Systems 10K

Operating income is a preferred way to analyze DST core cash flows. The cash flow is fairly stable YoY. However, looking at operating income broken down by segment, I have forecasted that the healthcare unit may be in decline based on management’s guidance and weak outlook on customer retention.

DST maintains a strong financial position and is able to cover debt payments easily. The company is not highly levered and I believe this gives them an advantage as a takeover target or to raise funds for investment in R&D or other allocation decisions. Management noted that access to capital is essential for operations and I believe DST is well positioned to raise funds as necessary. However, management should be deploying funds into the operating business rather than private equity or alternative investments if they believe this business is a going concern. Buybacks are positive to shareholders however they are not necessarily the best use of capital.

I believe DST is financially stable due to their asset base and reasonable debt load. Looking at the fundamentals offers reasonable reassurance the stock is in a stable financial position.

Shareholder Influence:

In 2012, the largest shareholder of DST, George Argyros. attempted to break up the assets of the firm with the intention of selling the business. His efforts were blocked and over the next two years (ending 2014) he sold the majority of his 22% stake in the business. Since then Vanguard and Blackrock have increased there ownership to around 8% each. I am cognizant the lack of significant individual ownership/activist presence and increase from large ETF/fund mangers hinders the speed of corporate action and may prolong intervention without pressure.

Capital Allocation:



“Our primary source of liquidity has historically been cash provided by operations. In addition, we have used proceeds from the sale of investments to fund other investing and financing activities. Principal uses of cash are operations, reinvestment in our proprietary technologies, capital expenditures, investment purchases, seed money investments, business acquisitions, payments on debt, stock repurchases and dividend payments. The sale of our North American customer communications business on July 1, 2016, resulted in cash consideration of approximately $341.5 million, net of tax. The after-tax proceeds from the sale are being used in accordance with the company’s capital plan, including investments in the business, share repurchases, strategic acquisitions, debt repayments and other corporate purposes.”

- 2016 DST Systems 10-K

In reviewing the cash flow statement it is clear that the majority of funds are being used for stock repurchase program and investment in securities. Considering the climate and need for further development of software products I would expect a higher ROIC to come from allocating funds to the business rather than buybacks.

Comparable Companies:

The comps table gives insight into a possible market value for the firm. Looking at the EV/EBITDA multiples I believe it would be reasonable to expect a 15-17x multiple for this business in a takeover or buyout position. Based on a trailing 12-month EBITDA of $343.3 million this would generate an enterprise value of $5,149.5 billion base case and $5,836.1 billion in a bull case. The current EV based on my DCF is $3,002.6 billion.

The industry DST operates in consists of a number of mid-sized data processors and a few larger more specialized companies. Some of the larger firms are State Street (SST), ADP (ADP) and Express Scripts (ESRX) on the healthcare side. The mid-sized space is highly competitive. DST is trading at a relatively cheap valuation based on comparable firms.

Valuation:

Financial Services:

Healthcare Services:

This valuation is based on the sum-of-parts using the operating business’ free cash flows and adding the value of the firm’s investment and tangible assets adjusted for the estimated current market values. My DCF derives a value for the operating business on a conservative basis at $46.41/share and an enterprise value of just over $3 billion. I believe the business is a viable takeover target with the decline in stock price.

Based on this valuation I do not believe management is properly allocating capital. This is primarily due to declining growth in the healthcare market and lack of improvement in operations from synergies amongst acquisitions. I believe the firm buybacks are a poor use of capital given alternatives that may be available in the market including increased payments towards principal debt.

Risks:

The main risk is that DST fails to undertake significant corporate action. If DST resists buyout/takeover interests and fails to realize value to investors this company will likely experience strong headwinds on its operating segments and difficult growth prospects.

The timeframe for corporate action or intervention could be significant as the last attempt was deterred. There has been no public indication of interest recently but the decline in share price could encourage interest.

DST fails to retain long-term customers and looses its brand image in the marketplace. If DST is no longer competitive it will cease to operate as a going concern and would merely be worth its BVPS. This also would force a liquidation sale or unfavorable sale of assets.

The estimates of investments assets are incorrect or drastically change which would impair the valuation of the firm. If these assets are no properly managed or the risks are not understood they could lead to future issues for the company. Included with this is the timeframe of certain investments such as seed capital and private equity. If the firm is unable to realized these assets for an extended period of time it may deter possible action and liquidity options.