SLC Agricola's (SLCJY) CEO Aurelio Pavinato on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SLC Agricola SA (OTCPK:SLCJY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Aurelio Pavinato – Chief Executive Officer

Ivo Marco Brum – Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Analysts

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to SLC Agricola Second Quarter of 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today we have with us Mr. Aurelio Pavinato, CEO; and Mr. Ivo Marco Brum, CFO and Investor Relations Officer. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded and all participants will be in listen-only mode during the Company’s presentation.

After the company’s remarks are completed, there will be a question-and-answer session. At that time, further instructions will be given. [Operator Instructions] Also, today’s live webcast, both audio and slide show may be accessed through SLC Agricola website at www.slcagricola.com.br in the Investor Relations section by clicking on the banner webcast 2Q 2017. The following presentation is also available to download on the webcast platform. The following information is available in thousands of Brazilian reals and in IFRS, except when otherwise indicated.

Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions off SLC Agricola management, and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Investor should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of the Company and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Now, I will turn the conference over to Mr. Aurelio Pavinato, CEO. Mr. Pavinato, you may proceed.

Aurelio Pavinato

Good morning. Thank you for participating in SLC Agricola’s Earnings Conference Call for the second quarter of 2017. Please go to Slide 3, where we will begin with comments on the recent price variations in our main products and the short-term price outlook.

Cotton prices have fallen over the recent months, mainly due to the consolidation of that space and in award plus the area in the 2017-2018 crop year, estimated by the USDA at 10.3% on the PR crop year. And the good condition to-date for the crop in the large [indiscernible] especially in India.

On the demand side, however, we have been seeing a sort of recovery at the a global level, despite some competition from the tax fiber. Cost to consumption has been growing at an annual rate of around 2% since the 2011, 2012 crop year. Note that these prices expect a recovery in production compared to the previous period. We still expect consumption to outstrip production for the third straight year leading to inventory reduction.

Let’s go now to Slide 4. For soybean, price has been highly volatile in recent months due to the so-called weather mark, which monitors production expectation for the USDA crops. Several important regions such as Iowa, Nebraska and Dakota have been experienced adverse weather conditions and should suffer a drop in yields, mainly in relation to the previous crop year.

The USDA estimates for crop conditions, which are announced weekly, currently point to a performance in line with the five-year SM, potentially lower than in the past three crop years.

For corn, as you can see on Slide 5, the price situation is very similar to that of in soybean, which crop conditions in the USDA limited due to this hot and dry weather, which recently impacted prices. Some private analysts are ready – are considering high yields below that of the USDA current estimates, which if it [indiscernible] could support higher prices on the second quarter stretch.

Let’s go to Slide 7, which shows our operation performance in the 2016-2017 crop years. Weather conditions remained favorable over the course of the second quarter in all regions where we operate. We support good crop development. This allows us recently to revise upward our yields estimate for cotton. We see our estimate for first crop cotton now 12.8% above our initial figures and for second crop cotton, now 8% higher. For second crop corn, our latest yield estimate is 0.6% above the initial figure. Both cotton and corn already have reached approximately 65% to 70% of the harvested area.

Let’s turn now to Slide 8, which provides some update on our hedge position. Note the progress made on the positional hedge for 2018, which are in line with the progress made on the input purchases for the next crop. To date, we already over 6% of our price in currency exposure locked in for the new crop year, at the levels similar to those obtained for the year 2017.

I will now pass the call over to my colleague, Ivo Brum, our CFO and IRO, who will comment on our financial results in the period.

Ivo Marco Brum

Good morning, everyone. Let’s move to Slide 10, which shows some highlights from our income statement for the period. The strong performance of our crops, which used to be affected in our financial results with EBITDA in the year-to-date on R$197 million and net income of R$162 million, which are both new records for the first half of the year.

This performance is explained not only by the good soybean use and lower unit cost, but also by the recovery in the cotton selling price for the rest of the year. In the case of net income, in addition to these factors, the amount of cost of our assets allocated to the net income also had a positive impact.

Let’s move to Slide 11, which shows the breakdown of our net debt. Net debt increased on first quarter 2017 mainly due to the payment of chemicals for the current crop, the lower revenue linked to the quarter from the 2015-2016 crop year, due to the crop shortfall and the going – and the ongoing share purchase. Even so, the net debt EBITDA ratio remains virtually stable at 2.6 times and should continue to fall through the year-end due to the outlook for the EBITDA growth.

Thank you. Let’s now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. This does conclude today’s presentation. You may disconnect your line at this time, and have a nice day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.