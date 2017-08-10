Primero Mining's (PPP) CEO Joseph Conway on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Primero Mining Corp (NYSE:PPP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017, 10:00 ET

Executives

Joseph Conway - Vice Chairman, Interim CEO, Interim President and Director

Damien Marantelli - COO

Kevin Jennings - CFO

Analysts

Rahul Paul - Canaccord Genuity Limited

Jeff Killeen - CIBC World Markets

Mark Mihaljevic - RBC Capital Markets

Steven Butler - GMP Securities

Ross Carden - Polygon

Jayme Wiggins - Intrepid Capital Management

Welcome to the Second Quarter 2017 Operating and Financial Results Conference for Primero Mining.

Joseph Conway

Thank you, operator, and welcome to those participating on the line to our Q2 conference call. I direct you to the cautionary statement, and obviously, something you will read at your leisure.

In terms of the management team and the speaking arrangement would be myself, Kevin Jennings and Damien Marantelli. Kevin will obviously speak to the financial matters. I will provide the overview, and Kevin will -- and Damien will speak to the operating matters.

As a quick overview, Q2 was in line with our production plan. We did produce almost 36,000 ounces at a cash cost of about $852 and our all-in costs of $1,262. San Dimas was in line during the quarter, but as you can appreciate, we were definitely impacted by the strike and some of the ramifications of that, and there has been labor disruptions in the recent weeks related to the annual bonus, particularly in the month of July. Black Fox had a very strong quarter, substantially lower costs, in particular, $827 versus $1,362 in Q2 of '16.

Certainly, a big part of the results is the impact by the financial -- an asset impairment of $285 million. Part of that comes from, certainly, the indications of value through the strategic review process, and I'll come to that more fully in a moment, but also the higher risk profile associated with the productivity issues that we've had over the last 12 to 18 months and the lack of exploration success in replacing the large veins that have been critical part of the production profile for San Dimas, in particular.

In terms of the strategic review process, which got started in Q1, we have accepted a proposal for Black Fox for $35 million, and we are continuing in discussions with respect to San Dimas and other assets within the portfolio.

Looking at our strategic process in detail. You'll note that we did start the process in Q1, largely focused on to improve the shareholder value, which was certainly lagging at that point. We had -- as I noted, we have expected the sale of the Black Fox to McEwen Mining, expected to close that during Q3.

I would point out, during the whole process, it has been a prolonged process, certainly impacted by a number of things, including the 2-month strike at San Dimas. We -- certainly, what we see here is that the operations -- there are a number of factors here. One was, certainly, the proposals have been based on reduced streaming arrangement. And as you are well aware, Silver Wheaton has been -- Wheaton Precious Metals, I should say, has probably noted that they're -- we would be prepared to do -- reduce streaming in return for appropriate consideration.

But all proposals also have been impacted by a number of other factors. Certainly, the operational challenges over the last 12 months. The tax dispute, which continues with Mexico, we have had an update, and Kevin will touch on that in a moment. But that is by, certainly, no means definitive, and there's certainly a long way to go in terms of sorting that particular issue out. The lack of exploration success has certainly impacted, obviously, our share price, as have all of these various items that I've touched on here, and trying to see where -- that's been a big part of the issue with respect to replacing those big veins, as we've noted. And certainly last but not least is the recent strike and labor disruptions in Mexico, which has been public and has been -- and obviously, privy to by the potential buyers or bidders for the company -- or for the assets.

In terms of the -- at the current status, we are in discussions with potential buyers around the potential change in the streaming as well as the distribution of proceeds among all stakeholders, which includes Wheaton Precious Metals. I want to reiterate very clearly, there is no certainty these discussions will result in a resolution that is acceptable to all stakeholders, including Wheaton Precious Metals, and we -- I think the discussions do continue.

With that, I'll turn it over to Damien to talk a little bit about operational highlights and move forward from there.

Damien Marantelli

Thanks, Joe. Good morning, everyone. The first -- the slide there is the consolidated operating results. And there is more detail in the 2 subsequent slides, which is where I'll focus most of my time. The year-on-year significant reduction in terms of output is predominantly due to the San Dimas strike, and there'll be more on that in a moment. Despite the lower denominator, though, the unit costs were in line, and again, when we talk in detail about both of the sites, you'll see the reason why those unit costs have been able to be maintained at that level.

As Joe mentioned earlier, the interesting thing for Q2 is despite the year-on-year reduction, in line with the restart plan that we established at San Dimas following the strike, upon which the guidance was determined for 2017, both sites were on line with guidance for Q2. So it's a disappointing result year-on-year, but there are some positives in terms of the quarter result against that restart plan and the budget at Black Fox.

If I move to the next slide with the Black Fox numbers. You'll see some significant improvement in production. So gold production for the quarter of 20,700 ounces, which got us back above budget year-to-date. You might recall, in Q1, we were significantly off production. So Q2 has been a very strong quarter. We've got back ahead of budget, and the site is continuing on. That's been driven by improved grade and some improved mining rate and, certainly, some improved stability in the mining rate from the underground. So things are going very well at Black Fox, and I expect that to continue on.

As far as the costs are concerned, you'll see a significant reduction in the unit costs there. Predominantly denominator-driven for total cash costs and is also in the all-in sustaining costs, some reduction in development as we spent Q2 2016 driving down to the Deep Central Zone, and we've had less development in the underground in Q2 2017.

As far as the quarter-on-quarter mining rates and mill throughput you can see below, really not much to mention there. I think pretty consistent and stable performance overall, despite a couple of outliers there. No throughput in Q1, and Q2 is being reduced a little bit by some reliability issues in the mill. We had opinion in Q2 -- Q1, and we had some power failure and minor changes in Q2, but there's nothing there to indicate any major issues. And as we move forward at Black Fox, which I'll mention later, the surface stockpile from the open pit will run out into September, so we have absolutely plenty of more capacity available at Black Fox.

As far as San Dimas is concerned, on the next slide, Q2 has been significantly impacted by the CBA-related strikes. So you will recall from the last call, the CBA was negotiated in the period between February 15 and April 17. There was a strike for that period of time, and the operations restarted on April 22. So significant reduction in operating time at San Dimas, and the other aspect of the return to work following that strike was the implementation of the restart plan. And again, you'll remember from previous calls, we've talked about the need to streamline the operations at San Dimas and move away from 28 veins and come back into the core of the more profitable veins. So that strategy was implemented in line with the budget following the agreement with the CBA strike. So as we went through the back end of Q2, we were really restarting and ramping up production from those major veins, and that's the reason you'll see the mill throughput is substantially lower. But as has been mentioned a couple of times, effectively, we were on track at the end of Q2 against guidance. And when I say effective, we -- the reason for that is we -- at the very end of Q2, we had a failure at one of the cable strands on the tailings bridge that was repaired over a period of just under 2 weeks. There was no environmental impact. There was no real operational impact because the mine was able to keep operating, and we stockpiled the material ahead of the mill, and we were able to treat that material in Q3. So at this point, we're back on track in terms of the tailings bridge.

So gold production on the back of all of that and silver production was substantially down. And again, because of the lower denominator in this particular instance, not a high denominator, the unit cost was substantially above where they've been in Q2 of 2016. But again, costs were in line with our restart plan for Q2. So I guess the significant comparatives on this slide are the quarter-on-quarter mining rates and mill throughput rates, and that does point to some of the issues of profitability and the ongoing work we need to do at San Dimas to stabilize the operation at lower throughput rates. It's clear that without replacement veins for Roberta and Robertita, we need to run a lower-throughput operation to be profitable.

So the next slide is around guidance. And as has been mentioned, at this point, we're not changing our guidance. At the end of Q2, we're on track. Certainly, as far as Black Fox is concerned, we're ahead of that target, and the guidance is well within reach. At the end of Q2, at San Dimas, we're on track. If you take the tailings bridge and the stockpiled material into account and -- as Joe mentioned, however, Q3 is now being impacted, certainly, in July with the annual performance bonus negotiations. So that activity started at the back end of June, and we've resolved the annual bonus at the last week of July. And during the period of those negotiations, there were substantial disruptions as the union put pressure on the company to get us to agree to their conditions. We withheld that, and we did agree to a position and paid that bonus or 2/3 of that bonus out in July 29, with the remainder to be paid in December. So we expect that, that will pave some of the motivation, some of the improved performance that we need in the period of time between now and the end of the year to make that guidance. So there is a substantial step-up that's required, and it's not outside the realms of what we've been able to achieve in the past. But if we don't see an improvement in operating performance and an improvement in motivation of the employees and get to delivery of all of the negotiated items we had into the CBA in terms of increased operating hours and changed rosters and increased productivity, then -- if we don't see that improvement, then there will be some impact on guidance, and we'll keep you apprised of that.

The other point to note on this slide is the all-in sustaining costs at San Dimas. They reflect now a reduction in the capital expenditure between now and the end of the year. It's clear that we need to focus on profitability, and to do that, the long-term exploration expenditure and the development associated with that long-term exploration activity, at this point in time, we've curtailed that, while we focus on getting development into the operating areas that we need, and we focus on those CBA productivity enhancements that we said we needed to get to underwrite the profitability of the operation.

With that, I will hand over to Kevin to talk about the financial results.

Kevin Jennings

Okay. Thank you, Damien. Since most of you have read the financial results, press releases and filings, I'll provide a brief overview of Q2 financial results. We had revenue of $16.2 million in Q2 2017. This was lower than in 2016, primarily due to the lower ounces sold from the work stoppages and subsequent restart at San Dimas as a result of the strike action. The company had a loss of $300 million or $1.39 per share Q2 2017 compared to a net loss of $19.4 million or $0.12 per share in Q2 2016. And that was largely due to the lower earnings from the operations due to the strike and subsequent ramp-up and mill downtime at San Dimas; also a total of $285 million in noncash impairment charges at San Dimas, Black Fox and Cerro, and partially offset by lower G&A and share-based compensation. The adjusted net loss was $2.9 million for Q2 2017, and that was flat on the adjusted net loss of $3.5 million for the previous quarter in 2016. The operating cash flow -- working capital changes of $8.4 million or $0.04 per share was lower than Q2 2016 as a result of the impact of the strike on the operating cash flow contributions from San Dimas.

Turning on to Slide 9 and the balance sheet as of June 30. We drew $5 million from the line of credit during Q2, ending the quarter with $10 million of capacity on the credit facility. These funds were drawn during July of 2017, primarily to pay for the union and staff bonus at San Dimas and the 2016 mining royalties. We ended the quarter with $12 million in cash and $10 million available for the drawdown on the RCF for a total liquidity of $22 million. Total liquidity does not include the approximately $56 million of tax receivables, which include both VAT and income tax receivables.

In June, we were told by the Mexican authorities that we will start receiving VAT refunds on a regular basis after some assistance with the Canadian government. And as a result, we received over $2.4 million in July and expect another refund for historical VAT over the next couple of weeks. We are hoping to receive a refund every 2 weeks for historical VAT and receive the majority of the outstanding amounts over the next year.

Okay. And Primero has 192 million shares outstanding for total market capitalization of approximately $90 million.

So thank you all. I'll pass you back to Joe for concluding remarks.

Joseph Conway

And I'll pass it on to Damien to talk about the assets in more detail.

Damien Marantelli

Yes. So Slide 13, the performance at Black Fox and just a couple of key points on this slide. I've mentioned before that Q2 was a very strong quarter. We've seen improved grade coming out of the underground and the Deep Central Zone. So we had an average grade of 7 -- just over 7 grams per tonne. Daily production was very consistent across the period at 747 tonnes per day. And pleasingly, in Q2, we generated positive cash flow. And as I mentioned before, we remain on track to be well within our guidance range. So Black Fox has really performed well, and that reflects a lot of the activities that has been ongoing there for maybe the last 12 to 18 months in terms of getting down to the Deep Central Zone and then the last 9 months or so in terms of really optimizing the mining process in the underground and focusing on cost reductions. So the team at Black Fox has done a great job there.

The second key point on this slide is in that second bullet point, the last one, which talks about the stockpile. So we will deplete the low-grade stockpile at the end of -- sorry, into September, probably the first or second week in September, and we have an operating regime planned for that post-stockpile period where we'll move the bill to -- the mill to a batch treatment process.

And lastly on this slide is the ongoing strong exploration potential, and coupled with that now is the sale of the operation to McEwen. We recognize that potential, and we'll have the capacity to actually deliver on a lot of those opportunities that exist, both at depth within the Black Fox deposit and on the surface around Froome-like and other deposits. So that really is the tale of Black Fox.

Moving on to San Dimas and 3 points on this slide, really, the phased reset, which I've talked about. There's some information there in a little bit more detail about the suspension of milling activities in June because of the anchor blocks that fell on the tailings suspension bridge. There was a second anchor block that we identified when we did the detailed inspections of that first failure that had some signs of deterioration, and we've been able to address that issue also in July. So that tailings bridge now is back to where it needs to be, and we've, overall, had minimal impact in terms of production for that.

The second point is the work slowdown in July. And again, as I've mentioned, the annual bonus process and the negotiations for that were quite extended and quite difficult. And we saw during July a number of actions that the union took to put pressure on us in terms of slowing the operation down, reverting back to the pre-CBA agreed rostering arrangements. So we responded to that, and we managed that to the extent we got it in the end. We have an agreed bonus arrangement for 2016, and part of the agreement there is that the last 1/3 of the payment won't be made in December if the union hasn't performed in accordance with the agreed CBA. So we take some comfort from that and think that -- if you look at performance at San Dimas so far in 2017, there hasn't been a month go by yet where we haven't had some impact of either the CBA negotiations, the strike resulting from that or the PTU negotiations. So we should now have some clean air as we move forward to get the operation back on track to where it needs to be. So that's what we expect to happen, but as we mentioned before, if we continue to see those issues with the union, then we will need to come back and talk about guidance and performance.

The third group of bullet points there, really, the key takeaway here is that despite significant investment that we've made over time, we haven't found a replacement vein for the Roberta or Robertita. We have found smaller veins, and we've been able to bring those into production. But what this site needs now to maintain sort of production rates that are expected is a replacement for those large veins. We haven't been able to find it, and as we move forward and focus on profitability, we're going to stop the exploration activity. So what that means, without those large veins and changes in the operating environment means that mining rates above 1,800 tonnes per day or thereabouts aren't likely to be possible, and that is what we're looking at as we plan the operation forward, so reduced exploration activity and reduced throughput rates, focus on costs and cash conservation and, therefore, profitability. Notwithstanding that, we do understand that we have various obligations to meet, including the SPA agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals. We're mindful of that, and we'll take those obligations into account in our planning and in our production activity as we go forward.

So with that, I'll hand back to Joe.

Joseph Conway

Thanks, Damien. Just to wrap up, just to hit on the highlights. I mean, certainly one of the things is we're continuing to focus on improving our operating results. As you know, we've had our challenges, particularly at San Dimas this year, but we definitely need a step change in terms of how people approach the business, and we need a new sense of partnership, particularly with the union and the workforce. And we obviously suffered a 2-month strike, we've had some disruptions, but we feel these -- those were necessary to take in order to get the operation back on track and moving forward.

You'll also note in our disclosure that we did have a notice of assessment in Mexico with respect to tax in 2010. That's an ongoing situation. There is still the -- as you know, Mexican tax authorities have attempted to overthrow our original advanced pricing ruling that we have received back in 2012. We continue to work with our advisers and ensure that our position is well represented within the court system. This formal assessment -- or this assessment is not -- sorry, I should say, the observation is not an assessment at this point, and there's obviously dialogue between ourselves and the tax authorities as we go through with that.

In terms of our credit facility, that is a key priority. We need to repay or restructure that facility by roughly the end of November, and we continue to look at ways to do that from -- and certainly would be the combination of cash flow from operations and accelerated payment on VAT, which is -- we will continue with our discussions with the tax authorities to see if that's a possibility and work through that, as well as possibly raising of debt and/or equity to replace that.

The first stage of the strategic process is complete with the sale of Black Fox, and it's an important part of our -- the process was to get our debt down from that $75 million in which we are at currently. And it is important to note, too, that we are continuing the discussions with potential -- regarding potential sale of San Dimas. And it has obviously taken a protracted time, but as I mentioned, there are a number -- this situation is very complicated with respect to Mexican tax or labor, et cetera. And we're working together with Silver Wheaton to see if we can come up with a structure that's suitable for all stakeholders.

And with that, I'll turn it back to the operator and open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Rahul Paul from Canaccord Genuity.

Rahul Paul

So at San Dimas, you've now cut back exploration, and I understand your liquidity situation at this time does not support it. We've all seen in the past that it is difficult to return this operation to be profitable on a sustained basis without strong exploration and development spending. And unfortunately, the longer the mine is deferred, the longer it takes to get back on track. You also spoke about labor relations continuing to be a challenge, but is the primary issue here the burden of the stream? Or to put it another way, if the stream were to be restructured, do you think that would solve most of the problems?

Joseph Conway

I'll take a crack at it and then have the team tip in. In terms of the exploration liquidity, you're right in the sense that, yes, we see the need to curtail a little bit because we really need to get the site focused on producing what we need to produce for the year. So -- and yes, it will be -- we recognize it will be a challenge in the future to come back to that, but if we -- once that we can address our liquidity issue, we can see where we are with respect to exploration. But again, as Damien pointed out, we really need those big veins to get back to some level that's in the 2,400-plus level. And at this point, we don't see that. In terms of the labor situation, it's -- and the stream, I think the stream is -- obviously, is a significant issue, but at the same time, we have a number of other ones. And I think that what we really need is a -- I'd say, frankly, a cultural shift at the operational level to help us move forward. And that's probably -- that's one of the things that I know that we're spending -- you should know that we're spending a fair bit of time on. Damien, anything you want to add to that?

Damien Marantelli

Look, I think the point is, he's absolutely correct, constraining development capital is never a -- never the best fix for a mine because you do always have an issue with recapitalizing and getting development back in place, so stripping if it's an open field or whatever the case may be. So it's not unusual that it happens, though, because mines do get to the stage where you don't have the liquidity to be able to put into it. So that's where we are. Is it our preferred alternative? No, it's not. We'd like to continue to be able to invest, but we just don't have the capacity to do that. So there will need to be a process of recovery coming out of this to reinvest. The sooner that can happen, obviously, the better. I think absent the stream, the operation can make money and is a very robust operation. The problem for Primero is with the stream, we don't see that. So I think your point there is correct. And as Joe says, the other leg to this is really the -- is the union and the culture and the appetite that the union has to share in whatever money is coming out of that place.

So that's the other thing that needs to be addressed. We need to -- if there's more profit to the operator, there'll be more demand on that profit from the union. So that's the other thing that we need to break.

Kevin Jennings

Yes. One other point is that you have all these near-term factors, and in context, at the same time, the current silver stream at San Dimas is equivalent to 39% NSR, which is probably one of the largest streams in the industry.

Rahul Paul

Fair enough. I understand that. And then specifically, with the labor issues and the CBA, I was under the impression that the union representatives signed off on the CBA. So -- and now it looks like that they're causing some issues again. Is it more to do with the fact that not all of the employees were on board with the CBA? Or is it -- are the issues that you see right now just relating to that bonus payment that had to be negotiated? And are they still sort of onboard with what they signed off on earlier on?

Damien Marantelli

Rahul, it's more a negotiating tactic than a lack of willingness to adopt the new requirements. In the period immediately following the restart, we moved on to the new roster and the new arrangements, and things were going okay. And as I said, in the back end of April and through May and into the early part of June, the operation was meeting the restart plan requirements, and we were tracking along. So when the PTU or the annual bonus negotiations commenced, the negotiating tactic from the union was to wind back those things and see what they could do to put pressure on us. So I think that's the answer. As I said, I expect now we got the opportunity to get some clean air and get things back running and focus on what we need to focus on, and that's clearly the areas that the site team and myself and others are focusing on.

The next question is from Jeff Killeen from CIBC.

Jeff Killeen

Joe, just thinking about Black Fox. It looks to be one of the best, if not the best, quarters of production since you bought the mine in 2014. But now it's been sold. Suggests to me, you think either one at that level of production is sustainable or even if it was, there wouldn't be enough to service the debt at the year-end. Just wondering your thoughts on that. Why are you selling the asset today with these good production results we've seen?

Joseph Conway

Sure. Thanks, Jeff. A lot of it is around -- as you know, what's been a big part of the throughput at the mine has been the stockpile, right? And the stockpile will be depleted in a relatively short period of time. And we still believe in the exploration success, but unfortunately -- the exploration potential, I should say, but unfortunately, we don't have the capital to really get to that position. The drilling and -- the drilling costs below where we are today and et cetera are costly. And certainly, a company that has higher financial capacity can probably do a lot more with that asset than we can. And so that's -- and obviously, we needed to address our debt position, so that was the rationale.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, very well. And then just in regards to that outstanding line of credit, is there any ongoing negotiations today? Or is something that's yet to be struck?

Joseph Conway

Well, we're obviously in close discussion with the banks and Silver Wheaton Precious Metals. We're also in the process of looking at other sources of capital. And so we've got a bit of time, and that's -- the intention is to try to either repay or restructure that facility. Certainly, $30 million to $35 million will go along -- will go significantly in terms of reducing it. And as I mentioned earlier on the call, Jeff, I mean, certainly, if we're going to get the VAT to -- that's quite -- it's been outstanding for quite a period of time. If we can move that up and start to -- we get them to -- the start of every 2 weeks, maybe to sort of look at it a little quicker and also the discussions are also ongoing with Mexican tax authorities, then we might be in a position to have it reduced pretty substantially, we'll see. And then the smaller it gets, the easier it is to renegotiate or restructure.

Jeff Killeen

Understand. And now with the disposition of one asset, reducing some of the volumes at San Dimas, any thoughts to reducing the corporate overhead?

Joseph Conway

Yes, I think -- well, we've done quite a bit of consultation. No, I mean, I think we've taken -- Kevin, what was the cost structure year-over-year? We've taken out...

Kevin Jennings

Yes, we cut the office down from 31 people down to 19 people in our corporate office and reduced costs, and obviously, we're moving to smaller space. So we've kind of -- basically, the restructuring costs we did, we basically paid that back in 3 months during the first quarter.

Joseph Conway

Yes. At this point, Jeff, I mean, a lot of the people here are very involved in the strategic process from the various aspects, be it legal, financial, operational, tactical. Once we -- if we can get through the -- once we get through the next set of issues, perhaps that's something we will be looking at as well. But I think if you look at our production profile as it stands relative to our peers and their G&A, we're probably in line.

Next question is from Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital Markets.

Mark Mihaljevic

I guess most of my questions have already been asked. I just wanted to get a sense of looking beyond 2017, what type of capital spend do you think you would need at San Dimas to keep, at the earliest, this 1,800 tonne a day run rate that you quoted as sustainable? And how much capital do you think you'd need in total taxes, all the reserves?

Joseph Conway

We're in the midst of reevaluating that, but I'll turn that question over to Damien.

Damien Marantelli

We've currently got -- I think you'll see in the slide there, we've got something like $30-odd million of capital now in the plan for San Dimas, and that's reduction, I think, of $17 million from where we were. So that's the exploration activity for the longer term that we've taken out. So the balance of that is really the ongoing sustained capital that you need to keep the place running. The reserve position at the moment, we think, based on the realized price we have and based on an adjustment for a lower throughput rate, probably enables the operation to run for a period of 2 or 3 years without any new exploration activity, any new exploration success.

When we look at the restart plan, in fact, 3 months ago, we said we needed to invest something like $70 million over the next 3 years to find those new veins and get us all back to an operation where we could run at the 2,700, 2,800 tonne per day rates on a sustainable basis. So I guess that's -- without having updated the numbers, that's about the column we'd be looking at. As was mentioned in one of the earlier questions, the longer that you reduce the amount of investment that you're putting into the future, the faster you then want to put it back in when you want to turn it around. So we need to look at the capacity to spend that money, but that's about the quantum, I think, we'd be talking about at this point.

This one question is from Steven Butler from GMP Securities.

Steven Butler

The 1,800 tonnes per day, is that a rate -- I mean, what is the rate of production, I guess, in the second half, Damien, that you're looking to run at for the mine and/or the milling rate to come towards the lower end of your guidance?

Damien Marantelli

So to get to -- the back end of the year, we saw production or throughput levels up around the 2,400 tonne per day rate. And we saw, I guess, equivalent ounce of production in the 13,000 to 14,000 ounces or thereabout. So that was part of the restart plan. It's part of the strategy of mining from the 6 veins. It's still something that's achievable because we're in that space in that area at the moment. The 1,800 tonnes is more about what's sustainable as we go forward if we don't continue to find new resources and reserves. So the back end of this year, and obviously, as we get towards November, our focus has got to be on cash flow generation and profitability. There, the levels of production, we're still looking for in the back end of this year, but 2018 is going to look a bit different.

Steven Butler

Okay. So ramping up towards a goal of 2,400 tonnes per day in the fourth quarter fully or at the end of the fourth quarter?

Damien Marantelli

Yes, in the fourth quarter.

Steven Butler

Okay. That's good. Damien -- excuse me, Kevin, on the VAT, you said you were getting about $2 million every 2 weeks. That's the current plan with the Mexican tax authorities?

Kevin Jennings

Yes, that's the kind of the plan that was discussed. We have been approved for the next tranche of over $2 million. And we will continue to, on a 2-week basis, either get 2 months or -- 2 months at a time to get processed. So if it's consistent and it moves in that direction, we are -- we'll get a continuous flow of funds, $2 million to $4 million, hopefully, per month.

Steven Butler

Right. And at that rate, about 33-odd weeks, if that's...

Kevin Jennings

Yes.

Steven Butler

That's about correct, okay. I guess -- last question, I guess, Joe and Damien, I mean, how is it going with the union right now? I mean, did things become hunky-dory on July 29? Or are you still dealing with some thorns in the bush or whatever the expression is?

Damien Marantelli

So the 29th, the weekend of the 29th is when we paid the bonus. So we've had sort of 1.5 weeks since then. On the payment of the bonus, there was a big party. So there was a day beyond that where we didn't have the attendance that we'd like to have. Since then, we're seeing people turning up to work, people are engaged in the underground and they're doing what's required. The feedback from the site team is the motivation is improving. And it's not a lack of skill or desire or -- desire is a wrong word, so lack of skill or capability that's been causing our issues, it's a lack of motivation and desire. So as I said, I expect now we get some clean air. We get the teams back and committed and starting to improve performance.

So there is no -- based on what I've seen in the time I've been here, there's no guarantees on that, but I believe that, that's a realistic position for us to have at the moment. We've been through a very tough 2017 with union negotiations. At the end, we've closed off the CBA. We've closed off the annual bonus. Now we need to move forward. So that's what our team is focused on. We've recruited some additional senior people on the site to help give us more traction on those areas. But the union is a tough union, and we need to be mindful of that. We need to deal with it, but we've done so, so far this year.

Steven Butler

All right. Sounds like you're getting some grudging acceptance or only partial acceptance for the new 10.5-hour, I guess, workdays, 7 days-a-week cycle. That's, I guess, the key issue for some of these union...

Damien Marantelli

I think the roster cycle and the days are fine. Look, that was the tactic they took during the bonus negotiations because it was something they knew was important to us because we negotiated for it in the CBA. So they knew it was important for us, and they knew they could stop it pretty easily by just saying, well, we're not going to turn up. So that was a tactic during that period of time. The bigger issues that we are -- not confronting, that we need to address as we go forward are around mining cycle productivity and development and reducing dilution in the underground and improving our ore recovery in some of our narrow stopes. So their activities -- we've been very successful at Black Fox in addressing those underground mining cycle issues. Now we need to do the same thing at San Dimas.

One question is from Ross Carden from Polygon.

Ross Carden

Just had a question on account structure. The bond is trading around $60, so that would be at 30%. It is a loss if you were to buy them back. I mean, I guess, I just wondered, with these proceeds coming in, I think it's also in line with release about maybe chipping away at the revolver. But what about buying back some of the bonds? It seems like 30% is a decent return, especially when you compare that to what you've been serving on the revolver. So how are you thinking about that?

Joseph Conway

Thanks, Ross. Good question. I'm going to turn that over to Kevin.

Kevin Jennings

Yes, Ross. Under our RCF and, basically, support agreement for the guarantee of the RCF, that Black Fox will be considered the non-permitted disposition. And we'd have to basically pay those funds back against the RCF.

Ross Carden

What percent can you keep on the balance sheet? It's all I was...

Kevin Jennings

Yes. It's basically we're required to pay the full amount unless we negotiate anything otherwise.

Ross Carden

Okay. Just to pay it down. And then is it still -- can you still draw in it, though, like during the period through to November?

Kevin Jennings

Currently in the RCF, when you pay down the RCF, it's a permanent draw with payment. But we have had some discussions on whether we can -- to expand that RCF capacity.

The next question is from Jayme Wiggins from Intrepid Capital Management.

Jayme Wiggins

I had two. The first one, do you think the sale of San Dimas is contingent on the resolution of the SAT dispute? Or could one happen just with stream relief?

Joseph Conway

It looks like people will be prepared to take some of the SAT risk, for sure, but there's obviously a cost to that.

Jayme Wiggins

Okay. And then the other question I had was the possible San Dimas buyers that you've been talking to, were they aware of the disappointing exploration results before today's press release?

Joseph Conway

Yes, completely. I mean, it's been part of our continuous disclosure and the fact that we've been unable to -- we've been spending money and been unable to find any significant veins.

So this concludes the question-and-answer session. I'll now turn the meeting back over to Mr. Conway. Please go ahead.

Joseph Conway

Thank you, operator. And for those of you on the line, thank you for participating. And again, if you have other questions in the near future, please contact us, and we'll address them if we can. Have a good day. Thank you.

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your line at this time. We thank you for your participation.

