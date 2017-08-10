Cirrus Should Be Fine

Apple (AAPL) supplier Cirrus Logic (CRUS) is a specialist in audio solutions. Its products are best summarized with the following figure:

Its shares are off quite a bit since it came in with good Q1 2018 earnings (revenue growing by 41.3% to $327.8M, exceeding expectations by $7M, EPS of $0.85, beating expectations handsomely by $0.15). They have a history of beating guidance. Look at all the green figures (and complete absence of red figures) here.

However, Q2 guidance is a little soft ($390M-$430M) with $410M as the midpoint, which would be 4% below Q2 2017 ($429M). Margins also will be a bit lower, 48%-50% vs. 50.5% in Q1.

Track record

It's difficult to argue with the following graph:

Margins also are healthy (the tabel uses GAAP margins).

In the latest quarter gross margin was 50.5% and operating margins were 15% (GAAP) and 21% (non-GAAP).

Tape out

Tape-out refers to the end of the R&D cycle of a product, when it is sent to manufacturing. There were several tape-outs during the quarter which should bode well for the near future as these products start to generate revenues.

The 28-nanometer voice biometrics chip (see below).

The 55-nanometer boosted amplifier with integrated DSP for the China and mid-tier markets.

The hi-fi audio codec with integrated USB interface that targets USBC digital headsets.

Apart from these, there also are recent products that are starting to gain some traction, from the recent letter to investors:

During the quarter, we ramped production of a recently introduced hi-fi DAC and a boosted amplifier with a customer in China for a flagship smartphone launched this summer. Commercial production of the first adaptive ANC headset utilizing our innovative technology increased in Q1 and the product is available for purchase in Europe, Asia and the United States.

We shouldn't get too excited though. Evolution is fast in many of the markets in which Cirrus operates, so to a large extent it should be expected that the company introduces new products on a regular basis. But we do think some of these new products open up wider markets, hence significant growth opportunities, some of which we'll discuss below.

Voice control is a substantial opportunity

While at present the market is still not very large, it's early days yet for the likes of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo and other voice controlled devices. For a company like Cirrus, this opens up several opportunities, not just for audio processing, but for biometric identification.

The company has a ready made voice biometrics chip which they start sampling to customers in the fall. While the initial target is handsets and handset-related things, standalone voice computers like Amazon's Alexa. This is important for various reasons:

Voice operated computing has considerable security risks (of which you're nine-year-old son "Hey Alexa, buy me the new Playstation 4" is probably not the most important).

It brings a better user experience as users don't have to touch the device, or orient and aim at your face, or even change one's behavior or unlock stuff in the middle, eliminating friction points.

The company already is moving in, from the Q1CC:

We were happy to announce our new Amazon Voice Capture Development Kit, which enables a wide range of consumer OEMs to bring Alexa-enabled smart home products to market faster and more efficiently, while providing a superior user experience.

A broader move into the connecting home also is on the cards although these are future growth projects, even if they already ship products today like the high performance, ultra-low power stereo codec used in a tier-one digital assistant.

Other future growth opportunities

Here are just some opportunities

On the back of the capabilities the company has developed in audio amplification it has developed haptic feedback capabilities that stand to gain from the removal of physical buttons with the trend toward infinity screens.

capabilities that stand to gain from the removal of physical buttons with the trend toward infinity screens. Digital headsets. The removal of the analog 3.5mm headphone jack and its replacement with USB Type-C digital connectors enables smart headsets without a battery, improves audio quality and opens the headset up for new features like adaptive noise cancelling (ANC). The replacement of 1B old analog headset is a really considerable opportunity for the company.

Other smartphone

While most of its codec and amplifiers go to Apple, there is a large market opportunity for these in other vendors, both in high-end models and mid-market, more especially in China as smartphone capabilities move from high-end to mid-tier and below.

SA contributor Patient Tech Investor who has developed substantial knowledge about the company sees this as a $800M opportunity:

The ASP for a low-end phone might look like $1.5 plus $0.50 or $2.00. A simple average of the two is $3.25 slightly more than an amp alone. Using the same assumptions, the China business might reach $800M. In either case, the market size for Cirrus in China is huge.

If he's only half right this would be pretty important.

Finances and Balance sheet

The company has $310M in cash, down from $451M in the previous quarter but it paid off the remaining $60M in debt, repurchased shares to the tune of $45.6M and experienced considerable increases in receivables and inventories ($34.5M, as a ramp to the second part of the calendar year). There is $130.2M remaining in the share-buyback program.

There is quite a bit of difference between GAAP ($0.64 per share) and non-GAAP earnings ($0.81 per share), from the letter to investors:

GAAP operating expenses included approximately $11.1 million in share-based compensation, $11.6 million in amortization of acquired intangibles and a credit of approximately $4 million related to the adjustment in fair value of a previously recorded liability... the GAAP operating expense decline in Q1 FY18 also excludes a charge of $9.8 million related to a building impairment associated with a UK facility.

Risks and downsides

Client concentration. Cirrus has one big client, Apple is responsible for 76% of revenue. It has been as high as 85% (in Q3 2017) so they are delivering on their promise to diversify in their Q3 letter to shareholders. But still, 76% is very large, although if the new iPhones sell above expectations, a negative could turn into a considerable boon.

Earlier Apple scares turned out to be that, just scares. And there are those like Needham that have given us reasons not to overly worry. Apple isn't going to in-source the audio codec and amplifier it buys from Cirrus.

How the ASP will develop with Apple remains to be seen. The well-informed SA contributor Patient Tech Investor argues that it will be roughly stable at $5.

Another negative is the Q2 revenue guidance ($390M-$430M) involves a revenue decline from Q2 2016 ($429M). On the other hand, especially given its client concentration, not too much should be made of this, perhaps. Lumpiness in orders can easily derail one quarter figure at least a bit.

These are highly sensitive to Apple's inventory decisions and the timing of the launch of the new iPhones, but we think in the bigger picture this shouldn't really matter all that much. What clearly matters is how many new iPhones will sell, and what Cirrus' part and ASP will be.

Valuation

The company is still fairly reasonably valued:

Analysts on average expect $4.74 per share in earnings for the current fiscal year (2018) and $4.8 for 2019.

Conclusion

We think there is a reasonable case to be made for buying Cirrus Logic. They have several longer term growth opportunities and the short-term risk of losing business from Apple seems low to us.

The shares are not expensive, and the company is financially sound and has a history of beating analyst expectations. If the new iPhones take off, Cirrus will be one of the main beneficiaries, but of course this is also a risk if the opposite happens.

We can understand some longer term concerns about dependency on Apple balancing the growth opportunities elsewhere. On the other hand, the fact that they have remained the Apple supplier underscores the quality of Cirrus solutions. That is, for some the glass is half full, for others half empty. We tend to be in the first category.