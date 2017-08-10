EcoStim Energy Solutions' (ESES) CEO Chris Boswell on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EcoStim Energy Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESES)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Jeff Freedman - IR

Chris Boswell - CEO

Alexander Nickolatos - CFO

Barry Ekstrand - COO

Analysts

Jacob Lundberg - Credit Suisse

Tom Curran - FBR Capital

Operator

Greetings and welcome to EcoStim Energy Solutions' 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jeff Freedman, Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Jeff Freedman

Thank you so much operator, and good morning everyone from Houston. Thank you for joining us, this is the EcoStim second quarter 2017 financial and operating results review and today Chris Boswell, and then Barry and Alexander will be addressing you later. Before I turn the call over to Chris, you know, that there are few customary items that we have to address.

Firstly, for those who didn't receive an email of the press release and you want to be added to the distribution list, you can contact us as 713-979-9140 and then we will add you to that investor relations list. And also there will be a telephonic replay of today's call through the end of the month. I want to also apprise you that we have a webcast that's being conducted and there is a link to the webcast which was included with the press release. We are going to have a series of presentations and slides, so I encourage you to kind of log-on so that you can silos with us as we go through those slide presentations. And if we in fact advance to the first page, you know, that we have to go through this customary Safe Harbor review and as you know, the statements that we make as of today and this morning are valid as only August 8, 2017.

We are going to be discussing some time-sensitive information that may no longer be accurate as of the time of the replay and in addition, comments made by management today during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the management and our best judgment, our various risks, uncertainties and contingencies could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in statements made today by management. You are encouraged to review our SEC filings including 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K; if you want to go further into these risks, uncertainties and contingencies, we disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, note that our communication today does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitant an offer to buy securities or solicitation of any vote or approval.

So with those formalities I'd like to then turn the call over to Chris Boswell, Co-Founder, CEO of EcoStim, and again, I encourage you to follow us along with this slide presentation. Thanks.

Chris Boswell

Okay, thank you Jeff. And one quick correction, today is August the 10, so the statements made today as of August the 10. I do want to welcome everyone to our second quarter 2017 financial results conference call.

Before I get started I want to refer you to Page 2 of the webcast and I want to reintroduce the newest member of our management team which is Barry Ekstrand, who is now our Chief Operating Officer. For those of you who don't know Barry, he comes to us after many years in the wealth management business, he worked together with Bobby Chapman to grow the Weatherford Frac business from a startup in 2002 to $600 million plus business in just a few years. Barry has an outstanding track record and reputation in the industry and we're glad to have him on our team since March. Barry will review some of the operating results and our plans for the second spread in Oklahoma later in the call.

The second quarter of 2017 reflects the initial results of our strategic business initiatives to secure long-term contracts in Argentina and establish a presence in the U.S. pressure pumping market with differentiated technologies. Over the first six months of 2017 as shown on Page 3 of the webcast, we have completed a number of significant objectives; one, we signed the contract with mid-stage in late January to initiate our entry into the U.S. market to recapitalize the company in March with full-three [ph] partners including $17 million pressure capital to form the CapEx and the other startup costs associated with establishing a business in Central Oklahoma.

Three, we signed a two-year contract with YPF that became effective on April 1. Four, we then executed our first frac job using turbine powered pumping units with mid-states on May 23, 2017, completed roughly 20 stages during the last week of May and then moved to full utilization for that spread when mid-stage moved to a two rig operation later that month. We converted all of our outstanding debt into equity on June 20 at $1.40 per share, then following the quarter end we secured $15 million in capital from our two larger shareholders at $1.50 per share in mid-July to purchase backup equipment from mid-stage and they scored additional equipment for our new two-year contract in Argentina.

Seven, we signed a new contract with a different operator in late July for a second spread in Oklahoma which we expect to start around October 1. A replaced the deposit of approximately 45,000 horsepower equipment in late July to support the new contract. And then lastly, we secured $28 million in capital from the private - second private place in equity at $1.43 per share just closing on August 8. That transaction was very to fund, they needed equipment for the new contract.

Summarizing our strategy we choose to enter the U.S. market by leasing a 13-acre facility in Oklahoma as you can see on Page 4 of the webcast. We believe that we can efficiently service several active plays from this location including the Stack, Scoop, Merge, Springer, Mitch Lime, Cleveland, Woodford and Anadarko [ph]. As operations continue to perform well we expect approximately 80% of our revenue will come from this region during 2018.

In terms of equipment as you can see on Page 5 of the webcast, we're very pleased with the performance of our current popping [ph] units which have been running on CNG and parallel with dimensional diesel pumping units. When we finalized the most recent equipment purchase subject to ongoing inspection and testing of that equipment, we should have approximately 145,000 horsepower under management. We're adding a few pumps in Argentina to back up the two-year contract was signed with YPF and that would bring us to approximately 25,000 horsepower supporting our contract down in Argentina. We will have approximately 93,000 horsepower deployed on the two contracts we now have in Oklahoma. That leaves us about 27,000 horsepower reserve that needs about $4 million of incremental investment, it could be part of a third spread in Oklahoma in the future.

We believe we have been very effective at deploying refurbished equipment and newly manufactured equipment to field spreads that can generate good returns. Based on anticipated utilization and performance, our two spreads in the U.S. market should recover the investment in under two years at current prices. Now that we're positioned in two markets as you can see on Page 6 of the webcast, it's important to understand how those two markets differ. Alexander will talk more on this later but let me say that in general, the Argentine Government's decision to establish high natural gas prices for a five-year period is starting to drive some significant investments from Exxon, Shell, Tucow, YPF, Chevron, BP, Tech Petrol, Police Petrol [ph]; several others that operate in the country. The Argentina market suffered in 2016 because the rig count fell from 115 down to 50.

The graph on the left attempts to explain some of the history in Argentina where oil and gas prices were below international prices back in 2013. In order to stimulate drilling activity the Argentine Government raised oil prices to $82 at just the time when prices were declining in the international market; and when the delta between the $82 price in Argentina and the world oil price was the greatest, which was in Q1 2016, most operators in Argentina stopped or significantly curtailed their efforts to growth of oil. Only since the government locked in natural gas prices in early 2017 at high levels that we started to see the drilling environment accelerate. Argentina imports significant volumes of gas at prices comparable to the prices now locked in by the government.

So in many ways the high natural gas prices are not really a subsidy but rather designed to produce local gas where they've been imported gas. We believe that this is a far more sustainable plan than the artificially high oil prices set by the prior government at a time when international prices were much lower.

In the U.S. we feel the market is largely driven by the increase in drilling activity to buildup of drilling - drilled but uncompleted wells or ducks. The higher frac intensity and of course, indirectly the price of oil. We expect the market to remain firm and believe there are excellent opportunities right now to generate good returns. We're going to use this window to put assets to work with the objective of recovering the cost of those assets in 2018 and 2019. With our established position in Argentina and the Argentina market and growing activity expected this year and over the next 5 to 10-year period, we feel we have some optionality that many of our peers don't have and that is to rotate assets from the oil driven markets in the U.S. to the gas driven markets in Argentina. Remember that there's only 600,000 horsepower of frac equipment in the entire country of Argentina as compared to the U.S. market where most analysts estimate over 13 million horsepower is currently working.

In the U.S. we believe the industry is using between 2.5 million and 3 million horsepower in every major shale basin. As Argentina moves into the manufacturing mode for gas and eventually for oil, we believe there will be a strong pull on equipment demand creating a very elastic and upward oriented pricing environment. Therefore we think having the Argentina market established and up and running creates a tremendous option for us, should there be any challenges in the U.S. market recovery resulting from any commodity price weakness.

Page 7 of the webcast summarizes the compelling aspects of keeping the Argentina market as a solid option to the market in the U.S. As a point of reference, YPF released its financial results yesterday and they noted that the company now has 577 producing wells on the shell [ph] formations adding about 100 wells per year and have a dramatic increase in their monthly frac stage count. For example, in the first quarter of '17 YPF completed a monthly average of 108 frac stages and in July they completed 197 stages, an increase of over 80%, just over the first six months of the year.

I'd like to take a minute to frame our growth trajectory from all these recent events. For those of you that recall, we did about $15 million in revenue in 2015 which is our first full year of operation in Argentina, after purchasing and importing our first frac spread into that country. Then following a 50% reduction in the Argentina rig count tied at the collapse of oil prices and drilling activity in the conventional oil markets, our revenues fell by about 50% to around $8 million in 2016. These financial results are expected to materially improve from this point forward, now that we have several long-term contracts in place as illustrated on Page 8 of the webcast.

As we have announced previously with the two-year contract in place in Argentina, we expect that revenue should jump to around $2 million per month, this is illustrated on Page 9 of the webcast. Alexander will discuss later on what we are doing to drive stronger margins behind the YPF contract. In the U.S. our first contract should average close to $3 million per month as we did in July. In summary, with just these two set agreements and assuming our customers maintain their drilling plans, we should be on a $60 million annualized run rate for revenue. If you then consider a similar level of utilization for our second well stimulation spread in Oklahoma, we believe that spread has the potential of adding another $5 million per month since we'll be providing some prop [ph] under that contract.

Together that should give us an opportunity to take our annual revenue in 2018 towards $120 million as compared to only $8 million in 2016 as shown on Page 9 of the webcast. Furthermore, our team will work hard to continue this growth and with the right commodity price environment we should be able to add a couple of more well stimulation spreads in Oklahoma or another basins that meet our criteria over the coming year. We will also continue to monitor very closely the economics around deploying additional contract based spreads in Argentina capable of generating acceptable returns as that market continues to tighten. We believe growth opportunities are there and we evaluate new contracts the same way we look at an acquisition; if you can add incremental earnings and cash flow that is accretive to the shareholders then you need to find a way to finance that growth in a manner that increases your earnings per share and your cash flow per share.

In terms of our recent financing efforts, I'd like to explain why we completed two separate financings rather than doing both at the same time. Upon the commencement of our mid-states contract we learned that the activity levels had dramatically increased and required us to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we simply didn't have enough equipment to keep up with that pace. In Argentina we were incurring high rental costs which were negatively impacting our margins on the contract and we believe we needed to secure additional capital quickly to address these issues. At that time there were no assurances that the contract for the second spread in Oklahoma would be secured, so we only executed a private placement of $15 million in support of the first two contracts.

Once we completed that first private placement we turned our attention to completing the second contract in Oklahoma and ultimately completed that effort a few weeks later. Of course with the contract in hand, we needed to secure the necessary equipment and complete a second product placement. We have now executed on both of those objectives. Following this dynamic process and once we take the liberty of the additional equipment; as I stated earlier, we'll have approximately 145,000 horsepower available with all but 27,000 deployed under the three separate contracts.

In relative term, this means today's enterprise value EcoStim trades at around $800 per horsepower which is about half the value of our nearest competitor. The value gap is reflected on Page 10 of the webcast as compared with some of our larger competitors.

And with that I'm going to now turn it over to Barry to review briefly the operating statistics for the second quarter.

Barry Ekstrand

Thanks, Chris. In the second quarter of 2017, we opened our first U.S. operations base in Fairview, Oklahoma with a first staffed spread equipment and went to work under our contractor from mid-states in late May. Reachout requires to pump high rate, slip water and gelled assets frac in the Mississippi line; and in doing so we are supplying a variety of chemical additives to the frac [ph] on the job. These frac jobs are being pumped predominantly using our turbine pumping units running on CNG as the fuel and performance of the turbine powered pumps has been very good.

We completed a total of 88 stages over the last five weeks of the quarter and generated approximately $3.1 million of revenue. We expect utilization to improve as we implement additional redundancy in the equipment spread and further optimized the maintenance rotation. In addition, I should mention that we purchased some unit pumps early in Q2 and those units are being undergoing some upgrades with new control being installed to sync with our other pumps. In the meantime, we've been renting some pumps and other equipment to support the start of the U.S. operation and much of that renal equipment has been or is in the process of being purchased. This resulted in entirely normal process in Q2 which should be eliminated completely by late August or September.

If you had a point about our Oklahoma operations, we've been very frugal with our CapEx but we have also worked very hard to make sure that our team has what they need to execute. Q2 had a large amount of startup cost during April and May as we hired the crew, repaired some equipment that have been sitting a while, used a lot of fuel to test equipment and prepare for the equipment for operations. Furthermore, we incurred a lot of overtime during that period as we pushed to complete one of the fastest startups that I've ever been associated with. Alex will talk more about these costs later.

In the third quarter we'll be repeating this effort but to a lesser degree as we prepare for our new contracts that should commence in early Q4. We've also entered into an agreement with the vendor to purchase another 45,000 horsepower of frac equipment, this will include 20 pumps, several blenders, data variants and other support equipment. Our purchase agreement for this equipment requires that all of the equipment be very rigid, field ready qualification process, and that process is well underway. I don't expect any issues surrounding the qualification of this equipment as we've been renting some of this equipment over the last 90 days with good results.

In the Argentine operation, we completed a total of 53 stages in the second quarter of 2017. Sequentially this compares to 13 stages in Q1 with an increase of over 300%, and compared to Q2 of 2016 this is up over 150%. The new contract with YPF is a bundled contract which requires us to provide well stimulation, [indiscernible], wireline, flowback equipment and flux. The latter three of those services are not something the company had in-house before the contract was awarded and did not make sense to have them without a contract in place. Now that the contract is in place, we're bringing some of those products and services in-house can/or negotiating to substantially reduce the cost of providing those services.

We've already succeeded on some of this but we plan to continue to address the more cost efficient operating structure over the balance of the year. For example, we managed a lot of equipment to provide redundancy for this two-year contract and most of those general items are now being purchased.

And with that I'm going to turn it over to Alexander to review the financial performance for the quarter.

Alexander Nickolatos

Thanks, Barry. The company generated approximately $8.5 million in revenue in the second quarter which is a 327% sequential improvement over the first quarter. Approximately $5.4 million or 64% of the revenue was derived from our Argentina operation and the remaining $3.1 million or 36% came from our new U.S. business which officially began operation in late May.

As discussed earlier we're very encouraged by the increased activity related to our first contract in the U.S., our tight gas contract in Argentina, and the announcement of our second U.S. contract. This provides the backlog of work for the company in what we believe are two growth markets. For the second quarter, our cost of sales increased from $3.9 million to $11.5 million sequentially, directly in relation to the start of our business in Oklahoma and the commencement of our tight gas contract in Argentina. Approximately $6.8 million or 59% of the cost of sales was related Argentina, while $4.7 million, 41% related to our new U.S. operations.

We incurred approximately $3 million related equipment rental expenses and other third party expenses during the quarter, many of these costs were directly in support of our new YPF contract and we're actively working to replace these costs by bringing these services in-house.

In the U.S. approximately $2.2 million of the costs incurred related to start-up, pre-operating and equipment rental cost, it is very important to understand that although the company did not work in the U.S. for the majority of Q2, we still incurred substantial expenses prior to the commencement of revenues in late May. These expenses were substantially amplified due to the fact that mean states immediately went to 24 hour operations, with two rigs running in a backlog of ducks for the company to work off. Although this is a very good problem to have, it did increase our pre-operating and startup costs.

We expect this to continue in our third quarter, as we scale our business for a second U.S. contract. Although the equipment rental expense will be diminished as our refurbishment program is completed and newly purchased assets can replace rental assets.

The good news is that we anticipate meaningful revenue growth in Q3, and fortunately for the company as we move into the fourth quarter we will be leveraging off of the already existing facility in Fairview in a fixed cost will then be allocated between two spreads rather than just one.

As we move forward we believe that we will have the ability to run as many as four spreads from this location, this should continue to expand our margins. In Argentina, it's very important to understand the impact of the third party costs and the additional equipment rental costs incurred when evaluating our Q2 performance, and this impact on future quarters.

As Barry mentioned earlier, 2016, it was a bundle of service offering bid, which meant that EcoStim is responsible for providing third party services, these services increase our cost of sales by $1.6 million during the quarter, but as mentioned we are taking steps to reduce these costs going forward.

As in Oklahoma, there are many critical pieces of equipment needed to support the YPF contract which we chose to rent until such a time a contract was secured, this is changed since YPF contract was awarded, and the company raise capital in early July to replace much of the rented equipment in both of our markets.

Although July was a great month for the company, we expect to generate sustainable positive cash flow by the fourth quarter, we're very encouraged by the market decisions, the contracts we have in place and the cash flow generation we anticipate.

The company expects to exit 2017 with a run rate of close to $10 million revenue per month, and with expanding profitability. Our sales general administrative expenses our SG&A increased to $2 million from $1.4 million in Q1 and up from $1.6 million in Q2 of last year. We continue to watch these costs carefully, but it's important to point out that we now have a full U.S. operation running in addition to our international business, even after adjusting for size, we believe these costs are significantly lower than relevant industry comps as you can see on Slide 11. And we expect to keep it this way as we continue to focus on growing our bottom line.

It's a belief that management team, that our financial success should be tied to the success of our shareholders and we have an incentive plan that we believe aligns these interests. Our research and development costs were approximately $100.000 during the quarter consistent with the first quarter, these costs primarily related expenses incurred to further our developing portfolio of trade secrets and operational know-how related to increasing the durability and operate capability of our turbine power pressure pumping equipment.

Our adjusted EBITDA loss in Q2 was approximately $4.7 million, and the significantly impacted by the commencement of our mid-states contract and beginning of Argentina tight gas contracts. Achieving positive cash-flow remains a top priority of the company, and we're investing to expand our U.S. business with new contracts that should be very accretive to earnings as we move into 2018.

As with all companies experiencing this rate of growth, measurable cash generation is hard to quantify because we're investing key hold testing equipment in preparing for the next contract. These investments should deliver results later this year and in the future.

If you look at our balance sheet. The company finished the quarter with approximately $4 million in cash and no debt. Furthermore, when you give a sec to the two financing recently announced, we believe the company has strong liquidity to execute on our growth plans.

The company raise capital in early July to support our mid-States and YPF contracts and recently the company raising additional $28 million in support of our new contract in the U.S. both of the private placements resulted in the issuance of un-registered shares that will be registered later this year, both of these offerings were priced at or above market and the most recent financing was up size from our original $25 million target to $20 million, demonstrating a strong conviction in the company's plan by investors.

This offer included several new institutional investors, and we believe these two transactions significantly strengthen our shareholder base and further validate the current opportunity we see in both the U.S. market and the longer-term future of Argentina.

After giving effect to these two financings in the conversion of the Fir Tree debt during the quarter, the company has approximately $74 million shares outstanding. With a CapEx plan outlined by Chris earlier, we expect to have approximately 145,000 horsepower on our balance sheet, free of any liens or encumbrances and we believe the company should be able to attract reasonable credit terms of vendors including financing the purchase of additional equipment and working capital, as we look to further build out our Oklahoma facility.

When combined with the remaining 207,000 of available or start requiring modest investment to feel[ph], we believe are well positioned to add incremental spreads at a reasonable cost while generating attractive returns.

So with these prepared remarks, we will now open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] One moment please while we pull for question. Thank you, our first question comes from the line of Jacob Lundberg with Credit Suisse, please proceed with your question.

Jacob Lundberg

Good morning. First question, just on the contracts in the U.S. Can you just sort of describe how pricing agreements are structured within those contracts, sort of your ability to flex that up as the market continues to tighten.

Chris Boswell

Well, both the contracts in the U.S. are one-year contracts with one-year options and both of them have passed through elements with the respective products that protect our margins on that side, we have to fix hold our service cost, but in terms of expanding prices I think the mid-States contract will expire in May of next year, so in the second quarter and then of course we're just getting ready to start in October the next one, so it'll be a year out. But we feel that while they may not be both at the top of the sort of leading edge pricing table, they're in and they're not badly priced contracts at all, we're making money on both of them. And we expect that - again the market getting established well on the track record was the most important thing, and now we're finding our cost and we're getting our utilization up and Barry you want to add anything to that.

Barry Ekstrand

Yes, I would say that pricing levels are kind of mid-range certainly not enough of those, and again I think what's very important because we're working with - we're working together to have a high efficiency offering for both ourselves and for the operator, and to the extent that the supply side tightens-up and we see a significant increases, we will be able to pass those through and protect our margin. So we've got real good about these - these are early contracts.

Chris Boswell

And you remember Jacob, the contract of Mid-States have been included the sand whereas the second contract will.

Jacob Lundberg

And so I guess if one year - when your contract - when your option, when it would roll from the first year, and the second year which is to execute that option, would you have an opportunity at that point to push service pricing.

Chris Boswell

Yes, yes.

Jacob Lundberg

Okay. And then you just mentioned about providing proppant for the second contract in Oklahoma, are you guys able to take a margin on that proppant.

Chris Boswell

Yes.

Jacob Lundberg

Are you able to give any color around the magnitude of it.

Chris Boswell

No, I don't think it is out there.

Jacob Lundberg

Okay, And then last one for me. Could you just sort of walk through how you're thinking about given so the plan out 145,000 horsepower and given contracts in hand, what would you expect to spend on CapEx for the remainder of 2017 from the end of two.

Alexander Nickolatos

Okay. So kind of the way we're looking at this is, I think Barry talked about in his comments sort of the procurement process that we're going through since some of this equipment is used, some of it will be new, so there is some flexibility, but if you think about the private placement that we did, the original one that we did in July 15, approximately 10 of that related to CapEx, 5 for Argentina for the YPF contracts, five for mid-states in the U.S. and it is so you think of that is 10. And then for the second type I think we did which is about 25 approximate 28, approximately 21 or so related to the new contract in Oklahoma. So you have sort of a range of around $30 million, I think that we should expect to see somewhere around $15 million in Q3 of that, and probably the remainder of that mostly in Q4, will - I am sure get some terms and some of our vendors and put some of that into 2018, but we are looking around $30 million in CapEx over the next six or eight months.

Jacob Lundberg

Just to clarify, that does include the purchase of some of the equipment they you are ranting about the U.S. and Argentina.

Chris Boswell

Correct.

Alexander Nickolatos

Yes, that's really what - really what the $5 million for those two initial contracts are designed for is we really didn't want to make the investment head of having a contract in place, and but you know, that is why our operational costs so heavy. Particularly in Argentina where we are using third parties to do wireline, flow-back, plugs plus around a lot of - a lot of equipment. And on it just didn't make sense in 2016 for us to make that investment, took us almost seven months to get the contract awarded, so we really didn't want to do that on speculation. Once we knew that we raised the money.

Jacob Lundberg

Understood. And you kind of ran through the dollar amounts associated with that contract with the equipment rental in 2Q. And it sounds like you're going to purchase of or to go through the process of buying some that's up now. So will all those costs repeat in 3Q or what sort of the quarter of a quarter impact in 3Q. and I think that for 4Q as well.

Chris Boswell

There's two components of what Alex jump in. There's that rental cost but there's also the third party service costs that we're reusing some of our larger competitors actually to do wireline and flow-back and some of the plugs and things, and we've already initiated steps to buy plugs elsewhere and to use a U.S. independent wireline company that will - that's now establishing down in Argentina and that will take probably a couple months for that to kick in, but we're going to cut those third party cost quite a bit from where they were. Go ahead Alex.

Alexander Nickolatos

Well, I just add part of the challenge of it's a good chance of being a growth company is that when you're growing revenue you're also growing costs. And when you ramping up for new contract those costs associated come ahead of the revenue, so we expect that to repeat and in Q3 with his new contract but we - but on one hand it should not be as much because we've already established the base in Oklahoma. And on the other hand in case of Argentina, as Chris pointed out, some of it will be in relation to CapEx, some of it will be in relation to just doing things ourselves rather than hiring someone else to do it.

Chris Boswell

Just on that, I mean and historically we haven't had access to really any interesting vendor financing or bank financing because of trailing, because we're startup one of trailing cash-flow situation so. As we move forward we've already seen vendors starting to give us trade terms, we're starting to get some offers for one-year type financing for equipment, piece of equipment things of that nature, and so we think we can leverage off of the growing cash-flow situation to take more rope into the balance sheet to limited debt not massive bond issuance anything like that, but sort of trade vendor, credit as well as lease financing kind of things so.

Jacob Lundberg

Got it, appreciate all the color guys, thank you.

Alexander Nickolatos

Thanks, Jacob.

Operator

Our next question comes from line of [indiscernible]. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys. Just want to hammer a little bit deeper on Argentina, it would appear that just given the stages that you guys disclosed in the revenue generated down there, that that all land fully loaded prestigious about 102 millions of North 100. I know there are startup costs involved and you went through in pretty good detail the third party obligation that you have. Can you just give me a little more color on how much of that 102, let's just call it 100 million for stage is allocated to frac oil moving them and then in a third bucket I'll just refer to this other which in CapEx and well back and everything else you mentioned. And in addition to that can you just tell me what you plan on bringing in house with the capital outlay is going to be for that and then if you expect to actually drive margins on that sort of other service component relative to the quilt [ph] and frac.

Barry Ekstrand

Well, I will jump in and Chris can add some color on it. First of all, I think you're saying 100 million, I wish we were getting that much for stage.

Unidentified Analyst

100,000 I am sorry.

Alexander Nickolatos

You know, it's actually a little bit less than that. If you look at the actual breakout. I know it's a little bit hard to back into but I understand what you're - what you're trying to do.

Chris Boswell

You're just taking the revenue divided by the stages, right.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Alexander Nickolatos

So along with the stimulation is a coal tuning[ph], so what we have is a dedicated coal tuning[ph]. The name of the game in this business like as you know is utilization. So the way to - the way that it works is the higher utilization you have, the lower prices that you need and vice versa. So the coal tuning [ph] unit today is really fully dedicated to support that operation, so the reason why your stage, numbers won't be exact is because there's also [37:47] revenue in there that comes along behind, and drilled out the plugs associated with this operation. As of today, we're working one 100% for YPF, as far as the capital outlay as is concerned. That was the $5 million that I was referring to earlier that we raised in connection so the $15 million that we did originally was sort of half and half U.S. and Argentina call it five and five in a CapEx and 2.5 in working capital for each one of those markets, or each one of those contracts. Really what that Cap Ex is designed to do is to purchase two pumps to support that operation brand new pumps, in addition to replacing a lot of the rental costs that we have associated with the Mogen Demo [ph] of our operation. Then that that CapEx is being put to work as we speak, we've already added one of the two pumps, the other one we should have in the next two months.

Then how we get margin expansion out of that contract is by reaching utilization. What we're looking at today is whether or not to go to 24 hour operation, today we're running 12 hour operation, and the biggest challenge that we have in that market today is that we're running 12 hour operations and these are vertical wells that have between seven and nine stages, so if you think about that from a rig up, rig down standpoint it's a lot of mobilization, the way that we get such efficiency in the U.S. market is having many wells drilled in the same hand and having not a lot of rig up and rig down time, and we have a lot of that time in Argentina.

So it's a combination of had location drilling combined with going to 24r hour operation and we're evaluating that. And that's a dynamic process that involves our relationship with YPF. Chris or Barry you want to add anything to it.

Chris Boswell

No, I think that's fair. We think with a 12-hour operation we can probably do 30-35 stages a month. We haven't averaged that because there has been a lot of inefficiencies and sometimes those inefficiencies are on our side but a lot of times those are on the wireline company or YPF or one of the other sub-contractors that's out there that's causing us to sit on location for a couple of days before we can actually complete the well. And so we're working - and YPF is working, I would say with us to try to improve efficiencies. Like I said, we've started to partner with a wireline company that's been quite successful in U.S. and interested in getting into the Argentine market and so we're working with them now and along with our bigger competitors to get the work done as efficiently as possible.

So yes, if we can get - go to 24-hour operations we think we can drive the stages per month even higher but that's going to be dependent and that's the decision does YPF have enough stages going forward to get us to where we need to get to run a 24-hour operation down there or not. So it's pretty dynamic but we're comfortable that we've got a contract now that's in place for two years and we're adjusting our cost structure so that we can generate some margins off of that work once we recalibrate the cost structure through getting rid of the rental cost and minimizing the third-party service costs.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that makes sense and a follow-up if I could, you guys did allude to the transferability of capacity between the two markets; I was under the understanding that there were local content requirements with respect to some of your pumps, can you just speak to the nature of the transferability to say horsepower that you purchased in the U.S. and plan on bringing to the Argentine market in the future if macro dynamics change in either market? And what does this mean for your large competitors that operate down there too; are they able to flex that capacity just as easily or do you guys have a leg up in terms of a local content requirement?

Chris Boswell

I think historically it's been more difficult to import equipment into Argentina than we think it will be. Going forward there is still a very meticulous process that I think we've become very good at. I would say last year when there was an abundant supply of equipment in the U.S. available to move into Argentina that would have been more of a problem for us. Right now it's pretty tight in the U.S. and so we're not as concerned about equipment moving into the Argentina market from the U.S. market until the supply here catches up. There is legislation or at least there's is some decrease that have been discussed in Argentina about making it more flexible, easier for companies to bring equipment into Argentina. And there will always be some local content but I think we've been on a 50-50 part in the past where we would bring in $20 million of equipment and we would invest in $20 million of equipment down there; I think that that's going to be less and less strenuous.

So as I stated during my prepared notes, there is about 600,000 horsepower in the whole country which was not really enough capacity when there was 115 rigs running but you know, when the rig count fell to 50 there was an oversupply of equipment just like there was in the U.S. on a smaller scale. But if you do believe and we do believe that the YPF efforts around the Bakken water as well as Exxon, Shell and others, is successful then they're going to need 2.5 million to 3 million horsepower to develop that one formation once they get into a manufacturing mode. So we all know it takes a couple years to get a position established down there and it's not all about the import and the customs, it's about how to conduct business down there, how to work with the labor unions, how to deal with the tax environment, how to deal with the legal environment, and the currency and all the other things that we've dealt with.

So we think we do have a leg up there and what our larger competitors - of course, they know how to move equipment into that market and they - we fully expect that they will. I mean if you're going to go from 600,000 horsepower at some point to 2 million horsepower, that's a lot of pumps.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And then one final one for me; you alluded to possibly for pressure increase or having the capacity to run forward pumping crews out of your Oklahoma facility. As you take a look at the horsepower market around the United States, we've got the new builds or used equipment and inventory; are you able to identify enough horsepower that would be viable or would meet your criteria? I know that you guys already are trying to integrate your new 45,000 horsepower from the contract the you just recently signed; but as you look ahead, do you see that market tightening and you would potentially have to go to the new bill manufacturer?

Barry Ekstrand

This is Barry responding. If you just go with the raw numbers you would calculate that there is still a significant amount of horsepower sitting on the banks. But we think the reality is that a lot of that is not really going to come back to work, it's been idle for a couple of years, it's been cannibalized to keep other equipment operating during the downturn and limiting repair and maintenance costs. And at this point, a bunch of that stuff - the effort to bring it back starts a rival that of building new. So what I'm saying is we do believe that the availability of really good used equipment is tightening and there is going to be a limit to how much you can really resurrect and put back to work from an efficient standpoint, a cost effective standpoint.

Chris Boswell

So for us we have sitting on the sideline, 12 pumps, the turbine powered pumps that require a modest investment and most likely would do newbuilds or some combination of newbuild and rebuilt equipment to buildout a third spread. I think a fourth spread would likely have to be newbuild or alternatively since we're having such success with the turbine pumps, we could go that route because those manufacturers are going to be quite as tied up and they're not going to have as long of a delivery date. So those are some options available to us that I don't think some of our competitors have. But look, we're not a big company, so going from one to two is a doubling of our effort and then going from two to three obviously is tripling what we had under the previous agreement with mid-state. So we're going to be price sensitive and making sure that the returns are there. I don't know that we're at prices in the market today that return your CapEx within - what I'd like to see which is two and a half years, three years, under three years it's close but it's not quite there yet.

And then as it gets there the manufacturers are going to start to fill up and you're going to have a long period of time to take delivery of equipment. So you need some alternatives there, we think the turbines are one alternative, the manufacturer that we've used in Argentina produces good equipment and we can use him because he's probably not going to be and to tell that market really takes off for the next year and a half or so. I think we have an opportunity to build equipment there; so that's the way we think about it and if you combine used equipment with new equipment and get a spread on the field for say $30 million instead of $50 million, obviously you can return the investment quicker in today's pricing environment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks for the color.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from line of Tom Curran with FBR Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Tom Curran

Good morning. In U.S., Chris or Barry, what will be the total crew size for the second spread you'll be deploying and how far along are you when it comes to recruiting and training for that crew?

Chris Boswell

It will be about 20 folks that will be working on a shift and we're in process with that now, so it's going to be - just like it was with the first one is, it's going to be a dynamic effort as we bring folks on, go through the onboarding process, go through the required training to be allowed on location and then fill it out. So it's in process and I expect that it will - just kind of like before it will be going for the next step, next 6/8 eight weeks.

Barry Ekstrand

And the capacity of Tom is around 20 pumps for that operation.

Tom Curran

Right. And then Chris looking to an eventual third U.S. frac spread, do you plan to begin upgrading the remaining 60 PUs that stacked 27,000 horsepower? Do you plan to start upgrading that sort of speculative but before you would have lined up a contract?

Chris Boswell

No.

Tom Curran

Okay, so you wouldn't do that.

Chris Boswell

I would say no, we're not going to do that as of today, you know, that could change three months from now if we're having customers that are just really looking for frac spreads and kind of - I won't say desperate but if it gets to the point where there's just a lot of demand out there, we'll work to put some more agreement in place like what we had. Look, we have a large shareholder and a very active board so those discussions are going to be really around price versus long-term nature; so you can either lock-in a one year contract at a price, the operator is going to want to lock-in some of those prices and keep the inflation out; and the alternative is if you could get a spread on the field quickly and have 20% better pricing but maybe that return is such that you do that without a contract. I'm not there today but let's see how the market evolves for the next six months.

Barry Ekstrand

Maybe I'll add up a comment that we're - right now what we're feeling is a mix of use and some new equipment. And we're going to be able to deploy it very quickly, we think ahead to the incremental crews that we'll be looking at. If we're having to build components, let's say a blender, it's going to - if you're starting from scratch it's going to take some period of time. I guess my point is that the upgrade process on those turbine units is very much going to be within the timeframe that we would have, say blending equipment being built by one of the conventional large equipment manufacturers.

Tom Curran

And Barry what would that timeframe be roughly?

Barry Ekstrand

Well, if you're if you're looking for the turbines themselves, about four months is what we would expect. And if you go out and listen to the manufacturer's quotes, it just ranges right, but we know historically that the busier they get the longer that will drag out. The turbines won't be that thing holding anything else is what I would say.

Chris Boswell

I think Tom, also what we're trying to say is that for sure we can seal the third U.S. spread at a lower cost than a newbuild and without the wait time. So I think that we'll be opportunistic, if we see that come around we're not going to be get ahead of ourselves and be speculative. But the second is that what we like about - there is always a debate between use and news; we like about the equipment that we're using as far as used equipment. It's that we're really trying our maintenance CapEx to the returns on these contracts, so although they will have a higher maintenance CapEx and new equipment, it's being tied into the cash flow generation from the contracts rather than making a big investment upfront and then hoping that you don't have a decline in commodity prices or whatever else. Here, more closely tying it to your contract.

Tom Curran

It makes perfect sense. I mean you've got a great price on those 20 used pumps from MJ Brian?

Chris Boswell

It's a dynamic process. So I think one element we didn't talk about is, we're watching what's happening in the U.S. market but we're also looking at what's happening down in Argentina. And so if we see demand down there starting to ramp and then we have a contract or MOU with someone down there for more equipment and the returns are in-line with what we see in the U.S., that has to commit into the equation as well.

Tom Curran

Right, and you've already proven what you can do in terms of speed and cost efficiency of mobilizing and importing equipment. Alex, just a few quick housekeeping items; could you update us on the current cash balance post both, private placements for the $43 million in total?

Alexander Nickolatos

I mean if you just look at it from a pro forma basis, I think that we finished the quarter somewhere around $4 million in cash on the balance sheet and then the first transaction was done $15 million; so call it minus deal cost, add in there another $14 million, and this one - you can add another $26.5 million or so. So somewhere around $30 million to $34 million, of course it's very dynamic because we're purchasing CapEx very quickly, trying to rampup cash changes every day but we think we have adequate liquidity here not just for the CapEx and EBITDA but also for the working capital that we anticipate.

You know, if you think about this - this is not exactly the question you're asking but if you think about this from the standpoint of no debt on the balance sheet; post transaction what I was talking about earlier is having somewhere around $30 million in CapEx over the next 6 to 8 months or so. We already have book value of $45 million on the balance sheet, and so even with all that you're at somewhere around $75 million and that's all sort of assets that are available to the company to I think do something in regards to financing working capital as we go forward to the extent that that's an issue.

And it also highlights that you've got 145,000 - from a replacement cost, I think we've done a pretty good job of getting equipment that's fair value.

Tom Curran

Agreed. And then for CapEx, how much of that $30 million at most might spill into 1Q? And then excluding that - excluding what might spill into 1Q over the $30 million, could you provide us with just a rough initial estimate for 2018 CapEx assuming no additional growth investment beyond the 145,000 of horsepower?

Chris Boswell

So you're taking 1Q of '18; I think if we set out to do 30, we're going to do our best to not do that all at once; and again, tie to balancing working capital. So I think we could easily see 5 to 10 that spills over into Q1. Again, depending on how fast assets qualified depending on the terms of we get on some of this new equipment that we're buying and we are seeing attractive terms associated with that. As far as - well the commit - most of the commit will be in the next two quarters, most of it by the end of October, right. There are some of it could be financed, we've got some pumps down in Argentina that have been condensed out overtime and we've got a couple here that are providing some new equipment with some financing terms and some tractors and trucks and things like that Tom.

But the commit itself I think the CapEx will be - obviously, we need to spend that before we start operating October 1, we need to have most of that ready to go. Now some of the stuff related to Argentina and mid-states that we're adding as we go along might not all be done by the end of the year.

Alexander Nickolatos

As far as 2018 is concerned; I think that we should look around maintenance CapEx, somewhere around $1.5 million to $2 million per spread, and we're going to - it's going to be a learning process, we're going to see how it goes but you know, we've only been operating here for less than 3-4 months; so we're learning as we go but we think that's a reasonable place to think about.

Tom Curran

And just be clear Alex that's per spread company-wide, so it includes Argentina.

Alexander Nickolatos

Yes. So I'm saying around $4.5 million to $6 million for the year.

Tom Curran

Great. Thanks for all the help guys.

Operator

We have no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the floor back over to management for closing comments.

Chris Boswell

Okay, it's been an interesting quarter and we've really transitioned the company now and I really appreciate everybody listening in today. And please follow-up any questions with myself or Alex or Barry via phone. Thank you for joining.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.