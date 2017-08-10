SSR Mining's (SSRI) CEO Paul Benson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRI)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone and welcome to SSR Mining's Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Stacey Pavlova, Manager, Investor Relations.

Stacey Pavlova

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our second quarter 2017 conference call, as well as first Company's under our new name SSR Mining. During our call today we will provide an update on our business and a review of our financial performance.

Our Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR, and are also available on our website. To accompany our call, there is an online webcast, and you will find the information to access the webcast in our news release relating to this call.

Please note that all figures discussed during the call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. All references to cash cost and all-in sustaining costs are per payable ounce of metal sold. We will be making forward statements today, so please read the disclosures in the relevant documents.

Joining us on the call this morning are Paul Benson, our President and CEO; Greg Martin, our CFO; and Carl Edmunds, Chief Geologist. Our COO, Alan Pangbourne is also on the call joining us from U.S. and will be available for Q&A

Now I would like to turn the call over to Paul for opening remarks.

Paul Benson

Thank you, Stacy. Good morning ladies and gentlemen, I'm pleased to welcome you to our call to discuss our second quarter 2017 operating and financial results.

Let me start by reminding everyone of our name change. After 70 years as Silver Standard, it was increasingly apparent that our name no longer accurately reflected the focus of that business. Over the years we have evolved from a silver-focused explorer to an intermediate precious metals producer with three mines in the Americas, and approximately 80% of our revenue coming from gold production.

Our new name SSR Mining takes us though from the old name that positions us for the future. Out ticker symbol on the TSX and NASDAQ has also changed to SSRM.

Moving on to our operating results, we delivered a strong second quarter as all three mines performed very well achieving total production of over hundred thousand gold equivalent ounces at cash cost of under $700 per ounce. Marigold increased overall tonnes mine and ore tonnes stacked on the leach pad.

Seabee once again increase plant throughput achieving new average tonnes per day records on a monthly and quarterly basis. Pirquitas exited its planned operating performance by processing higher than expected grades from stockpiles, along with continued higher average milling rates. Pleasingly, we have improved guidance at all operations after a strong first half and have confidence in the second half outlook.

With this strong operating performance and disciplined investment, we continue to grow our cash position to $354 million, an increase of $30 million compared to the previous quarter. This is despite making the one-off payment of $30 million to Golden Arrow on the formation of the Puna Operations joint venture. In addition to the cash we held around $175 million in marketable securities, with the majority reflecting a near 10% interest in Pretium.

As of May 31, we held a 75% interest and a the operator Puna Operations which combines our Pirquitas operations with Golden Arrows continues deposit. While we will continue to process stockpiles at Pirquitas, development activities of Chinchillas is already underway.

Also with Chinchillas as a base load all-source for the Pirquitas plant, we reevaluated the potential for a small tonnage Pirquitas underground operation to provide an additional high-grade ore strength to the plant. Pleasingly, the initial desktop study showed that this project is sufficiently attractive to justify more detailed engineering studies in the second half of this year. If these are satisfactory, we would look to undertake a PEA and pre-prefeasibility study in 2018.

Importantly, entering into the Puna Operations joint venture has allowed us to maintain the three operating legs of that business with each site having a solid mine life and further exploration or development potential. This also allows us to look further afield for new opportunities.

Later in the call, Carl will discuss encouraging results from drilling at the Marigold deep target, the Carr area at Seabee and he will also cover the Seabee project in Northern BC where we have commenced drilling.

With Alan overseas, I will now discuss our operational performance in more detail that Alan will be available for Q&A later in the call. The quarter continued to demonstrate the scale and consistency of our portfolio with production for the quarter exceeding 100,000 ounces - gold equivalent ounces at cash costs of $682 per ounce.

At Marigold, as planned we produced over 55,000 ounces of gold. Cash cost increased modestly to $632 per ounce due to higher inventory costs from the lower ounces stacked in Q1 and lower capitalized stripping in the quarter.

Cash cost for the quarter and the first half remained below our initial annual guidance. During Q2, mining rates returned to almost $18 million tonnes as planned. Mining costs remain at similar levels to Q1 at 1.67 per tonne moved as we incurred higher equipment maintenance cost.

Through the second quarter we completed mining of the current phase of the Mackay pit. We are now able to utilize this area for backfilling waste providing significantly shorter old distances through the second half of the year. With this, mining rates are expected to increase in the second half with the unit mining cost reducing to previous levels.

The grade for the quarter was 0.31 grams per tonne lower than the previous quarter due principally to the mining sequence and the completion of the data section in the Mackay pit which finished in lower than average grade material.

The mine remains on track to meet annual production guidance of between 205,000 and 215,000 ounces. The third quarter is expected to be lower with production of between 40,000 to 45,000 ounces due to the lower grade stacked in the past two quarters with production rebounding in the final quarter of the year.

Moving on to Seabee, we produced almost 21,000 ounces of gold at cash cost of $592 per ounce. Mill fee grade of 7.97 grams per tonne was slightly lower compared to the previous quarter. This was mainly due to the ratio of all source between Santoy and Seabee and the sequence of stopes being mined.

Due to ventilation restriction and a fall of ground at Santoy, we saw our high tonnage of gold source from the Seabee mine. During the quarter we placed greater emphasis on managing equipment movements in locations in Santoy to minimize the impact of the ventilation constraints.

The planned major change to the ventilation system will be implemented in August and this will allow for higher quantities of fresh air to be directed to the lower levels of the Santoy mine. There were no injuries or damage to equipment resulting from the fall of ground of Santoy. Restrictions however were put in place until a full review of ground support in the areas completed. Following modifications to the support design and installation, production from Santoy returned to planned levels in June.

During the quarter, as a result of our ongoing operational excellence program, the mill processed over 84,000 tonnes which on a daily basis averages 928 tonnes per day, a record break for the quarter.

Even at the higher rates, recoveries remained higher at 97.3% and in June with the increase mine production the mill was able to operate at the highest recorded tonnage so far, averaging 1049 tonnes per day for the month.

These results have given us confidence to increase our annual guidance of between 75,000 and 85,000 ounces from the Seabee gold operation. They also give us the basis for the technical study and new mine plans at a sustainable - at a higher sustainable production rate that we expect to release in September this year.

So at Seabee despite some operational constraints, we continue to deliver higher production and once the ventilation upgrade is operational and with the improved grade controls, we will be able to continue our operational excellence program to safely increase capacity and reduce cost.

Pirquitas continued with its best safety performance to date reporting zero recordable incidents in the quarter and is now operating for seven months without a recordable incidents. Production this quarter was entirely from stockpiled medium grade material. The process plant continue to operate well at around 5,000 tonnes per day for the quarter.

The mill grade was significantly higher than expected and this led to several positive impacts and allowed us to produce over 1.9 million ounce of silver. Recovery and concentrate grades were also higher in Q1 and cash costs were up to $12.50 per ounce.

Cash costs included the accrued costs associated with stockpiles of approximately $3.30 in the second quarter. With the stronger production, we have experienced at Pirquitas today, we've also increased annual guidance by 0.5 million ounces of silver to between 5 million and 6 million ounces of silver.

At the end of the last quarter, we announced our intention to form a joint venture for the development of Chinchillas project. With the JV now formed, we commence the associated project development work.

Subject to permitting, we anticipate beginning construction late in the third quarter of this year with ore delivery to the Pirquitas plant in the second half of 2018. Since the announcement we continued the recruitment of key project and operational personnel, commenced engineering activities on several key elements and placed initial equipment orders.

Once the permits are approved, the site constructions will commence. Discussions also continue with the government on the road upgrade and other areas of common interest.

So in summary, all of our operations delivered strong first half production and costs and we're focused on meeting our improved annual production and cost guidance.

I will now hand over to Carl who will take us through the exploration activities.

Carl Edmunds

Thank you, Paul.

The second quarter saw exploration activities pick up in Nevada as weather improved while at our operation in Saskatchewan we maintain pace with underground drilling and position ourselves for possible Greenfield discovery at Fisher by mobilizing a drill and field team to complete systematic exploration.

In BC we initiated drilling at our Seabee project which offers potential for high-grade discovery and a well endowed district. Starting at Marigold, we drilled 15,300 meters and 55 RC holes during the quarter, as part of our planned $5 million 2017 exploration program. Through the quarter, we continued the emphasis on resource to reserve conversion, to maximize reserve growth and proximity to current reserve pits.

Reserve growth drilling was completed on two phases of the Mackey pit in addition to the East Basalt pit area. To date this work has been successful and puts us inside of replacing mining depletion of reserves by the end of the year.

Efforts to increase our resource base are drilling on widely spaced centers at North Red Dot to confirm our structural understanding of the mineral controlling faults. Additional follow-up drilling is planned for the next quarter.

Since acquiring Marigold we have been conducting a limited amount of deep exploration for higher grade sulfide deposits that may be present beneath the open pits currently being mined. This quarter we received results indicating a broad zone of low-grade mineralization. 43 meters grading 0.3 grams per tonne gold in broken up carbonaceous sediments including a narrow high-grade interval of 15 centimeters at assay just under 10 grams per tonne.

We are encouraged by this result since it is the first indication that we have a gold bearing sulfide mineralization in Komas formation rocks. The ore host Turquoise Ridge, which is a high-grade Carlin-style deposit in the district. We will be reviewing this result in the context of the other deep core holes and may complete follow-up drilling during the second half of the year.

Moving to Seabee gold operation, we completed 16,400 meters of underground drilling and 9700 meters of surface drilling during the period. In general underground activities focused on resource conversion with a minor component of exploration while surface drilling explored areas for making new additions to inferred resources.

Underground drilling at Santoy Gap extended mineralization down plunge from existing resources, while at 8A we have been successful in upgrading a significant area of inferred resources. At the Seabee mine we completed drill programs on three targets near the lower and Eastern areas of the mine.

Surface drilling results were received from scout holes completed in the first quarter. At Carr, a target located 4 kilometers North of Santoy Gap along the extension of the Santoy shear zone, we received an order grade intercept for mineralized core showing similar alteration as at Santoy Gap. Follow-up work at Carr is planned for the next winter drilling season.

Earlier in the quarter at Fisher, we installed an exploration expiration camp and mobilized to drill to enable systematic exploration of the extension of the Santoy shear zone and the multiple goal targets that are present on the property. Fieldworks such as mapping, soil sampling, and prospecting was underway by early June and we anticipate drilling late in the third quarter.

Finally I'm pleased to report that we deployed two drill rigs and a support team to begin work at the SIB project in Northwest British Columbia. SIB is a high-grade massive sulfide type target located in the rich pass producing SK Creek mining district. Previous work on the property has demonstrated the presence of precious metal enriched massive sulfide mineralization and our program is exploring for extensions to that zone across an offsetting fall.

Presently Diamond Drilling is underway which commenced July 1 as part of a 6000 to 9000 meter initial program. We have now completed four holes for 3760 meters but have delineated the altered perspective host rock assemblage at predicted depths for over kilometers of strike length. Up to $3 million of work is planned for 2017 and further drilling in this season will focus on exploring the most altered portion of the favorable volcanic rock package. We look forward to receiving analytical results in the third quarter.

Now over to Greg for a discussion of the company's financial results.

Greg Martin

Thanks Carl.

With our second quarter there are two areas I would like to highlight. The first being our continued strong financial performance including the fact that this marks the seventh quarter in a row we added cash to the balance sheet, and our formation of Puna Operations which gives us a strong future in Argentina.

For the quarter on the back of strong production and solid cost performance, we generated revenues of $117 million, an income from mine operations of $29.5 million. Both figures put us ahead on a year-to-date basis from 2016 which was a strong comparative period.

Reported net income was $37.8 million or $0.31 per share influenced by the formation of Puna Operations which I'll talk to you shortly. Adjusted net income which neutralizes these effects was $13 million or $0.11 per share. So earnings performance remained solid.

Equally impressive was the cash flow generated by our operations as cash generated by operating activities was nearly $40 million, a 28% increase over the comparative period and taking us year-to-date to $69 million, a 59% increase over this time last year.

I am pleased that despite a $3 million use of working capital, the $13 million payment to exercise our option to formed Puna Operations and investments into our business totaling $15.6 million we still generated $13 million of free cash flow to bring our cash balance to $354 million. Additionally we held approximately $175 million in marketable securities, the majority of which is in Pretium.

As I highlight each quarter I again bring your attention to our working capital position which totaled $678 million showing the resources we have to generate future value for shareholders. As a supplement to our strong balance sheet, we rolled our $75 million credit facility maturity to June 2020, while reducing costs and improving covenants a reflection of our improved credit quality.

Puna Operations which was formed at the end of May impacted our second quarter and introduces the new elements to our statement. In addition to the cash payment it triggered, we became one of the few companies in the mining industry to record an impairment reversal. With the extension of the use of the Pirquitas mill for at least the next eight years and the robust nature of the Chinchillas project, we rode back up the mill to its depreciated value recording at $24 million credit to income.

As we control the joint venture that Chinchillas property was recorded as an asset acquisition for our purposes. So going forward, we will continue to consolidate 100% of Puna Operations results but record a non-controlling interest on the income statement and balance sheet for our partner share of earnings from the joint venture.

Finally Paul previously provided the positive revisions to Seabee and Puna Operations production guidance. I am pleased that as we completed our second half forecast, we feel equally confident to improve cash cost guidance at Marigold and Puna Operations.

Strong performance coupled with ongoing lower energy prices and favorable currency movements in Argentina support these changes. Marigold annual cash cost guidance is reduced by approximately $25 per ounce to between $640 and $670 per payable ounce due to the strong first half cash cost performance.

While Puna Operations was reduced by approximately 10% or $1.50 per silver ounce to between $12.50 and $14 per payable silver ounce. I remind you that the Puna Operations annual cash costs include approximately $3.50 per ounce related to historical stockpile carrying values.

On a portfolio basis, our gold equivalent cash costs per payable ounce at the midpoint of guidance reduces to $705 per ounce from our start of year estimate of $735 per ounce, a meaningful improvement. The only other change to guidance is a marginal increase in Marigold deferred stripping by $3 million, so I am pleased capital investments at the assets remain well-managed and well-controlled.

With those comments, I turn the call back to Paul.

Paul Benson

Thanks Greg.

So in summary, we delivered another strong quarter. Production exceeded 100,000 gold equivalent ounces which generated free cash flow to further strengthen our best-in-class balance sheet to over $350 million in cash.

We continue to deliver on our goals to create value and growth for shareholders through disciplined investment which now includes Greenfields exploration and with Puna Operations a third strong operating leg to our business.

Looking ahead into the second half of 2017 we have a strong outlook. In September we will host an Investor Day in Toronto and a much-anticipated Seabee PEA and mine tool highlighting its bright future. And by year-end we anticipate an exploration update, an update on the Pirquitas underground along with our third quarter results.

This concludes the formal remarks of our inaugural earnings call as SSR Mining. I’ll now pass the line to the operator to take any questions you may have.

Our first question comes from line of David Midlek with Macquire. Please proceed with your question.

David Midlek

I have three questions. First one is for Seabee. With the record mill throughput in June, was the mine feeding the mill at this elevated rate? Or was it supplemented by stockpiles? And do you think this processing rate is sustainable?

Paul Benson

Alan, I thought you would earn some money on this one. Do you want to answer that?

Alan Pangbourne

Sure I'll take that question. Yes, the mine the reason we could get up was because the mine could keep up with the plant and obviously once we finish the PEA we expect to be able to release a longer term mine plant. June was as the mine was able to produce more ore we could process it through the plant. We ran up with 1,049 tonnes on average we also had some days that was above that a few days that were below that. But we believe that that right appears to be sustainable in the plant provided the mine continued to feed at that rate.

David Midlek

Great. And next one is also for Seabee. Could we get a bit more color on the fall of ground early in the second quarter? Was it related to development or stoping? And what are the findings, measures taken?

Paul Benson

Alan?

Alan Pangbourne

Sure the fall of ground occurred early in the quarter. It was related to a stope hole so they were drilling above and a piece of the back fell out underneath as they were drilling through it, they lost water and then noticed they heard the fall.

As we said in the call nobody was hurt, no equipment was damaged we brought our Geotech consultancy and a third-party consultant just to make sure we hadn’t missed anything. There has been some minor changes to our rock bolting length and methods and maximums spans and the design of those reinforcements. And we believe that that will now solve that issue and we’ll be able to continue developing as normal.

Paul Benson

It’s worth pointing out that that area was actually initially mined about two years ago. So yes this was put in place quite a while ago to fill, so we’re making sure that going forward, yes that all the ground support is to the new design standards.

David Midlek

Right, right. And my last question is Marigold. The last three quarters' recoveries have been above historical averages. Why is this the case? And again, do you think this is sustainable?

Paul Benson

Alan?

Alan Pangbourne

The recoveries one of the things we reviewed when we took over the operation was why they were using the flat recovery. And we did some work around get below gravel fill and recoveries by depths and that is now applied in the mall that we have for the life of mine plants.

And so what you're seeing is the current phase they’re in, they’re in some hot – some material is closer to the surface that has high recoveries as we get deeper below that some of the recoveries go down until you actually hit some sulfides right at bottom of the pits when you get underneath the water table.

So the change has been since we took over went back and look to how they were modeling a flat recovery and change that to reflect grade recovery and depth. And so that's what you're seeing is where they currently in the mine plan for this quarter, they’re quite high up in that current phase and that's giving them a higher expected recovery.

Our next question comes from the line of Rahul Paul with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your question.

Rahul Paul

You've done a good job debottlenecking Marigold and gradually increasing mining rates and production levels. Are there any further opportunities that you see the debottlenecking increased production at this stage with the next opportunity be more of a step change requiring a meaningful amount of capital?

Alan Pangbourne

At Marigold we continuously look at opportunities. We are still truck-constrained. Obviously we always hold off spending capital or the best way to try and improve that is improve availability through better maintenance so that’s one thing that we’re particularly focused on in the second half to see what we can do there.

So I think in the short-term incrementally you would look at truck availability/whether you acquire one or two more trucks longer term really driven by the exploration program look to see when you go through equipment replacement whether you replace smaller equipment with larger equipment particularly in terms of the digging unit. So that would be longer term – something that we’ll review along with exploration results.

Rahul Paul

And so you indicated that you completed a desktop study of the Pirquitas underground. Are you able to give us a bit more color on some of the assumptions used I mean I understand that you got a plant in place but just considering its somewhat lower grades for an underground mine I am just trying to get a better understanding of what might make it economic?

Paul Benson

At this stage yes, really any numbers that we put in the public domain you’re aware our plants running at around 5,000 tonnes a day and at the moment the pre-phase on Chinchillas is 4,000 tonnes a day. So you end up with what looks like spare capacity in the plant.

Historically, in fact when we did a review of the potential for an underground that was the Chinchillas so you needed to come up with an operation that was being able to produce 4,000 to 5,000 a day which means both mining and you end up with lower grades.

So this time it’s different, what we’re looking at is just a smaller operation focusing on higher grade material. You could see from resource statement some of the grades on our presentation we highlight some of the very high grades there are veins here that go over two kilograms a tonne. But in terms of the nearest curve these are off the top of your head what sort of grade are in the resource.

Greg Martin

There is about 5% zinc and 180-silver ish that range but it’s my recall.

Paul Benson

And so what we’ll do now, they’re just a desktop study so this is - it looks positive. So now we’ll go through and do some more analysis. I think just based on the geometry the areas that we're interested are in hanging in the pit they are not beneath the pit. Our concept would be something along the lines of decline across less than a kilometer. You would put hanging wheel drive so you could do infill drilling and that would get you to M&I rather than just in third. It wouldn’t be far ended drive across to the ore body.

So I think under that scenario you would hope that just by cutting across the ore body you might be able to generate enough to cover the cost of that initial development and drilling. But obviously the ultimate aim would be to prove up enough material then do full development for an underground mine that could supply thousand tonnes a day.

So we’ve got a lot on our plate at the moment obviously in Argentina first focus is getting Chinchillas moving forward. So this isn’t our highest priority but the timing works well, we’ll do some more work in this half. And then as long as that remains positive look to do something more for in terms of PEA and pre-phase in calendar 2018.

Rahul Paul

And just on that a little bit further so would I be right in assuming that so right now as Pirquitas underground you've got in M&I at least you’ve got 1.8 million tonnes gradings that have joined any program silver 5 grams per tonne zinc. And is part of the understanding that if you go in and look at it there is a smallest scale operation maybe you could look at a smaller higher grade component of the - overall resource and maybe be a bit more selective in mining?

Paul Benson

Yes I won't verify those numbers I don’t have them in front of me, but obviously it’s on our website. So go and check that I think you said 5 grams per tonne zinc hopefully percent.

Rahul Paul

Sorry 5%.

Paul Benson

No, that’s fine but the concept would be you would have to do underground drilling to get it to M&I so that would be an exploratory hanging wheel drive or something where you drilled from and then if all is positive then getting a smaller tonnage as a supplement to keep the mill full. So it’s not displacing Chinchillas just because of the layout as the mineralization at Chinchillas – the higher zone is easy to mine. You have to mine it at a fairly high rate then to get the pre-strip down to the lower zone. So at the moment, we’re modeling 4,000 tonne a day ore from that which gives you that 1,000 tonne a day sort of free capacity in the plant. And that’s why it looks like it can work.

Our next question comes from Cosmos Chiu with CIBC. Please proceed with your question.

Cosmos Chiu

Just a few questions from me maybe first off on Puna Paul, can you remind us the permitting that’s necessary or that’s needed to get the project moving in terms of construction?

Paul Benson

I could, but I don’t want Alan to feel as though he has wasted his night. So I’ll ask Alan to go through.

Alan Pangbourne

Yes the key permit that we need is obviously an environmental approval permit. That’s a provincial permit in Argentina all of the documentation is being submitted as I think we said even last quarter. The government is currently reviewing that. There has been some questions backwards and forwards. They also as their signatories to ILO-169, they have to do a community consultation process which they are in the throes of doing.

And once all that comes to an end, we should get the permit. That then allows us to get a bunch of other smaller municipality type permits an explosive permits and radio permits and all sorts of things like that. Some are transferable over from Pirquitas, others are fresh depending on what we’re using and where we’re using. But once we’ve got that primary environmental approval, then we can start at least if they were to accept Chinchillas site. Prior to that, some of the work that needs to be done at Pirquitas can actually be done within the existing operating permits. So there's no holdback on that work.

Cosmos Chiu

As you mentioned in the press release yesterday, you’re expecting that the permitting to be completed sometime in Q3?

Alan Pangbourne

That's certainly what we hope to achieve. Unfortunately, it tends to be in the government then the communities hands more than ours. We’ve responded to everything and presented everything that they’ve asked for to date.

Cosmos Chiu

And then Alan, maybe a follow on question on that as well. As you mentioned in the press release, construction can start as early as Q3 or pre-stripping Q3 2017. Can you remind us in terms of the timeline to eventual production at Chinchillas?

Alan Pangbourne

So if we get our permits when we expect to get them, you're right, we would start pre-stripping almost immediately, and then we would expect to have first ore coming over to the Pirquitas plant in the second half of 2018.

Cosmos Chiu

And how does it work? I would imagine I think earlier this year, you talked about the workforce already being scaled down at Pirquitas. How does it work in terms of workforce would you just kind of hire the same people back, or how does that gap gets sort of bridged?

Alan Pangbourne

It'll be a mixture of people. Fortunately for us, Argentina at the moment there is only two projects that are hiring people, and we’re one of them. And then there's other projects that are closing down as you’re probably aware of with Pascua Lama stopes, and Alan Brair coming closer to the end of its life and others. So we've actually been getting quite a strong interest in certainly the senior roles for the Chinchillas project.

Because of the physical location, obviously the local communities around Chinchillas, obviously want their first chance of working at a mining company in front of the previous employees that were around the Pirquitas mine. And we’re obviously going to focus on trying to give them preference.

But in general, some of them will be people that were previously working for us if they’re still around and they haven’t alternative roles. And others will be new hires that have never worked before that will need training from day one on truck operators and loader operators and what have you. And we’re seeing strong interest certainly for the senior positions that we've already started hiring for.

Cosmos Chiu

And you bring up a good point, Alan. In terms of the local community around Chinchillas, in terms of the consultation process for the environmental permitting, how many different communities are being consulted this point in time?

Alan Pangbourne

I think it's about 4 or 5 local communities that are directed impact.

Cosmos Chiu

And they're all supportive?

Alan Pangbourne

As far as we know, so far they seem to be, yes.

Cosmos Chiu

And then maybe just one last question on Puna here. In terms of the $81 million on a 100% basis, that includes other pre-stripping everything else, right? It includes all the CapEx that’s needed.

Alan Pangbourne

Yes it includes all the modifications at Pirquitas, it includes some new and some rebuild equipment and equipment transfers over from the Pirquitas mine to the Chinchillas mine. It includes the infrastructure at Chinchillas connecting in power and water supplies to Chinchillas. And some upgrades to the road between Chinchillas and Pirquitas so the 81 million covers everything including the pre-strip startup costs, people's wages, while it’s being capitalized on the pre-strip work.

Cosmos Chiu

And may be switching gears a little bit and moving on to Marigold here. I read in the press release that you've completed the deeper phase of the other Mackey pit. Can you remind us again how much of the ore right now is being sourced on the Mackey pit and then in terms of mine sequencing for the rest of the year, how that sort of works? Ultimately, I'm trying to get to the point that, I guess, the grade that was stacked in Q2 was a bit lower. I wonder if that's going to go back up based on the composition of different pits and the contribution from the different pits.

Alan Pangbourne

Well, firstly Mackey is a large area that has some pits within it. So we just finished one phase that went down quite deep in one area. At the same time, also we’ve moved a big shovel back up to the top of the next phase. That is in ore now and will remain in that phase in ore for at least the next 12 months or so I think it is.

And so all of the ore will be coming from the current phase for the rest of the year and probably half of next year, grades, I honestly can't remember of the top of my head, but I believe they’re slightly better than the 0.31 that we've been getting lately. The reason the grade was so much lower at the bottom of the last pit, once all of the better material was taken off, there was still some low-grade material at the base that was worth taking out before we started back filling it.

Paul Benson

Yes, it’s worth just adding, Cosmos, what we explained the market is at Marigold because it’s a run a mine dump, leach. It’s just a massive rock moving operation always better to allow the natural variability to occur, to maximize productivity that maximize the value of the operation.

We could move the shovel around just to try and smooth quarterly production, but that would push our mining cost up. So that’s not in the best interest of shareholder. So we prefer to educate everyone to say, it will go up and down, and we put off as long as we keep on telling you that we’re going to meet annual guidance which is what we’ve said.

Cosmos Chiu

Yes, I think I remember that as well when I visited Marigold last year and look at the different parts of the Mackey pit, maybe a follow on question on that. Paul, you had mentioned earlier to a question about potentially the increase in size of the trucks and the shovel. Again, that’s further away it could be a quite some time away. But could you remind us how big are the truck trailer what’s the payload on the trucks right now in the Marigold and I believe they're pretty big rope shovels here. What’s the capacity of those dippers?

Paul Benson

Alan, as it’s your saying, you’ll do that.

Alan Pangbourne

Sure, the trucks are 930, and it’s actually 5,330 tonnes, short tonne target load capacity on each truck. That's about as big as you get at the moment the hydraulic shovels are 56 tonnes and the rope shovels are 100 tonnes, 110 tonnes per pass.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay.

Alan Pangbourne

And the rope shovel, again, it’s as big as they get it’s 1,400.

Cosmos Chiu

Yes, that’s what I look at the specs and maybe one last question moving on to Seabee and Santoy here just want to talk about the mill. Can you just remind us quickly what’s the capacity of the mill I know it went up to 1050. But what’s the limiting capacity here, either it be permits or just the mill itself?

Alan Pangbourne

We don’t know yet. We've been creeping up. We did a test some time ago and got a thousand tonnes a day on average through the month as the mines been able to supply more ore over the last couple of months. We've kept creeping it up a bit to see what we can do.

We achieved a 1,049 in June and we keep having a look to see what it will do as we get enough ore on the surface to be able to turn up the mill a little bit further until we see either a physical constraint, a power constraint, on the mills themselves or drop in recovery as we push the grind to course. So one of those three will be a controlling factor we don't know which one it is yet. We've got to 1,050 we honestly don't know yet.

Paul Benson

Which is a positive that's the nice thing, yes, obviously in a plant like that you try and push your production through the limiting capacity – whilst capital intensive power which on a mill is either crushing grinding section.

So we’re pleased that we’ve been able to get it that far and so as we've said all along, this was an iterative process see what we think the mill can do while at the same time doing our infill drilling to increase - or conversion increase reserve which we did early this year we saw a significant increase in the reserve there. That's enabling us to put together the new mine plant which will form the basis of the PEA which we’ll put out in September ahead of the mine reserve.

Cosmos Chiu

And there is no permanent constraints right in terms of the mill capacity?

Alan Pangbourne

No.

Cosmos Chiu

And then maybe just one last question on that, as well the underground at Seabee and Santoy. I guess in the end that's really the constraining factor at this point in time. Is it just as simple as sort of getting ahead on underground development and getting more working faces, access so they can get the underground mining rate up is that sort of like the idea here?

Paul Benson

Alan?

Alan Pangbourne

It's a combination of things. As we mentioned when we first took over we discovered that there was some ventilation restrictions and constraints in the Santoy mine. The focus of mining has been switching from Seabee over to Santoy over the years. Our interest in the asset was the wider higher grade deposit at Santoy and that's been the focus of where we've been working.

As we said in the call today, we expect to change the ventilation around this month and once we've done that we hope that will - well we expect that that will solve a bunch of the ventilation issues. As we get more areas open we can move the equipment around and that's what we've been doing in the last couple of months.

As we got some stopes open higher up in the workings are those down deep. We've been able to switch where the equipment is so that the air consumption is concentrated in one area that's allowed us to get tonnage up that we saw in June, ventilation in August. Once that's done with the changes in the ground control which hopefully gets us over that constraint, we’ll be able to go back to working on the OE projects focused on underground to where can we go beyond where we are now.

And then back to the plant again where is the bottleneck in the plant and then what do we do about that. So as Paul said it's going to be a continuous incremental thing provided the infill drilling continues to add reserve and resource to Santoy. We’ll keep trying to crank it up a bit.

Cosmos Chiu

I guess the most important thing is – going in the right direction right both the mill and also the mining way underground.

Alan Pangbourne

Absolutely, what we saw when we looked at flow from the outside was the mine had been operating similar to Marigold over 25 years but the first 23 years were relatively boring focused on Seabee it was a high-grade Santoy deposit that attracted us. And when we acquired it that only just started the open stopes on the Western side wider zone.

So we always knew that we would see an increase in mining production rate as you get more dirt from open stopes and open up more development headings as you get your declines down further. We've also had some success converting resource to reserves higher up in the Santoy area and that's enabled us also to one introduce some Alimak stoping which is what we used – the mining used over Seabee very effectively on the narrow areas. And so we get our first I think the first Alimak stopes now drilling ore at Santoy as well.

So yes, over time more phases, wider ore bodies, it will help us to get more tonnes per day out of the mine.

Thank you. This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would now turn the call back over to Mr. Benson.

Paul Benson

Thanks very much everyone. Just a reminder, the Investor Day in Toronto in September 12 and then the site visit to Seabee. If any of you have an interest in coming along please get in contact with Stacy and the Investor Relations department. Thanks very much everyone. Have a good day.

