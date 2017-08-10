Global Payments To Acquire ACTIVE Network Divisions From Vista Equity Partners

Through the acquisition, Global Payments will add an enterprise software business operating in two new vertical markets.

Global Payments will acquire the communities and sports divisions of the ACTIVE Network from Vista Equity Partners for about $1.2 billion.

Quick Take

Global Payments (GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services, said it will acquire the communities and sports divisions of ACTIVE Network from Vista Equity Partners for about $1.2 billion.

ACTIVE Network delivers cloud-based, mission critical enterprise software, including payment technology solutions, to event organizers in the communities and health and fitness verticals.

By acquiring most of the ACTIVE Network and forming an ongoing partnership with seller Vista Equity, Global Payments will add an enterprise software business operating in two new vertical markets - community and sports - that are highly fragmented and underpenetrated with attractive growth fundamentals.

Target Company

Texas-based ACTIVE Network was founded in 1999 to deliver cloud-based, mission critical enterprise software, including payment technology solutions, to event organizers in the communities and health and fitness verticals.

Management was headed by Executive Chairman Darko Dejanovic. Before being named Executive Chairman, Darko was ACTIVE’s Chief Executive Officer from 2013 to 2017. Before joining ACTIVE Network, Darko served for four years as the EVP, Global CIO and Head of Product at Monster Worldwide.

Below is a brief overview video about ACTIVE Network:

(Source: ACTIVE Network)

ACTIVE Network processes online registrations and payments for organizers of activities and events. Its platform combines data analytics and business intelligence tools to provide insights that help organizers better manage their events and increase participation:

Race Management - race registration and marketing solutions that help customers get more participants, conveniently manage events, and build a stronger brand.

get more participants, conveniently manage events, and build a stronger brand. Sports Software - automates and manages player registration, rosters, volunteers, scheduling, reporting, payments and email communications.

Outdoor Management - a configurable system that provides real-time visibility into inventory and financial reporting.

Before being acquired by Vista Equity in 2013, ACTIVE Network was a publicly-held firm that was taken private by Vista in a $1 billion transaction.

So, unless Vista didn’t invest additional capital in ACTIVE after the buyout, it appears that Vista won’t have a massive return during its four years of ownership, at least just yet since it still will retain the Outdoors division of ACTIVE.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

As the deal announcement states,

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Global Payments will acquire the communities and sports divisions of ACTIVE Network from Vista Equity Partners in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion, including a tax asset. Net of the tax asset, the effective purchase price is approximately $1.0 billion. Vista will receive $600 million of Global Payments stock and $600 million in cash as consideration.

Global Payments intends to pay for the deal with cash on hand and drawing on its existing credit facilities.

As of GPN’s June 30, 2017 10-Q filing, the firm had $1.08 billion in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $7 billion, so it appears GPN has the financial resources to close the deal.

Given that $600 million of the purchase price is to be paid in cash, GPN will need to increase its borrowings significantly or use up a large chunk of available cash. My estimate is that management will mostly tap its credit lines, and use its ample cash flow from operations to pay down debt. CFFO was $268 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

GPN is acquiring ACTIVE essentially as a bolt-on deal to add two new operating verticals to its payment processing capabilities.

As Jeff Sloan, GPN’s CEO, said in the deal announcement,

ACTIVE Network aligns perfectly with our technology-enabled, software driven strategy and complements our existing businesses well. With ACTIVE Network, we are adding an enterprise software business operating in two new vertical markets that are highly fragmented and underpenetrated with attrACTIVE growth fundamentals.

GPN also gets a preferred partner position through a new strategic partnership with Vista Equity, to provide GPN’s payment processing services to Vista’s portfolio companies.

Sloan continued, “We also are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with Vista Equity Partners to provide payment technology expertise to their portfolio of companies. This represents a unique and exciting opportunity to integrate our distinctive payment technologies with a number of leading enterprise software companies to enhance their solutions and drive further market share gains.”

So, the deal appears to have the promise of an overall win for GPN, as it gets a two-fer with its purchase of ACTIVE – new community verticals and new business opportunities in its partnership with Vista Equity.

