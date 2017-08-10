Annaly Capital Management's Preferred Series F Is Attractive

Annaly Capital Management Recently Issued a New Preferred Series F in Late July

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) announced that on July 31, 2017, it would redeem its series A preferred stock with 7.875% dividend rate, and replaced it by issuing 4.2 million shares of a new series F preferred stock. The series F perpetual preferred stock is a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock. It has a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, and an annual dividend rate of a fixed 6.95% through 9/30/2022, after which it will pay a dividend rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 4.99%.

The F Series Offers a Marginal Lower Yield Than Other Series, But Carries Substantially Less Risk

As of the close of trading on Tuesday August 8, 2017, the series F preferred stock traded last at $24.99 per share for a yield of 6.95%, assuming the fixed 6.95% dividend rate for the first 5 years.

The 7.50% series D NLY perpetual preferred stock closed the same day at a price of $25.55 per share, for a yield of 7.34%. However, the series D Preferred stock is callable after 9/13/17, so the fact that it trades at a premium could dramatically hurt returns, should it be called relatively soon after the call date. In fact, should it be called right after 9/13/17, an investor would realize a negative return, since the over 2% capital loss from the calling of the stock at $25 per share versus a current price of $25.55 would more than negate the dividend received through 9/13/17. However, with a generous view, let’s ignore this large risk that the NLY series D preferred shares, and just say they yield 7.34% for argument’s sake.

Therefore, the series F preferred provides a 6.95% yield, versus a 7.34% yield for the series D preferred, so the series F provides 0.39 basis points less of yield. However, this is not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison. The fixed-to-floating-rate nature of the series F preferred allows it to offer substantially less risk than the series D preferred, which is only a fixed-rate preferred stock. Among the major risks of investors in perpetual preferred stocks is credit risk, the risk the dividend is eliminated as the company defaults, and then the other prominent risk is interest rate, because many perpetual preferred stocks have a duration that is relatively high. It is clear that both the series D and series F have very similar, if not identical credit risk profiles, since the same issuer, Annaly Capital Management, is behind them. Therefore, we could assume any differences in yield should be related to the interest rate risk—so let’s examine any differences in interest rate risk between the series D and series F.

On a Risk-Adjusted Basis, the F Series Appears the Most Compelling

The series D preferred stock yields 7.34%. If the yield were to drop, it would likely be called away eventually. So the interest rate risk is asymmetrical, so it is better to focus on the downside risk only—the risk that interest rates rise, and the preferred stock value drops. The duration of a fixed rate perpetual preferred stock is approximated as 1 divided by the annual yield. Therefore, for the series D preferred, in terms of quantifying the downside interest rate risk, the duration would be 13.6, or 1 divided by the 7.34% yield.

However, the series F preferred stock is a fixed-to-floating-rate preferred. It has the quality that its upside is to some degree capped since it can be called away beginning in 2022. However, we’ll focus on quantifying the downside risk by calculating the duration. The series F preferred has a fixed rate for only the first 5 years through September 2022, after which it has a floating rate equal to 3-month LIBOR plus 4.99%. Therefore, its duration is less than 5 years, since the impact of any rise in interest rates would only hurt the investor for the next 5 years while he/she receives the same 6.95% fixed rate, despite any potential increase in market interest rates. Being conservative, we’ll peg the series F as having duration of 5 years.

Given the difference in duration between the two series of preferred stocks, we should compare the yield on each series to the yield of a treasury note with a similar duration to compare the spreads for the best perspective on risk-adjusted returns.

For the series F preferred, the comparable treasury yield used was the 5 year note yield, as of August 8, 2017. For the series D preferred, the comparable treasury yield used was a weighted average of the 10 year note and 20 year bond rates, with 36% of the weight going to 20 year bond yield of 2.63%, and 64% of the weight going to the 10 year note yield of 2.29%. The weighting was designed to approximate a maturity that would be roughly 13.6 years.

As we can see the series F fixed-to-floating rate preferred has a marginally greater treasury yield spread of 5.11% versus 4.97% for the series D, so on an approximately duration-neutral basis, the series F preferred is offering a greater spread to Treasurys.

Note the spread for series F of 5.11% would only apply for the first 5 years, while the series D spread would apply on a perpetual basis, in worst case scenario of rising rates. Also, after September 2022, the series F preferred offers a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 4.99%, and since 3-month LIBOR would always trade above the corresponding treasury yield, the spread to Treasurys for the series F after 5 years will at least be 4.99%, which is still greater than the series D spread.

The series F appears most compelling, since it offers a greater spread for the duration-adjusted basis, as measured by it offering a greater spread to the comparable Treasury yield than the series D. However, the difference is small, so one must also consider that the series D is trading above par now, and provides potentially over 2% risk of capital loss should it be called in September 2017, while the series F has no risk of providing capital losses if it is called, since it trades below par, and has 5 years until the call date. This is another relative victory for the series F over series D.

The Market May Need More Time to Properly Value This Security

One must wonder why the series F trades at a price such that it provides a greater spread to Treasuries than the series D, which indicates it provides a greater interest-rate-risk-adjusted yield, and at the same time doesn’t have the large call risk that the series D has with a looming September 2017 call date for series D. This possible inefficiency may be due to the fact that the series F is new, and needs time to reach its most appropriate valuation. Also, Annaly has not yet issued a fixed-to-floating-rate perpetual preferred until now, so the market may take a while to digest the valuation of the series F with its seemingly more complex floating rate characteristic.

Nonetheless, for investors looking to add preferred shares in Annaly, the series F appears attractive, and especially on a relative basis compared to the series D shares.

Additional Disclosure: The information contained in this article is an opinion and constitutes neither actionable investment advice nor a recommendation to trade any security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY PREFERRED D, NLY PREFERRED F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.