Snap: Only Getting Worse

The company is not positioned to reach probability on the current trajectory.

After the close, Snap (SNAP) reported another dismal quarter following the IPO. The social stock missed on most key financial metrics and saw another decline in the key user growth.

The only real number that matters is that DAUs only grew 7 million during Q2 after growing 8 million sequentially during Q1. The company continues to face too much competition from Instagram owned by Facebook (FB).

Source: Snap Q2'17 presentation

The troubling part is that no regions show signs of promising growth. North America saw the most growth, but the ARPU in this region saw the smallest gain of 9% to $1.97 in Q2.

Without the momentum in users, Snap faces a troubling situation. The company had a non-GAAP loss of $195.5 million in the quarter that blew past the Q2 revenues of only $181.7 million.

The net loss actually grew from the $192 million level in the prior quarter despite the nearly $32 million gain in revenues. Snap has a very troubling trajectory with even free cash flow growing to a nearly $229 million lost in the quarter. The company has burned an incredible $400 million of cash in the year so the IPO proceeds aren't going to last forever at these spending rates.

The stock just isn't going to see any gains when financial metrics are negative and continue getting worse as highlighted by this adjusted EBITDA table. The $105 million loss last Q2 nearly doubled in the last quarter.

Source: Snap Q2'17 presentation

The key investor takeaway is that the stock is hard to provide any value when slow user metrics are mirrored with expanding losses. Note that revenues have to more than double without growing costs all while Facebook continues to pressure user growth. Avoid the stock as the problems are only getting worse from my past research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.