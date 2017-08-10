Fossil: Strictly The Numbers

Investment Thesis

First and foremost I have been advocating an investment in Fossil (FOSL) since early November 2016 when I wrote an article titled 'This Growth Company Is Trading Very Cheaply' - at that time the share price was $31.19. So I want to put my hand up and unequivocally state I made a terrible mistake investing in Fossil. Although I still own the stock and will not be selling it, since I'm down 70% since that original investment I clearly made a mistake and compounded my mistake by buying more stock on the way down. Its Q2 2017 results had a couple of positives amidst all of the bad news. Let's get started.

Recent Business Highlights

There were three key aspects that excited me about Fossil and why I chose to invest.



Firstly that the CEO, Kosta Kartsotis, owned such a large amount of stock. However, since the last proxy was released Kosta has been dumping the stock in huge amounts. I have heard from fellow investors a 'story' why he has been dropping such a huge amount of stock, but I do not, sadly, buy this story. Facts are facts. Kosta has sold what I very roughly calculate to be in the ballpark of 50% of his ownership when the stock is at trading at 10-year lows and no insider from the team has had the confidence to buy shares in the open market, so that speaks volumes.

The next thing which I had really liked about Fossil was that it had grown its revenue very aggressively over the past 10 years. Now, at the end of 2017 Q1 the guidance for fiscal 2017 had been for net sales to decline in the range of 6.0%-1.5%, however, more recently at the end of Q2 2017 Fossil now states that net sales will decline in the range of 8.5%-4.5%, meaning that the company expects net sales to fall by an additional 2.5%-3% more than it had forecast just 3 months ago.

Lastly, the thing which I liked about Fossil had been that generated cash every year in the past 10 years. Even during the 2008 downturn, the company still generated FCF. Now, this is where things get interesting. Management refuses to give any guidance for how much FCF can be generated throughout fiscal 2017. There has been no 10q released yet so I can not look at its cash flow statement. I have been going through Fossil's transcripts with a microscope to get some idea of what its FCF will be for the year, but management has kept it very close to its chest. The most it said in the call was,

We still think for the full year, as we said on the call, that we can – at the upper end of our range, we can generate roughly similar levels of free cash flow this year as we did last year.

In my most recent article on Fossil in May 2017 I discussed my thinking on its FCF generation capabilities at length so I will not repeat that now, but if you are extremely keen then look there. So, in 2016, it generated $144 million in FCF and I felt that it might generate $100 million in fiscal 2017. Which would put its current stock valuation at practically 4 times FCF, which is very appealing.

Outlook

(Source: Q2 2017 press release; author's calculations, in dollars)

The table above is small but it contains quite a lot of significant information. I

have adjusted the company's EPS estimates for FY 2017 and removed the $6.50 non-cash impairment charge from Q2 and the $0.60 restructuring charge for the year. This table shows that relative to Fossils' Q1 original forecast its earnings will be somewhere between $0.50 and $0.42 worse than it had been expected at the end of Q1.

However, just to complicate the analysis further, excluding the two charges mentioned above which amount to $7.10, then Fossil for H1 2017 has generated a loss of $1.02. But it expects to go from a loss of $1.02, to a low-end estimated of a loss of $0.30. This means it must be expecting to generate at a minimum of $0.72 per share for H2 2017 versus $1.39 in H2 2016 or down 48% YOY. I'll repeat this, H2 comparisons will be likely to be down only 48%.



This is not so bad, if we compare H1 2017 where it generated -$1.49 (excluding the $6.50 charge and the $0.13 restructuring charge) with H1 2016 which generated $0.24, it is possible that the business is over the worst. Allow me to clarify further, please see the table below.

(Source: author's calculations)



I have gone with its non-GAAP adjusted operating margin guidance using only the lowest-end of Fossil's estimates. Q2 results YOY were worse by 370 basis points and Fossil's losses will significantly widen in Q3 2017 which could be down as much as 580 basis points. However, remarkably, for fiscal 2017 it reverses. Since we know that Fossil is seasonal with practically all its earnings made in Q4 that means that the company is surprisingly on the road to recovery.



Think about it. If we look at its GAAP EPS number for fiscal 2017 and take out the impairment charge it received in Q2 of $6.50 as well as the $0.60 non-cash restructuring charge expected for the year, Fossil is likely to generate somewhere between a loss of $0.32 to a gain of $0.48. Obviously, a loss of $0.32 is not particularly enticing is no guarantee that the company's stabilization efforts are likely to persist but at just over 4 times FCF to market cap, I think there is a margin of safety.



This margin of safety is particularly pronounced if we compare it with Movado (MOV) where investors are willing to pay 10x FCF for a company that has never meaningfully grown its revenue. I know that Movado shareholders will immediately argue that Movado has a net cash position of $200 million or 30% of its market cap, but if the company is not able to use that cash to grow the business then there is little point in having that cash on the balance sheet. The market wants growth, something that Fossil had done in the past.

Investment Risks

An investment in Fossil has a number of risks, ranging from execution to operational leverage and lastly, its financial leverage. I have chosen to talk about the one I believe carry the most risk but there are much more risks than this one I describe. I have chosen to single leverage risk.

The company carries a net debt position of $330 million. Which is not terrible, however, it carries its debt covenants are tied to its trailing twelve month EBITDA. This is where it gets troubling because practically all of its cash is overseas - subjection to repatriation taxes - and with what the company forecasts for Q3 2017, the 3.5 times adjusted EBITDA covenant allows for its maximum debt to be drawn down in the ballpark of $575 million to mid-$600 million. Now, since the company has $646 million of debt, in the worse case, the company needs to use $71 million of cash to pay down its debt to comply with this covenant. Now, this is starting to become troubling. Management obviously down plays this event stating that the debt repayment will be done 'with minimal unfavorable near-term tax consequences'. Anyhow, the company is in a tough place and any investment in Fossil carries significant risk.

Conclusion

It's a very tough call. I have tried really hard to be very objective. The stock does not care for my losses. What we have is a company with a lot of issues trading at 4x FCF with a CEO that even after selling half of his holding still owns somewhere around 6% of the outstanding stock. If I did not hold such a huge position of FOSL in my portfolio I would be tripping over myself to buy it, but I clearly came in way too early.

