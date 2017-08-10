Mountain Province Diamonds' (MPVD) CEO David Whittle on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NYSEMKT:MPVD)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

David Whittle - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Perry Ing - Chief Financial Officer

Reid Mackie - Vice President, Diamond Marketing

David Whittle

Thank you, Amy. And thank you all for calling in today. This is, of course, Mountain Province's second quarter financial results call. Just to get off the detail part, on forward-looking statements, we will be making forward-looking statements. Of course, please refer to our MD&A and the cautionary note on forward-looking statements that's contained in that MD&A. Those cautions will be equally applicable to what we say in this call.

So this is our first quarter of actual commercial production, having declared production March 1. A key point I'll just make regarding that is recognizing our profit and loss statement. Everything below the earnings from mine operations basically represents a normal three months of activities.

However, everything from our earnings and from mine operations and above, effectively only represents about one month of production operations. The revenue that we recorded reflects only the fifth sale and the fifth sale reflects only the production that was produced from March 1 onwards. And that's essentially about one month's worth of production activity. And for the first quarter of commercial operations, it's essentially our first month. We are not at all unhappy with our financial performance, especially in the context to the current rough diamond market.

Mining operations are going well. The plant is performing outstandingly good, operations are performing reasonably solidly. Our operating cost base is very much in line with our plan and expectations and that's including the feasibility study overall. And our grade has so far notably outperformed plan. And we're in fact confident now in projecting that forward through the balance of this year. Guidance in carats produced has - and accordingly been increased to 2.7 million carats to our account for full year 2017.

And that's on the back of a great projection through the remainder of 2017 of just over 2 carats per tonne. Price realization in general does remain somewhat challenging. Rough diamond prices in general are still about 20% below where they were in 2013 and 2014 for example. And we're still seeing a quality distribution - a lower quality distribution on our run of mine production relative to what we're anticipating in - once we get further into the 5034 ore-body, during this particular point in time while we are still in the very upper portions of that ore body.

We did see some rough diamond price improvements in recent months and the effect of the Indian demonetization has to - from our perspective been largely priced out of the market now. But nonetheless, we're seeing some pressures in the polish sector coming up in current months. And there's some anticipation in the marketplace from our perspective, some cautious outlook on upcoming holiday season expectations.

All that taking taken together, we're anticipating the second half of the year diamond pricing structure in general to be stable but flat.

On our banking issue, we are fully engaged currently in discussions with our lending syndicate, and have been through some here since June. There's nothing specific we can report at this point in time exactly. But our operating results as I'm sure you can imagine have certainly been helpful in general.

The resolution to the banking situation is still expected to take it well into fall, into mid fall, but we do expect to be able to provide a better interim update in a couple of weeks' time in latter August. In short, we continue to remain cautiously optimistic that a satisfactory recalibration of a deficit already can be achieved.

Last point I'll make right now is just regarding our upcoming seventh sale, which will happen in late August here. The government in the Northwest Territories is now allowing us to ship our finer good materials, our finer size materials directly from our production split, without waiting in the Northwest Territories for what they call the royalty-tax valuation process.

What that's going to do is allow us to accelerate or bring those finer goods into our sales cycle, a sales cycle sooner than what we've been able to do previously. Now, we're going to start doing that over there. We'll bring that effect in over the next two sales. So this sale coming up, we're going to see a larger number of carats on offer than normally would be the case.

That large number of carats will come from finer goods, because of this acceleration process, result as well you'll see more carats on offer. You will see on the sale a lower average dollar per carat realized on the sale.

We just want to emphasize just to make it clear that that lower number will not be as a result of any systemic issue in terms of our overall production. It will be simply a one-off because of the acceleration of these finer stones, because of this change in the way the royalty tax administration is handled. And it will be spread over the next two sales cycles, we'll spread it out over that period of time.

Our Vice President, Reid Mackie is on the line, our Vice President of Diamond Marketing, I mean, apologies. And we'd be pleased to answer any questions on that regard if they should come up in the question-and-answer period. Similarly, Perry Ing, our Chief Financial Officer is also on the line and he'll be pleased to answer any questions that might pertain to the financial statements.

And with that, I will turn it back to Amy, the operator, for taking questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question today comes from the line of Richard Hatch of RBC. Your line is open.

Richard Hatch

Thank you very much. Morning, David, and morning, team. A few questions. Firstly, a note that you have kind of suggested that the - you haven't yet got a number in terms of your CapEx for the pit wall pushback at 5034. Are you able to give a stir on that, and also I mean that's probably just whether you can give any kind of color on your expected CapEx guidance for 2017.

Second question is just, on your debt covenants I know you - I wonder if you can just give a bit of clarity as to which covenants may apply from September, and whether you're able to give a bit more sort of color around those covenants.

And then just on the waiver, I know that you've previously given a good sort of clarity on your waiver requirements such as a launching a mine plan and a market update et cetera in terms of rough market. Perhaps, can you give a - can you confirm you complied with all the waiver requirements to date? Thank you.

David Whittle

Thanks, Richard. Appreciate the questions. I'll tackle the first one. So, on the pit wall pushback costing aspect we're still not quite in a position to provide information on that. That's a process we go through with De Beers as our JV partner. We will be going through that process in the next - over the course of next couple of weeks here. So I do anticipate in reasonably short order, we'll have that finalized and agreed with our joint venture partner will be able to provide publicly some further flavor on that.

So if you could bear with us for another couple weeks on that regard that would be appreciated. On the other two questions, regarding the debt facility, if I can turn those over to Perry, I'll let him respond.

Perry Ing

Thanks, Dave. Hi, Richard, in terms of the waiver requirements we are in compliance as we go through the process with delivered, the items that they've asked for including the fluorescent study. Life of mine plan update is in process, so that's something that as Dave said ties into the updated capital requirements related to pit wall and the winterization. So those are ongoing things that we're not quite there yet, but obviously is in process. In terms of the covenants relating to the debt facility, those convents kick in once financial completion has been determined for the loan facility.

Obviously, with the restructuring that's ongoing. We expect that the restructuring will take precedence over any upcoming debt covenants. We will expect to receive waivers. We'll, obviously, won't expect to achieve financial completion on this loan prior to restructuring the loan would be my view.

Richard Hatch

So are you going to make those covenants public or are you going to wait and see you restructure and provide more clarity.

Perry Ing

I think the latter case would make more, Richard.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Fair enough. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question today comes from the line of Paul Zimnisky of PZDIA. Your line is open. And again, Mr. Paul Zimnisky, your line is open.

Paul Zimnisky

Congrats on the strong quarter, guys.

David Whittle

Thanks, Paul.

Paul Zimnisky

How much, I guess, is the increased production guidance do you attribute to increased throughput versus grade?

David Whittle

All grade to be honest. Our throughput guidance remains unchanged. Pardon me. It will - that's untrue, there's a nominal - our throughput probably is a little bit higher, so 3 million tonnes per year is the annual production rate. We are running a little stronger than that. But I would say by far in a way the stronger driver is the grade performance.

Paul Zimnisky

Yeah, I mean, at current grade, I guess, how sustainable would you say that kind of production guidance is?

David Whittle

We're being a little cautious on that one. It took us a little while to get to the point where we say we're prepared to recognize the great over-performance for the balance of this year, for example. We're going to go through the balance of this year. There is an annual angle. There is an annual global-wide reserve restatement process. And so there are reserve study works being done right now.

In those small parts try to ascertain the particular reasons for the grade over-performance and in particular how far forward we can project that. And so at this point, we're going to be cautious and say we're not projecting forward into 2018. Obviously, we're running pretty solid through the course of 2017. I think it wouldn't be - it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect that there will be some projection. But that the quantum - how cautious you should be, that remains to be pulled together a little bit.

Paul Zimnisky

Okay. And on the - I guess, you said lower quality distribution on run of mine. Again, is that more temporary, given the part of the ore body that you're assessing now or do you have to be more consistent level one forward?

David Whittle

No, that's the former. We expect that - that is a function of being a very upper portion of the ore body. We do expect, I'll call it, reversion to the mean in terms of the overall reserve statement anticipates in the balance of a lower quality goods to higher white quality goods. Market, if any, interestingly enough, in Anglo's first half conference facility that they did a week or two, he made exactly the same statement, observing that the quality of distribution that De Beers seen is a little below plan, but from their perspective a gain fully attributed to being in the very beginning portion of the ore body.

Paul Zimnisky

Okay. Great. Thank you very much, guys.

David Whittle

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Desmond Alexander, who is a private investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, good morning, Dave.

David Whittle

Good morning, Desmond.

Unidentified Analyst

The question I have to ask is, I see from your news release that you're expecting to sell 2.4 million carats this year as the company's share when totaled, which you've already sold nearly 900,000 is that correct?

David Whittle

That's about right.

Unidentified Analyst

So, there is another about 1.5 million to come. Now, what I would like to know is what sort of costs are you anticipating overall in calculating the profit and loss statement, the full costs for the six months ahead.

David Whittle

The full six there, we expect to give specific cost guidance shortly in the next couple of weeks. It will be tied in with that capital cost guidance that we were talking about previously, once we've agreed what that second half cost structure will look like with De Beers. So I can give you a more specific guidance at that point in time. We'll be a little cautious just at the moment. However, what we will point to right now today for example is the operating cost performance of the mine is very much in line and consistent with what we saw and anticipated in the feasibility study. Feasibility study was running at about $78 per tonne all-in for example for 2017.

And while we might be a little bit above that, on an apples-to-apples basis, would be in the five bucks above type of thing in the mid to low 80s on a dollar per ton type of basis, just broad terms. We can't be more specific just at this point in time, just because of some of the transitional aspects we got from preproduction. On only a single month in this second quarter is there's some noise in the accounting numbers that we can't give it a pure cost per ton number just yet.

But broadly speaking, as I say, we're comfortably in line with the feasibility study expectations.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so, well, that's the only question I have to ask.

David Whittle

Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes no line of Geordie Mark of Haywood Securities. Your line is open.

Geordie Mark

Yeah, good morning, yeah, nice results, nice tick-up in the 2017 production guidance. And maybe along those lines initially, excluding for - what that 2.35 million carats from August onwards, are you projecting that using an average grade of 1.7 carats for per tonne. Is that kind of a number we should use?

David Whittle

No. So on a projected forward basis, we used 1.7 carats per tonne in our inventory determination for - or inventory setting on June 30. That was based on our guidance determination. On a go forward basis, as I said, in my speech at the beginning, we do the math, we're projecting a grade of about 2 carats per tonne through the second half of the year.

Geordie Mark

Right, okay. And maybe a little bit more detail from the previous question. When you're talking of the low to mid 80s a tonne, and you're talking about the sort of the production costs for material produced in March or kind of the average that we are looking at in Q2 or that…

David Whittle

That will essentially - that's essentially a production from the month of March, so that's based on cost of sales that we recorded this quarter. And those are broad figures, it's a little bit noisier to say, because there's only a singular month that's represented there and it is a transition period coming from pre-commercial production to production, when the costs that were being capitalized, it's a little bit noisy, so we're not a provided a specific number in this particular quarter, but in very broad terms, yes, you are all in cash basis, comparable to the feasibility study method of how our costs are determined, you'd be looking at the low to mid 80s.

Geordie Mark

Right, okay. And in terms of your mining hedge of H2 any guidance in terms of strip ratio to employee, given your budget was on relative or in white ratios in H1? And what are you looking at in terms of having sort of an active or static of ore stockpiled overhead of the mill at the end of the year?

David Whittle

We'll talk on a H2 basis, again it's going to be tied into this completion of the H2 plan, actually H2 with our J.V. partner. So I can't give specific anticipations I would say on for H2. But I would say, you would not go far wrong, but if assumed whatever the plan was for the full year to the extent our short strip rate maybe our ways to tonnage are moving a little lower in plan in the first half we would make it up, so you have a slightly higher strip ratio in the second half that wouldn't - that would be a safe assumption.

Geordie Mark

Okay. And maybe one last question, in terms of the timing, I guess, there is a time from production through the sales. So the last sale of the year what would be the sort of a normal sort of cutoff date for production to be included in that?

David Whittle

The last day of production that gets into our fiscal year or into the final sale. The only way - I know, the only reason I'm hesitating is because impact of the change in this government royalty valuation assessment process. Reid, which for the December sales, which months of production you think that might now broadly speaking that map back into.

Reid Mackie

Yes, broadly speaking that's going to be September and October, David.

Geordie Mark

Okay. And then, I guess, with [indiscernible]

David Whittle

Yes, there is specials can be fast track, which is some of that is spending market condition.

Geordie Mark

Thank you very much.

David Whittle

Thanks, Geordie.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the Richard Hatch of RBC. Your line is open.

Richard Hatch

Thank you. Yes, I just had a couple of follow-ups. First one was just on your accounts in H2 it made about, the cost of complete shortfall. I just want to clarify whether you think that you will have a cost of complete shortfall or not. So can you just clarify that one?

And then secondly, are you increasing or is Anglo increasing the amount of drilling done around 5034 kind of potentially abating the 43-101 might be for grade and prices?

And then thirdly, just one for Reid, I wonder whether you can just give a bit more color on the market in terms of what sort of - what kind of stones performing well, which sort of stones are not performing as well. And where you see kind of the opportunities and risks for rough pricing in the second half? Thanks.

David Whittle

Fair enough. I'll take the middle question first on the Anglo Drilling, the reserve worker that - I call the reserve reconciliation work being done - is being done basically off of our production back. There's not going to any substantial specific exploration drilling to flesh that out so for 2017. I wouldn't expect that to be a significant factor and what gets done on any reserve work. And I remain to be seen as we go to the balance of this year. What the plan will be for exploration drilling in the mine footprint for 2018. But I'll turn over to Perry for a question on note nine to the financials.

And then, we will revert over to Reid for your third question.

Perry Ing

Hi, Richard. So I assume - are you referring to the funds we have existing it and our cost overrun facility?

Richard Hatch

It's just in the bottom of Page 16, it does a company can use the balance available in restrict post read accounts from portion of that accounts. Cost of complete shortfall would exist available funding remaining under the synergies less than projected cost completion in commercial production. Can you declare commercial production site is there a risk there or is there an issue with this or [indiscernible]

Perry Ing

A little bit technical, although, I mean, we do have approximately CAD65 million in the cost overrun facility, which hasn't been utilized. We have approved some projects, relating to the winterization of the conveyor. I think, the capital cost is just over CAD20 million, so it's just a matter of…

David Whittle

All in.

Perry Ing

Yes, all in. So the question with the lenders is whether funding for that coming from. operating cash flows or from the cost overrun facility. So this I think we will work out with the restructuring.

David Whittle

Okay. And then over to Reid.

Reid Mackie

Hi, Richard. I will tackle the first question just in terms of color on specific product groups and how they've been performing to date. I guess, a good story following on from Q1 is for white the large stones, large white goods, and the issue of essence it was spoken about a lot during Q1. That continued experience with polishers in the cutting centers is that those guys are continuing to perform well. And so as part of the price discovery process, we've seen price increases probably in that those categories that are probably outperforming market.

It's been much discussed also in the market that a lot of the goods that were impacted by the demonetization policy in India in Q4 last year. It's largely abated and they largely recovered. Moving into July, though, we did see signs of some quieting down and it was hard to net out what the effect of the traditional holiday period in the rough markets shutdown in August is, what kind of impact that is having.

But that's something to keep an eye on and then to follow on to the risks for H2 and things to watch is the much discussed kind of disassociation between polish prices and the recent increases to rough prices Polish prices haven't really enjoyed the level of increases that we've seen in rough, and then that's reduced the margins in the cutting centers to the extent that we have heard about a few insolvencies in India of late and so people are watching that quite closely.

As mentioned, we are in this holiday period, so it is a bit of a tricky time to forecast, but I think it's safe to say at right - at present. A lot more weight is being put on the Hong Kong show. And that's and that's with merit the Chinese retail market is showing recovery with good results sort of folk recently.

So I think quite a bit of hope is being put on the Hong Kong market in early September. We've recently got also some good news out of the IIJS show in India, which had strong sales, which demonstrates that the Indian retail market seems to be stabilizing as well so. That's pretty much it is in terms of addressing the risk for H2, it's really a matter of watching how polish prices move to give confidence to the rough market.

Richard Hatch

Okay, thanks. Do you have any steer on how much inventory there is sitting in the midstream at the moment?

Reid Mackie

Not particularly, I haven't heard it - I haven't been reading around the industry press. In terms of medium term outlook, I haven't heard anything that is of huge concern of late. I think during this period though in July and August, obviously in the short to medium term. You will get some increased inventories in smalls with - in the Indian cutting centers as we move to the holiday period, and there's, I think it will bit of reluctance on the part of the wholesalers. And the cutters to move stock at their current prices.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Thank you. Yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Martin Roher of MSR Capital Management. Your line is open.

Martin Roher

Thank you, operator. I want to circle back to the higher than expected grades that you're reporting. Can you tell us, is this the result of the initial veins being higher than average or could this be a positive indication that the whole deposit could have higher grades it originally projected?

David Whittle

Yes. It's to be clear, start with veining deposit, of course, it's a Kimberley deposit, does have about six different intrusive events that were mining in about three of them so far. But if there are - I think there is probably some reason to be optimistic that we would be able to project the grade over performance throughout deeper into the ore body. However, we're rather said before being cautious on indicating that projection, just at this point in time until we have a better technical reconciliation of what we have seen in the run of mine operation relative to what the expectations were in the original reserve statement here.

So we're able to, we are projecting forward for the balance of this year for example over the balance of this year, we'll continue that that technical reconciliation process out of that I would anticipate, we will then see what sort of guidance we can provide to indicate to what extent that over performance could be projected further and deeper into the ore body.

Martin Roher

Thank you very much and good luck.

David Whittle

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of [Paul Downhill] [ph] a private investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good day, Dave. This is Paul here. I have a few questions unfortunately I missed the beginning of the call of the number on the release that was never. The first question is in regards to the - in order to attain 2.4 million carats for the remainder of the year, I figure an average of 315,000 carats per sale for the next sales would this be approximately correct and we are confident that's going to be attainable?

David Whittle

That sounds - without doing the math, that sounds broadly in the ballpark, and yes we are confident that's attainable.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And now I'm going to touch on cost of production. You gave an estimate of $80 to $85 per tonne.

David Whittle

Roughly that.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, that translates to $43.14 per carat compared to the $75 announced in the release, that's because you're not including the cost of the diamonds and the depreciation?

David Whittle

That's essentially that, yes. So that figure - the feasibility study for example and then I would suggest most analysts models will deal with, call it the cash costs, the production including stripping costs, what they would not pick up in that figure would be your depletion extent, so that's depletion of historical development costs on the mine.

They also wouldn't pick up and this is an accounting rule, call that. On the fancies and specials, when we win a fancy and special bid from De Beers, we buy all the fancies and specials including their 51% share. So in our cost of sales, we include a figure for our cost of buying the 51% off of De Beers. That's essentially a market we don't really make much of a profit on those obviously.

We buy them off of De Beers, more or less of what we anticipate we'll sell them for, so that should not be included in our - in a cost of production figure for us. So you're right, on the financial statements you'll see three items. I think there comprised of cost of sales. There's production cost, a depletion expense and the cost to acquire diamonds. Those last two, the depletion and the cost to acquire diamonds are essentially not in that figure.

Perry Ing

And I would also point out that the financial statements are in Canadian dollars, whereas the realized - the $75 realized per carat, that's the U.S. dollar figure, so we're not…

David Whittle

The U.S. or - okay, it might be Canadian.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, the $75 would be Canadian according to the release.

David Whittle

I think that's…

Perry Ing

Paul, sorry, you're talking - okay. I understand that, yeah.

David Whittle

That's [indiscernible] yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, I'm talking $43.14 per carat instead of the $85 per tonne, that's probably what you're concerned about.

Perry Ing

Right.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Okay. All right that's basically the questions that I had. I thought it was a pretty good release. Thank you.

David Whittle

Thanks, appreciate that.

Operator

And your last question in queue for right now comes from the line of call Geordie Mark of Haywood Securities. Your line is open.

Geordie Mark

Yeah, and maybe just a follow on from one of the previous questions there. In terms of positive grade reconciliation, across the different facie, within 5034, are you seeing - so are you seeing that in any particular facie, is it across all facies. And any particular point on the size, frequency, distribution within those? Thanks.

David Whittle

Yeah, I'll the grade performance has been across all facies. We don't have enough rigorous information that we'd all sit there and say particular facies are showing a stronger over-performance than others, so let's just say it's across all facies at this point in time.

Similar for the quality distribution aspect, we're still relatively early in the history of the ore-body. The body of data available is still being compiled, I'll suggest. And I couldn't give you what I would be comfortable calling a definitive characterization on the quality of distributions completely well relative to expectations. So that's probably a bit of flavor that will come hopefully later in the year as we do develop that database better.

Geordie Mark

Okay. Thank you very much, cheers.

David Whittle

Thanks, Geordie.

Operator

We did have another question sneak in, from the line of Richard Hatch. Your line is open.

Richard Hatch

Thank you. Yeah, just one final one. Just off the back of the question on cost of acquired diamonds. Are you able to just to give a bit of color or just some clarity over how best you think it is for the financial markets to model this number? These are the fancies and especially that you're buying from the De Beers, right, in the auction.

So what's - I mean, what obviously do you kind of - are they technically a wash on your sales and cost line or are you wait for all, so you sold them a bit better, but net-net they should be a wash if…

David Whittle

Yeah, for all, if you think about the mechanical process, for all intents and purposes, you can assume they're awash in net-net. That number is an essential what we sold them for. It won't be, there will be some variability in reality. In theory, each of us, us and De Beers will sit there, we'll do an evaluation of what we think those fancies and specials are worth. It's is going to be based on what we think we could turn around and sell them in the market, higher price takes it. So that by economic process that we should gravitate each of - the highest bid should gravitate to what the market is.

So I think from your perspective the best is something the safest. The easiest assumption is to say zero-margin on that business. And what we show as cost of sales is what we got for it. We will not, to be clear, disclose the actual sales result that we get on those. That would be - that would compromise our competitive position in terms of bidding with De Beers in that process. But I think, the profit aspect or the differential aspect will not be in any way significant from your perspective.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Thank you.

David Whittle

Well, Rick, thank you very much. Appreciate everybody ringing in for our second quarter call.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

