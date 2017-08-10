Jagged Peak Energy's (JAG) CEO Joseph Jaggers on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

Joseph N. Jaggers - Chairman, CEO and President

Robert W. Howard - EVP and CFO

John Roesink - VP, Development Planning & Geoscience

Chris Bairrington - VP, Operations

Analysts

Mike Scialla - Stifel Nicolaus

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Glick - JP Morgan

Chris Stevens - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Biju Perincheril - Susquehanna Financial Group

Jeb Bachmann - Scotia Howard Weil

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Welcome to the Jagged Peak Energy Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bob Howard, EVP and CFO. Please go ahead.

Robert W. Howard

Thank you, Steve. Good morning and welcome to Jagged Peak Energy's conference call to discuss second quarter 2017 earnings and combined operations update. Yesterday we issued our earnings news release and today we filed our second quarter Form 10-Q. Both are available on our Web-site at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com. During our discussion, we'll refer to an Earnings Call Presentation that can be found on the Presentations page under the Investor Relations section of our Web-site.

During this call, we will make certain forward-looking statements about the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business activities. We caution that our actual results could differ materially from the results that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Information about these factors can be found on the Company's SEC filings and Slide 1 of today's Earnings Call Presentation.

We'll also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDAX and adjusted net income. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide a comparison across periods of activity and with other oil and gas operators. The reconciliation of the appropriate GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the last page of the earnings release and also on the last page of the Earnings Call Presentation.

I'll now turn the call over to Joe Jaggers, our Chairman, CEO and President.

Joseph N. Jaggers

Thank you, Bob, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us. I'd like to first of all introduce the rest of the team here this morning. In addition to Bob, we have Mark Petry, our EVP, Land & Acquisitions; our VP of Finance & Corporate Planning, Ian Piper; Chris Bairrington, VP, Operations; and John Roesink, VP, Development Planning & Geoscience. This is a team that is executing as planned and I want to thank them once again for the tremendous effort they have put out in contributing to this very good second quarter as a public company.

Our newest management team member will be joining us on Monday, and we're very happy to add Jay Stratton to our team as COO. He brings extensive and relevant Permian experience, which I'm confident will add to our operational depth, technical acumen, and results.

Turning to Slide 2 in the online presentation, I'll highlight a few important points related to our Q2 and year-to-date results. First, our acreage position has increased to approximately 70,400 net acres at the end of the quarter. This is a 15% increase since our first filing of the S-1 during Q4 of 2016, and we are continuing to identify additional acreage.

The Q2 additions were almost entirely within our Whiskey River area, adding to longer laterals and increased working interest. I'd remind you that our total acreage is high-control and high-impact at 97% operated and approximately 90% at working interest. The drilling inventory that results is characterized by predominantly long and extra long laterals, 1.5 and 2 sections. And as a result of this advantaged land position, we are able to drill some of the longest wells in the basin.

Results continue to be excellent. Our most recent Wolfcamp B well, the Collier well, is producing over 1,200 Boes/day after just 22 days online, still increasing and outperforming our original Lower Wolfcamp B well, the 9-33 1H. I had mentioned that the offset to 1H, the 9-33 2H, has now reached 1,200 Boes/day after some limited curtailment waiting on expansion of infrastructure. So we now have three successful Wolfcamp B wells and more planned.

Our first 2nd Bone Spring well produced an IP30 of 180 Boes /day/1,000 and is in line with and somewhat above the Wolfcamp A type curve. Our most recent five Big Tex wells are outperforming our type curve for that area. We'll talk more about this in the following slide.

Our EBITDAX margin of $29.34 is top quartile, enabled by some of the basin's highest oil content and an industry-leading LOE structure. We are meeting plans for both wells drilled and completed. Our Q2 production increased 50% over Q1 and 166% year-on-year. Our July production was 17,800 Boes/day and current month-to-date August we are producing approximately 20,000 Boes/day. And I'd emphasize, this growth is entirely organic, driven through the drill bit.

Our balance sheet remained strong. We have no outstanding debt, $340 million of liquidity, and remain financially positioned to achieve our goals. Based on results to date, we improve our LOE guidance and reaffirm our full-year production CapEx and G&A guidance.

Turning to Slide 3, our production remains firmly on target with quarter on quarter production growth of 50%. And the July production of 17,800 is 21% above Q2 and August-to-date is 20,000 Boes/day. Our guidance for Q3 is 20,000 to 20,800 Boes/day and we expect our full-year production to increase 221% at the midpoint. Operations remain on track with 29 to 33 more completions to be added in Q3 and Q4. And Q3-to-date, we've put five new wells online.

Slide 4 shows our acreage position squarely in the oiliest part of the Basin with oil contents of greater than 80%. Historical data from wells we have drilled and completed is steady over two years and our average GOR is 1,188 standard cubic feet per barrel. We are seeing no increase in GOR and our Q2 results are squarely in the center of our guidance range.

Turning to Slide 5, I'll highlight some of our recent well results. We are continuing to execute. The Coriander is a relatively new well that is establishing the productive potential to the South, approaching the [indiscernible], with early performance exceeding the type curve and a still increasing IP24 of 229 Boes/day per 1,000 feet.

The Eiland well continues the strong Wolfcamp A results in the core of Whiskey River at an IP30 of 226 Boes/day/1,000. The 38-17 well in Cochise produced an impressive IP30 of 258 Boes/day/1,000, continuing consistently excellent Cochise area performance.

The Collier well is our most recent Wolfcamp B well, that I previously mentioned, and is approaching type curve at 20 days, currently producing some 1,200 Boes/day, increasing and producing better at this early stage than our first Lower Wolfcamp B well, the 9-33 1H. I have to remind you that Wolfcamp B wells typically are slower to peak rates but have over time outperformed the type curve, and based on early results, I expect Collier to continue this trend.

And finally, the Quadricorn well is producing some 1,500 Boes/day after a period of slowback operations. This well is noteworthy for its proximity to the Central Basin platform on our structurally most proximal acreage to the platform. The most recent seven-day average for Quadricorn well is over 1,400 Boes/day.

Turning to Slide 6 and Big Tex, this highlights our continued performance improvement in Big Tex. The average of all the Big Tex wells over the first six months, and this includes some wells that were compromised a bit mechanically and somewhat out of zone in some cases, these six wells – or these wells in the first six months have averaged 472 Boes/day, 15% above the type curves.

After six months, installation of ESP results in 36% higher rates compared to the type curve or compared to historical wells, and 57% higher rates than the Big Tex type curve. A further improvement possibility to provide landing zone has been drilled and we are currently completing SNL 3405-142 2H well, and those results should be available on our Q3 earnings call.

Now turning to Slide 7 and our very exciting and impactful 2nd Bone Spring test, the 18A-C2 well. The well had an IP30 of 180 barrels oil equivalent per day per 1,000 feet, and a peak of 219 Boes/day. [Indiscernible] 47,000 Boes in the first 65 days and had an oil cut of 85%. It is performing somewhat above the Wolfcamp A type curve, and importantly, 85% of our acreage we term to be highly prospective for this target, and thickest through the Whiskey River and South into Big Tex. This has the potential to add over 200 locations to our inventory and we plan to follow on with a 2-section lateral spudding during October.

Slide [6] [ph] highlights our continuing de-risking effort, and I'll run through the stars here. [Indiscernible], our down spacing test in Cochise, star one is drilling and is a 660 foot lower Wolfcamp A test. Star two is in Upper Wolfcamp A and Lower Wolfcamp A test of staggered spacing. It is drilled and waiting on completion. Star three is our first Wolfcamp C test currently drilling in the lateral section. Star 4 is our first 3rd Bone Spring test and is noteworthy because of its distance from historical 3rd Bone Spring production in the Whiskey River and Cochise areas where we have high confidence in the 3rd Bone Spring production, based on offset results in petrophysical data. And finally, star five is a confirmation test of the 2nd Bone Spring's successful well and planned as a two-section test to capitalize on efficiencies of longer laterals, having established the produceability of the 2nd Bone Spring. Certainly have a number of catalyst tests upcoming in the next third and fourth quarter.

I'll now turn the call back over to Bob Howard.

Robert W. Howard

Thank you, Joe. We had a very solid quarter and our results were all well within our guidance ranges, as we continue to execute on our operating plan. I'll start with the financial summary on Slide 9. We reported net income of $16.4 million for the second quarter, and when we exclude certain non-cash charges and non-cash mark-to-market gains on our oil hedges, adjusted net income was $9.9 million, or $0.05 per share. For the six months, our adjusted net income was $20.4 million, or $0.10 per share.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDAX was $39.3 million, which is 189% greater than the second quarter of 2016 and up 35% compared to last quarter. During the quarter, we generated great EBITDAX margins of over $29 per barrel of production.

Production increased throughout the quarter and we sold an average of 14,700 Boe/day, which is at the high end of our guidance range for the quarter. On an equivalent basis, 81% of our production was oil, which is in line with our 80% to 82% guidance and also in line with the first quarter, after considering approximately 400 Boe/day of gas production that was flared during the first quarter due to pipeline hick-ups.

Lease operating expenses were $2.90 per Boe in the second quarter, which continues to be an industry-leading rate. This rate reflects our continued focus on being a low-cost operator, aided by a robust water infrastructure. The LOE rate did increase compared with the first quarter due to the timing of certain expenses over the six-month period. Combined with the unusually low LOE in the first quarter, LOE for the first six months was $2.48 per Boe, clearly ahead of other operators in the region.

These results are a confidence in our ability to maintain at Permian Basin in leading low operating cost environment. We are tightening our 2017 LOE guidance to range between $2.75 and $3.25 per Boe, which is an improvement of $0.13 per Boe at the midpoint compared to our previous guidance.

During the second quarter, we invested $148.9 million for drilling and completion operations. It reflects an active program of up to seven drilling rigs and four frac spreads at various times during the quarter. As a result, we completed drilling operations on 13 operated wells and completed 14 operated wells. In addition, we invested $9.8 million on water infrastructure. We continue to be on track with full-year capital expenditures for Delaware oil and gas properties, including infrastructure, to range between $525 million and $570 million.

In addition to our investment in drilling and completion infrastructure cost, so far in 2017 we have invested $48.5 million to acquire approximately 4,000 net leasehold acres to increase our leasehold position to approximately 70,400 net acres. While we don't provide the budget number for leasehold acquisitions, we will continue to seek out strategically sold interest at attractive cost and complete acreage trades that add on well locations and increase lateral length and increase our ownership on the wells we drill.

Next turning to Slide 10, we are reaffirming our 2017 guidance across all categories, except for the improvement to lower the top end of our LOE guidance, as previously discussed. Our production continues to increase and we estimate that third quarter production will range from 20,000 to 20,800 Boe/day and will continue to be 80% to 82% oil. We also continue to forecast that full year production will average between 17,000 and 19,000 Boe/day with over 80% of our production being oil.

Next, our hedge position is shown on Page 11 of the slide deck. Throughout the quarter and into July and August, we have continued to add commodity swaps to build up our hedge position. For the remainder of 2017, we have hedged approximately 70% of the midpoint of our oil production guidance at an average WTI price of $51.34 per barrel. For 2018, we have hedges in place for an average of nearly 13,000 barrels of oil per day at an average WTI price of $52.20 per barrel.

We initially have hedged the basis differential between Cushing and Midland for 6,000 barrels per day in 2018 at an average differential of $1.19 per barrel, as we monitor price fluctuations in the futures market for WTI and Midland/Cushing differentials will continue to add to our hedging positions for 2018 and 2019 to manage our exposure to commodity price risk.

And last for me, Slide 12 shows our strong financial position, including the currently undrawn $250 million borrowing base under our bank credit facility. Including our cash balance, our financial liquidity at June 30 was $337 million. Combined with cash flow from our increasing production volumes, we are well-positioned to execute our capital expenditure program over the next couple of years and we'll still maintain debt levels that generally won't exceed 1x EBITDAX. And we expect to have proved reserve additions from our development program will support continued increases in the borrowing base, as available under our credit facility.

And now, I'll turn the call back over to Joe.

Joseph N. Jaggers

Thanks Bob. Now I'll wrap up. Slide 13 depicts the resiliency of our single well economics in all of our areas, so for both 1.5 and 2 section laterals, the preponderance of our locations. In Cochise and Whiskey River, our wells breakeven to a sub $30 per barrel level, and some 83% of our locations are in these two areas. In Big Tex, our breakevens are in the $35 to $37.50 per barrel range and I'd point out that this does not take into account the recent improvements in well results here. Our individual well economics provide high upside and limited downside exposure.

Finally, on Slide 14, we are continuing to deliver as promised year to date. Our leading oil content drives low quartile or top quartile revenue and EBITDA per unit of production. Our LOE is industry-leading, enabled by a thoughtful strategic choice to install infrastructure across our leasehold, and by the fact that our acreage is contiguous and favorably over-pressured. Our balance sheet remain strong and our liquidity high, facilitating our continued growth. I continue to be pleased with what we have achieved, I'm optimistic about the future, and confident in our team to deliver.

Thank you and we'll now turn it over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Chris Stevens of KeyBanc. Please go ahead. Chris Stevens, you are live. Perhaps Mr. Stevens' line is on mute. We'll go to the next person on the list. The next question is from Mike Scialla of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Mike Scialla

I want to see if you are able to talk about 2018. It looks like you have got a fair bit of flexibility around your future spending. I think you only have to drill 31 wells next year to hold your acreage. Can you just discuss how are you looking at 2018, what your spend might be if you see oil prices stay here around 50 and what you might do if oil were to pull back into the low 40s?

Joseph N. Jaggers

It's a good question and something that we are currently thinking through, but at current prices we clearly want to maintain the program that we have set out for 2018, which is roughly 55 to 60 wells. You are right in pointing out that we only have 31 obligations or continuous development wells to HBP and our modeling to date is that level. As we could run three rigs, we could be within cash flow and still grow by 50% with that sort of a program. But as we get a little closer and certainly as we approach the November earnings call for Q3, we'll have that ironed out and be able to provide investors with our plans for 2018.

Mike Scialla

Okay, good. I also wanted to ask you about the Quadricorn well, that managed slowback, was there any particular reason that you took that back, has it something to do with the proximity to the Central Basin platform or is it something you plan to do for other wells?

Joseph N. Jaggers

It was an experiment and we have done some limited slowback and we do think over the long-term it contributes to higher EUR. Obviously you sacrifice early rate. We are really – this is our first well on our extreme East side. So we wanted to give it every opportunity to be successful. So we did constrain it. Now that we have begun to open it up, it's responding very favorably. I think any reservations about the East side in Whiskey River and Cochise should be effectively put to rest with this well and the continued great performance out of the [indiscernible] 3H up in Cochise. Both are the very extreme East sides of our acreage position.

Mike Scialla

Got you. And then last one for me, 2nd Bone Spring well, is your next well going to target that same zone within the 2nd Bone Spring, and you said 85% of your acreage you think is prospective, do you have an outline there that you could give us some sense, is it pretty much everything other than say Cochise, or how does that outline look?

Joseph N. Jaggers

Mike, I'm going to turn that over to John Roesink. He has been working on this data since we got the result pretty hard and he can give you a clearer and fuller explanation I think.

John Roesink

The 2nd Bone Spring well that's planned for third quarter will target the same interval in the lower portion of what we mapped as the 2nd Bone Spring Shale interval. In this area, there is a high percentage of shale and high percentage of TOC shale, and that's why the offset operators have been targeting this interval. So yes, our plan is to stay and re-test that same interval before branching on and maybe trying something new. But also there are other zones that look prospective.

As far as the aerial extent, this was a fairly complex system in terms of deposition and changes. So it changes across our area, but we see these same rock copies continuous across the area that's in the white on the map in Page 7. So, at kind of our first pass at mapping this off of [indiscernible] control, that's what we would consider prospective, highly prospective at this point, with additional work to follow.

Mike Scialla

Great. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Next question is from Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Scott Hanold

Just to follow up on the Quadricorn well and just to clarify, from what you have seen on that, would you try to do a little more of that in your drilling program or are you still [indiscernible] I guess [indiscernible] in general, what's your bias based on what you have seen and can you provide us some of the information on when you choked it back, what did you do specifically, what was the back pressure, what was the choke price relative to your standard procedure?

Joseph N. Jaggers

Scott, I'm going to turn that one over to Chris Bairrington, our VP of Operations. I'd start by just saying that we have done it from time to time and did it particularly on the East side to just give absolute best chance of being successful. We don't generally do it throughout the core anymore and probably won't continue to do it on the East side now that we have established some high rate and high EUR wells on that side.

Chris Bairrington

And as Joe said, we just want to make sure we take out all questions about the wells in our mind of the development side, and that goes towards hitting the type curve and being in the development program. So, targeting, we consider it to be in the same caliber as everything else. So, there is not any targeting per se of going towards the platform. We feel it's all the same kind of plan our acreage and we're going to develop those wells as the same as we are developing all the other wells in our position. As far as choke management, we just try to keep the rates as low as possible. It's dependent upon the well, and try to keep those pressure drops as low as possible to not affect the freshly stimulated drop.

Scott Hanold

Okay, that clarifies that. I appreciate that. And then as a follow-up, can you remind us how much water per barrel of oil your average well produces and what is your water disposal procedure right now? Which zone do you inject it in and is it within your producing area?

Joseph N. Jaggers

We generally are around a three barrel of water per barrel of oil ratio, and we do dispose of it in the Delaware sand groups principally, above our producing area. We have seen no problems though created by this. It's historically been a disposal zone for even the Delaware sand group's oil production, which produces at a much, much higher water/oil ratio than the deeper Wolfcamps and Bone Springs.

Scott Hanold

Okay. And do you [indiscernible] strings when you go through that?

Joseph N. Jaggers

No, we said our [indiscernible] is up at around 1,000 to 1,200 and we've got just [9.625] [ph] across that in our producing wells when we go through the Delaware sand group.

Scott Hanold

Understood. Thanks.

Operator

The next question is from Michael Glick of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Michael Glick

I had a couple of more on the 2nd Bone Spring, how does the shale composition zone you are targeting in the 2nd Bone compare to what you typically see in your target zones in the Wolfcamp? And then, also as you mentioned, it looks like it is performing ahead of your Wolfcamp type curve, and what do you think the driver is there of the relative productivity given I assume the 2nd Bone is lower pressure than the Wolfcamp?

Joseph N. Jaggers

I'm going to turn that one over to John again. He's doing all the technical work there.

John Roesink

The 2nd Bone Shale composition is probably a siltier interval than what we are used to seeing in the Wolfcamp or what we target in the Wolfcamp. It's a little more heterogeneous in terms of mineralogy. You have got obviously more sandstone components comprising the matrix of the shale formation. You are correct in your observation about it being lower pressured, but the well did flow for a month and a half or two months naturally. And so, we see adequate pressures for development as a resource. And at the outset, the reason we're at 200 locations is we are conservatively assuming four well spacing per bench. And then we are going to do more technical work to determine what the optimal spacing is. So, hopefully that answers your question.

Joseph N. Jaggers

I'd say, Michael, just to add to what John said, typically these Bone Springs are going to be higher permeability than what we are seeing in the Wolfcamp. I think that's, the absence of pressure but increased permeability is probably in combination contributing to the rates above the Wolfcamp A.

Michael Glick

Got you. And I know you were able to drill that well to lower horsepower rig, just curious kind of how the costs compare versus the Wolfcamp, just thinking about it more from the perspective of what the implications could be for your capital efficiency going forward?

John Roesink

The cost to drill, it's negligible in the whole cost really of the entire well. It's about rig availability. There are some of the drivers towards those lower horsepower rigs. The day rates are more favorable of course, but on a cost per day for that rig is going to be a few thousand dollars a day. And when you put it into our program of a 30-day well or 20-day well, it's not a huge number but it's about availability and consistency with the rigs.

Michael Glick

Got you. And then last one for me, if I look at your well results and effectively all areas, they appear to be tracking well ahead of your type curves. What do you need to see or how much production history do you need before increasing those going forward?

Joseph N. Jaggers

We having just ramped up to the rig activity and completion activity here, and now that we have got a few months behind this, we will be revisiting type curves for 2018 planning here soon, and I'd say that will be part of our meeting in November on Q3 results and 2018 projections.

Michael Glick

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Chris Stevens of KeyBanc. Please go ahead, Mr. Stevens.

Chris Stevens

I was just curious about your thoughts on the Wolfcamp B. At this point, are you guys viewing the B bench as potentially better than the A bench at Whiskey River and do you think this could take over as the primary development target that you focus on over the next year or so?

Joseph N. Jaggers

I think there is a good likelihood of that. So we just got the three wells in that Lower Wolfcamp B. I think for development reasons, it may dominate going forward simply because we like the idea of going deeper early and then moving up the hole and not having to deal with depleted zones above something we are targeting for drilling and completion. Hard to say if it's superior at this point, but it's certainly equivalent.

Chris Stevens

Okay, I understood. And then maybe I'll ask one on the Wolfcamp C bench well that you are currently drilling. It looks like you changed the location of that well compared to what you showed last quarter. Was there anything behind what drove that decision? And then just I guess in general, based on the drilling process so far, has everything looked pretty much in line with what you were expecting and experience on the first C bench well that you drilled a couple of years ago?

John Roesink

Chris, this is John Roesink again. We did change the location. We received some offset vertical open hole log data that made us want to take the time to integrate the log data with our newly acquired 3D seismic that covers that area. We had done our traditional kind of workflow mapping off of log data to determine prospectivity and this was kind of our second tier, second target that we are competing projects and we'd show this one because of rig availability and timing, and then we decided we wanted to work that northern data a little harder and integrate it with our 3D seismic.

As far as what we saw with the well to the North, the original 38-17, that probably wasn't a factor in determining why we came down and drilled down here. So what we are seeing now looks very much like the Wolfcamp B in terms of mud waste, pressure it shows. So, we are very encouraged as we are in the lateral, but proceeding, going forward with the hope that this will prove out to be another zone with comparable performance.

Chris Stevens

Great, appreciate the detail.

Operator

The next question is from Biju Perincheril of Susquehanna. Please go ahead.

Biju Perincheril

A follow-up question on the Wolfcamp B, I think, Joe, you had mentioned that the cleanup is a little slower there. Is that something you are intentionally slowing back slower or is the reservoir unloads at a slower rate?

Joseph N. Jaggers

Biju, that's just a characteristic. It seems that the B itself, it comes on slower. It takes longer to clean up, and as sufficient [indiscernible] to flow just make a lot more water really on flow back water back.

Biju Perincheril

Okay. And then when you get into development mode there, the A and B do you think have to be developed at the same time or is it something that you can develop B first and then come back drill the A later?

Joseph N. Jaggers

We're running through all of those alternatives right now with our data to figure out what the perfect setup is going to be. We generally think, starting deep and moving up the hole or up the section is the way to go, although we anticipate that some of it will be stacked through the B and the A given some of the influence from offset producing wells today.

Biju Perincheril

Okay. And then one more, the well performance obviously is coming in much better than the type curve, and you talked about timing of maybe increasing the EURs, but how are you thinking about the EURs could be or the performance could be when you are moving into a development, more drilling with – you've been drilling spaced wells versus standalone wells?

Joseph N. Jaggers

We'd anticipate based on the results of our 660 test in that 98-34 that we talked about on the previous call. That result in development will be comparable to these results.

Biju Perincheril

Okay, very good. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Jeb Bachmann of Scotia Howard Weil. Please go ahead.

Jeb Bachmann

Just circling back to Michael's question on the Sidewinder rigs, just wondering how many of those are currently in use in your five to six rig program.

Joseph N. Jaggers

There is three of them currently and we have got a fourth showing up. The [indiscernible] rigs are going away as we speak and the ScanDrill rigs will go away.

Jeb Bachmann

And [indiscernible] others are all on one-year contract, is that correct?

Joseph N. Jaggers

Yes, basically one-year contracts for all of them. A big term remains on a couple of about 10 months now.

Jeb Bachmann

And then on the frac spreads, how many are you guys running right now?

Joseph N. Jaggers

Today there are two running, one BJ, one [Keen] [ph], with an additional – we have three on contract through 2018 and we have got another BJ crew showing up in October for full-time.

Jeb Bachmann

Great. Then last one for me, just wondering how much gas are you guys still flaring as of today?

Joseph N. Jaggers

Really not much at all, Jeb. We are hooked up across the system now.

Jeb Bachmann

Great, I appreciate it, Joe.

Operator

The next question is from John Nelson of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

John Nelson

So around the time of the IPO, I know there was some investor skepticism on the Company's ability to ramp from one to six rigs in a 12-month timeframe. You actually stepped up and increased the completion run rate, like it was 100% in 2Q. So I guess kind of maybe take a step back and could you just talk about the efficiency of the ramp that you've kind of seen thus far, has it met expectations, and if you have seen any areas of kind of degradation, where might those be?

Joseph N. Jaggers

Honestly, John, it hasn't been easy and we just continue to have a small but growing organization. We're up to 52 employees now and addition of Jay Stratton is certainly going to improve our capabilities. But in terms of how effectively we conducted the ramp-up, I'm really pleased with the team and the performance. If you think about it, our DD&A rates have gone down, so we are drilling these things capitally more efficient. Our LOE rates have stayed industry-leading. We have efficiently expanded our infrastructure to accommodate more frac fleets, more drilling operations. So, all in all, I couldn't be happier with operational execution in terms of the ramp.

John Nelson

That's helpful. And I know you guys have a good bit of your services contracted for 2017, but over the quarter some of your peers talked about Delaware Basin cost maybe rising foster than what they had previously expected. Could you just speak to are there expectations – where do you think well costs will be as we kind of move into 2018, and are there any factors, maybe Delaware Basin sand or other, that you think are going to help you mitigate potential inflation?

Joseph N. Jaggers

We do have plans around local sand out there and that's obviously going to save us quite a bit of money on transportation. But our rigs are locked down. So I don't see that being an element of inflation. Our [indiscernible] services do have pass-throughs on various things. We are talking about local sand, so that's going to help. We are also talking about direct acquisition of chemicals and surfactants and that should help us. Generally, we haven't seen a large increase in cost out here and don't anticipate when going forward. I think the fact that we were active in this area through the downturn and we established some long-term relationships, contractual and otherwise, with suppliers out here has effectively insulated us from a lot of this.

John Nelson

Okay. And so, I guess just as we got through 2Q, well costs by and large came-in in line with your expectations, is what you're saying, and any inflation you potentially see next year, hopefully maybe sand or other factors can help mitigate that?

Joseph N. Jaggers

That's correct, John. That's the way we're thinking about it.

John Nelson

Okay. And just one housekeeping item for me to kind of the earlier comments on 2018 guidance and the type curve update, were you speaking internally that kind of stuff is being put together for around the 3Q timeframe or is it alongside 3Q results we should expect updated type curves and formal 2018 guidance?

Robert W. Howard

This is Bob Howard. We'll likely announce 2018 guidance after the beginning of the year. We'll tie that into the year-end reserve reports. So more of the planning that we are doing, will start to occur here and go through the end of the year and we'll be in a position to announce numbers as we get more in the January-February timeframe.

John Nelson

And same for the type curves or…?

Joseph N. Jaggers

I think we can have the type curves done sooner than that.

John Nelson

Okay, great. Congrats on the quarter. I'll let somebody else hop on.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.