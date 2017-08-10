Vitamin Shoppe: Is Now The Time To Buy?

Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) has huge operational problems, but if management can stabilize the company, shares are attractively valued right now. The company's shares dropped by more than a third to all-time lows after weak Q2 results. For investors who are not risk averse at all, the current share price could be an interesting entry point.

Vitamin Shoppe missed earnings estimates widely, for the top line as well as for the bottom line:

The company's revenues dropped by more than eight percent, whereas its earnings per share number came in about 40% lower than expected - and that was only the adjusted result.

Most of Vitamin Shoppe's GAAP loss was made up by a big impairment charge though, which was both a one-time item, as well as a charge that did not affect the company's cash flows (or cash position), thus backing that charge out makes sense. I believe the adjusted $0.23 in earnings per share reflect the company's underlying profitability much better than the big GAAP loss.

Revenues being down significantly was primarily the result of lower comparable store sales (down 8.3%), which is never a good sign: If sales per existing location are dropping, that means that the same amount of fixed costs is covered by a smaller amount of revenues (and thus also by a smaller amount of gross profits) - the result usually is a hit to the company's margins, which has been true for Vitamin Shoppe as well: While revenues dropped by high single digits, the company's gross earnings (not affected by the impairment charge) dropped by a little bit more than 20 percent compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Due to operating a relatively flat number of stores, Vitamin Shoppe couldn't really cut SG&A expenses over the last year (down just 0.4%), which means operating earnings also took a very big hit - even when we back out the asset impairment charge.

When we look at the company's balance sheet, we notice a couple of things:

The company holds just $2 million in cash, which is equal to just 1.5 percent of its market capitalization, and which is just 0.3% of the company's total assets. Goodwill is now significantly lower than in the prior year's quarter due to the asset impairment charge, but is still equal to 30% of the company's market capitalization.

On the other side of the balance sheet, Vitamin Shoppe has $120 million in current liabilities (about half of the company's current assets, which is not bad), but the company has more than $160 million in long-term liabilities (primarily convertible notes totaling $124 million), which is more than the company's market capitalization.

Based on $295 million in stockholders' equity, Vitamin Shoppe is trading at just half of its book value right now, but as we have seen with the huge asset impairment charge in the second quarter, the values currently on the company's books must not necessarily be the exact values of those items at the current time. Further impairment charges could follow in the next quarters, which would make Vitamin Shoppe's book value drop further.

In a worst-case scenario (all of Vitamin Shoppe's goodwill and intangible assets are worth $0), shares are still trading below book value though. The company's tangible book value totals $170 million, which is roughly 20% higher than the company's market capitalization. Since the company's intangible assets have likely at least some value, the discount to book value is most likely even higher than those 20% would suggest.

Nevertheless we have to say that Vitamin Shoppe looks quite cheap as long as things do not deteriorate much further. Based on analyst estimates, shares are trading at less than four times this year's earnings, and at an even lower valuation based on estimates for the next year. Due to the fact that Vitamin Shoppe's comps performed worse than expected, and due to the fact that (adjusted) EPS missed expectations widely, I believe that some analysts will lower their estimates for the next quarters. But even if Vitamin Shoppe earns just the $0.23 per share it has earned in Q2 going forward, shares would still trade at only 6.6 times earnings.

As Vitamin Shoppe's market capitalization has fallen to less than $150 million (with its enterprise value totaling just $270 million) the company could be easily bought out by a myriad of suitors. Retailers seeking to expand their position in the health retail segment, retailers seeking to get the real estate at a low price, etc., I do not necessarily believe that Vitamin Shoppe will be bought out, but that is something that could happen in the future, I believe.

source: finviz.com

Vitamin Shoppe is currently trading at $6.10, which is a new all-time low for the company's shares. From a technical perspective it is unclear where shares will head next. The moving averages are all declining (and will continue to do so), and there are neither support levels nor significant resistances anywhere close to the current share price.

Takeaway

With its comps falling by high single digits, margins coming under pressure and with a very low cash position Vitamin Shoppe obviously has huge operational problems - nevertheless shares could turn out to be a good investment at the current price.

If Vitamin Shoppe's management can stabilize the company, even if earnings are never growing again, but stay at the $1 per share annually level forever, shares would be quite attractively valued. A takeover bid could make Vitamin Shoppe's shares rally as well, since the market cap is significantly lower than the book value of the company's assets.

I believe that those investors who are not risk averse at all should take a closer look at Vitamin Shoppe. But for those who want to play it safe Vitamin Shoppe is likely not the right choice right now.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to welcome new followers.